This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking

Scrambled eggs: First, I like to make scrambled eggs. My special ingredient is salt. I like to make scrambled eggs by myself. I cook my eggs at home. Second, I like to eat a big turkey. The turkey has a lot of meat. At Thanksgiving my dad and I go hunting and eat it. Third, I like to eat strawberry jam because it is sweet.

Kaidyn Clanahan

Grade 3, Delavan

Eats many foods: My favorite food is pizza. I like to eat sweet potato. I, too, like to eat sandwiches. I also like to eat cake. I, too, like to eat doughnuts. I also like to eat cookies.

Hazel Overberg

Grade 1, Grove

Ramen noodles: My favorite food is any noodles. Ramen is, like, the best. I eat it every day after school for dinner. My favorite part is the part where you eat all the noodles and you have soup from the broth in it.

David Minnenga

Grade 3, Grove

Pizza: My favorite food is pizza. I like to get it from Pizza Ranch. I also like to get it from Pizza Hut. My favorite pizza is taco pizza.

Peyton McKinzie

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Help mom make turkey: Yummy yum! Yum! I love helping my mom cook turkey for Thanksgiving. I help my mom make stuffing for the turkey. We make cheesy potatoes. I melt some cheese and put it on the potatoes. It is fun!

Marlee Keith

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Cook with pizza oven: My mom and dad have a pizza oven and on Friday we are going to make pizza. My dad will put the pizza in the pizza oven and my mom will take the pizza out when the pizza is done.

Charlotte Peveto

Grade 2, Parkside

Help mom cook: I love to help my mom cook. My mom lets me chop up the veggies. I usually help around dinnertime. I like to make sloppy joe. I love to cook!

Connor Cox

Grade 3, Prairieland

Pancakes: What’s your favorite food? Mine is my grandma’s pancakes. They are absolutely delightful. They are fluffy, light pancakes that taste unbelievable. I like to drizzle syrup on them to make them even better. It’s not just my grandma’s pancakes, I like a lot of pancakes, like The Original Pancake House or Fort Jesse Cafe. Pancakes are great no matter where you get them.

Toby Bender

Grade 5, Prairieland

Turkey: I like cooking. My favorite food is turkey.

Danica Cunningham

Grade 2, Stevenson

Chocolate chip cookies: My grammy and I like to bake chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter cookies together. Chocolate chip cookies were the first cookies I made with grandma. Grandma and I mix the ingredients together. We put chocolate chips in the dough and put them in the oven. The cookies while baking smell delicious. Peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies mixed together are delicious.

Harper Kat Hauge

Grade 3, Delavan

Homemade pizza: My mom and dad cook for dinner. My favorite food to eat is homemade pizza. I also like their mac and cheese. I’d still say pizza. Sometimes I help make dinner. I like helping cut things. I also help make pizza.

Grant Lillge

Grade 1, Grove

Cooking on your own: Cooking your own food is tasty because we help make it.

Connor Ran

Grade 3, Grove

Eat pizza: I like to eat pizza. Most of the time I like to go get it from Pizza Ranch. Pizza is one of my favorite foods. When I think of pizza, I get a little hungry! I think pizza is very popular. Once, I saw a show that was about pizza.

Dovie Hodel

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Avantis's: Yum! Yum! Yum! My favorite restaurant is Avanti’s because they have my favorite food, tortellini. Tortellini is my favorite because I love pasta. My mom makes the best, by the way!

Zane Womack

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Cooked eggs: One time I cooked eggs and my mom said, Every one, Khaydon made us eggs," and everyone said "Great job!" and I smiled. One time I cooked eggs with my dad. My dad was cooking the eggs and I was cracking the eggs.

Khaydon Hall

Grade 2, Parkside

Cod: My favorite food is cod. I adore cod because it's soft and chewy on the inside and I like that! My family and I don’t have it very often though; we eat other yummy foods. Cod is fish and I like fish a whole lot, especially cod.

