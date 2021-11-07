This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Heroes

Dog: My hero is my dog. My hero is my dog because he is so fun to play with. My dog is also my hero because I love dogs.
Madelyn Castaneda Sanchez
Grade 3, Bent
Grandfather: There are a lot of heroes in my life, but my hero is my grandpa. He went into the Army. He didn’t want to do, but he did it anyways to help people.
Anna Swanson
Grade 5, Calvary
Brothers: When I grow up I want to be a hero just like my brothers Calan and Liam.
Quinn Casper
Grade 1, Epiphany
Usain Bolt: My hero is Usain Bolt because he can run 100 meters in about nine seconds. When I get older I want to beat his record unless someone beats his record before me. Then, I will beat the other guy’s record.
Lucas Grossman
Grade 5, Epiphany
Nurses: My heroes are the nurses because before I broke my arm and they helped me. I was so thankful that they helped me. The nurses are lifesavers to me. If they weren’t here I would have lots of problems, but good thing they were there!
Anah McCade
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Wonder Woman: I want to be Wonder Woman when I grow up. She uses her brains and her strength to save people.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 5, Northpoint
Dad: My hero is my dad. He is always there for me. He helps me and protects me. He gets me toys and clothes. He takes care of me. I love my dad. He buys me stuff like an outfit to wear. One time he bought me a bike.
Luzander Granderson
Grade 2, Oakdale
Family: My heroes are my mom, dad and my sister Savannah. I love heroes because they help your life.
Madilyn Nicholson
Grade 2, Parkside
Firemen: Firemen are heroes because they keep you safe.
Annabelle McClure
Grade 1, Prairieland
Friends: Some people think their moms or dads are heroes. Others think police, firefighters or EMTs are heroes. My friends are always there for me and they make me smile. My friends are kind and listen to what I say. If I make them mad, they will forgive me. I think life would be hard without my friends. My friends are my true heroes!
Anabella Roethle
Grade 5, Prairieland
Mom: My hero is super cool. It’s my mom. I love my mom very much and she is my superhero because she protects me, my brother and my sister.
Melony Smith
Grade 3, Sheridan
Flying Horse: My favorite superheroes are Spider-Man and Flying Horse.
Jewelry Long
Grade 2, Stevenson
Spider-Man: I like Spider-Man. He helps people and he has web shooters.
Jayceon Campbell
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
DC and Marvel Comic superheroes: I like Flash because he is so fast. I like Hulk because he is so strong and so big. I like Black Panther because he looks like a panther.
Benny Lopez
Grade 3, Bent
God: Heroes are really important to the world, not like the superheroes from the comics but in real life like firemen, police officers, doctors, teachers, missionaries, soldiers in the Army and pastors. Heroes are so important to the world. Who is your hero? My true hero is God, the true hero.
Karis Loggans
Grade 5, Calvary
Parents: My mom and dad are my superheroes because they love me and I love them, too.
Melena Ulrich
Grade 1, Epiphany
Jeff Kinney: Jeff Kinney, author of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series is my hero because he is the reason lots of kids love to read. His books have won the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award six times.
Joseph Perinchery
Grade 5, Epiphany
Army aunt: My aunt is named Sarah. She is in the Army. She made me happy before she left. She is my hero because she is strong. She is really brave.
Brinkley Peden
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Best friend: My hero is my friend. He saves me when I am getting bullied by someone. My friend helps me with hard things. He is with me all the time. My friend is the best person I ever had in my life.
Giovanni Sims
Grade 2, Oakdale
My own hero: I would want to be a hero named Golden. I would want to have all the powers in the world so it would be easy to save people.
Lincoln Herbst
Grade 2, Parkside
Mom and dad: My mom and dad are my heroes. I love my mom and dad.
Ellie Brienen
Grade 1, Prairieland
Superhero powers: My favorite heroes are Superman because I like his laser eyes. I also like Black Panther because I like the way he transforms into himself. I like Green Lantern because I like the way he glows green and the way he saved space.
Christian Nobles
Grade 3, Sheridan
Many heroes: My first favorite hero is Sonic the Hedgehog. My second favorite hero is Mario and Luigi. My third hero is my Jeremiah.
