This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Christmas/Holidays

Loves holidays: I love my holidays! First, on Christmas Eve I put the cookies on the table. Next, I wait until Christmas. Then, I wake up and open the gifts this year. I really want a dog! Last, I play with my new toys! What are your holidays like? The end.

Maggie Roan

Grade 2, Benjamin

Not about presents: Christmas is not about presents; it’s about celebrating when Jesus was born. Always remember that.

Josey Baird

Grade 3, Calvary

Christmas movie: First, I like to spend time with my family to watch "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" movie. Second, I will like to put up a Christmas tree because we have a star to put on top. Third, I like to listen to Christmas music because it gets me in the Christmas spirit.

Brandon Taylor

Grade 3, Delavan

Elf on the shelf: I have an elf on the shelf. She is funny. She has my dad's socks on. She has my boots on. Her name is Bella.

Ariella Rodas

Grade 1, Epiphany

Christmas Day: For Christmas I love waking up on Christmas Day and seeing all the gifts. I love the eggnog; I love the taste of it. I love the trees, the snow and the family. It’s so nice being under the blanket next to the fireplace.

Matthew Krolewski

Grade 3, Epiphany

Time with family: My favorite thing about the holiday season is spending time with family. There is no better time to spend with your family other than Christmas break. Even if you have to do something you don’t want to, at least you have parents to raise you.

Ava Youngman

Grade 5, Epiphany

Shopping: I love Christmas because you get to spend time with family. I love waking up at like 7:30 and waking my parents up to open presents. It’s always fun to go shopping for friends and family. I’m excited for Christmas.

Landon McClane

Grade 3, Fairview

Diwali: My favorite holiday is Diwali because in Diwali, we do fireworks. In Diwali, we put a lot of light to chase away the darkness.

Chandra Padigala

Grade 3, Glenn

What I want for Christmas: What I want for Christmas is an iPad, more stuffed animals, a real puppy, tickets to a concert, new shoes, sticky notes, more paper, another bike, a mini backpack, a new purse, a Pop It and a coat.

Hazel Overberg

Grade 1, Grove

The best holiday: I think Christmas is the best holiday. It is super fun. I love spending time with my family. I love Christmas decorations. And Jesus' birthday is on Christmas. I love Christmas.

Audri McKee

Grade 3, Hudson

Sandy the elf: My elf on the shelf's name is Sandy and he is a great elf. He comes every year. I love Sandy because he is smart and cool. I love Christmas because my elf comes. I love Christmas also because I get to see family and friends. Oh, and Merry Christmas!

Lucy Uphoff

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Visit family: For Christmas, I am going to visit my aunt in Tremont. I am going to play Fortnite with my cousins. We are going to have so much fun!

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 3, Northpoint

Presents: During Christmas, I will get presents. I want some toys to play with. I can't wait!

D'Niyah Simmons

Grade 4, Northpoint

Going to Chicago: This year my family is going to travel to Chicago. We are going to visit the museum and go out for dinner. We are going to the Field Museum.

Rishi Putti

Grade 5, Northpoint

Christmas all year: You do a lot of fun things like have a Christmas tree, drink hot cocoa, celebrate with friends and family, and much more, like making cookies. Christmas is always fun. I wish it felt like Christmas all year. It would be so much fun all year!

Charlotte Pedersen

Grade 2, Oakdale

Snowballs and treats: On Christmas Eve, we have snowball fights. We also have hot chocolate. We always put marshmallows in it. My favorite Christmas movie is "A Christmas Story"! Every year we make chocolate chip cookies! My favorite song is "Jingle Bells."

Brooklyn Miot

Grade 2, Parkside

Favorite holiday: Christmas, my favorite holiday, is on its way. I like Christmas because you get presents and other things. I like to see the presents under the tree, and then later opening presents. Do you smell that? I smell hot chocolate. Decorating the Christmas tree is really fun. It gets really cold, and it snows. Giving gifts is nice, too. I especially like decorating the tree.

Paige Arbuckle

Grade 5, Prairieland

Birth of Jesus Christ: Christmas means the birth of Christ our savior. Christmas doesn’t mean you get mountains of presents. It means that our savior is born. You spent time with your family. You go to Mass. Everyone should do a lot of things, but there is the one most important thing of all on this holy day, recognizing the birth of Jesus. That is the true meaning of Christmas.

Amelia Tiemann

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Wants a computer: What I want for Christmas is a Windows computer to make games on Roblox and play more games on it.

JaLaiah Crain

Grade 3, Sheridan

Christmas activities: I do the Christmas tree. I like to do a Christmas snow angel. I like to play snowball fight. I like to listen to Christmas music. I like to play with my dad and mom. I like to have a party.

Tamaar Bouie

Grade 2, Stevenson

Santa and his elves: My favorite things about Christmas are Santa and his elves. We make them cookies! Yummy!

Jayceon Campbell

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Winter break: For Christmas winter break I already did my shopping. Next, I turned on the campfire and I decorated the tree with bells, jingles and balloons. Then, I cooked some cookies and milk so Santa could eat it. I ate my dinner and brushed my teeth and went to bed. After some time Santa gave some presents and ate the cookies.

Auyukt Turaga

Grade 2, Benjamin

Snow: What I really like about that time of year is snow. Yes, I do like snow, even though it is cold. Think about it, if you’re good at snowball fights, it’s really fun.

Steve Immanuel

Grade 5, Calvary

Decorating: I like to decorate my Christmas tree because I do it with my family and we turn on Christmas music! I put up the abominable snowman outside in my front yard. His name is Barry. Barry is bigger than my house. I hope I get a piano and a guitar so I can learn how to play music.

Hollis Nelson

Grade 3, Delavan

Excited for break: I am excited for Christmas. We can have a Christmas break. We spend time with our family. We have elves. We get presents.

Stavroul Delis

Grade 1, Epiphany

A good day: Christmas is a good day because Christ is born. It is important. I like it because I get presents. I get presents from Santa. It is all so fun.

Will Hannel

Grade 3, Epiphany

Why is it called Christmas?: Christmas isn’t just about presents, it’s about Jesus. You’re probably wondering why it’s called Christ-mas. You see Christ and mas, mas means plus. So, actually it’s called Christ plus. Anyway, let’s talk about presents. Last year, I got $100, two $50 gift cards. You se,e I got two $50 Xbox gift cards. My favorite holiday is Christmas because you celebrate with family and friends.

Arjun Merla

Grade 5, Epiphany

Cake for Santa: I would bake a Christmas cake for Santa Claus.

Brody Schwend

Grade 1, Grove

Favorite time of year: OK, look, I love Christmas. It is my favorite time of the year. Some people love Halloween, and that is their favorite time of the year and that is OK. But I love every holiday but my favorite is Christmas.

Dempsey Waldschmidt

Grade 3, Hudson

Decorate the house: I like to decorate my house for Christmas with my brother and my mom. I also got a elf on the shelf. He hides in good spots. We go to a light show every year and it is really cool. I like to go sledding with my brother.

Brynlly Craig

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Gifts from family: During the holidays, I will get gifts from my family. I am going to ask for a Nintendo Switch. I will play with my friends.

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

A full day of events: To start the day we go to church and then we head home. Then, it’s time to go sledding on my grandparents' hill and then it's time for some Christmas caroling. Next it’s time for some yummy hot cocoa! Let’s have some candy canes. Time to have some of grandma's cookies! Yay! The rest of the family has arrived! Time for presents! And now, time to go to bed. But wait … Merry Christmas!

Quinn Malone

Grade 4, Northpoint