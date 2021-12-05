This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking

Ramen noodles: My favorite food is ramen noodles and pizza, but I like to cook ramen noodles because it is easy to cook, at least for me. When I cook the ramen, it smells very good. Ramen cooks in 5 minutes. I like chicken flavored noodles. I could eat ramen every single day of the week. I love ramen.

Kajveer Lal

Grade 2, Benjamin

Love the smell: I love to smell the food cooking in my kitchen. Whenever my mom or dad tell me it is time to eat I am ready for the food. I love to eat food.

Joey Michel

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Poppy seed cake: What do I like to make and eat? I like to make poppy seed cake, and my grandma helps me. I like to make poppy seed cake because it so good and fun to make. Poppy seed cake is my favorite dessert. I always make it on Tuesdays because I like it as much as my mom, dad and sister.

Molly McCoy

Grade 3, Delavan

Pancakes: I help my mom make pancakes. I like to help my mom bake food. My mom let me help her bake pancakes. I like to help my grandma.

Ariella Roda

Grade 1, Epiphany

Helps with breakfast: My favorite foods are pizza, pasta, candy, ice cream and steak. I sometimes help cook breakfast, but mostly on the weekends. I cook scrambled eggs, pancakes, waffles, and I make cereal. I also helped my dad grill steak once.

Leo Triveno

Grade 5, Epiphany

Pizza: My favorite food is pizza. I like to get it from Papa John’s. It is very hot and cheesy. Also, they put a lot of sauce on it. My favorite pizza is sausage and pepperoni. That is why pizza is my favorite food.

Brayden Thomas

Grade 3, Grove

Cooking is fun: I like cooking because it's fun to do and it gets messy but it's part of the fun. My mom and I cook all the time basically every Sunday night. We mostly make stuff like cake, brownies and muffins and sometimes even dinner and pie. The reason i like cooking is because i like creativity. And that’s why I like cooking.

Kai Walker

Grade 3, Hudson

Noodles: My favorite food is noodles. I like any kind. My favorite kind of noodles is chicken flavored. Noodles are long and gooey. I like every kind of noodles.

Aubree Porter

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Cookies: Do you like cooking? I love cooking. My favorite dessert is cookies. I love cooking with my mom and I like to help my mom get the ingredients to make them. My opinion is that cookies are the best because they are warm, chocolatey and yummy! I like cookies!

Lynnlea Schumacher

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Tries new things: I had chicken on a bun and a sandwich. I ate a T-bone steak and a burger. I like it. I had nuggets.

Tatum Vandegraft

Grade 2, Oakdale

Thanksgiving food: On Thanksgiving I love to eat turkey; it is so good. Wow! I love it, but the biscuits and gravy are even better!

Amber Schartenberg

Grade 2, Parkside

Ribs: My favorite food is ribs. My favorite food is ribs because they are unique! They have meat everywhere, the bones make it easy to eat it because it stops the meat from flopping over, the sauce is great, and there is a lot to eat so you can have a good meal. That's why I love ribs.

James O'Brien

Grade 3, Prairieland

Baked goods: I like gingerbread cookies and houses. They are the best to make with family. I love when we have a party on Christmas Eve. There are so many good things to eat. My grandma has the best pumpkin pie recipe ever. I just love sitting at a table full of baked goods. Truly, Christmas baked goods are my favorite food in the wintertime.

Henry Shields

Grade 5, Prairieland

Steak: I like to eat steak and brisket, because it has a savory taste to it. I like cooking spaghetti and meatballs, because the sauce is delicious and the meat is perfect.

George Cole

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Turkey: My favorite food is turkey, mashed potatoes and green beans. My grandma makes an apple pie, and it is good. We make cake and we put strawberries on vanilla frosting. Then, we make red velvet cupcakes with sprinkles.

Kriane Ford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Cheeseburgers: I cook cheeseburgers.

Lillian Ahlers

Grade 2, Stevenson

Meat, fish and ice cream: My favorite food is hamburgers, salmon, chocolate milkshakes, and McDonald’s ice cream.

