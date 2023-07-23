Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Things that fly

Airplane: An airplane flies. I have been on an airplane. Did you know that? I went on an airplane to see my uncle’s house. I felt excited, happy and kind of scared.

Samuel Bowling

Grade 2, Bent

Drones: Bugs can fly, bees can fly, and you know what else can fly? Drones! Drones are machines that can fly and they are controlled by a remote that humans can use. Drones can come in all sorts of colors. Drones have become very popular.

Luciana Quiros Rojas

Grade 3, Bent

Flying is cool: Flying things are really cool. Owls can fly. Airplanes can fly. Birds can fly and jets can fly. Birds are flying animals. They make nests. It would be cool if I could fly. Some birds can go upside down.

Emma Willett

Grade 1, Epiphany

Plane: An airplane flies; a bird flies high in the sky. A lot of things fly in the sky. People can also fly in the sky on a plane. Other people go to space in a rocket.

Trinity Bussan

Grade 4, Epiphany

Bees: Bees can fly. Bees can fly very fast. They go to get flowers. Bees get pollen from flowers to make honey.

Mason Greening

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

High in the sky: Airplanes fly high in the sky. I have gone to Houston, Texas, on an airplane before. I had a good time.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Insects: Birds and some insects can fly. I like eagles. They are cool, especially with sunglasses on.

Bennett Brucker

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Birds: I see birds flying in the daytime. I choose birds because I see so many different birds. They fly high in the sky. They’re like tiny airplanes.

Amanda Pierce

Grade 3, Sheridan

UFOs: A UFO is an unidentified flying object. I think UFOs are aliens. The U.S. Air Force has investigated thousands of UFO sightings.

Zion Jones

Grade 4, Sheridan

Dragonflies: Dragonflies can fly but butterflies can too. My favorite thing that can fly is a butterfly. I love the monarch one.

Bella Diamond Kinkela

Grade 2, Stevenson

Some things that fly: A fly, a bird, an eagle, airplanes, jets, mosquitos, butterflies and bees.

Dakota Hoskin

Grade 3, Stevenson

Many things fly: A kite can fly if there’s any air. Balloons can fly with air. Airplanes, birds, hot-air balloons, butterflies, flying squirrels and helicopters can fly.

Ariana Williams

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Dragon: I chose a dragon because I think they are really cool.

Bella Miranda

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Jets: I like jets because they go fast just like me and they protect the world and they are so fast. They can almost go to the moon.

Ethan Seckler

Grade 1, Washington

Dragonfly: A dragonfly can fly. I think I saw a dragonfly one day but I could not tell if it was a dragonfly.

Riley Smith

Grade 2, Bent

Flying squirrels: I love flying squirrels. They are so cool. I like robins. Eagles are so cool. Helicopters are so awesome.

Theo Metz

Grade 1, Epiphany

Kites: Kites can fly in the sky. When I was 3 I flew a kite. My kite was pink. I was at the purple park.

Phoenyx Mendoza

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Bats: A flying bat is a majestic and graceful creature. There are very many different kinds of bats — fruit and regular. They have very many powers.

Palmer Graven

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Wings: Bugs, birds, dragonflies, and butterflies all have wings to fly.

Caprice McKinney

Grade 3, Sheridan

Fly in the sky: When I look in the sky I see things that fly. Birds fly, planes fly, geese too. When I look up I see geese fly and touch the sky. When I play I wish to go up, up in the sky and have so much fun and come back down so happy.

Alexandria Peterson

Grade 4, Sheridan

Hot-air balloons: Hot-air balloons are big balloons and are little box-like things that have a handle that goes up and down. That is what holds what the hot-air balloon runs on. A hot-air balloon runs on fire and that is why they call it a hot-air balloon.

Dalton Slade

Grade 2, Stevenson

Things that fly: Birds, planes, jets, all of those are all things that fly. But did you know they are more things that fly?

Max Guzman

Grade 3, Stevenson

Ravens: Things that fly are raven birds. There are flying squirrels and butterflies. There are kites and insects, airplanes and helicopters, birds and dragonflies. There are so much more things that can fly.

Raven Cassell

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Flying horse: One thing is a bird another is a plane. But I’m going to say a flying horse!

Brynn Kuhlman

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Bald eagle: My favorite thing that flies is the bald eagle. I like the bald eagle because it is the national bird of our country.

Philippa Ward

Grade 1, Washington

Birds on water: I saw a lot of birds flying on the water.

Treasures Young

Grade 2, Bent

Ducks, geese, swans: Things that fly are ducks, geese, and swans. They also move to a warmer place when it’s cold.

Wyatt Kaisner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Helicopters: I think helicopters are amazing. Helicopters help injured people. There are a lot of colorful helicopters. I think helicopters are useful.

Anderson Wyss

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Flying dish: A flying fish can glide. They can glide up to 650 feet.

Lucas Prochnow

Grade 5, St. Mary's

A plane: One thing that flies is a plane.

Theresia Kasongo

Grade 3, Sheridan

My favorite animal flies: My favorite thing that flies is a bald eagle. It is my favorite animal too. They have very good eyesight. They are very fast moving when trying to catch their prey. They also have very sharp claws.

Jordyn Young

Grade 4, Sheridan

Santa's sleigh: It is in the air. It is Santa’s sleigh, and reindeer will help me push the sleigh so we will be in the air flying to see if kids are bad or not. If they are good they will get candy.

Naomi Lane

Grade 2, Stevenson

Butterfly: A thing that can fly is a butterfly. The butterfly is blue. It is a girl. It will be outside.

Rylee Arreola

Grade 3, Stevenson

Flying things: Airplanes, flies, birds, butterflies and insects, flying squirrels, helicopters and dragonflies, kites, hot-air balloons and bees.

Salayah Denton

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Pilots fly: I love Bessie Coleman. She is the best pilot I have ever seen on earth.

Waylon Conlin

Grade 1, Washington

My chicken: My chicken can fly. It can fly over my fence. I had to go over my fence to get my chicken back.

Lillie Carlson

Grade 2, Bent

Flying things are cool: Things that fly are very cool. I love things that fly very much. Imagine all of the animals.

Josie Hughs

Grade 1, Epiphany

Jet plane: My name is Jett. I like the airplane jet because my name is Jett. My friends ask me if I can fly. I cannot fly. Jets go faster than me. I love birds. I think birds are interesting.

Jett Burns

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Pteromyini: One thing that can fly is a flying squirrel. Their scientific name is pteromyini. They consume 10-30 grams daily. Their altitude is 100-150.

Ethan Zamora-Lopez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Chinese lanterns: Things that fly are birds and bats, Chinese lanterns, parrots, fairies and bees.

Samuella Wilu

Grade 3, Sheridan

An airplane: An airplane can fly when it is in the air. It is so cool when it takes off.

Shawn Franklin

Grade 4, Sheridan

Unicorns: Unicorns can fly. Unicorns can’t swim. Unicorns are very beautiful. Unicorns can make a rainbow.

Francezz Marine

Grade 2, Stevenson

Something that can't fly: The biggest bird is an ostrich, but they cannot fly.

Jeremiah Casas

Grade 3, Stevenson

Lots of things fly: Airplanes and squirrels, helicopters and butterflies, birds and balloons, and kites and insects can fly.

Calvin Cook

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

The flying dragon: She is fantastic. She does loop-de-loops. She is wonderful. Her mission is to fly.

Aria Gabbrants