Jeremiah Carlos Simmons
Grade 2, Stevenson
Firefighters: Firefighters are my heroes. Firefighters help save people and animals.
Karizma Moore
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Father: My hero is my dad because when I was helping him put the food away a car was backing up and he pushed me so I wouldn’t get run over.
William Avarado Melende
Grade 3, Bent
Iron Man: I like Iron Man and Spider-Man. I like Spider-Man because he can basically fly and flying is cool. I like Iron Man because he’s just awesome.
Steve Immanuel
Grade 5, Calvary
Grandpa: My hero is my grandpa. He is very kind and wise. He always wants us to be comfortable when we come over to his house. He is also a deacon and very spiritual man. My grandpa is the best!
Ella Henchan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Ruby Bridges: My hero is Ruby Bridges. She’s my hero because she puts experience in me. I like her when she was strong and brave. She’ll never give up on it. Ruby Bridges tells her story all over the world. I will do the same if that ever happens again.
Laraina Fever
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Doctor: When I get older, the hero I am going to be is a children’s doctor. I am going to make them feel better and give them medicine. My name is going to be Dr. Rishi Putti.
Rishi Putti
Grade 5, Northpoint
Firefighter: My hero is a firefighter. They save lives and put out fires. I could be one. That would be amazing, but I am only 7 years old.
D.J. Henry
Grade 2, Oakdale
Lots of heroes: There are a lot of heroes in the world. There are firefighters, police, doctors and nurses. Nurses help people get to their rooms, firefighters help put out fires, police help catch robbers, and doctors help people that are injured.
Brooklyn Mlot
Grade 2, Parkside
My friends: My friends are heroes because they help me find my cat.
Harper Stachurski
Grade 1, Prairieland
Ant Man: I love Ant Man because he can turn small very slowly. Ant Man can go under cars fast. He saves people from dying. Ant Man is my hero.
Jezreel Mulamba
Grade 3, Sheridan
I am super: I am super the way I am. I am. You can be, too. I can help people.
Rylee Arreold
Grade 2, Stevenson
Pet: My dog, Keagan, is my hero. He makes me happy. He can do tricks.
Zoey Birchler
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Lincoln and others: My hero is Abraham Lincoln because he freed the slaves. My second hero is the Army for protecting the country. My third hero is my mom and dad. My fourth hero is Martin Luther King to let different races go to school. My fifth hero is George Washington because he’s America’s father.
Jordan Flores Lepe
Grade 3, Bent
People who help: I think that my heroes are people like nurses, doctors and people that help people. I also think that police and firemen are definitely heroes because they help when people need help.
Finley Jackson
Grade 5, Calvary
Tom Felton: He is very kind, brave and a good singer. One time, one of his fans asked him if they could ask two questions. They told them one of their friends had cancer and was going to die, so one of their questions was for them. They started to break down into tears, so Tom came down to the crowd and gave them a hug.
Ann Willett
Grade 5, Epiphany
Martin Luther King Jr.: I think Martin Luther King Jr. was a good man because he saved all the brown people. He said I have a dream that one day people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by content of their character. He made everything good.
Knox Craig
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Teacher: My hero is Mrs. C. I love to learn about math. She is a good teacher.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 3, Northpoint
Helpful heroes: My hero is my dad. He is my hero. I love him. My hero is my mom. She is my hero. I love her. My hero is my brother. He is my hero. I love him. A hero is someone who helps you. Heroes are helpful. I love heroes!
Ana Serres
Grade 2, Oakdale
Four heroes: I have four heroes: my daddy, my mom, my sister and my grandma. I love them all.
Kamber Scharfenberal
Grade 2, Parkside
Police: Policemen help people so much because they help with bad guys.
Abby Wehrle
Grade 1, Prairieland
Coach: My coach is my hero. He never gets mad at me. When I do something wrong he never gets mad at me. He shows me what I did wrong then what I should do.
Dalton Lockwood
Grade 3, Sheridan
Family Favorites: My favorite superhero is Wonder woman, and my brother’s favorite is Batman. My dad’s favorite is Frozone. My second favorite is Elastagirl.
Emma Lee Colby
Grade 2, Stevenson