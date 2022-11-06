This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Heroes

My Heroes: My heroes are firefighters and teachers because teachers help us learn and firefighters help us.

Eli Harriel

Grade 2, Bent

Thor: I love Thor because I like the movie. I like Thor’s hammer and how strong he is.

Arexl Santiago-Mendoza

Grade 3, Bent

Mom and dad: My mom and my dad are heroes because they love me and care for me. Heroes protect people and are kind.

Jersey Baier

Grade 1, Calvary

What is a hero?: A hero to me is my mom and my dad and my teacher and my counselor because my mom keeps me safe and so does my dad. My counselor helps me when I struggle and my teacher, Mrs. Birdsong, helps me when I am at school.

Azalea Baier

Grade 2, Calvary

My mom: My hero is my mom. She does everything for me. I love her so much. She is so kind to me. She feeds me. She brings me to school. She plays with me. I love her so much.

Rylan Rave

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Teachers: My heroes are my teachers. My heroes are my dad and my grandpa. My hero is my mom.

Theo Metz

Grade 1, Epiphany

Batman and Robin: Batman and Robin ride in Gotham City and the worst villain is the Joker. If you see him don't get scared because it is probably just a costume.

Emma Swanson

Grade 3, Grove

Heroes fly: A hero is someone that helps people. And heroes fly in the sky.

Henry Koetters

Grade 1, home school

Save people: Heroes are people who save or help people like police, firefighters, doctors, coaches and teachers. Coaches and teachers teach people stuff. Some heroes have fast vehicles. Some have ladders and sirens. Heroes always think of other people before themselves. Heroes are amazing people.

Luke Koetters

Grade 3, home school

My dad: My dad is a hero because he does so much for me and I love to help and I love to help make dinner.

Owen McCarthy

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My uncle: My uncle is my hero. He helps me wash my parents' car. I want to grow up and be like my uncle.

Ali Bouzuma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Parents: My mom and dad are my heroes. They keep me safe. They are the best!

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

My heroes: My heroes are doctors, police and firefighters. Doctors make me healthy. Police catch strangers. Firefighter’s help people get out of the fire. I like these heroes.

Varsha Atyam

Kindergarten, Oakland

St. Jude: My hero is St. Jude. St. Jude helps kids to heal from cancer and helps kids to get better.

James Idleman

Grade 2, Oakland

Superpowers: If I was a superhero I would have telekinesis which would make me able to move things with my mind and think I could even move bad guys and save the day. My suit would be yellow with a gold belt and bow headband and my best friend would be female green lantern.

Norah Smith

Grade 3, Oakland

Dad is a hero: My dad is a hero. My dad makes me feel happy because he’s my dad. My dad helps me when I read. The most fun is watching the Halloween movie together in my mom’s room.

Nina Razny

Grade 2, Parkside

What makes a hero?: Doctors are heroes because they make sick people better. They are hardworking people. They do anything to make sick people better. Doctors have a ton of responsibility in keeping people healthy! When you grow up, will you be a hero?

Anvitha Rajaseshan

Grade 3, Prairieland

My aunt: My aunt is my hero because she is a police officer. She helps to protect people and our community. Her uniform is so cool. She showed me all of her equipment. It was so awesome! I’m very proud of how she helps us. I love her very much!

Avery Castillo

Grade 4, Prairieland

One and only: My hero is my one and only mom because she makes me breakfast. She buys me school supplies every school year. My mom comforts me when I am sad, and helps me up when I am hurt. You will never see her being mean or unkind. My mom is loving and super caring. She is my hero!

Reid Kuethe

Grade 5, Prairieland

Star-Lord: My favorite superhero in the movie Thor was Star-Lord because I like his clothes and his superpowers. He is very strong and fast when he meets bad guys. He was friends with Thor. He also has a lot of friends. His friend was named Gamora. She was smart. Another was Groot. He was always helpful. Drax was really strong. Korg was tough and was never afraid.

Dalton Blumstein

Grade 3, Ridgeview

Thank heroes: You probably think of Ironman, Black Widow, Batman and Wonder Woman when you think of heroes. But I’m talking about real-life heroes like firemen, police officers, doctors and soldiers. I don’t think we give them enough gratitude, even though we have a whole entire day for them. So if you see any of these heroes tell them "Thank you."

