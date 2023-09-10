Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: What I did this summer

Summer camp: I went to summer camp and we played a lot of games. We went to St Louis to go to the Arch. We also went to Kansas to see family. We went swimming and it was fun!

Jersey Baier

Grade 2, Calvary

St. Louis: This summer I went to St Louis. I went to the Arch. I went to Kansas, and we went to the pool, went mini golfing, had fun in our grandparents’ house, and I saw my cousins. I also went to the zoo, summer camp, saw my friends, and made new friends, too.

Azalea Baier

Grade 3, Calvary

California: I went to California. Then I went to Arizona. I saw the Grand Canyon. I went to San Diego Zoo. I did a lot this summer!

Bella Jacoby

Grade 5, Calvary

Chicago: This summer I went to Chicago to see a White Sox game. I went to the Lake of the Ozarks and I road my boat.

Ryan Rudicil

Grade 3, Cedar Ridge

Water park: I went to a water park and I went mini golfing. I went camping with my cousins. I went fishing with my friends.

Bryce Holcomb

Grade 3, Epiphany

Lots of things: Over the summer I did a lot of things like being on the swim team for Normal Parks Sharks and taking music lessons. One of my favorite things was playing with my dogs. I loved my summer.

Trinity Bussan

Grade 5, Epiphany

Exciting summer: My summer break was exciting. First I went to the movies that were fun. Next I played a soccer game with all of my friends. Finally we went to the pool. My summer was so good!

Audrey Salamy

Grade 4, Fairview

Tennessee: This summer I went to Tennessee. In Tennessee my family and I went to an amusement park called Dollywood. There was an amazing firework and drone show after all the rides shut down. It was incredible. I loved my trip to TN.

Emily Bingaman

Grade 3, Grove

Biggest water park: This summer my family went to Illinois’ largest water park. I went on the water slides there. I went on the scariest slides there.

Gunner Schulz

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Fishing: I went fishing a lot over the summer in Ohio and Illinois. In Illinois, I caught around 20 fish. In Ohio I caught around five fish. I think fishing is super fun, and every time I get a chance to fish, I take it.

Wyatt Kreinbihl

GRade 5, Prairieland

The fair: I went to the fair. It was very fun. But one ride that I wanted to go on I wasn’t expecting to go fast.

Jaxson White

Grade 3, Sheridan

The pool: I went to the pool with my mom and dad and it was so much fun, and I went with my aunt.

Joslyn Smith

Grade 2, Stevenson

Great Wolf Lodge: I went to Ohio. I went to Great Wolf Lodge. I went on all the water slides. I went to my daddy's house. I went to the water park. I went to the tallest water slide. I went with my mom and I got my ears pierced.

Nevaeh Daniels

Grade 3, Stevenson

The arcade: I went to an arcade. I went on a boat. I went to a pool. I got new shoes. I had a good summer.

Gabe Fermon

Grade 2, Towanda

Hiking: I went to Colorado and hiked a ton. I went to see a play that my cousins were in.

Lucas Litwiller

Grade 5, Calvary

Swimming: I went swimming a lot this summer. I hung out with my friends. I ate a lot of ice cream. I went to the park with my friend.

Olivia Mullins

Grade 3, Cedar Ridge

Florida: I went to Florida. I played outside. I went to pools. I went to parks. I went to birthday parties. I read books. I went to the zoo.

Vincent Liggett

Grade 3, Epiphany

Barbie movie: My summer break was super. First I watched the Barbie movie; it was the best movie ever! Next I ate the best tacos at a really cool party. Last I watched ducks play in the pool. It was the best summer.

Stormy Cocrell

Grade 4, Fairview

Played outside: I went outside during summer with friends. I rode my bike every day. It was lots of fun. This was the best summer of all time.

William Fairchild

Grade 3, Grove

The Ozarks: I went to the Ozarks and swam in the lake. I went with cousins and grandma. My dad made s’more cookies. They were huge. I went to the pool with my family. I went hiking a lot. I went to see puppies. I loved summer break so much!

