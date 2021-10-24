This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: If I had $100

Give to loved ones: Ka-ching! If I had $100 I would give it to my big brother so he can buy his new Xbox. If I had $100 I could buy my own collection of anime and decorations for my room. If I had $100 I could buy some Popits in Five Below. If I have $100 I could buy Robux and I will give it to my friends and teacher.

Sheccid Cobos Gonzales

Grade 3, Bent

Stuff for family: If I had $100 I would buy my family food and all that they need and I would care for them and love them.

Josey Baird

Grade 3, Calvary

Jewelry, clothes: If I had $100 I would buy bracelet making stuff. I would also buy new shoes like flipflops, slides, Converse and more. If I went shopping with $100 then it would all be gone in like one hour.

Finley Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Give to homeless: If I had $100 I would give the $100 to the homeless. I would use it for a job.

Gianna Robson

Grade 1, Epiphany

Candy, toys, books: If I had $100 I would buy candy and toys. I would buy a lot of sour candy and gummies. I would also buy a remote-control car. I would play with it every day. I would also buy books like "I survived" and "Magic Treehouse."

Regina Hickey

Grade 3, Epiphany

New baseball bat: If I had $100 I would get a new baseball bat. I would get a baseball bat because I need a new one. I would a get a Cat9 stars and stripes.

Dylan Gilbraith

Grade 5, Epiphany

Buy a computer: If I had $100 I would buy a computer so I can play Roblox. And I would buy Robux. Then, I would buy V-Bucks.

Brody Crearnean

Grade 3, Fairview

Video games, cars: If I had $100, I will buy an Xbox and a buy a Rolls Royce. I will also buy a Bentley and I will study a lot.

Chandra Padigala

Grade 3, Glenn

St. Jude: If I had shiny green $100 I would use it to set up a lemonade stand to raise money for St. Jude. With the leftover money, which would be about $50, I would probably buy the Super Smash Bros switch game. I would play it with my friends. If I had a tiny bit left I would buy my dogs toys.

Sam Stout

Grade 4, Glenn

Buy a car: If I had $100 I will buy a car. I will drive it by the beach. It will be fun. And I will buy a drone. It will be fun.

Cole Jackson

Grade 3, Grove

Give to charity: If I had $100 I would give it to the homeless to buy a snack. I would buy 10 free kittens. I would keep two and give eight away. I would give $100 to charity.

Jovie Story

Grade 3, Hudson

Buy a piano: If I had $100 I would buy a piano. I want to learn how to play. If I had more money I would buy new pants.

Maverick Skrzypazynsk

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Open Jumping Jax: I’m rich! I’m rich because I won the lottery. With my $100 I would open Jumping Jax! I am sad because Jumping Jax closed. I think Jumping Jax is a sweet place for kids.

Gavin Steeg

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Buy animals: If I had $100 I would buy an elephant and I would buy a mini Yorkie because they are so cute and adorable, and I want to take good care of it.

Cambree Simpsen

Grade 2, Northpoint

Spend on friends: If I had $100 I will spend the money on my friend Ismael.

LT Howard

Grade 4, Northpoint

Food and candy: If I had $100 I will pay money for food. I also want to pay for dome candy. I would spend $5 on food and candy.

Haleigh Beard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Help others: If I had $100 I would give some to poor children. If I had $100 I would buy a house for my mom and dad. If I had $100 I would give a gift to my beautiful teacher. If I had $100 I would buy food for my family.

Sarah Castaneda

Grade 2, Oakdale

Give to poor: If I had $100 I would give some to the poor because they need a place to live. I would give some to the poor because they need food and water and so they can wash their clothes.

Aiden Reed

Grade 2, Parkside

Help parents: If I had $100 I would help my mom and dad.

Cade Allen

Grade 1, Prairieland

Save for college: If I was given $100, I would save it for college. College is very expensive, so if I save it I might have enough money to go. I really want to earn my nurse’s degree. I have always wanted to be a nurse because I love to help people that are sick or hurt.