Ben White

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Favorite heroes: My favorite hero is Boyfriend because he was trying to stop the annoying orange. My second favorite is Iron Spider. I like him because he looks cool and he fights cool too.

Aodhan Rampa

Grade 3, Sheridan

The best: Heroes are the best. Anyone can be a hero. I think a hero is anyone who helps you in your time of need. Like if someone finds your lost dog or cat, they are a hero. Heroes also can help animals or planet Earth. I believe anyone can be a hero.

Max Myers

Grade 4, Sheridan

Nurses: My heroes are nurses because they help people and I look up to them. I love what nurses do for people. I am thankful for them.

Tanner Spidle

Grade 2, Stevenson

If I was a hero: If I would be a superhero and my power would be to help kids in need. So they could have the stuff they need like food and toys. I would also give them houses.

Damien Bowlen

Grade 3, Stevenson

Papa: My papa is my hero. He is so strong! I love him.

Kelson Koch

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Spider-Man: My superhero is Spider-Man because he saves people’s lives. He saves the cat and he climbs buildings and he saves the day.

Donivyn Singletary

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Rosa Parks: My hero is Rosa Parks. She was the first black person to refuse to give up her seat.

Samuel Bowling

Grade 2, Bent

God: My hero is God because he saves us by dying on the cross, and he saved us from our sin, but I can’t list all of them so I will draw it.

Emmyline Vincent

Grade 3, Calvary

Christiano Rinaldo: My hero is Christiano Rinaldo because he is really good at soccer. I like soccer.

Boden Bordewick

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Lifeguards: My hero is a lifeguard because when I am swimming he or she will protect me and watch me too.

Brinley Jordan

Grade 1, Epiphany

My sister: My hero is my sister Audrey. Audrey helps me a lot. She helps me with gymnastics. In gymnastics she helps me on backflips. That’s why Audrey is my hero.

Emily Roth

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The principal: Mr. Harr is my hero. He is responsible, respectful, ready and safe. He is our principal.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

The police: My hero is a police officer because the police help others.

Macey Fosdick

Grade 2, Oakland

We are all heroes: Did you know we have built in superpowers so we are our own superheroes? We have x-ray vision to summon. Use a glue bottle or anything and stand far enough that your thumb covers the object. Finally open it and you are seeing through your thumb.

Ella Eneme

Grade 3, Oakland

Usain Bolt: Usain Bolt is my hero. He is in the Olympics. He has broken records. He runs! He is fast. It is incredibly hard to run that speed!

Henry Babbit

Grade 2, Parkside

My brother: My brother Simon is way better than any hero there is. He helps me up when I fall down. He makes me happy when I am sad. He plays with me and makes me laugh all day. My 15-year-old brother is the coolest brother ever. I love Simon.

Okalani Glim-Jessee

Grade 3, Prairieland

Brock Lesnar: My hero is Brock Lesnar because he is so strong that he has almost got all the titles. He has even beaten the Deadman, the Undertaker and the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I've always wanted to be a wrestler like Brock Lesnar!

Luke Nauman

Grade 4, Prairieland

My teachers: My heroes are my teachers because they help me get better at math and reading. They teach me new stuff that I did not know. When I struggle they help me out. They teach good lessons and what not to do. If they weren't there I could have not learned anything. Teachers are my heroes!

Ella Klix

Grade 5, Prairieland

Save the world: Heroes are people who make the world a better place, and people who save the world — kind of like police officers.

Cooper Hill

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Many heroes: My heroes are firefighters and cops and nurses.

Dimaggio Anderson

Grade 3, Sheridan

Wonder Woman: My favorite hero is Wonder Woman! She is super strong and very powerful. I like that she is very nice. She is the daughter of Zeus. Her real name is Diana Prince.

Laylah Morales

Grade 4, Sheridan

My family: My family are heroes because they help me when I am hurt. They need me to help them too.

Destiyni Hudson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Help: Heroes are the police because they help our community and they help us from bad people. Firefighters are heroes too. They keep people healthy and save us from a fire.

Emma Colby

Grade 3, Stevenson

MLK: My hero is Martin Luther King Jr.

Jaxon Lynch

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Dogs: A dog can be a hero. Some service dogs help blind people.

Jackson Bella