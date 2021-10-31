This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Fall/Halloween

Oct. 31: When Halloween is happening we go trick-or-treating. Halloween is the festival of witches and ghosts. Halloween is on Oct. 31. Also, we wear costumes on Halloween. We enjoy Halloween.

Deetya Kareddy

Grade 2, Benjamin

Cat Woman: I can’t believe that Halloween is just around the corner. When I think of Halloween I think of candy, trick-or-treat and dressing up in costumes. This year I am going to be Catwoman. Because of the pandemic last year I did not get to trick-or-treat but this year I am excited because I will go trick-or-treating.

Diya Philip

Grade 3, Benjamin

Halloween party: For Halloween I’m going to have a party and there are going to be a lot of games. There will be apple bobbing, doughnut games and more. There will be a Halloween costume fashion show, just for fun. You can win prizes from winning games. I’m excited to do this because it’s a good idea to try new things.

Brynn Rosenlund

Grade 4, Benjamin

The leaves: The leaves are so pretty and I like to rake them. I also like the colors of them. The reason I like Halloween is because I love candy and I love to dress up and go trick-or-treating. I love the smell of candies. I also love the smells of lotion at Bath and Body Works; they make my mouth water sometimes.

Maria Taulbee

Grade 5, Benjamin

Candy: Crunch! Yummy in my tummy I like this Halloween candy; how about you? I like fall because I can go outside. I like fall because when it’s too cold I can get blankets and get hot chocolate. I like fall because I can carve pumpkins for fun. I like fall because I can watch movies. I like fall because it’s the perfect temperature to sleep.

Yartizell Bartolo Palafox

Grade 3, Bent

Batgirl: For Halloween I am going to be Batgirl. Every Halloween my family goes to Red Robin for dinner. My sister and I love to play in the leaves. This Halloween I might go trick-or-treating. I like fall because the leaves change color. I’m excited to go trick-or-treating. I also like fall because I like to look at the beautiful leaves.

Averie Huber

Grade 3, Calvary

Fall name: I like fall and Halloween but I don’t like that my name is Autumn during fall.

Autumn Dean

Grade 5, Calvary

Loves the season: I love fall for many reasons. Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. You get a lot of candy. I like apples. You can make apple cider and bob for apples. I love pumpkins. You can make pumpkin pie, carve pumpkins and decorate. Harvest season is in fall. I love bonfires because you make s’mores. I love fall.

Logan Feit

Grade 4, Centennial

The best: In fall I can’t wait for October because Halloween is in October, and on Halloween you get candy. And all of the ghosts, bats, goblins, spiders, skeletons, witches, werewolves, vampires and zombies are all so scary. But at the same time the candy is so sweet. And when Halloween passes, the November feast comes and corn, bread and more food. Fall is the best!

Ben D’Mello

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Favorite holiday: Halloween is my favorite holiday. One of my favorite things to do in Halloween is to carve pumpkins because I like to see all the faces I can make. I like Halloween because I like getting lots of candy. I enjoy eating candy because I do not have to share candy with my sister. I love seeing all the costumes. My favorite costumes are deer and butterflies.

Eva Boswell

Grade 3, Delavan

Rader Farms: On Halloween I am having a Halloween party on Halloween and going to Rader Farms.

Ace Aguilar

Grade 1, Epiphany

Trick-or-treating: I really like Halloween, almost best of all holidays. During Halloween, people dress up in costumes. I also like Halloween because you go trick-or-treating. I like going trick-or-treating because you get treats.

Stella Murphy

Grade 2, Epiphany

Jumping in leaves: My favorite things about fall and Halloween include things like jumping in the leaves and going trick-or-treating. I like going trick-or-treating because it’s fun to see all the different types of candy people have. I also like the apple cider and the fun things to do at Rader Farms.

Carter Wright

Grade 3, Epiphany

Deer costume: Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. You go to pick a costume and go around the neighborhood and get candy. This year I am being a fawn. A fawn is a different type of deer.