Sophia Hospelhorn

Grade 5, Prairieland

Buy a lightsaber: If I had $100, I would buy a Sith lightsaber. It would be Darth Sidious’ lightsaber. It would be amazing for me to fight the Jedi. I would play Sidious and my little sister Emma would use the Force. She might have a lightsaber, too, but she’d be a jedi.

Mia Tiemann

Grade 4, St. Mary’s

Buy lots of lightsabers: If I had $100 I would buy lightsabers. I would buy lightsabers because my friend Franky has cool custom lightsabers. I would order a ton of them.

Eric Bellino

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Help family: If I had $100 I would help my family out with food and clothes they need. I would take my whole family out on a trip. I would take my family out to eat.

Miyah Rushing

Grade 3, Sheridan

School, shopping: I would pay for school so that I can be a doctor. Or I’d go shopping.

Lana Brown

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Share with family: If I had $100 I’ll give $10 to my sisters and $10 to my brothers. I’ll save $10 for me and I’ll give $10 to my grandma. I’ll give $10 to my grandpa and I’ll save all the money.

Alberto Ortiz Felix

Grade 3, Bent

Donate to churches: If I had $100 I would donate to churches around the world. I would also donate to Christian schools, too. I would also buy food for the hungry.

Anna Schenk

Grade 5, Calvary

Nice things: If I had $100 I would spend it on gold and silver. I would spend it on video games. I would spend it on a phone.

Azelie Swantek

Grade 1, Epiphany

Lots of things: If I had $100 I would buy three bunches of bananas and sweet and sour chicken. I would also buy books, toys and stuffed animals. Then, I would go to McDonald’s. Next, I would buy more books that would be "Baby Sitters Little Sister."

Sophie Bojan

Grade 3, Epiphany

Horse, dance shoes: If I had $100 I would buy a horse, but they're more than $100 so I guess I can't do that. If I had $100 I would buy pointe shoes for dance. I would practice in them all day and I would take care of them and do everything.

Isabella Wyse

Grade 5, Epiphany

Help those in need: If I had $100 I would donate it to people in need because I really care about others. They need help. I will travel all around the world to give them anything they need like food, water, fruit, blankets and houses. They are depending on us we need to help them all we can with all our heart.

Sylvia Mattingly

Grade 3, Grove

Youtube channel: If I had $100 I would use it to get a YouTube channel. On my channel I would do gardening videos. Or give it to homeless people and charity. On my gardening videos my dad will tell you how to grow different veggies.

Parth Patel

Grade 3, Hudson

Party: If I had $100 I would spend it on a party and buy pizza, candy and chips. I would spend it on a toy. I would spend it on a fish tank.

Kenzie Johns

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Go to arcade: I would go to an arcade with $100. Then, I’d play laser tag. Of course, I wouldn’t spend it all there. I’d spend a portion of my money on fall soccer. Next, I’d buy a new pair of shoes. Then, I’d spend the last portion on teachers. Last, I’m really broke.

Gavin Grebner

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Get an Xbox: If I had $100 I would have an Xbox. It is so much fun to get toys. I like to have money by myself because I like to get toys.

Skylar Unhoch-Quehl

Grade 2, Oakdale

Pokemon cards: If I had $100 I would get Pokemon cards and I will get a Pokemon binder. It is big, it is like a book and it is cool.

Adrian Guerra

Grade 2, Parkside

Family, saving: I would buy food for my family. I would spend the rest on saving.

Claire Woods

Grade 1, Prairieland

Toys, food for poor: If I had $100 I would go to Walmart and find toys and food and I would give some to the poor.

Keron Maks

Grade 3, Sheridan

Unicorn toy: I would get a unicorn toy. I love unicorns!

Ryder Martinez

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Help grandpa, others: If I had $100 I would give $50 of it to the homeless and $20 of it to St. Jude’s Hospital and the rest for my grandpa who is in the hospital.

Jordan Flores Lepe

Grade 3, Bent