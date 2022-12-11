This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking

Burger King: I like to eat Burger King. I like their fries and chicken tenders.

Jahdri Perkins

Grade 2, Bent

Cooks many things: I cook turkey, potatoes, ham, mac and cheese and fries.

Porter Shanle

Grade 5, Calvary

Cookies: My favorite thing to cook is cookies. My favorite thing to cook on Christmas is cookies. My favorite cookies are chocolate chips. I like to lay out cookies for Santa.

Gage Kensinger

Grade 3, Delavan

Cook with Dad: I love to cook with my dad. I love to cook also. My dad is a great cook. Food is really yummy! My favorite food is pizza.

Charlotte Falkner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Pizza: My favorite food is pizza. We have it every Friday. It’s amazing. I like meat lover’s pizza and cheese pizza.

Myla McClure

Grade 3, Grove

Thanksgiving meals: A lot happens on Thanksgiving. We cook eggs on Thanksgiving. I usually cook them with a bit of help. We also say our prayers before we eat. And we always go to our grandma’s house.

Reid Buckley

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Penne pasta: My favorite food is penne pasta. My mom makes it for dinner sometimes. I hope we have it tonight!

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Ice cream cake: My favorite food is ice cream cake. I'm going to have it for my birthday.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Peaches: My favorite food is a peach. They are so sweet and you can use it for pie!

Amira Bashery

Grade 2, Parkside

Food is great: Food is a really great thing in life because without food you wouldn't be able to survive! There are lots of foods on the world. Carrots, cakes, cupcakes, pizza, ice cream — can you name more? I don't know how to cook, but maybe someone reading this does! If you are hungry now, I don't blame you.

Sydney Lieder

Grade 4, Prairieland

What I like to make: I am an excellent cook sometimes. I burn myself a lot, and it hurts. I love to make dino nuggets and chicken cordon bleu.

Lucas Prochnow

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Pasta and pizza: My favorite food is pasta and pizza. My mom cooks in my family. I want to try sushi. It sounds good but I want to cook eggs and I don’t like pickles and peanut butter.

Samuella Wilu

Grade 3, Sheridan

Steak and pizza: My favorite foods are steak and pizza. I eat pepperoni pizza supreme pizza, sausage pizza and even cheese pizza. My other favorite food is steak. I like all kinds of steaks but I like Texas Roadhouse’s steaks. I think theirs are the best. The way I cook my pizza: I use marinara sauce and cheese and peppers and sausage and pepperoni and mushrooms.

Iyanna Anderson

Grade 4, Sheridan

Healthy food: Healthy food is good for my body. Junk food is not for me; healthy is good. Food is good. I know junk is good but not for me. I think healthy is good. What do you think?

Max Corning

Grade 2, Stevenson

Help parents cook: I help my parents cook dinner and sometimes I get to pick what we are having for dinner. My family and I have family nights on the first Thursday of the month. On the family nights the kids get to cook their own pizza. My grandma has her own business of selling fudge she makes. She has a lot of different kinds of fudge.

Summer Stine

Grade 3, Stevenson

Noodles: My favorite food is noodles. When they’re hot they’re super yummy!

Heath Howard

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Learn from dad: My dad showed me how to cook. I knew a catapult thing around the kitchen. I like seeing my dad cook. I made my own meat at my dad's. At my mom’s, I sometimes watch her cook.

Allen Dispennette

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Loves cooking: I love cooking. I've made my own dinner with help from dad and mom. My mom and I have made a batch of cookies to welcome our new neighbors.

Harper Lawrence

Grade 3, Washington

Pancakes: I like to eat and cook pancakes because I’m kind of a chef and it’s tasty and good and I really like syrup on it.

Riley Smith

Grade 2, Bent

Turkey: This is what I like. One thing I like to do during the holiday is carry the turkey to my grandma if my mom needs help carrying the turkey. Another thing I like is put spices on the turkey. My mom and I put spices on the turkey. Then she spreads the spices.

Charlie Gaines

Grad 3, Delavan

Mac and cheese: I like macaroni and cheese.

Piper Papatyi

Grade 1, Epiphany

Ramen: My favorite food is ramen. I like chicken ramen. I can make it by myself. My brother likes pepperoni pizza.

Lucy Turley

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Turkey, corn and cake: My favorite food is turkey. My mom will make it for Thanksgiving. Some other Thanksgiving foods I like are corn and chocolate cake. l cannot wait to eat my favorite foods!

