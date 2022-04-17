This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Easter/spring

A joyful holiday: Easter is a holiday that brings joy and is fun. You can create happiness. You can get eggs that have toys and have chocolate, and it's spring.

Angel David Ixtepan

Grade 3, Bent

Start fresh: Spring is like a season to start fresh and it begins to get warmer. It starts raining. As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. After the cold it's nice to start playing outside. I like spring.

Sivansh Parasa

Grade 1, Benjamin

Jesus comes back to life: Easter is all about Jesus coming back to life. We celebrate Easter with a bunny hiding chocolate eggs for us to find. Some people dye eggs. Others go to church. Some put on nice clothes and take pictures. I love Easter!

Tucker Frantz

Grade 2, Benjamin

Second favorite season: Spring is my second favorite season because it is a little bit colder than summer. Spring is when all flowers grow and when rain showers. It has mild or cold weather in Illinois. The temperature starts to warm up from winter. When the temperature is warm enough, I play outside on my bike, play basketball or play cricket. Spring is an amazing season!

Nagpavan Parasa

Grade 4, Benjamin

A great time of year: Soft breeze, leaves blowing in the air, laughter everywhere. Easter is a great time of year to celebrate Jesus. Personally, I love Easter.

Ellis Heisner

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Hunt for eggs: I like Easter because you get to hunt for Easter eggs. It’s so fun because you get to be with our cousins. You can eat candy, too. I love Easter.

Eileen Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Fun things for Easter: I like to do fun things for Easter. Making the eggs colorful by food, cup, water, dipping hand and eggs. First put water in the cup then add food color in the cup. Lastly put the egg in the dipping hand and put it in the cup until it gets colored.

Harper Kate Hauge

Grade 3, Delavan

Spring is beautiful: Spring is beautiful because you can go swimming if it is nice out. You can see butterflies, birds and bees. Blue jays are my favorite because they are blue. Butterflies look pretty to me. That’s why I like them.

Carly Harrington

Grade 1, Epiphany

Loves spring: I love spring. The snow starts to go away and it starts to get warmer outside. Once it gets warm you can play and ride your bike. All the little animals come out and play. I love flowers, so in spring I get to see them start to bloom. You can see flowers everywhere, especially tulips.

Kaitlyn Jelinek

Grade 5, Epiphany

All About Spring: Lots of flowers grow in the spring. All of the animals wake up in the spring. It rains lots in the spring.

Addy Draeger

Grade 2, Glenn

Family Easter egg hunt: At Easter my family comes over and we have an Easter egg hunt and we all find a lot of eggs.

Nolan Dew

Grade 1, Grove

April 17: I like Easter because when you wake up you get a surprise, and I love Peeps and chocolate. My favorite part is when you try to catch the Easter Bunny. Easter is celebrated Sunday, April 17, 2022. Tons of people celebrate it.

Addy Tusing

Grade 3, Grove

One of my favorite holidays: Easter is one of my favorite holidays. Sometimes my birthday is on Easter. The Easter Bunny comes on Easter. My family has our egg hunts at my grandma’s house.

Joey Borek

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

April is cool: April is my cool month because my birthday is in Apri. Easter is the best holiday ever because you hunt for eggs with candy in them. It is so cool and fun! I love Easter. I love April because it starts with a letter that begins my name!

Ana Serres

Grade 2, Oakdale

Ride my bike: I ride my bike with my friends in spring because it is nice outside. Bugs are out in spring because it is warm and nice outside.

Adrian Guerra

Grade 2, Parkside

Easter is fun: Easter is a fun time at my house. We get new clothes to go to church. The Easter Bunny comes and brings me a lot of candy. My family always has a big dinner. I love Easter. It is the best day ever.

Eli Haynes

Grade 1, Prairieland

This is spring: As I walk outside I hear the sound of raindrops on newly sprouted leaves. I see flowers blooming everywhere. I also see rabbits with their offspring. This is spring! I love spring because all the living things come back. In the winter plants die off and animals migrate or hibernate. In spring plants are growing again and some animals come out of a deep slumber.

