This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking

Spicy noodles: I like spicy noodles with coffee and dipped in Oreos.

CJ Jolly

Grade 2, Bent

Mom and dad's cooking: My dad likes to cook outside. My mom likes to make strawberries with chocolate and sprinkles. When it is Thanksgiving we make tamales.

Stephanie Almanza

Grade 3, Bent

Fieri's burger: I love food but my favorite food is shrimp and Guy Fieri’s mac and cheese bacon burger. Yum!

Nathan Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Pizza: My favorite food is pizza. My favorite part about pizza is the pepperoni. I also love the cheese but one of my most favorite parts about pizza is the sausage.

Henry Hundman

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Gingerbread: I like to eat gingerbread every Christmas Eve. Another reason I like gingerbread is because it is pretty with the rainbow cotton. Another reason I like it is the frosting. Lastly I like the frosting because it’s sweet.

Andrinna Anderson

Grade 3, Delavan

Sweets: I like cake and cupcakes and pie. They are yummy! I like pie because it is my favorite.

Zelie Rayburn

Grade 1, Epiphany

Grilled cheese, soup: My favorite type of food is my mom’s homemade grilled cheese and tomato soup. In the grilled cheese you can taste the gooeyness of the cheese and the crunch of the bread. In the tomato soup you can taste the tomato soup’s silky texture on your tongue. What is your favorite type of food?

Trinity Bussan

Grade 4, Epiphany

Ice cream: My favorite food is ice cream because there are a lot of different flavors of ice cream and a lot of them are delicious! And that is why my favorite food is ice cream.

Zola Turner

Grade 3, Grove

Scrambled eggs: I can cook scrambled eggs. First, I crack the eggs. Then I put water and cheese, and I put it in a pan. Next, I cook the eggs. I stir and flip the eggs. They are yellow and fluffy. I feel happy when I make eggs.

Henry Koetters

Grade 1, home school

Helps with dinner: Sometimes I help make supper. I usually make mashed potatoes. I use a potato mix and get two cups of water. Then I turn on the stove and wait for the water to boil. Once it boils, I pore in all of the mix and stir it until it is soft. Cooking is fun to do.

Luke Koetters

Grade 3, home school

Thanksgiving food: On Thanksgiving I eat turkey and yeast rolls. My favorite food at Thanksgiving is mashed potatoes. I love eating pie. Some types of the pie we eat at Thanksgiving are pumpkin pie and apple pie.

Everly Schuler

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Noodles with hot sauce: My favorite food is noodles with hot sauce. I also like hot chocolate in the winter. For breakfast I l enjoy cereal and milk.

Sheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

Spaghetti: Spaghetti is my favorite food to eat. I like to twirl the noodles.

Dniyah Simmons

Grade 5, Northpoint

Eggs: Eggs are the best. I put cheese on my eggs. Eggs are good. I like eggs. Do you like eggs?

John Huey

Grade 2, Parkside

Cookies for Santa: I love to make cookies for Santa Claus. I love to roll the dough and cut them out. We add sprinkles.

Kinsley Cowell

Grade 2, Prairieland

Loves food: I love food! There are so many types of food. Some are healthy, some are more or less healthy. Some are spicy, some are sweet or sour! Some are filled like jelly doughnuts or some are filled with cheese like cheese bread sticks! Some are even homemade. But all food is good for someone!

Isaac Baird

Grade 4, Prairieland

Cooking shows: I have a favorite cooking show! It's called “Nailed It”! It's not one of those cooking shows that show how good people’s talents can be, nor is it one that brings in the best of the best. This show has rookie bakers making complex cakes! I love watching “Nailed It” because it is funny to see the cakes that the contestants make.

Henry Schreck

Grade 5, Prairieland

Domino's cheese pizza: My favorite food is pizza. My favorite type of pizza is cheese pizza. My favorite place to order from to eat pizza is Domino's. Also their breadsticks are really good, especially when they have the cheese! Papa John’s has really good stuffed crust pizza, and they have good garlic knots and breadsticks, but I prefer Domino's the most.

Liam Harper

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Sandwiches: I love to cook on the stove. My favorite thing to make is sandwiches for my family. Some are toasted. Sometimes my mom helps me make sandwiches and meat.

