This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Heroes

Dog: My hero is my dog. My hero is my dog because he is so fun to play with. My dog is also my hero because I love dogs.

Madelyn Castaneda Sanchez

Grade 3, Bent

Grandfather: There are a lot of heroes in my life, but my hero is my grandpa. He went into the Army. He didn’t want to do, but he did it anyways to help people.

Anna Swanson

Grade 5, Calvary

Brothers: When I grow up I want to be a hero just like my brothers Calan and Liam.

Quinn Casper

Grade 1, Epiphany

Usain Bolt: My hero is Usain Bolt because he can run 100 meters in about nine seconds. When I get older I want to beat his record unless someone beats his record before me. Then, I will beat the other guy’s record.

Lucas Grossman

Grade 5, Epiphany

Nurses: My heroes are the nurses because before I broke my arm and they helped me. I was so thankful that they helped me. The nurses are lifesavers to me. If they weren’t here I would have lots of problems, but good thing they were there!

Anah McCade

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Wonder Woman: I want to be Wonder Woman when I grow up. She uses her brains and her strength to save people.

Haleigh Beard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Dad: My hero is my dad. He is always there for me. He helps me and protects me. He gets me toys and clothes. He takes care of me. I love my dad. He buys me stuff like an outfit to wear. One time he bought me a bike.

Luzander Granderson

Grade 2, Oakdale

Family: My heroes are my mom, dad and my sister Savannah. I love heroes because they help your life.

Madilyn Nicholson

Grade 2, Parkside

Firemen: Firemen are heroes because they keep you safe.

Annabelle McClure

Grade 1, Prairieland

Friends: Some people think their moms or dads are heroes. Others think police, firefighters or EMTs are heroes. My friends are always there for me and they make me smile. My friends are kind and listen to what I say. If I make them mad, they will forgive me. I think life would be hard without my friends. My friends are my true heroes!

Anabella Roethle

Grade 5, Prairieland

Mom: My hero is super cool. It’s my mom. I love my mom very much and she is my superhero because she protects me, my brother and my sister.

Melony Smith

Grade 3, Sheridan

Flying Horse: My favorite superheroes are Spider-Man and Flying Horse.

Jewelry Long

Grade 2, Stevenson

Spider-Man: I like Spider-Man. He helps people and he has web shooters.

Jayceon Campbell

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

DC and Marvel Comic superheroes: I like Flash because he is so fast. I like Hulk because he is so strong and so big. I like Black Panther because he looks like a panther.

Benny Lopez

Grade 3, Bent

God: Heroes are really important to the world, not like the superheroes from the comics but in real life like firemen, police officers, doctors, teachers, missionaries, soldiers in the Army and pastors. Heroes are so important to the world. Who is your hero? My true hero is God, the true hero.

Karis Loggans

Grade 5, Calvary

Parents: My mom and dad are my superheroes because they love me and I love them, too.

Melena Ulrich

Grade 1, Epiphany

Jeff Kinney: Jeff Kinney, author of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series is my hero because he is the reason lots of kids love to read. His books have won the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award six times.

Joseph Perinchery

Grade 5, Epiphany

Army aunt: My aunt is named Sarah. She is in the Army. She made me happy before she left. She is my hero because she is strong. She is really brave.

Brinkley Peden

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Best friend: My hero is my friend. He saves me when I am getting bullied by someone. My friend helps me with hard things. He is with me all the time. My friend is the best person I ever had in my life.

Giovanni Sims

Grade 2, Oakdale

My own hero: I would want to be a hero named Golden. I would want to have all the powers in the world so it would be easy to save people.

Lincoln Herbst

Grade 2, Parkside

Mom and dad: My mom and dad are my heroes. I love my mom and dad.

Ellie Brienen

Grade 1, Prairieland

Superhero powers: My favorite heroes are Superman because I like his laser eyes. I also like Black Panther because I like the way he transforms into himself. I like Green Lantern because I like the way he glows green and the way he saved space.

Christian Nobles

Grade 3, Sheridan

Many heroes: My first favorite hero is Sonic the Hedgehog. My second favorite hero is Mario and Luigi. My third hero is my Jeremiah.