Charlotte Hendrix

Grade 5, Prairieland

Spend time with family: Easter is when Jesus was risen from the dead. I spend time with my family. I play outside with my cousins. I also play with my dogs.

Analia Castro-Krutke

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Hide things in backyard: My sister and I go to my aunt’s house and have an Easter egg hunt and get money. We have so much fun. In my backyard I want to hide some new popits and fidgets.

Caylee Wylie

Grade 3, Sheridan

Favorite time of year: I love when it is Easter. Easter is fun. My family and I have the best Easter. Easter is my favorite time of year.

Andrea Arias

Grade 2, Stevenson

Easter and spring: On Easter and in spring combined, the Easter Bunny comes. He comes on April 17 this year, on Sunday. He brings Easter eggs.

Victoria Woodfin

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Spring is good: Spring is good because I can play outside. It’s good to go shopping. We have fun. I can help my dad. Spring is a time for plants to grow.

Alberto Ortiz Felix

Grade 3, Bent

Find eggs: First Easter is when we find eggs and open them to find a tasty treat. Also if put out a basket then you might get some toys too.

Brittin McCauley

Grade 2, Benjamin

Egg hunts are fun: First I like Easter because you get to do Easter egg hunts and they are really fun. The reason I like them is because some Easter egg hunts let you get money. Secondly it is because my mom’s birthday is in the month of Easter. That means we get to eat cake. I lastly like Easter because we get to see the Easter Bunny.

Brendan Miachel Sides

Grade 3, Delavan

Flowers bloom: In spring flowers bloom. On Easter we have Easter egg hunts. In spring all the animals come out. In spring it rains sometimes.

Olivia Karkatzounis

Grade 1, Epiphany

Jesus: Easter isn’t about the Easter Bunny or the eggs. It’s about the resurrection of Jesus. On a Thursday, Jesus was accused of crimes and was forced to carry a heavy cross. He was nailed to it on Friday. He died and was laid in a tomb. Three days after he died three women opened the tomb and his body wasn’t there. He rose from the dead.

Joseph Perinchery

Grade 5, Epiphany

Grandparents house: Every Easter I go to my grandma and grandpa’s house. We celebrate Easter and we have an Easter egg hunt.

Harrison Matthews

Grade 1, Grove

Easter Bunny: Birds chirping! The sweet smelling grass! Warm sun! I know what that means: Spring! And in spring it’s Easter! In Easter there is so much to do. People visit friends and family. There are so many fun traditions. But one of the most fun traditions is the Easter Bunny. It leaves chocolates and other good stuff.

Harper Kosack

Grade 3, Grove

Candy, chocolate and toys: I am going to celebrate Easter at my grandma’s house. We are going to find a lot of eggs. I found an Easter egg buried, too! I got a lot of candy and chocolate, and a lot of small toys, too.

Parker Compton

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Eggs with candy: Easter is fun. In my family we go Easter egg hunting. The eggs have candy in them. Whoever has the most eggs gets a giant chocolate bunny.

Lola-Ann Smith

Grade 2, Oakdale

Easter is fun: Easter is so fun! We get eggs. We find eggs in the bushes. In my basket I have tons of candy.

Kane Franzen

Grade 2, Parkside

Paint flowers and dye eggs: Spring is beautiful time of year! In spring the Easter Bunny comes to my house. In spring we paint flowers and we dye eggs. We get our pool ready so we can swim in spring. I’m excited for spring!

Rylee Hamelau

Grade 1, Prairieland

Spring brings joy: I like spring. The flowers start to bud and the bees start to buzz. Spring is beautiful and has beautiful things. Spring brings me joy and happiness. I like spring.

Ella Wolden

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Go to the park: My favorite spring activity is to go to the park and for that we walk to the park. I like to swing and go down the slide.

Bryce McGee

Grade 2, Stevenson

More outside time: In spring, there is more outside time. And more Sherlock time! Sherlock is my dog. Flowers grow.

Aditya Patel

Grade 1, Sugar Creek