Leo Hernandez

Grade 3, Sheridan

Mac and cheese: I really like mac and cheese! And I love mac and cheese to the point I want to have it every day! I love it. I love it. I love it. I love it. And I love the cheese.

Xander Jackson

Grade 4, Sheridan

Seafood: My favorite food is seafood because it is saucy and it is just so good. It is my favorite food. When I first got it my mouth I was in love.

Dakota Hoskins

Grade 3, Stevenson

Orange chicken: My favorite food is orange chicken. It is my favorite food in the world. It is in Panda Express so it can make me ready for my day.

Juan Antonio

Grade 2, Stevenson

Chicken: Chicken is my favorite food. I love going to Crunchies in Nigeria.

Tanya Maduakolam

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Apple pie: My favorite food or dessert was apple pie. It’s so good. It tastes like apples falling out of the sky. My second one was ham. Ham is so nice and hot. It's so good and if you add sauce it’s delicious, and I love gravy on it.

Gabby Mays

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Biscuits and gravy: My favorite food is biscuits and gravy. It is so yummy. The gravy is my favorite part.

Makenzie Johns

Grade 3, Washington

Dunkin' Donuts: I like to eat Dunkin' Donuts because I like the sandwiches. I love the bacon!

Ramiro Vargas Cornejo

Grade 2, Bent

Mom's cooking: I love food but I’m terrible at cooking. I love mom when she cooks. It's delicious all the time.

Cole Myers

Grade 5, Calvary

Cooks with mom, dad: I wish that I could cook but I can’t. I like to help them, too. I love cooking. It is so much fun. I love cooking with my mom and dad.

Kat Durako

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Fresh cookies: This is the thing I like to make. Here is the fresh thing, cookies. I like to make Kiss cookies. The second thing I like to make is Reese's cookies. The last thing I like to make is we use homemade mix to make cookies. That is what I like to make.

Ashley Moore

Grade 3, Delavan

Oranges and ice cream: My favorite food is oranges because it is so good. My other favorite food is ice cream.

Alexis Nagel

Grade 1, Epiphany

Waffles: I know how to make lots of different food. Waffles are my favorite. I eat waffles every day and guess who makes them awesome: mom!

Shayla Donnelly

Grade 3, Grove

Ham: My favorite food is ham. My mom makes the sweetest surgery ham. It is one of the main foods that we eat at Thanksgiving. One of the foods is green bean casserole. It is good, too. Another foods is a bacon roll. Pumpkin pie is the best.

Eli Meiss

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Subway sandwiches: My favorite food is a sandwich. I ask for ham, lettuce, onions and cheese at Subway. I hope my dad takes me after school!

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

Spaghetti noodles: My favorite food is spaghetti. I like the noodles. I help mom make it for dinner.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

Fish: My favorite food is fish because it tastes good. I also like apples and fruit pizza and pizza. I also like mac and cheese, and I like chili!

Holland Jackson

Grade 2, Parkside

Be a chef: My dream is to learn to be a chef and cook all kinds of dishes and food. But I will need to wait until I am older in order to handle the stove. Some of my favorite foods are all kinds of sweets, especially ice cream and chocolate. I also like noodles, macaroni and cheese, snacks, savory and junk food, and much more!

Shriya Patel

Grade 4, Prairieland

Likes cooking: I like cooking. Cooking is fun and an interesting hobby to learn. I like to cook scrambled eggs. The last time I cooked, it was a mug cake, and it ended up being more like pudding!

Oliver Veselak

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Many favorites: My favorite food is pizza, chicken nuggets, hot dogs, Wendy’s and turkey.

Aodhan Rampa

Grade 3, Sheridan

Los Potrillos: My favorite place to eat at is Los Potrillos. My favorite thing to order is chimychunga and a quesadilla, rice, beans, churros, one scoop of ice cream and chips. I love to eat there. They have my favorite Mexican food. I like sweet and sour chicken egg rolls, fortune cookies, broccoli with beef in it, shrimp fried rice, and regular rice.

Alexandria Peterson

Grade 4, Sheridan

Chicken nuggets and fries: I like fries, and chicken nuggets are good. I like it so much. They are my favorite food.

Destinyi Hudson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Cooking with family: I love to cook with my family.

Danica Cunningham

Grade 3, Stevenson

Popcorn: I like popcorn because it is fluffy and crunchy. I like it cheesy.

Avery Duvendack