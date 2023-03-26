Each week, "Flying Horse" features dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Things that fly

Scroll to the bottom to see kids' submitted artwork.

A butterfly: A butterfly can fly and my sister caught one. Don’t let it go! They can fly about 2 feet.

Keosha Smith

Grade 2, Bent

Birds: I like birds because I like the colors and they can fly.

Sophiana Spicer

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

A duck: A thing that can fly is a duck. They also swim to things. The best animal that can swim is a duck.

Abby Destanick

Grade 1, Epiphany

Lots of things that fly: There are lots of things that can fly, like birds, hawks, eagles, bees and butterflies. I love butterflies.

Codi Kaisner

Grade 3, Epiphany

Flies: Flies are super deadly and some are very, very good. Fun fact: Flies are very attracted to blood, yes, you guessed it, blood. But fruit flies eat only fruit or they might die. Q: What it the most deadly flying animal on the earth? A: A fly! Flies are out May through October.

Sam Ponnou

Grade 2, Glenn

The first plane: Orville and Wilbur Wright were the first people to build and ride a powered plane. Wilbur and Orville started by building a glider. Then they built a light engine and added it to the glider. Orville sat in the seat of the plane on Dec. 17, 1903. The flight lasted 12 seconds, and the plane traveled 120 feet.

Luke Koetters

Grade 3, home school

A kite: I love flying things like a kite. It was windy that day. The wind pulled it up fast. My kite was Spider-Man.

Colemane Weyhrich

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

I want to fly: There are many things that can fly. I wish I could fly. I would fly to Arizona.

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

Planes: A plane can fly with its jet engines. It has wings too. People go in planes. My opinion is that planes are the best.

Ivory Ohanson

Grade 2, Parkside

Fly in the sky: An airplane flies in the sky. The jet flies. A blimp flies.

Catherine Hartmann

Grade 2, Prairieland

Many things can fly: There are a lot of things that can fly. There are birds, dragons, unicorns and many more. When I think of animals that fly I think of birds. Some places have 10 species of birds too. There are also insects, like flies, butterflies, and dragonflies.

Anna Harmon

Grade 4, Prairieland

Airplanes: I will never forget my first airplane ride, for it was a very special time. While the plane soared through the air, I gazed down at the little buildings below me. They looked like dollhouses with people the size of action figures. As I got higher in the air, clouds started surrounding my window.

Eve Nauman

Grade 5, Prairieland

Things with wings fly: Things that fly often have wings. Some examples are birds and flies. There are types of animals that often don’t usually fly but certain types of them do, like flying squirrels and flying snakes. Flying would be cool.

Adeline Blakney

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Things that fly: All the things that fly are birds, planes, helicopters, flies, drones, angels, superheroes, ghosts, ladybugs, Pegasus, passed people and souls.

Laylah Morales

Grade 4, Sheridan

Butterflies: I like butterflies because they are bright and they are colorful.

Ellianna Turner

Grade 2, Stevenson

Imagination flies: Birds fly and squirrels fly. Everything flies in your imagination. Everything flies. No one can tell you what flies and what doesn’t fly because you control your imagination.

Elliot Howard

Grade 3, Stevenson

Lots of things fly: Things that fly are planes, helicopters, kites, birds, insects, Santa’s reindeer, butterflies, hot air balloons, flies, ladybugs, dragonflies, flying squirrels and more.

Hudson Morefield

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

The Wright Brothers: The Wright brothers invented the first airplane. Airplanes have changed over the years. I mean on their planes there were no walls.

Willa Lee Brockmeyer

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

A jet: My favorite thing that flies is a jet. They protect our country. They have different types. They are all over the world.

Landon Heiken

Grade 1, Washington

Why can't humans fly?: A bird can fly; why can’t I? I want to fly. If I could fly to school and home it would be fun. If I could fly I would fly over the rainbow.

Kennedy Davis

Grade 2, Washington

Your imagination: Your imagination, it can be crazy and pretty wild but then once you wake up, poof, it’s gone. And I know for a fact that mine is pretty wild.