Victoria Woodfin

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Making eggs: First my dad and I get the eggs then we crack them open. Next, dad had to do something then they got really hot so I saved the day.

Brittin McCauly

Grade 2, Benjamin

Brownies: My favorite thing to make is brownies with my family. My mom, brother, sister and I cook it together. We all like brownies. It takes a long time to bake, about 40 minutes. We do it on winter days because it’s cold outside. I make it with my family. I want to make brownies with my family before they are all gone.

Nyryn Lamar Harris

Grade 3, Delavan

Likes to cook: I like to cook. I love making cookies with my mommy. My favorite foods are pizza, pancakes and French toast. My mom makes chicken potato soup when I’m sick. Every morning I eat cereal but on the weekends I eat pancakes.

Stavroula Delis

Grade 1, Epiphany

Fruit ice cream: Today I’m going to talk about how to make fruit ice cream. Frist get blueberries, strawberries and raspberries. Once you have the fruit put whipped cream on it and stick it on the freezer. After about an hour take it out, put sprinkles on it and its done and ready for you to eat.

Mia Mullenbach

Grade 3, Grove

Likes food, can't cook: I like food. I can't even cook, but I can eat food! I like a lot of types of food. My mom and dad both say I'm picky. How do you call eating turkey, pizza, spaghetti, burgers, hot dogs, mashed potatoes, pork, cow, picky? Don't get me started on cooking. I can't even make a PB&J.

Crew Tomasiewicz

Grade 3, Hudson

Cooks with mom: I cook with my mom. We are good cooks. We like to cook cookies and pizza. I keep an eye on the food.

Kaiden Mullenix

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Seafood at Red Lobster: Do you like seafood? I love seafood, especially the seafood at Red Lobster. Red Lobster has delicious buttery biscuits that never run out. I love to eat the crab legs. I can eat a lot. I always drink apple juice at Red Lobster. I can’t wait to go back to my favorite restaurant!

Ciella Girten

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Loves cooking: I love cooking because it is fun and it is really good. I love making food. My favorite food is pizza.

Ryan Matthew Cantway

Grade 2, Parkside

Mac and Cheese: My favorite food is mac and cheese. One reason I like mac and cheese is because the noodles have that scrumptious cheesy taste. My favorite food combination is mac and cheese with hot dogs and green beans. Another reason I like mac and cheese is making it. I love helping my mom make the mac and cheese.

Alexander Mosher

Grade 3, Prairieland

Loves pancakes: My favorite food is ... pancakes! I love pancakes so much. They are so good right after they’re made and off the grill thing.

Eric Bellino

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Lots of food: I like Coke, chicken, milk, bananas, mac and cheese and pizza.

Bently Bonnely

Grade 3, Sheridan

Cooking with family: I like cooking with my mom, my dad and brother.

King Freeman

Grade 2, Stevenson

Cookies and bananas: First, I like cookies because they are sweet — cake too. Next, my favorite fruit is bananas.

Matrue Mas

Grade 2, Benjamin

Meatball subs: I like to eat meatball subs because I like it and we do not have it often. I like ice cream cake because we have it on a special day. The day is Christmas, and that is only day we have ice cream cake. Sausage pizza is what I like to bake because it is fun. I like to bake it because everyone likes it.

Brandon Taylor

Grade 3, Delavan

Chicken fingers: My favorite food is chicken fingers because it is yummy.

Krimzyn Hilgenbrink

Grade 1, Epiphany

Desserts and breakfast: I made cake with my dad before. I have made desserts with my mommy. I made breakfast with my nana before.

Henry Walters

Grade 3, Grove

Makes everyone happy: Turkey, steak and pork. You can eat them at restaurants. They make everyone happy.

Nathan Uphoff

Grade 3, Hudson

Cake: I love cake. I always try to eat the frosting. I always try to eat the cake. I love chocolate cake.

August Dohman

Grade 2, Jefferson Park