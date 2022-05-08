This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Moms

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse also appears in print every Sunday.
A happy mom: I love my mom because she every single day is happy. I love my mom because her food is so good. When my mom goes to the store I go with her. My mom plays with me. I love my mom because she is the best mom ever.
Milagros Santana
Grade 3, Bent
Sweet and caring: My mom is sweet and caring to me. She is also one of the best people in the world. She makes me breakfast and lunch every day. My mom is the best and that will never change.
Audrey Barrowclough
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Gardening with mom: One thing that my mom and I like to do together is plant in our garden together. My mom and I have a flower garden just for flowers and our favorite flower to plant is called marigold. We also plant vegetables. The second reason why I love my mom so much is because she is so hardworking.
Eva Boswell
Grade 3, Delavan
Mom is the best: I love my mom! My mom is so fun and she is the best!
Amelia Grossman
Grade 1, Epiphany
Love you, mom: I love my mom. I think most kids do. But my mom is different. She does so much for me, not just a little, a lot. She works nonstop just to earn money for me to do fun things. She will love that I tried to get her in the paper but as she does for me, I can do this for her. I love you, Mom!
Mallory Dicken
Grade 5, Epiphany
Takes good care of me: My mom takes good care of me. I rate her 5/5 stars. I love my mom. I call my mom "mama."
Sam Ponnoa-Delaffon
Grade 1, Glenn
Love my mom always: I love my mom today. I love my mom tomorrow. I love my mom on Mother’s Day, her birthday and when she’s working.
Alice Cline
Grade 2, Glenn
Mom is cool and awesome: My mom is the best. She is so cool and so awesome. I love her a lot. She gives us a lot of fun crafts and presents and surprises. She makes holidays extra fun. She can help me with everything, and she loves us back. I love my mom so much.
Brady Schwend
Grade 1, Grove
A great holiday: Mother’s Day is a great holiday because you honor your mother. I like Mother’s Day because I get to make gifts for my mom. I also like this holiday because I get to spend time with her. My mom loves it because she gets to go to the spa.
Saheli Sura
Grade 3, Grove
Mom's birthday: My mom’s birthday is on Mother’s Day. She gets extra presents. Every year she gets breakfast in bed. Then, we cuddle and watch a movie. Most of the time we pick different movies. After dinner I get cake! My mom’s the best!
Laraina Fever
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My best friend: My mom is my best friend. She takes me everywhere with her. We are together forever. She takes care of me.
Brooklyn Trey
Grade 2, Northpoint
She is nice: My mom is nice to me. She tucks me in bed at night and plays games with me. I love my mom.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 3, Northpoint
A special mom: My mom is special to me. We do many things together. She takes me to fun places and I also help her around the house.
Angelina Novy
Grade 4, Northpoint
Hugs and kisses: My mom gives me the best kisses and hugs. My mom takes me to fun places like Sky Zone. I love my mom.
Rishi Putti
Grade 5, Northpoint
Thankful for mom: My mom always says that she loves me. I am thankful for my mom because she takes care of me. My mom says she cares about me. My mom always helps me when I’m stuck. My mom loves to snuggle with me. I help my mom clean. I like to help my mom.
Aiden Reed
Grade 2, Parkside
Pretty like a model: I love my mom! My mom is pretty like a model. My mom takes care of me. My mom plays with me. My mom and I sing in the car.
Tanner Thompson
Grade 1, Prairieland
A Mother's Day acrostic: Makes everyone happy.// Overprotective.// Too nice.// Hard working for her kids.// Ever so loving.// Rather be with her kids// Super fun.
Ellasyn Stoller
Grade 5, Prairieland
She cares: I love my mom. My mom cares for me every day. I love my mom.
Max Myers
Grade 3, Sheridan
A rock star: My mom is a rock star. She does everything for me. I love my mom. She is so kind. She is sweet. She is caring. She is the best.
Bowdie Cronic
Grade 2, Stevenson
Nice mom: My mom is very nice. I like to give her hugs and kisses.
Jayceon Campbell
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Takes me places: I love my mom because she takes me to Carl’s Ice Cream and to watch the WWE.
