This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Fall/Halloween

Pumpkin patches: I like fall because I like visiting the pumpkin patch with my family. Going to the pumpkin patch is fun because you can pick out some pumpkins. I like fall because trees have colorful leaves that you can observe as they fall to the ground. My mom and I like making pumpkin pie in the fall.

Luciana Quiros Rojas, Grade 3, Bent

Scary and fun: I like Halloween because it is scary and fun! And you get candy — yum, yum!! I am ready for Halloween. Are you? What are you going to be? I am going to be a witch or a ladybug.

Jersey Baier, Grade 1, Calvary

Dress up and trick-or-treat: I like Halloween because of dressing up and trick-or-treating. I like fall because of the colorful leaves. I also like Halloween because of carving pumpkins or painting them. I also like fall because of going to Rader Farms more often and not sweating because it’s so cool outside.

Azalea Baier, Grade 2, Calvary

Shark and pineapple costumes: Last year’s Halloween I was shark, but this year I’m going to be a pineapple. I love Halloween.

Julian Hooten, Grade 5, Calvary

Halloween is in fall: My favorite thing about fall is Halloween. I like to dress up scary and I like to creep out people. Halloween is when you get candy and say “trick or treat!” I think Halloween is the best season ever.

Carter Heggeman, Grade 4, Centennial

Basketball player costume: For Halloween, I will be Stephen Curry with his jersey and his basketball show and his actual basketball shorts. My school has an event called Trunk or Treat where you can trick-or-treat and design your trunk.

George Thompson, Grade 3, Epiphany

Loves Halloween: I love Halloween! I love it so much I rate it 100/100 stars. Halloween is cool because it has pumpkins/pumpkin treats. My favorite treat is pumpkin pie. I love Halloween. I love jack-o-lanterns.

Samuel Ponnou-Delaffon, Grade 2, Glenn

Changing leaves: Leaves fall from trees in the fall. Leaves change colors, like red or orange or yellow.

Henry Koetters, Grade 1, Home school

Jump in the leaves: I love to jump in leaves in the fall. First, you have to wait for the leaves to fall off the tree. Next, you have to rake the leaves into a pile. Finally, you get to have fun. You take a big running start and jump into the pile. Running into a pile of leaves is fun!

Luke Koetters, Grade 3, Home school

See friends’ costumes: On Halloween I like to go trick-or-treating and while I am out trick-or-treating I like to see my friends’ costumes. I like to bake pumpkin pie on Halloween.

Bayliana Boyert, Grade 2, Jefferson Park

School party: The Halloween party at school is on the 28th. I am going to dress up as Fortnite. We are going to play games. It will be fun.

Aiden Smallwood, Grade 4, Northpoint

“Hocus Pocus” character: For Halloween, I am going to dress up as a character from “Hocus Pocus.” My mom, my friends and I will go trick-or-treating. It is going to be so much fun and I cannot wait!

Angelina Novy, Grade 5, Northpoint

Halloween is fun: Halloween is so fun. You can get costumes, go trick-or-treating. You might go on a haunted trail and carve pumpkins.

Aleah Hepburn, Grade 2, Parkside

A Halloween story: Happy Halloween! My mom said to me, “I made a special treat for you.” I walked down the stairs. When I got downstairs I smelled the amazing smell of cookies. Once I walked in the kitchen I saw a fresh batch of pumpkin shaped cookies. Of course I ate one. Crunch! “I can’t wait for trunk-or-treat mom!” I told my mom.

Anna Harmon, Grade 4, Prairieland

Fall is football season: TOUCHDOWN CARDINALS! I love football! It is my favorite sport, and every time fall rolls around I get super excited for football season. Not only do I play football, but I also watch football. My favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals. I also play for the JFL Cardinals.

Miles Larson, Grade 5, Prairieland

Favorite season: I like fall because I love the colors. When the leaves fall, it’s very satisfying to see how they fall, and when it’s windy they go flying away. Fall is my favorite season. Do you like fall?

Valentina Ortiz-Martinez, Grade 5, St. Mary’s

October birthday: In fall I like to jump in the leaves. My birthday is in October and I like to wear costumes.