Ellie Youngman

Grade 5, Epiphany

Candy, costumes: Halloween is my favorite holiday. Why else would you not like knocking on a door and saying "Trick or treat!" and getting free candy? Also, I love the dressing up and showing off your cool costume. Putting up decorations is fun too!

Landon McClane

Grade 3, Fairview

Last Halloween: One Halloween it was snowing. It was so cold. I wanted to go trick-or-treating so bad, so we did. I wish I did not say it but did. I wanted to say "Go home" but everyone was having so much fun so I did, too.

Lotte Stephey

Grade 3, Glenn

Many activities during the season: I like Halloween because I can go trick-or-treating. I also like Halloween because I get to dress up in costumes and play games. Another reason is I get to have a Halloween party with my friends.

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

Pumpkin spice: I love October because of candy and pumpkin spice food. I love fall because of the leaves to jump in.

TJ Rick

Grade 3, Hudson

Ghost: I am very excited for Halloween. This year I’m going to be a creepy ghost. I will have black eyes and a mask over my face. I wear a sheet over my head.

Trevor Herrsam

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Loves fall: I love fall! I love fall because all of the fun, colorful leaves. I also love to go to Boggio’s because then when I get home, I can carve pumpkins. I really like fall because I love Halloween because I love candy. I like to decorate for fall. I think that fall is the best season ever!

Alexis Kacir

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Candy and creepy stuff: You know what is going to occur on October 31st? I know what is going to, do you know? There is candy and creepy stuff.

Mahadbut Vempati

Grade 5, Northpoint

Eating candy: On Halloween you eat so much candy. Yum, yum! My mom says you can eat candy after breakfast. In fall, I play in the leaves and then I clean them up.

Lola-Ann Smith

Grade 2, Oakdale

Beautiful: In fall most of the animals go to their homes and stay there for a long time. In fall the leaves change color. Fall is really beautiful.

Akshaya Senthilkumar

Grade 1, Oakland

Witch: My costume is a witch. My mom, my sister and I are going to be witches.

Milani Carlos

Grade 2, Parkside

Spooky: I’m going trick-or-treating. Halloween is spooky. Halloween is exciting.

Scottie Douglas

Grade 1, Prairieland

Haunted houses: "Ahhh!" We all screamed as we exited the haunted house. During Halloween, I love going to haunted houses. I make sure to stand in the middle of the group. Once when I was 8, I was in the front and I started crying because I was too scared. I hope I can go to another haunted house this year.

Camila Sotelo

Grade 5, Prairieland

Scary movies: I love Halloween because I love scary movies and I love candy, specifically 3 Musketeers and Snickers. I don’t like Butterfingers, though. I also like all the cool and creative costumes you get to see. Also, we have neighbors who sometimes give out soda, and I love soda.

David Alvarez

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Kylo Ren: My family and I put up Halloween decorations. I am going to be Kylo Ren for Halloween. I hope to get a lot of candy. I bet it will be fun.

Nick Smart

Grade 3, Sheridan

Pumpkin patch: I like Halloween because I can eat candy and go trick-or-treating. My mom and I decorate the home and like to go to the pumpkin patch at the farm.

Dakota Hoskin

Grade 2, Stevenson

Carve pumpkins: The leaves are turning colors and falling to the ground. I like to rake them and jump on them. I like the cool weather and picking out a pumpkin. I like to carve scary faces on them. Have fun getting candy for Halloween and trick-or-treating.

Brock Benson

Grade 2, Benjamin

Dressing up: Boo! I am so excited for Halloween. I love it. I can dress up as anything that I want like Rey from "Star Wars," Harley Quinn from DC, a dog princess and an M&M. I spend the whole month of October decorating with skeletons, pumpkins, scarecrows and ghosts. My favorite part of Halloween is the candy. You can get chocolate and skittles.

Conley Jeakins

Grade 5, Benjamin