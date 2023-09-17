Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: What I like about school
Science: My favorite subject is science because I love doing experiments and learning why something happened. It’s so interesting to me and I hope we do more fun activities. We made slime, we learned the scientific method and now we’re doing a mold experiment. I’m so excited to do more things and learn more things.
Emmy Gwarda
Grade 5, Benjamin
My teacher: My favorite thing about school is my teacher. She’s fun. I also like my friends. It’s fun!
Parker Shanle
Grade 3, Calvary
Writing: I like writing because it is fun. I like learning about science. I like recess because I get to play with my friends.
Anna Wheery
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
School is fun: I think school is very fun we get to learn in school. My personal favorite thing in school is math. It is so fun. I hope you like school too. It is sometimes hard to go to a new school like me. I’ve been to a lot of schools. I also love to read my favorite books.
Jazmin Zuck
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Lunch time: What I love about school is we get lunch at 11:30 a.m. It used to be at 12:15 p.m., which I hated. And I am in fourth grade and I love it.
Braden Chalmers
Grade 4, Epiphany
Learn and have fun: I like that you can learn and have fun at the same time, like with math games. I like that you can make a new friend. You can also have fun in other classes.
Lucy Feltner
Grade 3, Fairview
Loves school: I love going to school. I love reading and writing. I love going to P.E. and playing new sports. I like doing science and social studies with my teacher.
Shannon Alomoto Casco
Grade 4, Fairview
Teachers and friends: I love school. I love school so much that I want to be a teacher when I grow up. One reason why I love school is because you get to see your friends at school every day. School is also amazing because the teachers make learning so much fun.
Kyle McCully
Grade 3, Grove
Morning meeting: My favorite thing is morning meeting. I like when we play bug in the rug. I also like book county. We are at 216.
Easton Dailey
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Fidget toys: I like fidget spinners. I still play with fidgets. They keep me calm.
Advith Bhavanam
Grade 3, Northpoint
Pencils: I like pencils. I like to draw bunnies. Mrs. Cunningham is the best teacher!
Jeremy Garrett
Grade 5, Northpoint
Recess: I like recess! I like to have fun. I like to play with Sterling. I like to be loud.
Athanasius Wolfe
Grade 2, Parkside
The best lunches: At my school, we have the best lunches in the Milky Way. The cheeseburgers are so good, and don't even get me started with the chicken patty. The mini corn dogs are like a vacation in your mouth.
Miles Deacon
Grade 5, Prairieland
The subjects: I like math, science, reading, and writing because it is fun to do it and I love to learn.
Pierre Jordan
Grade 3, Sheridan
Math: I like math. It is fun and it makes you smart. And it helps you for three, four, five and six.
Amere Johnson
Grade 2, Stevenson
Physical Education: I like P.E. because we do a lot of fun stuff. I like doing math because it's fun.
Lebron Marshall
Grade 3, Stevenson
The gym: What I like about school is going to the gym and reading.
Javion Jones
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Tablet games: I like tablet games because I can play with my friends. Also I like reading. I get to learn new things and words. I like math because I can become smart.
Kyria Ndongala
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Reading: I like school. It is fun. I like to read. I also like P.E. You do a lot of fun things at school. I love school.
Henry Lyons
Grade 4, Washington
The band: Band is a great opportunity for kids to learn how to play an instrument. It’s after school and goes to about 4 o’clock. It helps the kids learn where things are in Evans. At the end of fourth grade we got to do an instrument exploration. I decided to do clarinet. I am so excited for band this year.
Nora Reiners
Grade 5, Benjamin
Nice teachers: What I like about school is how nice the teachers are.
Kingsley Ellis
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
The teacher: What I like about school is my teacher. She is so nice. I love that she doesn’t yell at us when we make mistakes. I also like seeing my friends and I also like reading.
Lily Kelly
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
STEM projects: I like that I get to see my friends and teachers who I haven’t gotten to see in a while. It’s also fun when we get to do STEM projects with a group. I like recess and P.E. because you get to play around and chat with the people who aren’t in your class.
Matthew McGraw
Grade 4, Epiphany
School is awesome: I think school is fun. I like reading because you learn new things. I like writing because you can make stories. I also like school because you get to make new friends. You also can do science, social studies, art, IMC and music. I think school is encouraging, fantastic, and awesome. I love school.
Nour Badawy
Grade 3, Fairview
Favorite place: I love school. School is my favorite place to be in the daytime. I love all the math games. We do like multiplication, subtraction, and adding. I love to learn and this makes it easy.
Christopher Marks
Grade 4, Fairview
Third grade: I really like my teacher Mrs. Nourie. She is really nice. I don’t think third grade would the same without her. I am going to miss her after I go into fourth grade.
Emily Kingmann
Grade 3, Grove
Read aloud: I love school because read aloud is my favorite. The book we are reading is "Gooney Bird Green." I love read aloud and school.
Lettie Taylor
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
The lunch: I like the lunch at Northpoint! I eat the pizza. After lunch we go to the playground.
Mason Moore
Grade 5, Northpoint
IMC: I like IMC. I like to read. I can learn on tablets. I can check out books.
Ema Lee Scearce
Grade 2, Parkside
P.E.: P.E. is fun to go to. We all love going to P.E. and I love doing math. I love art. We all go to art all the time.
Olaniyi Abooh
Grade 3, Sheridan
The playground: At school, I like to play on the playground.
Will Nicholson
Grade 2, Stevenson
Reading and writing: I like writing and reading, lunch, recess and the end of school. All of these things are fun.
Logan Slattery
Grade 3, Stevenson
The monkey bars: I like recess. I like to do the monkey bars.
Eleanor Olson
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
The cafeteria: What I like about school is it has a cafeteria because it makes yummy snacks and slushies. Next I like music because I like to sing so much.
Tayvon Thornton
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Learn new things: What I love about school is that you learn new stuff. You get to see your friends and you get to play. I love school!
Nora Whitworth
Grade 4, Washington
Music class: My favorite class in school is music because it makes me want to dance. It’s very unique to me. You can do a lot of cool things like singing, dancing, and playing instruments. My music teacher is Mrs. Romero and she is very nice. She teaches music for us and sometimes we get to play lots of genres.
Sai Manasvini Kanduri (Manu)
Grade 5, Benjamin
Fun things: I like to do fun things. At this school we get to go to many fun places and in third grade you get to make a city of boxes.
Arden Larson
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Exercising: I like P.E. because it is exercising my arms and my legs.
Lake Hobart
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
The church: What I like about school is our church. I like that we have a Mary Garden. My favorite thing is my teacher. I am glad your school has a big playground.
Connor Koch
Grade 4, Epiphany
Pledge of Allegiance: I like doing the Pledge of Allegiance. Before the pledge I like talking with my friends. I like science, my favorite part of the day.
Nora Rakstad
Grade 4, Fairview
Lots of things: What I like about school is math because I do odds and evens. I also like lunch because if my tummy is growling and it is lunch time I can eat. I also like recess because you get to play. I also like to read books.
Tayleigh Whisker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Kickball: I like PE. Mr. Fisher is fun. I like kickball.
Brody Long
Grade 5, Northpoint
Art class: I like art. I like to color. I like to paint in art. I like to use crayons in art.
Iliana Villafuerte
Grade 2, Parkside
Being a good student: I am kind to others. I am helpful to people. I have fun at recess. I listen to the teachers.
Jamaria Hatcher
Grade 3, Sheridan