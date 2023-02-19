Each week, "Flying Horse" features dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: My Family.

Favorite thing: I love having family and watching movies every Friday, and also playing board games with them is my favorite thing to do. Also, my mom makes tamales and she also makes good tacos.

Alexis Perez Ramos

Grade 3, Bent

Family is special: My family is special and kind, joyful, forgiving, encouraging and loving.

Jersey Baier

Grade 1, Calvary

Have my back: My family has my back and I have theirs. We cheer each other up when we are sad and we have good times and make memories.

Nathan Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Love my family: My family is so, so funny and nice. I love my family so, so much. I love my brothers and sisters so much. I love my mom and dad.

Rylan Rave

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

The best family: My family is the best family because they try to make me the happiest kid. They love me so much.

Abby Dietz

Grade 1, Epiphany

Family is great: My family is great. I love how my parents teach me and my sister. My dad teaches me to be better at sports. My mom teaches me to be a better friend. My sister hugs me when I’m hurt.

Pryor Hughs

Grade 3, Epiphany

Take care of me: I love my family. I love them because they take care of me and they look after me, and best of all they love me and I love them. Some things I like to do with them are playing with them, tackling them and watching "Star Wars" movies with them.

Beckett Moore

Grade 3, Grove

Play games with me: I have the best family because they play games with me. In the summer they play football with me a lot. It is very fun and on the weekends I play Guess Who. One time I got the same player as my brother. My family is very funny and very fun. They are the best family ever.

Jaxx Morton

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Play games and eat out: I love my family. I play V.R. games with my dad. We eat out at Steak 'n' Shake. I like to eat French Fries.

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

Cook with family: I love my family. My family and I cook together. And I like it when I cook with my family.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

Family activities: My family does fun activities. I like to play catch with my dad and I like to play video games too. My mom and I like to play cards and watch movies. In the summer I play fetch with my dog. My sister and I like to play tag. She is fun.

Liam Glenn

Grade 2, Parkside

Family facts: My family is great and these are three facts about it. My family is made up of five members: my mom, dad, younger sister, baby brother and me. My family has never moved into a new house. My baby brother is the youngest member in my family and my dad is the oldest.

Owen Poling

Grade 3, Prairieland

Family recipes: My family's favorite recipe is my mother’s barbecue meatballs. They taste fantastic. To me, barbecue belongs on meatballs as much as sauce belongs on noodles. Another one of my family's favorite recipes is buffalo chicken dip. It's good on everything. Sometimes we make sandwiches with our barbecue meatballs and buffalo chicken dip.

Emma Steinhoff

Grade 5, Prairieland

Family is cool: My family is pretty cool. My mom’s mom is from the Philippines, and her dad is Irish. My dad’s side is mostly German and Scottish.

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Hang out with family: I love my family. I love to hang out with my family and on my sister’s birthday we went to the pool. And also I’m the smartest in my family.

Samuella Wilu

Grade 3, Sheridan

Family traditions: My family celebrates a different tradition every year, and on my birthday I get to pick the theme each year. That’s cool. One time my dad got me a football and my mom got me a basketball. I have the best family ever.

Dalton Slade

Grade 2, Stevenson

Caring and loving: My family is caring and they love each other. I have one stepsister, brother and a stepmom. I have one brother, one sister and one mom. I have three dogs at my dad’s house and one dog at my mom’s house. My dad has five cats and he lives on a farm. And that’s my family.

Hailey Grubbs

Grade 3, Stevenson

Supportive: My family is supportive of me because they come to my dance recitals.

Ellie Link

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Nice family: My family is the best. I love my family because my family is so nice. I love my family, my family loves me.

Brady Hulsing

Grade 1, Washington

Family is amazing: My family is amazing. They always help me with all I do. My family’s names are Hudson, Beau, mom and dad. Hudson and Beau are really nice to me. My dad and mom make me dinner, put me to bed and they love me.

Sydney Schneider

Grade 3, Washington

My family members: I love family so much. I have a mom, dad, brother, dog, hamster, two grandmas and grandpas, 13 cousins, five aunts and five uncles. One of them died but he is still in my heart.

Wyatt Stevens

Grade 4, Washington

Family ranch: There are six people in my family: my mom, dad, Mason, Ada, Willa, my dog, and me. We live on a ranch in the country and love our creek.

Cohen Huber

Grade 5, Calvary

There for me: I love my family because they all love me so much and I love them too. When I am sad my family is there for me.

Sadie Pfeifer

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Family is funny: My family is very nice, caring and funny. I love my family because they joke around and it makes me laugh. Another thing I love about my family is my dog Billy. He is also very funny.

Codi Kaisner

Grade 3, Epiphany

Helpful family: I have four people in my family: me, my mom, my dad and my sister. I help my family. My sister and I color and play.

Vedha Juvraladinne

Grade 3, Grove

Happy to have a brother: My family is the best. They let me get ice cream every night after dinner. I love them so much and they love me. I’m so happy I have a brother. I love my family they are the best.

Santana Hin

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Grateful for family: I love my family. They take care of me. I'm grateful for having them in my life.

Sheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

Mom and dad: My family is my dad and my mom, and my name is Da'Myala. My grade is five.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Family game night: Every night we have game night with my family. Sometimes we play Uno together. We always play SkipBo. But sometimes we play Sorry. When we play memory I always win.

Noelia Gonzalez

Grade 2, Parkside

Try new things: My family is not so normal. We do different things on the holidays like eating ham on Thanksgiving instead of turkey. We are half Filipino. And we eat and try new things. We love us! Do you love your family?

Raelynn Kessinger

Grade 3, Prairieland

Watch shows together: I love my family. My favorite thing to do with my family is to watch a show together. My favorite is "Survivor." When we watch "Survivor," we pick the names of the contestants that we want to win. The games are nerve-racking and require lots of skill.

Westin Umphrey

Grade 5, Prairieland

Kind and smart: My family are kind and smart people. In my family, my favorite sister is my youngest sister, and I love both my parents.

Cooper Hill

Grade 5, St. Mary's

My sister: I like to play with my sister because I will have someone to play with and I like to play tag with her because we will have something to do.

Theresia Kasongo

Grade 3, Sheridan

Best sister and family: My sister is funny. She is the best sister in the world. I love her so much. I love my sister and my family.

Seniyah Patterson

Grade 2, Stevenson

My family is fun: My family is nice and thankful and joyful and they are funny. Some of my family members don’t live in Bloomington. My family is always fun. I like my family because they are fun, always happy, kind, helpful, and my mom gives me ice cream for bed when I have a good day.

Dakota Hoskin

Grade 3, Stevenson

Play at the park: My family is special because they play with me at the park.

Sania Denton

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

School family: This class is my family. Tank the turtle joined my family. The whole school is my family.

Jack Borst

Grade 1, Washington

Always have fun: I have five people in my family: my mom, my dad, my two sisters and me. We have lots of fun always.

London Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Things I do with my family: My mom takes me everywhere she goes and a lot more things too. My dad helps me with a lot of things on my computer. My big sister plays with me. We have a lot of fun together. My sister plays school with me. We have a lot of fun.

Henry Hundman

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Read books with family: There are four people in my family. We like to read books. We also like to have fun together.

Josie Hughs

Grade 1, Epiphany

Family feels good: My family is cool and weird. I like my family. I sometimes get mad at my family, but I say sorry and it is OK and sometimes I get sad but my family there for me. I love my family so much. I feel good to have a good family.

Knox Melich

Grade 2, Jefferson Park