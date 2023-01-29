This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: If I could have a superpower

Love power: If I had a superpower it would be love power. Hearts and glitter could shoot and there would be pink lasers.

Jandri Perkins

Grade 2, Bent

Two powers: If I could have a superpower, I would have invisibility and telekinesis. I would control the teacher not to give us homework or tests and be invisible to sneak out of school.

Shiloh Mihassian

Grade 5, Calvary

Teleportation: If I could have any superpower it would be teleportation because I would be able to go back in time and change things. I would change things like some of the fights and world wars.

Molly Wiegand

Grade 4, Centennial

Invisibility: If I had superpowers I would have invisibility powers because I just love how some superheroes have invisibility powers because if my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek, I would always win.

Laurely McIlvain

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Shapeshift: If I could have a superpower it would be to shapeshift people. My other superpower would be to fly. My last superpower would be to shrink.

Josie Hughs

Grade 1, Epiphany

Super speed: If I had a superpower it would be super speed because I would either race the fastest man on Earth or I would run a marathon.

Benji Ritter

Grade 3, Grove

Freeze time: If I had a superpower, it would be to freeze people because in a soccer game, I can freeze all the people and get a goal.

Henry Koetters

Grade 1, home school

Control the weather: If I had a superpower, it would be to control the weather. I wish I could control the weather because then I could make it sunny, rainy, or make it snow. I could also stop a tornado or a snowstorm from happening.

Luke Koetters

Grade 3, home school

Be fast: If I could have a superpower it would be super speed. It would be so helpful because when my mom says go clean your room I can just clean up super-duper fast. It could do a lot of other stuff, too. I wish I could actually have superpowers.

Kinley Hendricks

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Mind reader: If I could choose a superpower, it would be to read people's minds. I always want to know what my teachers are talking about and thinking.

Bathsheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

Change the world: If I could have any superpowers it would be invisibility and the ability to change the world. If I were invisible, I could scare my teacher. To change the world, I would want to make everyone happier and like each other more.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Camouflage: If I would have a superpower it would be camouflaging. I would like camouflage because if there was any enemies they will never find me. When I play hide-and-seek I will be the best at hiding. This is why I would like this type of superpower.

Grade 2, Oakland

Akshaya Senthilkumar

Element bending: My superpower is element bending. Here are some ways I will help people. Fire — use fire to help people in war. Dirt — help stop all pollution. It’s bad. Electricity — stop making the internet go out. Help thirsty people in need.

Oliver Hunt

Grade 2, Parkside

Mermaid power: If I could have a superpower it would be mermaid power and to turn into sea creatures. I would love to be a dolphin. I dream about it.

Adah Reiman

Grade 1, Prairieland

Turn into anything: If I had a superpower it would be to turn into anything I want to turn into. I could fly as an eagle. Also, I could run as a cheetah.

Kinsley Cowell

Grade 2, Prairieland

Drawings turn real: I had a superpower, it would be anything I draw turns real. So if something evil invades my town, I’ll draw a giant ray gun and chase the bad guys out of town with it. I’ll fight all the crime and evil in the world, then I’ll get the Nobel Peace Prize, then I’ll never have to fight again.

Eli Nord

Grade 3, Prairieland

Infinite powers: If I had a superpower, my superpower would be to have infinite superpowers. I’d have the power to steal other superpowers, so that no one could ever fight me. So if there were any villains who had superpowers, I could basically just steal their powers and then put them in jail.

Cooper Hill

Grade 5, St. Mary's

More powers: My name is Kylan. I would wish for 100 more powers. My first would be speed, then it would be my height. I am short.

Kylan Easton

Grade 3, Sheridan

Visit the pandas: I wish I could have a superpower that made me teleport to pandas. When I teleport to the pandas I want to make them play with me. I also with turn the pandas purple.

Belle Diamond Kinkela

Grade 2, Stevenson

Help people in need: If I could have a superpower I would have the power to give people food that need it and a house and job to get running again. So they can keep it, and I would not keep it for myself because they would need it more than me.

Cairo Ferguson

Grade 3, Stevenson

Flying: If I had a superpower, it would be the ability to fly, because I can get to New York faster.

Ka'Raun Ahlers-Mason

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Water powers: If I had superpowers it would be water powers. I would stop rain. If the plants needed water I would make it rain.

Emma Leahy

Grade 1, Washington

Speed and fire: I would have super speed and fire. I would be the fastest kid on earth. Don’t just worry about yourself, worry about family, your friends and everybody who needs help.

Kellan Adeniyi

Grade 2, Washington

To fly: If I had a superpower I would want to fly. It would be fun. Then I could see the whole city of Bloomington. What superpower would you want to have?

Henry Lyons

Grade 3, Washington

Shoot webs: If I had a superpower it would be shooting webs because I know it would be fun.

Riley Smith

Grade 2, Bent

A healer: If I had a superpower I would want to make people heal by just making food and the person eats it and feels better.

Emma Poland

Grade 5, Calvary

Super strength: If I could have a superpower it would be super strength. I could throw a car with one hand. I could pick up everything. I will be the strongest person and assist people and help. Having super strength is amazing.

Logan Stokes

Grade 4, Centennial

Teleport: If I had a superpower it would be teleportation because I would never get hurt. I would just teleport out of the way. Another reason is to go on vacation. I could teleport there.

Logan Waterston

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Laser hands: If I could have a superpower there would be lasers coming out of my hands. I could protect people.

Brinley Jordan

Grade 1, Epiphany

Be invisible: If I could have a superpower it would be able to be invisible. I could prank people all the time.

Lily Nguyen

Grade 3, Grove

Supersized: If I could have a superpower I would get really, really big. If I got really, really big I would help if a bridge was breaking. I would help if there was a sandstorm. I will also help if there was a bad guy in the Jefferson Park Elementary School.

Etta Yackley

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Speed and flying: If I could choose superpowers to have, it would be speed and flying. If I had super speed I would put my running shoes on to go faster. If I could fly, I would fly to different countries.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Read minds: If I could have a superpower, it would be to read people's minds. I would like to know what my teacher is thinking.

La'Teriyana Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Grow nature: If I had a superpower it would be growing nature. It would be fun. I could grow trees.

Madeline Burch

Grade 2, Parkside

The math girl: If I could have a superpower it would be a mathematician. I would help people. I would help them solve their problems.

Mia Mueller

Grade 1, Prairieland

Telekinesis: If I had any superpower it would be telekinesis. I would be able to move anything with my mind and do a lot of things I have always wanted to do. It would be the best superpower ever!

Hazel Pawley

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Talk to animals: If I had a superpower I would talk to plants and animals, control plants and animals. I would be able to become a ghost and fly. And I would have different forms. And there is way more power but I can’t fit them all!

Jo Estrada

Grade 3, Sheridan

Be like Spider-Man: I wish I had the powers of Spider-Man. I would use them to save the world and that is why I like Spider-Man and Miles Morales.

Jamir Lanier

Grade 2, Stevenson

Fire and Ice: If I had a superpower it would be I have fire on me and ice. The ice is one side and the fire is on the other side.

Daisy Alvarez-Trease

Grade 3, Stevenson

Magic stuffed animals: If I had a superpower, it would be magically spawning stuffed animals. They are cute and adorable!

Kai Bergfield

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

School powers: I like being a wolf at this school because the school powers are real!

Lailah Bell

Grade 1, Washington

Control wind: If I had a superpower I would be a person that controls the wind. Superpowers are not for fun; they are to save people. I love superpowers.

Claire Bauman

Grade 2, Washington

Save the world: I would save the whole world and make the bad guy go to jail.

Mackenzie Johnson