This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Christmas/Holidays

Best holiday ever: On holidays, we decorate our house. Also, we buy gifts for my family and friends. We also bake cookies. Then, we go to friends’ houses to give gifts and cookies. My parents secretly buy me a hoverboard. We watch holiday movies. This is the best holiday ever.

Fathima Bajulul Hak

Grade 2, Benjamin

Loves Christmas: I love Christmas because I get to see my friends and family, and get to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This year my family and I are going to North Carolina to see my cousins. I love getting presents, but what I love more is giving presents and seeing their reaction to what it is. Christmas is one of my favorite holidays because of the snow and seeing family.

Karis Loggans

Grade 5, Calvary

Favorite holiday: Christmas is my favorite holiday because it is Jesus’ birthday. I also like it because you get presents. I also like it because you get to put up a tree.

Aylin Andrews

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Open presents: First, I like to open Christmas presents because I like tearing the wrapping paper and I like seeing what presents I got. Second, I like spending with my family by making gingerbread houses and we watch Christmas movies.

Lydia Cogging

Grade 3, Delavan

Jesus' birthday: I love Christmas. Christmas is Jesus’ birthday. He died on the cross.

Amelia Grossman

Grade 1, Epiphany

Filled with joy: Christmas is filled with joy. I love Christmas. Holidays like Thanksgiving, Halloween I love. I love Christmas I never met anyone who does not like Christmas. I love to spend time with my family.

Bryce Williams

Grade 3, Epiphany

Winter break: Christmas is my favorite time of the year because I get a long Christmas break off school. Since it is cold around Christmas my house gets warmer, so I can sit on the couch and watch TV while looking at the cool snow.

Kara Ritter

Grade 5, Epiphany

Naughty and nice: Christmas is once a year on December 25th. If you’re nice you get presents. If you’re mean you get coal. My favorite part of Christmas is spending time with my relatives.

Jacob Young Mitchell

Grade 3, Fairview

Snow: If it was snowing I would get my sisters, brothers, dad, my mom and baby brother. We will have so much fun with my sleds.

Hussain Mirza

Grade 3, Grove

Decorations and seeing family: I celebrate Christmas. One thing I like about this holiday is all the decorations and how I get to see my family. I also like it because every year we gather at my great-grandma's house with my family and do a white elephant gift exchange. We also go to a Grinch party where we open presents, play and eat good food.

Vivienne Buonassi

Grade 5, Grove

Present for mom: For Christmas I am going to get a present for my mom. She is going to love it! She is going to love it so much! She is going to hug me so much. I love when she gives me a gift.

Harper Neisler

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Gifts for family: During the holidays, I will get gifts from my family. I am going to ask for a Nintendo Switch. I will play with my friends.

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

Going to Texas: On Christmas Eve I will hang out with my friends and family. On Christmas day, I am going to fly with my grandma to Houston, Texas. We are going to decorate a big Christmas tree. I can't wait! We are going to celebrate all together and make gingerbread houses and cookies.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 4, Northpoint

Wants snow: This holiday I want it to snow. I like the snow. I can make snow angels. I like to make snowballs. I can go ice skating over the holiday break.

Peyton Smith

Grade 5, Northpoint

Cookies and gifts: Christmas is fun for Jeffrey and I because we get cookies and gifts which is real fun! I wonder what I'm going to get for my Christmas gift. I want it to be something special because it's special and I like special.

Kendrick Mulumba

Grade 2, Oakdale

Elf on the shelf: My elf’s name is Pete. He brought us pets.

Kane Franzen

Grade 2, Parkside

Christmas cookies: The kitchen was filled with the rich aroma of delightful Christmas cookies! Every year my family comes together to bake. To make Christmas cookies, you need cookie dough, icing, and cookie cutters. First, we roll out the dough and press on the cookie cutters until there is no room. We always make a mess. We put them in a pan and into the oven they go.

Sydney Stuber

Grade 5, Prairieland

Favorite time of year: Christmas is my favorite time of the year because I get to spend time with my family. We do a gift exchange. We wait for everyone to get to our house then we open gifts. We also eat together. The grown-ups eat at their table, and us kids eat at our table.

Analia-Castro-Krutke

Grade 5, Saint Mary's

Hang out with family: On Christmas it will be fun because you can hang out with family I love presents, they are fun. You can watch a holiday movie and drink hot cocoa with family. I love Christmas.

Jahyden McClellan

Grade 3, Sheridan

Giving and love: Christmas is about giving. Christmas is about love.

Aditya Patel

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Play with snow: I love Christmas because you get to play with snow and build snowmen and have a great time. You get to have snowmen fight with your friends. You get to roll up snowballs. You can make big snowballs and have fun. Winter is a fun holiday.

Jordan Kumi-Darfaur

Grade 2, Benjamin

Celebrating God: Christmas is the best time of the year. I love all my family. I get to be with and presents. But the most important thing is how we get to celebrate God’s birthday.

Evette Sparrow

Grade 5, Calvary

Watch a movie by fireplace: I love Christmas because you get to open gifts and snuggle by your fire pit and watch a movie. You can even go sledding.

Eileen Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Picking Christmas tree: I like Christmas because I get to pick a Christmas tree. I like to play in the snow and have snowball fights. Jesus was born on Christmas day.

Vincent Liggett

Grade 1, Epiphany

Family reminder: My favorite holiday is Christmas because it reminds me of all of my family. I also like presents because last year my grandma and grandpa got me the PS5, so I can’t wait to see what they get me this year.

Rollie Carter

Grade 3, Epiphany

Loves the holidays: I just love the holidays, mainly because it is Jesus’ birthday, but also because of the presents. It is a time to be with family and celebrate. I just so love the holidays!

Anneliese Niebur

Grade 5, Epiphany

Christmas is beautiful: Hello my name is Mollie. I love Christmas. Why do I love Christmas? Because it is beautiful and I love to make snowmen too. I love to open presents and spend time with family. I love the food too.

Mollie Wilcox

Grade 3, Fairview

Diwali: Diwali is one of my most favorite Indian holidays of all time. It is so bright, happy and full of laughter. It is full of color, kind, and has a very deep, strong meaning to it. It means good will always win over bad no matter what. Another reason why I like Diwali is that everyone gets to wear rich gold and colorful dresses and decorate their house.

Surabhi Chincholikar

Grade 5, Grove

Favorite month: I love Christmas it’s my favorite month. I wish a happy Christmas. I like the Christmas light it is cool. I love to decorate the tree at my grandpa’s house.

Sait Abbed

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Bake cookies for Santa: We bake cookies for Santa. We go to sleep and we wake up. We open presents and then we play!

Marion Tate

Grade 2, Parkside

Spreading holiday cheer: There are so many ways I spread holiday cheer. Decorating the Christmas tree can be one way to spread holiday cheer. We decorate an artificial tree with colored lights, tinsel, ornaments, and top it off with a red Santa hat. Another way is singing holiday songs. My favorite Christmas song is "Jingle Bells." I feel joyful when I sing that song. Giving presents to friends and family can be a way to spread holiday cheer.

Jianna George

Grade 5, Prairieland