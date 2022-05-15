This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Dads

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse also appears in print every Sunday.

Supports family: My dad works hard in his job. He gets money to get food for my sisters, my brother, my mom, my grandma and me.

Alejandro Trujillo

Grade 3, Bent

Best dad: I love my dad so much! He is always there when I’m hurt. My dad is the best.

George Brown

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Fishing with dad: The first thing I do with my dad is he takes me fishing at Bracken Country Club in Galesburg, and it takes about two hours to get there. The second thing I do with my dad is go shopping at Bass Pro Shop, and I love when he buys me whatever I want. The last thing my dad and I do together is we go magnet fishing on the Mackinaw. The different between magnet fishing and fishing is with a magnet and not fish bait.

Wyatt Hoeft

Grade 3, Delavan

Love for dad: I love my dad! My dad is the best. He is funny! He is nice. He loves me.

Audrey McNamara

Grade 1, Epiphany

Dad is amazing and cool: My dad is fun. He plays games with me. My dad makes yummy food. His name is Keith. I love my dad. He drops me off at school. He’s amazing and cool.

Maggie Donahue

Grade 3, Epiphany

Things dad does: I love my dad because he makes me breakfast in the morning. He also says yes to sleepovers sometimes. He takes me to sports practices and games. I love him so much.

Ellie Youngman

Grade 5, Epiphany

Dad is good and helpful: My dad is good. He brings groceries. He helps clean our playroom, and he helps clean my sister and I’s room. My dad is helpful for my mom, sister and me.

Kenisha Mundla

Grade 2, Glenn

Dad is awesome: My dad is awesome; he takes me go-karting.

Ben Kieser

Grade 1, Grove

Dad is special: He is special, he is sporty, and he’s my dad! He’s the best dad I could ever have. Even if he says no sometimes, I still love him no matter what. He gets so proud of me whenever I do something cool or good. He is proud of me and I love it. I love my dad.

Knox Craig

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Working dad: My dad loves me. My dad loves to work. My dad gives me food.

Maylon Tate

Grade 2, Parkside

Different dads: Dads are different to everyone. My pawpaw acts like a dad to me. He has always been there for me. He was there the day I was born. My favorite things to do with my pawpaw are play on the trampoline and play video games.

Eli Haynes

Grade 1, Prairieland

To the moon and back: My dad is so amazing because he loves me so much! He helped me learn how to ride my bike. We went to an Eagles concert in Chicago. My favorite song is "Heartache Tonight." The drummer gave me his drumsticks. I was so excited to get them! My dad is a good cook. We like to eat Mexican food. I love him to the moon and back.

Avery Castillo

Grade 3, Prairieland

Why kids are born: Dads are why kids are born. If we didn’t have boys none of us would be here. Some dads have hard jobs like making buildings or covering the roof with cement. Some dads work in businesses so they can help their family.

Montanah Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

My best friend: My dad is awesome. He is not just my dad; he is my best friend. He is always open. I talk to him about everything. I love him so much I can’t even think about everything.

Cairo Ferguson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Dad buys stuff: My dad buys me stuff. He buys me shirts. He buys me paper to draw on in the car. My brother and my dad go shopping.

Johan Villafronco

Grade 3, Bent

Loves dad a lot: My dad is awesome. He cooks all of my food. When he is off work he always plays with me. I love my dad a lot.

Ellie Glowack

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Sports with dad: My dad helps me with sports. Last Friday my dad and I went to a field to hit baseballs. My dad and I do activities together. The activities we do are my explosive science set. Most of all my dad likes to take me to a car race. Our favorite track is Fairbury Speedway. I hope you know some of the things my dad does with me.

Brandon Taylor

Grade 3, Delavan

Just as special as moms: My dad is as special as my mom. My dad does the dishes, laundry and cooks for us. He also folds the laundry. But most of all he loves us.

Hannah Kinate

Grade 1, Epiphany

Caring and kind: My dad is super caring and kind. I like my dad because he is amazing. He is the best dad ever. He plays games with me and helps me when I’m hurt.

Gina Hickey

Grade 3, Epiphany

Games with dad: My dad is awesome, cool and smart. My first time I asked my dad to get me a new Xbox and he did. We created a game called Escape. My dad throws a ball at me, and I would try to escape it or I would catch it. Usually I would escape it, but sometimes I would catch it. It was so much fun.

