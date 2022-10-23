This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: If I had $100

Spend it wisely: If I had 100 dollars I would spend it wisely. I would not spend it on useless things like candy or a robot bug, but I would like to spend it on art supplies because I like to draw. I could spend some on my pets, maybe treats card to Texas Roadhouse!

Grace Pappas

Grade 4, Benjamin

Give it to my mom and dad: If I had $100 I would give it to my mom and dad because they work so hard and I love them. I think my parents will spend it on food and clothes, which is very nice. My parents do everything for me.

Dani Garcia Sanchez

Grade 3, Bent

Put it in the bank: If I had $100 it would go straight to my bank account.

Mason Coco

Grade 5, Calvary

Give to the poor: If I had $100 I would give it to the poor. Then they could have anything they want. Then I would ask the person if they want to come to my house with me. Then if they buy toys I would ask if they want to play with them. Then I would tell them that I am having a very good time.

Lily Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Donate to charity: If I had 100 dollars I would spend 25 dollars on canned food and give the canned food and the rest of the money to charity.

Brendan Cle

Grade 5, Corpus Christi

Buy a puppy: If I had $100 I would buy a puppy. To get the puppy, I’d pay $10 for the puppy. I’d pay $5 per shot. I’d pay $20 for the collar. I’d pay $20 for food to last awhile. Now about the rest of the money, it would be for Birthright and the poor.

Clare Lawrence

Grade 3, Epiphany

Buy Roblox: If I had $100 I would buy Roblox.

Pry Kerlta

Grade 3, Fairview

Buy a lot of lollipops: If I had 100 dollars I would buy a lot of lollipops. I really love the Tootsie Pops. I earn a lot at the end of the day whenever I have a good day.

Elliott Brent

Grade 3, Grove

Buy toys: If I had $100 I would buy toys. I would buy toys for my brother and sister.

Jett Burns

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Take care of family: If I had 100 dollars I would make my family happy and safe and take care of the bills, get food and get Taco Bell. I will also take care of my chores.

Mauykha Chatrathi

Grade 3, Northpoint

Buy nice things for family: If I had $100 I would buy an iPhone 14 Pro for my mom. I would also buy a PS5 for my brother and an IPad Air to work on IXL, Seesaw and Lexia.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Buy toys and donate: I will donate some money to poor people and I will buy toys for Thanksgiving.

Varsha Atyam

Kindergarten, Oakland

Buy a trampoline and skateboard: If I had $100 I would buy a trampoline and I would buy a skateboard.

Keyyon Pleasant

Grade 2, Oakland

Buy a cat: If I had $100 I would buy a cat because I am a cat lover! Cats are my favorite animal. Cats are cuddly. Cats are so cute. I want to hug them tight. I would need to buy food for the cat. I don’t want the cat to starve. The cat needs to be entertained. Cat toys could help.

Brynnleigh Best

Grade 2, Parkside

Half to charity, half to me: If I had $100 I would give half to charity. It would be a cancer charity because I want to help people who have cancer. I would spend the other half on toys to play with. The toys I would pick would be toy swords and bows and stuff like that. That's what I would do if I had $100.

Ryder Rutkowski

Grade 5, Prairieland

Buy school supplies: If I had $100, I would buy 100 pencils and a new notebook to draw in. I’d buy two bags of pipe cleaners. Lastly, I would buy Sharpies and markers.

Ian Zamora Lopez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Buy a Switch game: If I had $100 I would buy a game to play on my Switch.

Brayden Watkins

Grade 3, Sheridan

Go to the zoo: If I had $100 I would go to the zoo because I want to see a frog.

Juan Antonio

Grade 2, Stevenson

Give to cancer patients: If I had $100 I would give it to charity because charity has kids that have cancer and they need the money to buy medicine and they need it to buy clothes.

Hailey Grubbs

Grade 3, Stevenson

Buys lots of backpacks: If I had $100 I would buy 10 bookbags.

Sania Dentoni

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Clothes and savings: If I had $100 I would put $50 in a bank account so I can spend it on more important things. With the other $50 I would spend it on clothes, a lot of clothes.