Kylan Chalkan, Grade 3, Sheridan

Get candy: On Halloween I trick-or-treat and I get candy. It is really fun. I love to celebrate Halloween.

Tanner Spidle, Grade 2, Stevenson

Haunted Houses: I like Halloween because I get candy and I get to go to the haunted house. In fall my mom got to have a fall party, and I go to Dean’s birthday at Six Flags.

Nazir Knox, Grade 3, Stevenson

Play with leaves: In the fall I like to jump in the leaves.

Charlotte McDaniel, Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Best Halloween ever: Halloween is one of my favorite fall things. This year I am going to be a cop. We are going trick-or-treating with our friends Blake and Olivia. This will be the best Halloween ever!

Skylar Plath, Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Panda costume: Halloween is so fun. I am being a panda! Pandas are my favorite animal. I can’t wait until Halloween.

Sydney Schneider, Grade 3, Washington

Meet new people: I like Halloween and fall because I like to dress up and get candy. I also like to jump in the leaves when we make a pile of them, and when we go around for Halloween I meet new people.

Wyatt Stevens, Grade 4, Washington

Draw fall pictures: I love Halloween because I like to trick-or-treat. I like to draw the fall leaves. I always get lots of candy on Halloween.

Arelx Santiago Mendoza, Grade 3, Bent

Halloween traditions: At Halloween I go trick-or-treating with my sisters and when we are done we go home and watch “Hocus Pocus” and eat candy every year.

Cori Hardin, Grade 5, Calvary

Rader Farms: My favorite thing about fall is going to pumpkin patches. Pumpkin patches are my favorite because I like going to Rader Farms. I like going to Rader Farms because I like seeing the cool animals and picking out my own pumpkin. My family and I love to paint and carve pumpkins. Pumpkins make great pie! Fall is the best season.

Journi Wilson-Dorsey, Grade 4, Centennial

The Grim Reaper: I’m going to be a Grim Reaper. I have a staff and Lily is an angel and my mom is going to be a raining cloud. My brother is a sun god.

Max Hallorren, Grade 3, Epiphany

Pumpkin Pie: I like to eat pumpkin pie in the fall. I want to get candy for Halloween.

Eva Rickert, Grade 2, Jefferson Park

SuperMario: For Halloween I will be Mario. I will go with my friends. I will trick-or-treat at the church.

Aadi Avala, Grade 4, Northpoint

A family affair: Everybody in my family is going to eat the Halloween candy. We pick out our candy. We go trick-or-treating.

Ninoir Raizzi, Grade 2, Parkside

Thanksgiving: Fall is a time of year when it’s time to celebrate Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is a holiday, which means students and teachers get the week off! Thanksgiving is a time of year when everyone says what they’re thankful for. I would be thankful for EVERYTHING! Then with Halloween … do you have a costume? I hope you do. Halloween is coming up, and there’s no stopping it!

Sydney Lieder, Grade 4, Prairieland

“Ghostbusters”: Halloween. It’s the holiday where you get a lot of candy, have lots of fun, and dress up as whatever you want to. My favorite thing about Halloween is that I get to do trick-or-treating with my friends. A few years ago, I went trick-or-treating with my friends all dressed up as the Ghostbusters group.

Jaden Schumacher, Grade 5, Prairieland

Cold weather: I love fall because it’s cold, and I love being cold and not being warm. I like Halloween because I like to go get free candy.

Lucas Prochnow, Grade 5, St. Mary’s

The best holiday: Halloween is the best holiday ever, even if it’s cold. You get candy for free and you get to wear a costume. It’s so much fun. I love Halloween!

Aellida Rampa, Grade 3, Sheridan

Halloween party: I am celebrating Halloween by having a party. We are going to have family time. We will play board games. After the party we will go trick-or-treating. We will carve pumpkins. I love trick-or-treating.

Jamir Lanier, Grade 2, Stevenson

Halloween is important: Halloween is important to everybody because almost everybody gets the option to have fun and to get dressed up.

Bryce McGee, Grade 3, Stevenson

Trick-or-treat with friends: I like to go trick-or-treating on Halloween with my friends.

Cooper Lockwood, Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Hermione from Harry Potter: This Halloween I’m going to be Hermione Granger and my American Girl Doll, Blair, is going to be her cat Crookshanks!