Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: What I like about school

Science: My favorite subject is science because I love doing experiments and learning why something happened. It’s so interesting to me and I hope we do more fun activities. We made slime, we learned the scientific method and now we’re doing a mold experiment. I’m so excited to do more things and learn more things.

Emmy Gwarda

Grade 5, Benjamin

My teacher: My favorite thing about school is my teacher. She’s fun. I also like my friends. It’s fun!

Parker Shanle

Grade 3, Calvary

Writing: I like writing because it is fun. I like learning about science. I like recess because I get to play with my friends.

Anna Wheery

Grade 3, Cedar Ridge

School is fun: I think school is very fun we get to learn in school. My personal favorite thing in school is math. It is so fun. I hope you like school too. It is sometimes hard to go to a new school like me. I’ve been to a lot of schools. I also love to read my favorite books.

Jazmin Zuck

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Lunch time: What I love about school is we get lunch at 11:30 a.m. It used to be at 12:15 p.m., which I hated. And I am in fourth grade and I love it.

Braden Chalmers

Grade 4, Epiphany

Learn and have fun: I like that you can learn and have fun at the same time, like with math games. I like that you can make a new friend. You can also have fun in other classes.

Lucy Feltner

Grade 3, Fairview

Loves school: I love going to school. I love reading and writing. I love going to P.E. and playing new sports. I like doing science and social studies with my teacher.

Shannon Alomoto Casco

Grade 4, Fairview

Teachers and friends: I love school. I love school so much that I want to be a teacher when I grow up. One reason why I love school is because you get to see your friends at school every day. School is also amazing because the teachers make learning so much fun.

Kyle McCully

Grade 3, Grove

Morning meeting: My favorite thing is morning meeting. I like when we play bug in the rug. I also like book county. We are at 216.

Easton Dailey

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Fidget toys: I like fidget spinners. I still play with fidgets. They keep me calm.

Advith Bhavanam

Grade 3, Northpoint

Pencils: I like pencils. I like to draw bunnies. Mrs. Cunningham is the best teacher!

Jeremy Garrett

Grade 5, Northpoint

Recess: I like recess! I like to have fun. I like to play with Sterling. I like to be loud.

Athanasius Wolfe

Grade 2, Parkside

The best lunches: At my school, we have the best lunches in the Milky Way. The cheeseburgers are so good, and don't even get me started with the chicken patty. The mini corn dogs are like a vacation in your mouth.

Miles Deacon

Grade 5, Prairieland

The subjects: I like math, science, reading, and writing because it is fun to do it and I love to learn.

Pierre Jordan

Grade 3, Sheridan

Math: I like math. It is fun and it makes you smart. And it helps you for three, four, five and six.

Amere Johnson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Physical Education: I like P.E. because we do a lot of fun stuff. I like doing math because it's fun.

Lebron Marshall

Grade 3, Stevenson

The gym: What I like about school is going to the gym and reading.

Javion Jones

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Tablet games: I like tablet games because I can play with my friends. Also I like reading. I get to learn new things and words. I like math because I can become smart.

Kyria Ndongala

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Reading: I like school. It is fun. I like to read. I also like P.E. You do a lot of fun things at school. I love school.

Henry Lyons

Grade 4, Washington

The band: Band is a great opportunity for kids to learn how to play an instrument. It’s after school and goes to about 4 o’clock. It helps the kids learn where things are in Evans. At the end of fourth grade we got to do an instrument exploration. I decided to do clarinet. I am so excited for band this year.

Nora Reiners

Grade 5, Benjamin

Nice teachers: What I like about school is how nice the teachers are.

Kingsley Ellis

Grade 3, Cedar Ridge

The teacher: What I like about school is my teacher. She is so nice. I love that she doesn’t yell at us when we make mistakes. I also like seeing my friends and I also like reading.

Lily Kelly

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

STEM projects: I like that I get to see my friends and teachers who I haven’t gotten to see in a while. It’s also fun when we get to do STEM projects with a group. I like recess and P.E. because you get to play around and chat with the people who aren’t in your class.

Matthew McGraw

Grade 4, Epiphany

School is awesome: I think school is fun. I like reading because you learn new things. I like writing because you can make stories. I also like school because you get to make new friends. You also can do science, social studies, art, IMC and music. I think school is encouraging, fantastic, and awesome. I love school.

Nour Badawy

Grade 3, Fairview

Favorite place: I love school. School is my favorite place to be in the daytime. I love all the math games. We do like multiplication, subtraction, and adding. I love to learn and this makes it easy.

Christopher Marks

Grade 4, Fairview

Third grade: I really like my teacher Mrs. Nourie. She is really nice. I don’t think third grade would the same without her. I am going to miss her after I go into fourth grade.

Emily Kingmann

Grade 3, Grove

Read aloud: I love school because read aloud is my favorite. The book we are reading is "Gooney Bird Green." I love read aloud and school.

Lettie Taylor

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The lunch: I like the lunch at Northpoint! I eat the pizza. After lunch we go to the playground.

Mason Moore

Grade 5, Northpoint

IMC: I like IMC. I like to read. I can learn on tablets. I can check out books.

Ema Lee Scearce

Grade 2, Parkside

P.E.: P.E. is fun to go to. We all love going to P.E. and I love doing math. I love art. We all go to art all the time.

Olaniyi Abooh

Grade 3, Sheridan

The playground: At school, I like to play on the playground.

Will Nicholson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Reading and writing: I like writing and reading, lunch, recess and the end of school. All of these things are fun.

Logan Slattery

Grade 3, Stevenson

The monkey bars: I like recess. I like to do the monkey bars.

Eleanor Olson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

The cafeteria: What I like about school is it has a cafeteria because it makes yummy snacks and slushies. Next I like music because I like to sing so much.

Tayvon Thornton

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Learn new things: What I love about school is that you learn new stuff. You get to see your friends and you get to play. I love school!

Nora Whitworth

Grade 4, Washington

Music class: My favorite class in school is music because it makes me want to dance. It’s very unique to me. You can do a lot of cool things like singing, dancing, and playing instruments. My music teacher is Mrs. Romero and she is very nice. She teaches music for us and sometimes we get to play lots of genres.

Sai Manasvini Kanduri (Manu)

Grade 5, Benjamin

Fun things: I like to do fun things. At this school we get to go to many fun places and in third grade you get to make a city of boxes.

Arden Larson

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Exercising: I like P.E. because it is exercising my arms and my legs.

Lake Hobart

Grade 3, Cedar Ridge

The church: What I like about school is our church. I like that we have a Mary Garden. My favorite thing is my teacher. I am glad your school has a big playground.

Connor Koch

Grade 4, Epiphany

Pledge of Allegiance: I like doing the Pledge of Allegiance. Before the pledge I like talking with my friends. I like science, my favorite part of the day.

Nora Rakstad

Grade 4, Fairview

Lots of things: What I like about school is math because I do odds and evens. I also like lunch because if my tummy is growling and it is lunch time I can eat. I also like recess because you get to play. I also like to read books.

Tayleigh Whisker

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Kickball: I like PE. Mr. Fisher is fun. I like kickball.

Brody Long

Grade 5, Northpoint

Art class: I like art. I like to color. I like to paint in art. I like to use crayons in art.

Iliana Villafuerte

Grade 2, Parkside

Being a good student: I am kind to others. I am helpful to people. I have fun at recess. I listen to the teachers.

Jamaria Hatcher

Grade 3, Sheridan