Arjun Merla

Grade 5, Epiphany

Teaches me: I love my dad. He teaches me most that I know! Plus he is a cop; that’s a lot of work. You might think it’s not hard, but I know it’s a lot of work to do, but wow that’s a lot but he still does it.

Rocco Chiesi

Grade 1, Grove

Hardworking dad: My dad works very hard every day. He builds houses and lays sidewalks down. He usually gets home late. My dad is the best.

Rhett Gaa

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Video game dad: My dad and I play video games on his PS5. We likes to play with the dogs.

Jaydel Gilbert-Davis

Grade 2, Parkside

Grow up like dad: My dad is the best! He always watches movies with us and he snuggles us. He flew helicopters for the Navy. My dad coaches my soccer team, yay! I want to grow up like my dad.

Bronson Pope

Grade 1, Prairieland

What dads are: Dads are hairy and sometimes big, strong, buff and like to eat. Some are funny, some are not. My dad is funny, fun and loud.

Jahyden McClelland

Grade 3, Sheridan

He is who he is: My dad is the best. He grills chickens and cooks hot dogs. My dad cleans and helps. He has long hair like me. My dad is who he is, and I love my dad.

Daisy Alvarez-Trease

Grade 2, Stevenson

Very nice: My dad is really nice. He plays games with me. He helps me. I love my dad.

Nolan Donahue

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

A special person: Here are few things about a special person in my life: my dad! He makes me treats like cookies and cake. I can help him, but I get messy. He buys me stuff like toys and makes me food. He plays tag, Frisbee and jumps really on high on the trampoline outside with me.

Lydia Cogging

Grade 3, Delavan

Most fun dad ever: My daddy works hard. He is the best because every night he reads us books. He sometimes gets us KFC. He is the most fun daddy ever.

Stavroula Delis

Grade 1, Epiphany

Dad jokes: My dad’s name is Greg. He tells bad jokes called dad jokes, but I like them. He is also very nice to me. I love my weird dad very much. He is the best dad!

Sophie Bojan

Grade 3, Epiphany

Why dad is the best: My dad is the best because he usually takes me wherever I want.

Anavi Sambaraju

Grade 1, Grove

Best dad in the world: My dad is the best dad in the whole entire world. He helps me with sports too. I love to practice sports with my parents. I love them with my whole entire heart.

Finn Frederick

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Grandpa: My grandpa is caring to me. He picks me up from school. I love to cook eggs with him. When I need something he will give me and he loves me so much!

Tayleigh Ferguson

Grade 2, Parkside

Stepdads: Do you have a stepdad? Stepdads are amazing to me. Dads should love their children. Not every one of us has a dad. I love dads and stepdads.

Arabella Grazar

Grade 1, Prairieland

Dad is my superhero: I love my dad. My dad takes care of me. He makes me feel better when I’m sad. My dad always plays with me. He taught me how to play basketball. My dad is my superhero!

Miyah Rushing

Grade 3, Sheridan

Dad is lovely: I love my dad because he is the greatest dad ever. I love him and he loves us. I love dad my dad is lovely.

Mikaela McIntosh

Grade 2, Stevenson

My favorite dad: My dad is my favorite dad. He is very nice and kind. He is so nice because he picks me up my sister, brother and I. There is nothing I could do without my dad.

Joey Michel

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Hunting with dad: Dad and I practice sports like football, baseball and basketball. Second, Dad and I go hunting for squirrels together. Thirdly, Dad and I go fishing. Dad and I usually catch bluegill when we go fishing and we go fishing on a lake. To sum it up, I hope you know why I love my dad.

Kaidyn Clanahan

Grade 3, Delavan

Does cool things: I love my dad. He is awesome! He is the best. He does really cool things. I love him so much. He is really, really nice. I love him.

Annabella Imobekhai

Grade 1, Epiphany

Makes fabulous food: My dad is very caring and cooks fabulous food. My dad is nice. He takes care of me when my mom and sister are sick and he does a good job. My dad is a great cook. He makes good soup, Chicken and mac and cheese.

Grace Harr

Grade 3, Epiphany