Lydia Watson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Wisconsin Dells: This summer I went to Wisconsin Dells for my older brother’s baseball tournament. We stayed at Wilderness Resort. It was over my birthday, and I got to go shopping. I just turned 10. For my birthday breakfast, I had Starbucks. It was very good. I had a lot of fun.

Endia Sales

Grade 5, Prairieland

Ice cream: I got ice cream and I went swimming and I played with my sister. We played games and I went outside.

Kehaulani Smith

Grade 3, Sheridan

World's tallest building: I went to Dubai (the United Arab Emirates) to see the world's tallest building and the pool.

Kamran Eggleston

Grade 2, Stevenson

Nebraska: In summer, I went to Chicago and Nebraska with my aunt and uncle. Nebraska is nine hours away. Our car broke down right next to a mechanic shop.

Kaden Buss

Grade 3, Stevenson

Camp 45: This summer I went to Camp 45 with my best friend Ari. Camp 45 is a camp at Eastview kids church. Camp 45 is for fourth and fifth grades only. Every year it’s a different theme. We play games and praise God and have fun.

Hayleigh Stolzenback

Grade 5, Calvary

Disney World: I went to Florida and I went to Disney. I went swimming and I came home from Florida.

Josiah Brooks

Grade 3, Cedar Ridge

The Bahamas: I went to the Bahamas. I painted a birdhouse. I watched movies. I went to the beach. I went to Canada.

Ariella Rodas

Grade 3, Epiphany

Six Flags: My summer break was great. First I went to Six Flags then I played VR. Next I went to AMC. Finally I went to Fairview pool.

Noah Dias

Grade 4, Fairview

Four lakes: This summer I went to four lakes. One of the lakes was a lake 20 minutes away. Another one was the same lake but a different house. The third one was in Springfield. The last one was in Wisconsin.

Norah Robertson

Grade 3, Grove

Michigan: I went to Michigan City. I went with my family and my cousins and I made a lot of friends. It was a lot of fun.

Nina Wherry

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Bouldering: I got to go bouldering over my summer break. Bouldering is rock climbing without a harness. Proving Ground is an indoor bouldering gym. I love it when they change the gym with new challenges.

Landon Lindsay

Grade 5, Prairieland

Good friends, fun: I went to the pool it was amazing! I had summer camp. I performed in front of people. That was cool! I made good friends. I have a good teacher. There were more new kids. I practiced a lot for the talent show.

Christopher Riley

Grade 3, Sheridan

The zoo: I went to the zoo. I had so much fun.

Ravi Zacharias

Grade 2, Stevenson

What I did this summer: We went to get ice cream. We went to the water park. We went to the St. Louis Arch. I went to Michigan to see our family. I went to the zoo.

Masiyah Childress

Grade 3, Stevenson

Traveled the world: This year’s summer has been the best summer ever. One of the fun things I did this summer break is travel the world. I went overseas to Europe! It was so fun! I saw Big Ben and even the king in London! In Paris, I enjoyed amazing crepes and saw the Eiffel Tower!

Reed Gifford

Grade 5, Calvary

First roller coaster: I went to Florida for my cousin’s birthday. We went to Disney World and I went on my first roller coaster.

Kaden Lopez

Grade 3, Cedar Ridge

New bike: This summer I swam in my pool. I got a new bike and I played sports.

Ace Aguilar

Grade 3, Epiphany

Got a trampoline: First I went to Chicago. Next we went to the pool five times. Finally my uncles built the trampoline for our family.

Faith Mbailu

Grade 4, Fairview

Great summer: This summer, I flew on a plane to Florida for a week. We went to four different theme parks and we went to the beach. We also went to St. Louis to watch a baseball game and we went to an aquarium. I had a baseball season. We made it to the second round of the tournament. I had a great summer!

Landon Smith

Grade 3, Grove

Myrtle Beach: I went to Myrtle Beach this summer. It took eight hours. I learned how to boogie board. We rented a house.

Milo Kaeser

Grade 2, Jefferson Park