This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Heroes

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Mom and Dad save the day: My heroes are my mom and dad because they’re always there for me. They may not have superpowers but they always save the day!

Avery Roehm

Grade 5, Benjamin

My brother: My brother is my hero because he’s always there for me, and my cat Lola is my hero because I love her.

Jonas Patino

Grade 3, Bent

My parents: I think my dad and mom are heroes because they love me and care for me. I also think that teachers, business owners, parents and farmers are all heroes.

Sienna Rowe

Grade 5, Calvary

My mom and dad: My dad is a hero. My dad is a hero because he helps me. My mom is a hero; she helps me.

Madden Baker

Grade 1, Epiphany

My mom: When people think about heroes they think about comic book heroes like Spider-Man or Ironman. My hero is my mom because I love how she helps me, cheers me up when I am down and helps me with my homework. She always knows what’s wrong and loves everything I do.

Kaitlyn Jelinek

Grade 5, Epiphany

Help people in need: What makes a hero is helping people in need. Some heroes are police officers, firefighters and doctors. My hero is a teacher because she teaches interesting things like reading, writing and math. I am a hero because I like cleaning the environment at Grove school.

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

My grandpa: My grandpa is a hero because he was in the Air Force. He showed me his airplane. He still has his suit. I bring a picture of him for Veterans Day and we hang it up on the wall. He is now not in the Air Force anymore. He suit is green and he has a helmet.

Joey Borek

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My father: My hero is my dad. Dad saved me from bullies. He can use superpowers.

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 3, Northpoint

Help people in danger: I love heroes because they help people with danger.

Da’Myala Dotson

Grade 4, Northpoint

Elsa from "Frozen": Elsa is my hero. She has magic hands with ice power. Elsa is very brave.

Anna Coffman

Grade 5, Northpoint

My mother: My hero is my mom. She cooks for us. She helps me take a bath. She loves us. She is the best hero in the world! I love her so much! I wish I'd never have to leave her. She is the best!

Charlotte Pedersen

Grade 2, Oakdale

My family: My heroes are my mom, dad and my sister Emma. I love heroes because they help your life grow and help you through the hard times. My heroes support me, too. My family are my heroes, now, later and forever!

Abigail Welp

Grade 2, Parkside

Right place, right time: A hero is someone who gets to the right place at the right time. They can be very nice.

Ethan Webster

Grade 1, Prairieland

My friends: My mom and my dad are my heroes. I love my mom and my dad. My friends are my heroes too. They have my back like I have theirs. I love my heroes like they love me.

Laylah Morales

Grade 3, Sheridan

Mom and dad make a good team: My mom and my dad are my heroes. One time I was trying to ride my bike with no training wheels with my cousin and I fell off. My mom and dad ran outside with Band-Aids. My dad put away my bike. My mom put the Band-Aids on. My cousin put away his bike and came inside to watch a movie and all ate a snack.

Summer Stine

Grade 2, Stevenson

My heroes: When people usually think of heroes they think of Superman and other hero movies, but when I think of people like the police they save people but don’t have powers. My dad and stepmom are my greatest heroes! Who are heroes to you?

Anna Schenk

Grade 5, Calvary

Spider-Man: I like Spider-Man because he has webs. I like Spider-Man because he is cool. I like his outfit.

Jamison Clauss

Grade 1, Epiphany

My uncle: My hero is my uncle. He was a professional soccer player just like I want to be, then he became a priest. He is my godfather and he is a great example to me.

Jiles Hilgenbrinck

Grade 5, Epiphany

The Army: My hero is the Army because they fight against other armys to save the USA. Go the USA! If anyone is in the Army, this is for you: Stay strong.

Parker Compton

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Optimus Prime: Optimus Prime is my hero. He is brave and strong. He is big. Optimus Prime is cool!

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

Policewomen: Policewomen help people.

D’Niyah Simmons

Grade 4, Northpoint

Doesn't have a hero: Peyton does not have any heroes. Peyton does not want to be a hero when he gets older.

Peyton Smith

Grade 5, Northpoint

Why dad is a hero: A hero is my dad. He protects me. He's nice. He's careful. He helps me do my math. He's so smart. He's so nice to people.

Braydon Reeser

Grade 2, Oakdale

Susan B. Anthony: I think Susan B. Anthony is a hero to me because she helped women have the right to vote. Did you know that women had the right to vote 100 years later? Susan B. Anthony is a great hero to my mom and me.

Aiden Reed

Grade 2, Parkside

My doctor: My doctor is a hero because he helps me so I can survive and so I can live.

Felicity Maxison

Grade 1, Prairieland

Superwoman: Superwoman is my hero because she is grateful. She can fly. She is a good person. She can be nice. She is helpful.

Nevaeh Caldwell

Grade 3, Sheridan

Myself: I am a superhero.

Danica Cunningham

Grade 2, Stevenson

Martin Luther King Jr.: Heroes are brave, kind and sacrificing. Some heroes are doctors, police, firefighters, military officers or biblical leaders. My hero, though, is Martin Luther King Jr. because he made some things right in the world.

Maddie Deti

Grade 5, Calvary

Wonder Woman: I like Wonder Woman because she is pretty and beautiful.

Mila Jaeger

Grade 1, Eiphany

Comic book heroes: Some heroes can be from DC comics or Marvel characters like The Flash or Black Widow, Supergirl and Superman. Some heroes can turn evil then turn back to their normal self like Flash did a couple times. Heroes can be from the Olympics or from track.

Valentina Gonzales

Grade 5, Epiphany

Batman: Batman is my favorite superhero. He is the best at fighting villains. His worst enemy is Joker.

Wyatt Wilkey

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Mom and cousin: My hero is my mommy. She stands up for me so much. My mom stood up for me at my old school. My hero is my cousin. She's older than me, but I'm OK with that. One time an older boy called me a bad word. I told my mom and my dad too. They talked to his mom and dad too. I was happy.

Carlyse Brown

Grade 2, Oakdale

Firefighters: A firefighter is a hero because they put out fire and save people from burning houses and use a hose to put out the fire.

Benjamin Tang

Grade 2, Parkside

Lots of people are heroes: So many people are heroes like police is a hero, teachers are heroes. They help us.

Finn Ritchart

Grade 1, Prairieland

My sister: My sister, she’s the only one that I can trust. I love my sister. She cares about my feelings. I love her. I wish she was here, but I can visit her. I miss you sissy.

Aliciah May

Grade 3, Sheridan

Spider-Man: I like Spider-Man.

Elliot Skibbens

Grade 2, Stevenson

Jesus Christ: I think heroes are strong and brave but some heroes can just be normal people too. But either way, there’s still a hero in the darkest times: Jesus Christ.

Rowen Kruger