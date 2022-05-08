This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Moms

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse also appears in print every Sunday.

A happy mom: I love my mom because she every single day is happy. I love my mom because her food is so good. When my mom goes to the store I go with her. My mom plays with me. I love my mom because she is the best mom ever.

Milagros Santana

Grade 3, Bent

Sweet and caring: My mom is sweet and caring to me. She is also one of the best people in the world. She makes me breakfast and lunch every day. My mom is the best and that will never change.

Audrey Barrowclough

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Gardening with mom: One thing that my mom and I like to do together is plant in our garden together. My mom and I have a flower garden just for flowers and our favorite flower to plant is called marigold. We also plant vegetables. The second reason why I love my mom so much is because she is so hardworking.

Eva Boswell

Grade 3, Delavan

Mom is the best: I love my mom! My mom is so fun and she is the best!

Amelia Grossman

Grade 1, Epiphany

Love you, mom: I love my mom. I think most kids do. But my mom is different. She does so much for me, not just a little, a lot. She works nonstop just to earn money for me to do fun things. She will love that I tried to get her in the paper but as she does for me, I can do this for her. I love you, Mom!

Mallory Dicken

Grade 5, Epiphany

Takes good care of me: My mom takes good care of me. I rate her 5/5 stars. I love my mom. I call my mom "mama."

Sam Ponnoa-Delaffon

Grade 1, Glenn

Love my mom always: I love my mom today. I love my mom tomorrow. I love my mom on Mother’s Day, her birthday and when she’s working.

Alice Cline

Grade 2, Glenn

Mom is cool and awesome: My mom is the best. She is so cool and so awesome. I love her a lot. She gives us a lot of fun crafts and presents and surprises. She makes holidays extra fun. She can help me with everything, and she loves us back. I love my mom so much.

Brady Schwend

Grade 1, Grove

A great holiday: Mother’s Day is a great holiday because you honor your mother. I like Mother’s Day because I get to make gifts for my mom. I also like this holiday because I get to spend time with her. My mom loves it because she gets to go to the spa.

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

Mom's birthday: My mom’s birthday is on Mother’s Day. She gets extra presents. Every year she gets breakfast in bed. Then, we cuddle and watch a movie. Most of the time we pick different movies. After dinner I get cake! My mom’s the best!

Laraina Fever

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My best friend: My mom is my best friend. She takes me everywhere with her. We are together forever. She takes care of me.

Brooklyn Trey

Grade 2, Northpoint

She is nice: My mom is nice to me. She tucks me in bed at night and plays games with me. I love my mom.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 3, Northpoint

A special mom: My mom is special to me. We do many things together. She takes me to fun places and I also help her around the house.

Angelina Novy

Grade 4, Northpoint

Hugs and kisses: My mom gives me the best kisses and hugs. My mom takes me to fun places like Sky Zone. I love my mom.

Rishi Putti

Grade 5, Northpoint

Thankful for mom: My mom always says that she loves me. I am thankful for my mom because she takes care of me. My mom says she cares about me. My mom always helps me when I’m stuck. My mom loves to snuggle with me. I help my mom clean. I like to help my mom.

Aiden Reed

Grade 2, Parkside

Pretty like a model: I love my mom! My mom is pretty like a model. My mom takes care of me. My mom plays with me. My mom and I sing in the car.

Tanner Thompson

Grade 1, Prairieland

A Mother's Day acrostic: Makes everyone happy.// Overprotective.// Too nice.// Hard working for her kids.// Ever so loving.// Rather be with her kids// Super fun.

Ellasyn Stoller

Grade 5, Prairieland

She cares: I love my mom. My mom cares for me every day. I love my mom.

Max Myers

Grade 3, Sheridan

A rock star: My mom is a rock star. She does everything for me. I love my mom. She is so kind. She is sweet. She is caring. She is the best.

Bowdie Cronic

Grade 2, Stevenson

Nice mom: My mom is very nice. I like to give her hugs and kisses.

Jayceon Campbell

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Takes me places: I love my mom because she takes me to Carl’s Ice Cream and to watch the WWE.