Jonas Patino
Grade 3, Bent
Helps me and makes good food: I love my mom because she makes really good food. She also helps me. She is really nice.
Hadley Portugal
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
She listens: My mom listens to me. For example, my mom listens to my school problems. My mom also likes music. For another example, she listens to me sing at the Christmas pageant. My mom enjoys presents and gifts so we go through the whole process of making the gifts for people.
Harper Kate Hauge
Grade 3, Delavan
Epiphany mom: I love my mom! When my mom went to school she also went to Epiphany. My mom was friends with my teacher. They went to school together.
Gianna Robson
Grade 1, Epiphany
My twin: My mom is very caring, kind-hearted, pretty and loving. My mom and I are like twins. We love crafts, dancing, riding horses and more! I hope my mom will have a fabulous Mother’s Day because she deserves it!
Isabella Wyse
Grade 5, Epiphany
Mom is great: My mom is fun. I love my mom. My mom takes good care of me. My mom is great.
Rune Brinker
Grade 1, Glenn
Mom's cookies: I love my mom because she makes my favorite cookies. They are my favorite because of brown sugar and raisins, yum. She also orders my favorite soup. She’s the best.
Anavi Samvaraja
Grade 1, Grove
The best mom: My mom is the best mom you will meet. She is powerful, strong and nice. She will also shower you in gifts and love you to death. I love my mom so much. I will always love my mom so much no matter what she does or doesn’t do. She will always be my mom. Love you, mom.
Ellie Hornsby
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Mother's Day: I love Mother’s Day. Here is what I will do next Mother’s Day. First, I will make my mom breakfast. Next, I will make a card and give her a big hug. Finally, I say “Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. I love you.” That’s what I will do.
Mason Derege
Grade 2, Northpoint
Plays with me: My mom plays with me. We always have fun. I help her clean the house.
Aadi Avala
Grade 3, Northpoint
Grandma: I love my grandma. On Easter, she took me on an Easter egg hunt. I found a lot of eggs with candy in them. She is the best!
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 4, Northpoint
Homemade card: On Mother’s Day I like to make my mom a homemade card! When my mom’s tired she lets me play on my tablet while she takes a nap. My mom cooks for me! I like when she makes me chocolate chip pancakes and cookies! I love her and she loves me!
Abigail Welp
Grade 2, Parkside
Deserves a medal: My mom is the best! She gives the best hugs. She snuggles me when I am sick. She always cheers me on. She deserves a medal for the best mom!
Harper Stachurski
Grade 1, Prairieland
Spelling it out: Helps me with my homework.// An amazing mom.// Pleases me.// Please know that I love you.// You are amazing.// Makes me happy.// On top of things.// Tries hard.// Hard working.// Excellent cook.// Reads to me.// Star of the day.// Does the laundry.// An amazing worker.// You are the best mom.
Chloe Layman
Grade 5, Prairieland
Moms do a lot: Moms are nice and moms do a lot of stuff. I love my mom.
Nick Smock
Grade 3, Sheridan
Grateful for mom: My mom is special because she does a lot for me. She always cleans my dishes and she always cleans my clothes. I am grateful for that. She helps me do my homework. She helps me do my reading. I am grateful for that. I really love her.
Hadassah Kim
Grade 2, Stevenson
Sweet and smart: My mom is sweet and smart. I love my mom, and I also love her name!
Ryder Martinez
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Loves moms: I love moms. My mom is the best. She makes breakfast every morning. She also she tucks me in every night. I love moms.
Colette Wrizinki
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Patient: My mom is patient and a good listener because when I am talking she will listen and wait until I am done talking. Second, my mom’s favorite colors are green and blue mixed together. Third, my mom loves to spend time with me. My sister and I go with our mom on a girls day and we get to eat and shop.
Maddy Neuendorf
Grade 3, Delavan
Best mom ever: I love my mom. She gives me hugs and kisses every night. She is the best mom ever!
Quinn Casper
Grade 1, Epiphany
The loveliest person: My mom is the loveliest person I have ever seen. Although she lectures me, I still love her with all my heart. I love my mom more than anybody else, even me. I will always remember her, love her and take care of her more than anyone can.
Arjun Merla
Grade 5, Epiphany