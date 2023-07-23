Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Things that fly
Airplane: An airplane flies. I have been on an airplane. Did you know that? I went on an airplane to see my uncle’s house. I felt excited, happy and kind of scared.
Samuel Bowling
Grade 2, Bent
Drones: Bugs can fly, bees can fly, and you know what else can fly? Drones! Drones are machines that can fly and they are controlled by a remote that humans can use. Drones can come in all sorts of colors. Drones have become very popular.
Luciana Quiros Rojas
Grade 3, Bent
Flying is cool: Flying things are really cool. Owls can fly. Airplanes can fly. Birds can fly and jets can fly. Birds are flying animals. They make nests. It would be cool if I could fly. Some birds can go upside down.
Emma Willett
Grade 1, Epiphany
Plane: An airplane flies; a bird flies high in the sky. A lot of things fly in the sky. People can also fly in the sky on a plane. Other people go to space in a rocket.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 4, Epiphany
Bees: Bees can fly. Bees can fly very fast. They go to get flowers. Bees get pollen from flowers to make honey.
Mason Greening
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
High in the sky: Airplanes fly high in the sky. I have gone to Houston, Texas, on an airplane before. I had a good time.
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Insects: Birds and some insects can fly. I like eagles. They are cool, especially with sunglasses on.
Bennett Brucker
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Birds: I see birds flying in the daytime. I choose birds because I see so many different birds. They fly high in the sky. They’re like tiny airplanes.
Amanda Pierce
Grade 3, Sheridan
UFOs: A UFO is an unidentified flying object. I think UFOs are aliens. The U.S. Air Force has investigated thousands of UFO sightings.
Zion Jones
Grade 4, Sheridan
Dragonflies: Dragonflies can fly but butterflies can too. My favorite thing that can fly is a butterfly. I love the monarch one.
Bella Diamond Kinkela
Grade 2, Stevenson
Some things that fly: A fly, a bird, an eagle, airplanes, jets, mosquitos, butterflies and bees.
Dakota Hoskin
Grade 3, Stevenson
Many things fly: A kite can fly if there’s any air. Balloons can fly with air. Airplanes, birds, hot-air balloons, butterflies, flying squirrels and helicopters can fly.
Ariana Williams
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Dragon: I chose a dragon because I think they are really cool.
Bella Miranda
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Jets: I like jets because they go fast just like me and they protect the world and they are so fast. They can almost go to the moon.
Ethan Seckler
Grade 1, Washington
Dragonfly: A dragonfly can fly. I think I saw a dragonfly one day but I could not tell if it was a dragonfly.
Riley Smith
Grade 2, Bent
Flying squirrels: I love flying squirrels. They are so cool. I like robins. Eagles are so cool. Helicopters are so awesome.
Theo Metz
Grade 1, Epiphany
Kites: Kites can fly in the sky. When I was 3 I flew a kite. My kite was pink. I was at the purple park.
Phoenyx Mendoza
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Bats: A flying bat is a majestic and graceful creature. There are very many different kinds of bats — fruit and regular. They have very many powers.
Palmer Graven
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Wings: Bugs, birds, dragonflies, and butterflies all have wings to fly.
Caprice McKinney
Grade 3, Sheridan
Fly in the sky: When I look in the sky I see things that fly. Birds fly, planes fly, geese too. When I look up I see geese fly and touch the sky. When I play I wish to go up, up in the sky and have so much fun and come back down so happy.
Alexandria Peterson
Grade 4, Sheridan
Hot-air balloons: Hot-air balloons are big balloons and are little box-like things that have a handle that goes up and down. That is what holds what the hot-air balloon runs on. A hot-air balloon runs on fire and that is why they call it a hot-air balloon.
Dalton Slade
Grade 2, Stevenson
Things that fly: Birds, planes, jets, all of those are all things that fly. But did you know they are more things that fly?
Max Guzman
Grade 3, Stevenson
Ravens: Things that fly are raven birds. There are flying squirrels and butterflies. There are kites and insects, airplanes and helicopters, birds and dragonflies. There are so much more things that can fly.
Raven Cassell
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Flying horse: One thing is a bird another is a plane. But I’m going to say a flying horse!
Brynn Kuhlman
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Bald eagle: My favorite thing that flies is the bald eagle. I like the bald eagle because it is the national bird of our country.
Philippa Ward
Grade 1, Washington
Birds on water: I saw a lot of birds flying on the water.
Treasures Young
Grade 2, Bent
Ducks, geese, swans: Things that fly are ducks, geese, and swans. They also move to a warmer place when it’s cold.
Wyatt Kaisner
Grade 1, Epiphany
Helicopters: I think helicopters are amazing. Helicopters help injured people. There are a lot of colorful helicopters. I think helicopters are useful.
Anderson Wyss
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Flying dish: A flying fish can glide. They can glide up to 650 feet.
Lucas Prochnow
Grade 5, St. Mary's
A plane: One thing that flies is a plane.
Theresia Kasongo
Grade 3, Sheridan
My favorite animal flies: My favorite thing that flies is a bald eagle. It is my favorite animal too. They have very good eyesight. They are very fast moving when trying to catch their prey. They also have very sharp claws.
Jordyn Young
Grade 4, Sheridan
Santa's sleigh: It is in the air. It is Santa’s sleigh, and reindeer will help me push the sleigh so we will be in the air flying to see if kids are bad or not. If they are good they will get candy.
Naomi Lane
Grade 2, Stevenson
Butterfly: A thing that can fly is a butterfly. The butterfly is blue. It is a girl. It will be outside.
Rylee Arreola
Grade 3, Stevenson
Flying things: Airplanes, flies, birds, butterflies and insects, flying squirrels, helicopters and dragonflies, kites, hot-air balloons and bees.
Salayah Denton
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Pilots fly: I love Bessie Coleman. She is the best pilot I have ever seen on earth.
Waylon Conlin
Grade 1, Washington
My chicken: My chicken can fly. It can fly over my fence. I had to go over my fence to get my chicken back.
Lillie Carlson
Grade 2, Bent
Flying things are cool: Things that fly are very cool. I love things that fly very much. Imagine all of the animals.
Josie Hughs
Grade 1, Epiphany
Jet plane: My name is Jett. I like the airplane jet because my name is Jett. My friends ask me if I can fly. I cannot fly. Jets go faster than me. I love birds. I think birds are interesting.
Jett Burns
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Pteromyini: One thing that can fly is a flying squirrel. Their scientific name is pteromyini. They consume 10-30 grams daily. Their altitude is 100-150.
Ethan Zamora-Lopez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Chinese lanterns: Things that fly are birds and bats, Chinese lanterns, parrots, fairies and bees.
Samuella Wilu
Grade 3, Sheridan
An airplane: An airplane can fly when it is in the air. It is so cool when it takes off.
Shawn Franklin
Grade 4, Sheridan
Unicorns: Unicorns can fly. Unicorns can’t swim. Unicorns are very beautiful. Unicorns can make a rainbow.
Francezz Marine
Grade 2, Stevenson
Something that can't fly: The biggest bird is an ostrich, but they cannot fly.
Jeremiah Casas
Grade 3, Stevenson
Lots of things fly: Airplanes and squirrels, helicopters and butterflies, birds and balloons, and kites and insects can fly.
Calvin Cook
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
The flying dragon: She is fantastic. She does loop-de-loops. She is wonderful. Her mission is to fly.
Aria Gabbrants
Grade 1, Washington