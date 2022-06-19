This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Dads

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Activities with dad: My dad loves to sing. My dad loves to play with me and he loves riding four-wheelers with me. He plays ping-pong with me.

Bella Certa

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Cool things with dad: First, my dad and I like to do sports! We practice baseball together in our backyard. We also like to practice basketball at the park. My dad and I do not do that very often as practicing baseball. My dad and my coach still have to teach me a lot more still. But I still have plenty of time to learn it all. I hope you know what my dad and I like to do.

Hollis Nelson

Grade 3, Delavan

Loves dad: I love my dad. My dad lets me play the Switch. My dad makes money so we can go on trips. My dad brings me to soccer, swim and basketball.

Carly Harrington

Grad 1, Epiphany

Funny, kind and helpful: I like my dad because he is funny, kind, but most of all he helps me with baseball. When he helps me I improve. He actually teaches me.

Will Hannel

Grade 3, Epiphany

A kind and caring dad: My dad is a really kind dad. My dad is nice and caring. He works at water shed. They make yogurt bites and I really like them. I think my dad is the best dad in the world. If you meet him he would be really nice to you.

Jaxon Maurer

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

A family man: My dad helps me make food. He plays a bunch of games with me. He goes to work and gets a lot of money for the family. He loves me a lot and I love him a lot.

Lincoln Herbst

Grade 2, Parkside

Dads are like moms: Dads are moms, but they’re boys. Dads take care of you like moms. They buy you food like moms. Your dad has a mom and dad like your mom. You’ll be a mom or dad when you grow up.

Finn Ritchart

Grade 1, Prairieland

Same name as dad: My dad and I have the same name. My dad is the best dad ever. My dad gives me my favorite food.

Keron Mraks

Grade 3, Sheridan

Daddy-daughter day: My dad and I went to the movies together for Valentine’s Day. It was daddy-daughter day. I love my dad.

Danica Cunningham

Grade 2, Stevenson

Dad is awesome: My dad is awesome because he always plays basketball with me. He also always helps me with my homework and he is really brave.

Eileen Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Things I do with my dad: My dad lets me drive the mower and the golf cart in our yard. He takes me fishing in the summer and we do a fishing derby, and last year I won. We always go to the river whenever I want to. We always go swimming, find shells, catch fish and have fun.

Molly McCoy

Grade 3, Delavan

Dad is the best: My dad is the best. He buys me treats. I love my dad. He loves me too.

Anna Murray

Grade 1, Epiphany

A nice dad: My dad is so nice. He takes me out to the movies, plays cricket with me, cheers me on in my soccer game, teaches me stuff and loves me so much. I really love him too.

Justin Fernandez

Grade 3, Epiphany

Dad is fun and amazing: I love my dad. He is fun to play with. We play a lot of games like virtual reality. It is fun. We also play hide-and-seek in the dark it is fun. My dad is amazing.

Elliot Nowark

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Dads do a lot: Dads work a lot and they can care about you. Sometimes they cook but not all dads cook a lot. Whenever you have to go to bed they can say "Good night" to you when you want. They can take walks with you.

Mia Dowd

Grade 2, Parkside

A proud dad: I love my dad so much. My dad goes fishing with me. My dad takes me to the park. We build Legos together. He is always proud of me.

Connor Wall

Grade 1, Prairieland

The best dad: I love my dad. He is the best. He takes me to the park. I like to play games with him. I like to play fight with him too. I love my dad.

Laylah Morales

Grade 3, Sheridan

Best dad ever: I love my dad. My dad is nice. He makes me happy when I am sad he is a funny and nice dad and I love him. He is the best dad ever.

Andrea Arias

Grade 2, Stevenson

Playful dad: My dad is the best. He always plays with me. He also cooks for me. I love my dad.

Aylin Andrews

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Dad is special: He always takes me to do errands. After we are done he takes me somewhere to get something to eat or to go get a milkshake. He lets me help him cook. We like to make homemade rolls. I help my dad grill steak. Usually he lets me have a little bit of steak right off the grill before anyone else.

Maddy Neuendorf

Grade 3, Delavan

Dad loves his recliner: My dad is a tickle monster. He loves me and I love him. He loves his recliner, and by loves, I mean a lot. My mom loves him too.

Melena Ulrich

Grade 1, Epiphany

Funny, smart and quick: My dad is funny, smart and quick. He can build a computer. He is my favorite and only dad. Also since my dad is 6 feet tall he can reach high places.

Alex Johnson

Grade 3, Epiphany

Crazy dad: My dad is crazy but I love him so much! We like to build model cars a lot. We like to clean out the garage. We both love to swim and work in the yard.

Dylan Rebbec

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My grandpa: My grandpa is a great worker. My grandpa goes to work every day and on time … he is never late. He goes to work way too early! My grandpa loves to wash laundry. He is always buying slushies when it is hot!

Milani Carlos

Grade 2, Parkside

A silly dad: I love my daddy. My daddy is silly. My daddy plays with me. He wears glasses. I love him 100% because he’s my daddy.

Abigail Wehrle

Grade 1, Prairieland

All dads are different: Some are tall. Some are short. No matter what we have to learn to accept who our dad is. Just because you are mad does not mean you hate him. You love your dad.

Kierra Smith

Grade 3, Sheridan

A patient dad: I like my dad. He is patient with me. He makes good steak and he makes good mac and cheese.

Dean Smith

Grade 2, Stevenson

Watch movies with dad: My dad loves to watch movies. My dad is so nice. My dad likes to play catch with me. I love my dad. He is awesome.

Andie Hebel

Grade 2, Corpus Christi