Drew White

Grade 3, Prairieland

Lemon bars: My favorite dessert is lemon bars! My sister and I make them every year in the winter, which always makes me smile. We use real lemons and shape them like a rectangle with a thin layer of crust. Lemon fills in the middle, and the icing. We sprinkle a little bit of powdered sugar on it. When you take a bite, it melts in your mouth.

Leia Higgins

Grade 5, Prairieland

Pizza and chicken: I ate a pizza and chicken. It was good.

Ellie Mahyhall

Grade 2, Stevenson

Making food: I want to tell you a few things I like to make to eat. I make banana bread on Thanksgiving. I make it with my mommy. I make chocolate chips with milk on Christmas Day. I make them with my family. I make beef stroganoff on Thanksgiving Day. I eat it with my family.

Hollis Nelson

Grade 3, Delavan

Buttered noodles: My favorite food is noodles. I love buttered noodles so much. Buttered noodles are so good. When my mom makes spaghetti she puts them in separate bowls. I always just get the noodles.

Ellie Hornsby

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Casseroles and baking: Most people think of desserts when they hear the word "baking." In my family “baking” means casseroles. My grandma gave my mom a green bean casserole recipe. This casserole has French-cut green beans and sliced carrots. Carrots make this recipe unique. Mom puts special spices and ingredients in it to make it special. My sister sprinkles the crunchy onions on the top.

Avery Banuat

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Turkey for Thanksgiving: I cook a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Patrick Hood Jr.

Grade 2, Parkside

Pizza and popcorn: My favorite food is pizza. I like pizza because it can be very cheesy. Also you can put any topping you want on your pizza. Pizza is a very popular food at restaurants. The pizza can be crispy or not, it is always your choice. And it goes great with popcorn!

Maddie Hamelau

Grade 3, Prairieland

Sugar cookies: Just smell those sugar cookies in the oven and your mom making the icing for the cookies. My mom usually lets me decorate a few cookies, which is fun! My favorite thing to put on my cookie is a Christmas tree with green icing. Then I add the sprinkles. Making cookies with my mom is the most wonderful time of the year!

Lyla Sluder

Grade 5, Prairieland

Apple pie: My favorite thing to make is apple pie because it’s delicious. I make apple pie with my mom. I like apple pie because it’s sugary and sweet. I make apple pie every Thanksgiving because my family likes it. I put berries in the apple pie and sugar like a spoon full to make it sweet. I put some milk in it and we bake it.

Lydia Cogging

Grade 3, Delavan

Noodles are my favorite: I like noodles because it’s my favorite food. I make it with my mom, my grandma and papa. I eat it in two bites.

Lillian Slagel

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Loves food: I love food. Food is good.

Annina Lee

Grade 2, Parkside

Pizza with extra sauce: My favorite food is pizza. Pizza is delicious to me. It is really good with pepperoni and cheese and sometimes extra sauce! I love the smell of the pizza when it’s in the oven. But be sure not to burn it, because if you do, oh boy! You should try it, you might like it.

Carson Gross

Grade 3, Prairieland

Mashed potatoes: I like to eat mashed potatoes from the store. For dessert I like cookies, ice cream, hot pie and cake.

Jeremiah Casas

Grade 2, Stevenson

Eggs with grandpa: My favorite thing to eat with my grandpa is scrambled eggs. I make scrambled eggs for breakfast at 7 a.m. The recipe is you need to put your stove on 7 and of course you need to put cheese and three eggs. When your eggs are done we dish it out and sit at the table we eat them it’s really good.

Brenden Michal Sides

Grade 3, Delavan

Cooking with grandma: I like to cook. Cooking is fun. At my grandma’s house we cook pizzas. I also like to cook different types of pizza. I like to most of all cook cheese pizzas. If I cooked a pepperoni pizza, I would take off the pepperoni. My mom cooks all my food at my house. Sometimes my dad cooks. I love to cook.

Abigail Furrow

Grade 2, Jefferson Park