Rylee Hoult

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Go to Bath & Body Works: If I had $100 I would buy Bath & Body Works.

Harper Lawrence

Grade 3, Washington

Buy Sonic: If I had $100 I would buy a lot of Sonic stuff!

Evie Kallsen

Grade 4, Washington

Return to owner: If I had $100 I will pick it up and I will give it back to the owner. It would make me feel good. Maybe the owner really needs it because I don’t need the money.

Arexl Santiago Mendosa

Grade 3, Bent

Give to parents, keep for emergency: If I had $100 I would give it to my parents or save it for an emergency

London Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

McDonald's Happy Meals: If I had $100 I would go to McDonald’s and buy 50 happy meals. If I had $100 I would buy Roblox. Another thing I would do if I had $100 is buy the "Jurassic World Dominion toys and merchandise and help my parents with stuff.

Connor Biddle

Grade 3, Epiphany

Buy many things: If I had $100 I would buy Roblox, food, water and clothes because I like to play Roblox but to live I need food, water and clothes. I need stuff to cover my body.

Dillan Francis

Grade 3, Fairview

Find the rarest jewels: If I had $100 I would buy the rarest type of jewels and a 30-piece mineral set. First, I would take the most colorful jewels and decorate the room. Then, I would cut open some minerals and look at their chemicals and acids. Last, I would create little potions to stop germs spreading so quickly. That is what I would do if I had $100.

Anna Huang

Grade 3, Grove

For baby Cece: If I had $100 I would give it to baby Cece. I would give it to baby Cece because she is really sick and she is having a hard time. Cece’s family is our backyard neighbor. She has a sister and two brothers.

Everly Schuler

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Go to Six Flags: If I had $100 I would like to go to Six Flags. The reason I want to go there is because they have the tallest roller coasters in the country! I want to go on all the rides. I think I’m tall enough now! After the rides, I want to eat carnival food and visit the gift shop.

Eva Paul

Grade 3, Northpoint

Buy a house: If I had $100 I would buy a home and it will be so big. It will have neighbors and they will be friends and they will work hard.

Caleb Mabela

Grade 2, Oakland

Get a motorcycle: If I had $100 I would get a motorcycle! I would go to the store and have lunch. I could go and eat dinner and ride my motorcycle. I could do tricks and go have fun!

John Huey

Grade 2, Parkside

Have fun: Do you know what I would do with $100? I would buy a bunch of books. With the leftover money, I would go to the movies. Next, my sister and I would beg our parents to take us to fun places like Altitude and then to DQ for ice cream. I wouldn't want to do that every day though.

Lakkiah McDougald

Grade 5, Prairieland

Invest it: If I had $100, I would invest so I can get more money. When I am older, I will buy every kind of Nintendo Switch.

Oliver Veselak

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Expensive things: If I had $100 I would get a yacht, a mansion, a huge pool, a jet ski, DVR set and a big TV.

Aodhdh Rampa

Grade 3, Sheridan

Go shopping at the mall: If I had 100 dollars I will go shopping in the mall and spend like 50 so I will have 50 left over. Then I go to the store and get some food and hot chips and drinks and that is like $20, so I have will $30. But that’s what I’m going to do with 100 dollars!

Malaysia Young

Grade 4, Sheridan

Go to the aquarium: If I had $100 I would go the aquarium to see a seahorse and some sharks because I like sea creatures so, so much.

Sarah Peavler

Grade 2, Stevenson

Give to those in need: If I had $100 I would give it to people in need. It is hard for some people to live without any clothes, food, a house, cars to get somewhere, and even bad people will try and be mean to them. Everybody should be nice to others! Treat people the way you want to be treated. Follow your dreams, be yourself!

Summer Stine

Grade 3, Stevenson

Buy a mansion: If I had $100 I would buy a mansion.

River Bannister

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Pay the bills: If I had $100 I will pay for our bills.

Raymond Brown

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Give to St. Jude: If I had $100 I would donate it to St. Judge because kids don’t need to do and fight cancer, everyone and no one should. I want everyone to never need to do that and for the people need to or already have I want to help them and that is what I would spend $100.

Eliana Godfrey