Jonas Patino

Grade 3, Bent

Helps me and makes good food: I love my mom because she makes really good food. She also helps me. She is really nice.

Hadley Portugal

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

She listens: My mom listens to me. For example, my mom listens to my school problems. My mom also likes music. For another example, she listens to me sing at the Christmas pageant. My mom enjoys presents and gifts so we go through the whole process of making the gifts for people.

Harper Kate Hauge

Grade 3, Delavan

Epiphany mom: I love my mom! When my mom went to school she also went to Epiphany. My mom was friends with my teacher. They went to school together.

Gianna Robson

Grade 1, Epiphany

My twin: My mom is very caring, kind-hearted, pretty and loving. My mom and I are like twins. We love crafts, dancing, riding horses and more! I hope my mom will have a fabulous Mother’s Day because she deserves it!

Isabella Wyse

Grade 5, Epiphany

Mom is great: My mom is fun. I love my mom. My mom takes good care of me. My mom is great.

Rune Brinker

Grade 1, Glenn

Mom's cookies: I love my mom because she makes my favorite cookies. They are my favorite because of brown sugar and raisins, yum. She also orders my favorite soup. She’s the best.

Anavi Samvaraja

Grade 1, Grove

The best mom: My mom is the best mom you will meet. She is powerful, strong and nice. She will also shower you in gifts and love you to death. I love my mom so much. I will always love my mom so much no matter what she does or doesn’t do. She will always be my mom. Love you, mom.

Ellie Hornsby

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Mother's Day: I love Mother’s Day. Here is what I will do next Mother’s Day. First, I will make my mom breakfast. Next, I will make a card and give her a big hug. Finally, I say “Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. I love you.” That’s what I will do.

Mason Derege

Grade 2, Northpoint

Plays with me: My mom plays with me. We always have fun. I help her clean the house.

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

Grandma: I love my grandma. On Easter, she took me on an Easter egg hunt. I found a lot of eggs with candy in them. She is the best!

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 4, Northpoint

Homemade card: On Mother’s Day I like to make my mom a homemade card! When my mom’s tired she lets me play on my tablet while she takes a nap. My mom cooks for me! I like when she makes me chocolate chip pancakes and cookies! I love her and she loves me!

Abigail Welp

Grade 2, Parkside

Deserves a medal: My mom is the best! She gives the best hugs. She snuggles me when I am sick. She always cheers me on. She deserves a medal for the best mom!

Harper Stachurski

Grade 1, Prairieland

Spelling it out: Helps me with my homework.// An amazing mom.// Pleases me.// Please know that I love you.// You are amazing.// Makes me happy.// On top of things.// Tries hard.// Hard working.// Excellent cook.// Reads to me.// Star of the day.// Does the laundry.// An amazing worker.// You are the best mom.

Chloe Layman

Grade 5, Prairieland

Moms do a lot: Moms are nice and moms do a lot of stuff. I love my mom.

Nick Smock

Grade 3, Sheridan

Grateful for mom: My mom is special because she does a lot for me. She always cleans my dishes and she always cleans my clothes. I am grateful for that. She helps me do my homework. She helps me do my reading. I am grateful for that. I really love her.

Hadassah Kim

Grade 2, Stevenson

Sweet and smart: My mom is sweet and smart. I love my mom, and I also love her name!

Ryder Martinez

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Loves moms: I love moms. My mom is the best. She makes breakfast every morning. She also she tucks me in every night. I love moms.

Colette Wrizinki

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Patient: My mom is patient and a good listener because when I am talking she will listen and wait until I am done talking. Second, my mom’s favorite colors are green and blue mixed together. Third, my mom loves to spend time with me. My sister and I go with our mom on a girls day and we get to eat and shop.

Maddy Neuendorf

Grade 3, Delavan

Best mom ever: I love my mom. She gives me hugs and kisses every night. She is the best mom ever!

Quinn Casper

Grade 1, Epiphany

The loveliest person: My mom is the loveliest person I have ever seen. Although she lectures me, I still love her with all my heart. I love my mom more than anybody else, even me. I will always remember her, love her and take care of her more than anyone can.

Arjun Merla

Grade 5, Epiphany