Ryder Molchin

Grade 3, Washington

Birds can fly: Birds are cute. Birds are little. I want a bird please.

Adalyn Wheeler

Grade 2, Bent

Ladybugs: Things that fly are ladybugs and butterflies. My favorite is the ladybug because they are so cool.

Maddox Grace

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

An eagle: An eagle can fly because it is a bird. Its wings help it soar in the air. Also, falcons can fly. They can dive 200 free. These birds are awesome flyers.

Berwick Bloomberg

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Birds fly in the air: Birds can fly up in the air. They migrate to where it is warmer. An eagle is a type of bird.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Future things will fly: There are a lot of things that fly in this world, whether or not it's now or in the future. Here is a list of things that fly that we have now and maybe in the future: birds, drones, some types of bugs, humans/future humans, future cities and cars, and maybe future everything?

Sydney Lieder

Grade 4, Prairieland

A flying fish: The flying fish is blue, can also swim, and has clear color wings. Their max size is 18 inches. The scientific name for the flying fish is Exocoetidae.

Abigail Ortiz

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Things that fly are: Things that fly are a parrot, eagle and a flamingo and a dragon and a butterfly.

Matthew Dillworth

Grade 3, Sheridan

Jet planes: Things that fly are jets. They fly. Birds fly to get food, airplanes fly, drones fly to spy on people, butterflies can fly, jet backpacks can fly, flies can fly, and a Pegasus can fly.

Taylor Stokes

Grade 4, Sheridan

Bees: Bees can fly to make honey. They can be afraid but they help as bees are good.

Juan Antonio

Grade 2, Stevenson

Several things: A plane and ducks, insects, and a helicopter all fly.

Tessa Nix

Grade 3, Stevenson

What I think flies: Things that fly? Well, there are a lot of things that fly like birds, butterflies, kites and airplanes.

Akron Ahart

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

UFO: This is my favorite thing that flies. It’s a UFO. That stands for "unidentified flying objects." Some people think it’s an alien spaceship. I think they are correct.

Anne Tader

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

A Pegasus: I like Pegasuses because they can fly. My sister and I like Pegasuses. I like Pegasuses because I have seen one and did you know that Pegasuses are not unicorns?

Teagan Ryan

Grade 1, Washington

Fun to fly: A bird can fly. Some insects can fly. I think it would be fun to fly. I think it would be fun to fly. Bees can fly, ladybugs can fly, and flies can fly. Geese can fly. There are lots of things that can fly.

Kate Nickel

Grade 2, Washington

Falcons: One of the things that can fly is a bird. My second favorite bird that can fly is a falcon. Another thing that can fly is an airplane. It transports people to places that are far away or they go on an airplane to get to a place that is over an ocean or a sea.

Ryan Martin

Grade 3, Washington

Fly to grandma's: I want to go on an airplane so I can see my grandma. She lives in Mexico. It’s a long way to travel.

Ramiro Vargas

Grade 2, Bent

Unicorns: Birds can fly, so can unicorns. They have wings, so they can fly. I like flying things. Butterflies fly too. Bees can fly too.

Audrey Hermes

Grade 1, Epiphany

Fireflies: The thing that flies and has a light it’s a firefly. Do you know they have a light to let them see each other in the dark? They also only come out at night. They also sleep in the bushes too. Fireflies love the dark, just love it.

Brenhem Bloomberg

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Flying squirrels: My favorite things that fly are flying squirrels. Flying squirrels don’t actually fly, they glide. I get to see squirrels a lot. My brother says I sat on one but I don’t believe him.

Elizabeth Clover

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Paper airplanes, birds and angels: Things that fly are birds, and paper planes and airplanes, also angels.

Tyson Elmore

Grade 3, Sheridan

Dragons: One thing that flies is dragons. Dragons are really cool because they can breathe fire. They’re really cute as babies too. Plus different dragons have different powers. And best of all you can fly your dragon anywhere like a personal jet if you train it well enough.

Arrion Hayes