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Loves bacon: Bacon is cool. Sometimes we put them on the frying pan and they start popping. Bacon is yummy!

Octavius Nash

Grade 2, Parkside

Loves to cook: I love to cook. Sometimes my mom lets me cook dinner with her as well. I love to make cookies, pork chops and mashed potatoes. I love to cook.

Anna Harmon

Grade 4, Prairieland

My friend cooks: My friend TaiLynn is fantastic at cooking. She especially loves making Kraft macaroni and cheese and Christmas-themed cake pops. Her favorite things to bake are brownies. She wants to be a chef and singer when she grows up. TaiLynn is so nice!

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Sandwiches: My favorite food is a chicken salad and turkey sandwich. I can make the Lunchables pizza and it’s tasty.

Theresia Kasongo

Grade 3, Sheridan

What food I like: I don’t like raviolis, crackers, or shrimp. What I don’t like is vegetables and everything else. My favorite is spaghetti and mashed potatoes with rice and macaroni and chicken and steak and seafood.

Tyrell Aresthg

Grade 4, Sheridan

Seafood: My favorite food is sushi and I like crab legs, lobster, fish and shrimp. I like it because I grew up and I tried it. It is so good.

Ariyah Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

Panda Express: I like Panda Express because it’s good! I get rice.

Jackson Ross

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Baked eats: My favorite food for Thanksgiving is baked macaroni and cheese with fried chicken. Sometimes I help my mom cook for Thanksgiving and sometimes it takes like three hours to cook but is worth it.

Ember Taylor

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Cookies and muffins: I love cookies and muffins. My mom and I make cookies and muffins every year.

Grey Davenport

Grade 3, Washington

Breakfast food: My favorite food is waffles and pancakes and mini corn dogs and cereal.

Anthony Teague

Grade 2, Bent

What I like about food: What I like about food is that you can eat it! Plus I’m always hungry. Also I like to cook with my mom.

London Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Dad's hamburgers: My personal favorite food is my dad’s hamburgers because he makes them just right.

Leo Mucci

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Chocolate chip cookies: I like to bake cookies on holidays. My favorite cookie to make is chocolate chip cookies. My family gets together and makes cookies for Christmas. My family gets in groups and makes cookies. After we bake cookies we hand them out. We drive around and hand them out to friends and family. That is why I like cookies.

Willo Lee Mammen

Grade 3, Delavan

Apples: My favorite food is apples. My favorite food is ice cream.

Josie Head

Grade 1, Epiphany

Brownies: I like to make brownies with my mom. We make them in the kitchen. My mom and I make it in the oven. We have to buy the stuff to make it.

Franki Mae Finck

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Hot dogs: My favorite food is hot dogs. I like ketchup on it.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

Blueberries: My favorite food is blueberries because they are juicy. The juice makes it flavorful. They are cute because they are tiny. The big blueberries are sweet; the small ones are sour. You can have them any time because they are so small.

Blake Williams

Grade 2, Parkside

Hushpuppies: I love hushpuppies. My mom lived in Charleston, South Carolina, for a while. We visited Hilton Head this summer and tried hushpuppies while we were there. I loved them! Now whenever we go to the South we get them because who doesn't love things from the South?

Palmer Graven

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Loves to eat: My favorite food is pizza. I love to eat food!

Brayden Watkins

Grade 3, Sheridan

Snacks: My favorite snack is Takis. I like spaghetti and crab legs and macaroni.

Izioo Jones

Grade 4, Sheridan

Applebee's: My favorite restaurant is Applebee’s. My favorite meal is the chicken alfredo pasta, and for the side I like the fries or the macaroni. I do like breakfast and especially the desserts like cake, cookies, and ice cream. I love food.

Trinity Johnson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Mona's: I like turkey on Thanksgiving. My favorite place to eat is Mona’s in Toluca.

Caroline Allen

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Ham and pie: For Thanksgiving I like to cook ham and make pumpkin pie. Eating thanksgiving food makes me realize how lucky I am to eat great food with my family. After I eat my food I eat dessert.

Nevaeh Brewer

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Cook with parents: I love, love to cook. Anytime my mom or dad start cooking I always ask if I can help. I get to help a lot. When the Super Bowl is on my mom makes meatballs and a very good sauce. What is your favorite meal?

Kirah Allison