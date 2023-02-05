State Farm: I would like to work at State Farm. That’s where my dad works and also my mom and brother. I like State Farm but actually I don’t know if I want to work there.

Cesar Osoria Guerra

Grade 3, Bent

Animal Rescue: I think the best job is an animal rescuer because you get to meet creatures and you get to take care of them! One of my favorite things to do!

Jersey Baier

Grade 1, Calvary

Paint nails: I think the best job is painting nails because when you paint nails, you get better at painting, and it’s interesting.

Azalea Baier

Grade 2, Calvary

No best job: I think there is no best job. I think that all jobs are equally useful. Jobs are all organized ways of helping people.

Evey Gensel

Grade 5, Calvary

Doctor: The best job is a doctor because they help people and because they make people stay alive so they can be happy and have fun!

Lucy Sexton

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Firefighter: I want to be a firefighter. Firefighters are cool. If someone is in trouble, firefighters come. I want to be a firefighter.

Declan Madlem

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

X-ray doctor: When I grow up I want to be a doctor. I can see babies on an x-ray.

Gianna Foster

Grade 1, Epiphany

Teacher: I think the best job is to be a teacher because you are teaching people things they need to know for later in life. I like to set up pretend school and teach my little sisters about things I am learning in school. What do you think is the best job?

Trinity Bussan

Grade 4, Epiphany

Artist: The best job in my opinion is an artist. You can make art however you want you can do realist, pop art, and abstract and much more.

Amaya Leon

Grade 3, Grove

Architect: I think an architect is a good job for me. It is a very hard job to do but I like to do hard things. I like to build lots and lots of things my brother and I do it together. I can make pictures of many things we make.

Renner Korstick

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

A restaurant worker: The best job is to work at a restaurant. Chick-fil-A has great kids' meals. I like French fries from Wendy's.

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Schoolteacher: I think the best job for me is a schoolteacher. I want to teach people how to do math. It is good to learn.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

Nurse: The best job is a nurse because you can help. She can check your throat if it’s sore. She helps people who have cancer. She makes appointments on the phone. This is why I want to be nurse just like my mom!

Malia Francis

Grade 2, Oakland

A cop: The best job in the world is a cop. A cop saves the day. The cop eats doughnuts.

Gavin Wirtz

Grade 2, Parkside

Author: I think the best job is being an author. First, you get to make a book. Then, I’m making a book already! After that, you can write about what you want. Last, you get to color what you want! Do you want to be an author?

Avery Batty

Grade 3, Prairieland

When I grow up I want to be a veterinarian. I want to help out animals that are hurt and make them feel better. I also want to help out animals that do not have an owner and help them find a home. The animals that I want to help out the best are Komodo dragons, snakes and reptiles.

Ella Klix

Grade 5, Prairieland

Waitress: In my opinion, the best job is restaurant-involved. My mom says everybody should work in the food industry. I would want to be a waitress because I like note-taking, but it’s not my dream job.

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Work at Altitude: I would want to be an Altitude staff member. I would watch the kids jump. And I would want to be a cop so I could drive a cop car.

Ethan Callahan

Grade 3, Sheridan

Bridgestone: The best job is Bridgestone. My dad works there and he thinks it is the best job.

Bryce McGee

Grade 2, Stevenson

Big sister: The best job is a big sister. I love being a big sister because I love my little brother. He’s fun, he’s cool and he plays with me.

Danica Cunningham

Grade 3, Stevenson

Contortionist: The best job is contortionist because it is good for in training and fun and I would be able to fit in small spaces.

Nicole Kimpiob

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

All jobs are good: There’s no such as the best job, there’s just good jobs you want to do. And I what I think it is … is a singer. They have fun. They can dance like no one’s watching.

Karsen Coleman

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

An actor: I want to be in a movie because movies are really cool and something good happens.

Tino Simmons

Grade 1, Washington

A mom: I think that the best job in the world is being a mom even though the job might be completely crazy. Being a mother is a commitment and means caring for someone that you know well.

Imogen Wood

Grade 3, Washington

Veterinarian: I would like to be a vet or a teacher or a builder or maybe an artist. Wait! No, a principal or a singer. Yes, a singer!

Allison Flores

Grade 3, Bent

Pro-sports player: The best job for me would be like a pro gamer or a pro baseball player or basketball player.

Anthony Fallat

Grade 5, Calvary

Fashion designer: The best job is being a fashion designer because you get to design dresses for other people. Designing dresses is fun. Designing dresses is the best.

Addie Sikora

Grade 1, Epiphany

Animator: I think the best job is an animator. They get to make movies. I could make new and fun movies. I would work for Disney. I love to draw. So it would be fun to do It every day on a computer.

Myla McClure

Grade 3, Grove

An EMT: My best job would be an EMT. I would drive people that are hurt. I would drive really fast to emergencies. That would be fun.

Devon Hopson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Farming: My best job is farming. I will tell the animals what to do. I will grow food.

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

Zookeeper: I think the best job is a zookeeper. You would get to spend time to be with the animals. You would get to teach about the amazing animals. You would get to build special relationships.

Brynn Merritt

Grade 2, Oakland

Cashier: The best job is to be a cashier at La Mexicana because it’s a Mexican place. It has Mexican candy and food.

Kendra Soto Catalan

Grade 2, Parkside

The president: I think the best job would be to be the president of the United States. The president helps when there is a disaster. He protects our country when there is a war. They also help to make new laws.

Maxwell McCullough

Grade 3, Prairieland

Make comic books: The best job for me is being a comic book maker because I like to draw comic book characters.

Aodhan Rampd

Grade 3, Sheridan

Clean the world: I think the best job would be to travel all around the world to pick up trash because I do not like people to throw trash on the ground, and plus I want the germs to go away. I miss the world clean.

Sarah Peavler

Grade 2, Stevenson

Basketball player: My best job is basketball player because I can run to get my speed up. I can shoot the ball to get stronger and stronger, and when they shoot it I can block.

Tamaar Bouie

Grade 3, Stevenson

Taxi driver: I want my job to be a taxi driver. I can drive at New York. I will drive to their hotels.

Denico Montgomery

Grade 2, Parkside

YouTuber: The best job is being a YouTuber because it’s fun playing and making videos. You can do a how to make it in Minecraft video. For a example, you can beat Roblox BedWars for a video.

James Zhu

Grade 3, Prairieland

Engineer: The best job would be working as an engineer. This would be the best job because they get paid a lot of money. Also, engineers get to do many cool things, like mechanical engineering. They work on cars.

Lucas Prochnow

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Work on AC's: The best job I think it’s someone who works on AC’s. They work on AC heater vents.

Dimaggio Anderson

Grade 3, Sheridan

Cook and make jewelry: My best job is to cook and make bracelets. Those are the best jobs ever I know. My mom will be so happy that’s the best job that I can do mostly play things. The best thing is to have a job.

Amiya Jenkins

Grade 3, Stevenson

Teach gymnastics: The best job is gymnastics teacher.

Journey Sawyer

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Art teacher: The best job is an art teacher because you can meet new people and you can make cool things. You can also practice your artwork.

Sophia Truong

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Swim lessons: Teaching swim lessons is the best job. If someone was worried to jump in I would catch them. The lifeguard would be watching. She would earn a trophy.

Aria Gabbrants

Grade 1, Washington

Librarian: The best job is definitely a librarian because reading is the best. Plus get to meet new people. I also think so because I like to help people. Librarian is the best job ever. Books are the best.

Norah Whitworth

Grade 3, Washington

A mother: I would be the best mom ever. I would play with my kids, make them healthy food and watch movies.

Lucianna Quiros Rojas