Jeremiah Carlos Simmons

Grade 2, Stevenson

Firefighters: Firefighters are my heroes. Firefighters help save people and animals.

Karizma Moore

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Father: My hero is my dad because when I was helping him put the food away a car was backing up and he pushed me so I wouldn’t get run over.

William Avarado Melende

Grade 3, Bent

Iron Man: I like Iron Man and Spider-Man. I like Spider-Man because he can basically fly and flying is cool. I like Iron Man because he’s just awesome.

Steve Immanuel

Grade 5, Calvary

Grandpa: My hero is my grandpa. He is very kind and wise. He always wants us to be comfortable when we come over to his house. He is also a deacon and very spiritual man. My grandpa is the best!

Ella Henchan

Grade 5, Epiphany

Ruby Bridges: My hero is Ruby Bridges. She’s my hero because she puts experience in me. I like her when she was strong and brave. She’ll never give up on it. Ruby Bridges tells her story all over the world. I will do the same if that ever happens again.

Laraina Fever

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Doctor: When I get older, the hero I am going to be is a children’s doctor. I am going to make them feel better and give them medicine. My name is going to be Dr. Rishi Putti.

Rishi Putti

Grade 5, Northpoint

Firefighter: My hero is a firefighter. They save lives and put out fires. I could be one. That would be amazing, but I am only 7 years old.

D.J. Henry

Grade 2, Oakdale

Lots of heroes: There are a lot of heroes in the world. There are firefighters, police, doctors and nurses. Nurses help people get to their rooms, firefighters help put out fires, police help catch robbers, and doctors help people that are injured.

Brooklyn Mlot

Grade 2, Parkside

My friends: My friends are heroes because they help me find my cat.

Harper Stachurski

Grade 1, Prairieland

Ant Man: I love Ant Man because he can turn small very slowly. Ant Man can go under cars fast. He saves people from dying. Ant Man is my hero.

Jezreel Mulamba

Grade 3, Sheridan

I am super: I am super the way I am. I am. You can be, too. I can help people.

Rylee Arreold

Grade 2, Stevenson

Pet: My dog, Keagan, is my hero. He makes me happy. He can do tricks.

Zoey Birchler

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Lincoln and others: My hero is Abraham Lincoln because he freed the slaves. My second hero is the Army for protecting the country. My third hero is my mom and dad. My fourth hero is Martin Luther King to let different races go to school. My fifth hero is George Washington because he’s America’s father.

Jordan Flores Lepe

Grade 3, Bent

People who help: I think that my heroes are people like nurses, doctors and people that help people. I also think that police and firemen are definitely heroes because they help when people need help.

Finley Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Tom Felton: He is very kind, brave and a good singer. One time, one of his fans asked him if they could ask two questions. They told them one of their friends had cancer and was going to die, so one of their questions was for them. They started to break down into tears, so Tom came down to the crowd and gave them a hug.

Ann Willett

Grade 5, Epiphany

Martin Luther King Jr.: I think Martin Luther King Jr. was a good man because he saved all the brown people. He said I have a dream that one day people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by content of their character. He made everything good.

Knox Craig

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Teacher: My hero is Mrs. C. I love to learn about math. She is a good teacher.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 3, Northpoint

Helpful heroes: My hero is my dad. He is my hero. I love him. My hero is my mom. She is my hero. I love her. My hero is my brother. He is my hero. I love him. A hero is someone who helps you. Heroes are helpful. I love heroes!

Ana Serres

Grade 2, Oakdale

Four heroes: I have four heroes: my daddy, my mom, my sister and my grandma. I love them all.

Kamber Scharfenberal

Grade 2, Parkside

Police: Policemen help people so much because they help with bad guys.

Abby Wehrle

Grade 1, Prairieland

Coach: My coach is my hero. He never gets mad at me. When I do something wrong he never gets mad at me. He shows me what I did wrong then what I should do.

Dalton Lockwood

Grade 3, Sheridan

Family Favorites: My favorite superhero is Wonder woman, and my brother’s favorite is Batman. My dad’s favorite is Frozone. My second favorite is Elastagirl.

Emma Lee Colby

Grade 2, Stevenson