Washing machine: I would invent a washing machine that folds and puts away your clothes. I would also invent a dishwasher that puts away the dishes.

Elizabeth Knowles

Grade 5, Calvary

Flying panda: I would like to invent a flying panda. The panda could touch the clouds and it will reach the sky.

Kalyn O’Brien

Grade 1, Epiphany

iPad robot: I will make a robot that makes iPads. This robot will blow your mind. It will make you get iPads for free. Its name will be the iPad Maker Tm.

Henry Roach

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Fire fan: I would invent a fan that blows fire. The fan would stay in the car. The invention would be made by myself.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Sand house: I am going to invent a machine that can make a house out of sand. It would be a big house. I would love to live on the beach.

Lateriyana Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Time travel: I will invent time travel and it will be a success. I will stop the end from coming. I will prevent death, and robots will be our friends. The future will be a better place. Nothing will stop me.

Brody England

Grade 3, Oakland

Lakers Bear: If I could invent something it would be the Lakers Bear. It’s fast. It’s strong. It’s unique. It is the most powerful thing in the world.

Ivory Ohanson

Grade 2, Parkside

Portable pillow: I would make a portable pillow that fits in your pocket. You could use it in school and in public. The inspiration is from Disney. I saw a lady sleeping on a bench.

Isabella Tandy

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Giant Nerf and car: I would make a 200-foot Nerf gun. I would make a 500 foot car.

Kylan Callahan

Grade 3, Sheridan

Talking dog: If I could invent something it would be a talking dog that we can understand, so I would know when my dog was hungry or wanted to go outside.

Iyana Anderson

Grade 4, Sheridan

Homework bunny: I would invent a bunny to do my homework.

Samantha Bucio

Grade 2, Stevenson

Math book machine: I would invent a machine that makes pages, sheets and books of math. Math is the best subject in school. Maybe not for everyone but it is for me.

Elliot Howard Skibbens

Grade 3, Stevenson

A robot: Something that I want to invent is a robot that makes what I want, but it makes dyno things. For example, let's say that I wanted some chicken nuggets. I just tell the robot and POP! Dino chicken nuggets pop up or I can make the dyno I want.

Lucy Bankert

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Hair-dye machine: If I could make anything I would make a hair dying machine. It would be able to do different patterns in people’s hair and it would even do rainbow colors in the person’s hair.

Skylar Plath

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Flying plate: If I could invent something I would make a flying plate that would bring food to my mouth.

Christopher Laws

Grade 1, Washington

The biggest teacup: One day I will make the world’s biggest teacup. Then I will be rich. I like to make things. I like making stuff.

Angel Spivey

Grade 2, Washington

3-in-1 water bottle: I would like to invent a water bottle that can hold three drinks. It has three straws and on the inside it is separated into three sections for the drinks. To fill it up you unscrew the cap and pour in the drinks. Enjoy your refreshments!

Aubrey Seckler

Grade 4, Washington

Portal car: I would invent a car, a car with privacy walls. They would be the driver’s favorite color. And when you go in the trunk, there is a portal with a bed; the portal would lead to a spacious secret room. The room would be a family room, a bedroom and a kitchen.

Shiloh Minassian

Grade 5, Calvary

Flying Horse: If I could invent something it would by a flying horse. And have everything you want.

Gianna Foster

Grade 1, Epiphany

Flavor Saver: If I could invent something, it would be called the Flavor Saver. It is the healthiest food in the world and it changes flavors. It changes to your favorite flavor of ice cream. It’s a mix of color. It’s the size of a potato. I’ll sell it for $100.

Nicko Gibson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

A new game: I would invent a game and you use a guitar to control the players. There would be zombies. The name of the game would be Guitar Zombies.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

My own store: I want to make a store in my apartment. The store would have clothes and food. I would name it Dniyah's store.

Dniyah Simmons

Grade 5, Northpoint

Underwater car: If I could invent something I would make a car that could fit all my friends in it and could go under water. It would fly and transform into a mansion as big as a whole cornfield.

Bobby Smart

Grade 3, Oakland

A helpful machine: I would like to invent a machine that can help around the world, so that it can prevent wars and stop any violence.

Lucas Prochnow

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Time travel robot: I’d want to invent a robot that can time travel and you can go into it to time travel, travel in games, and in your TV!

Aodhan Rampa

Grade 3, Sheridan

Bird plane: I would invent a bird that can turn into a plane. I would be able to land and fly planes. I would fly to Disney World and Kroger’s.

Na’vyiah Partlow

Grade 4, Sheridan

Talking corgi: I would invent a corgi that talks. Juan has a friend. He loves all corgis and robots. It can help me with math. It helps me. My sister has a dog. It loves her.

Max Corning

Grade 2, Stevenson

Make art: I would make art. I love art. Art is fun and cool. Most of my friends like art. I don’t like art because of my friends; I like art because of me.

Danica Cunningham

Grade 3, Stevenson

The cleaning machine: Something that I want to invent is a cleaning machine. A cleaning machine is going to make my bed and help me, and the machine is going to clean my home.

Briella Smith

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

The fastest car ever: My invention is the 1,800% car. It is the fastest car ever. The speed is 1 billion mile per hour and it even comes in different colors.

Nas Cannon-Thomas

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Loves inventing: I love inventing because you can build things to help the earth and to help people too.

Finley Wilson

Grade 1, Washington

Robots are cool: I would make robots because that’s cool and you can control them and you can make them do everything you want and make the robot get you chips.

Cameron Woshiteh

Grade 2, Washington

Robots can do anything: A thing I would like to invent is a robot that can play music, turn your lights on and off, pick out outfits and even turn your lights a different color, like teal. I think this would be a good invention because it helps with your life. And one more thing it can do, it can clean up your room in one minute.

Kelsey Kokotek

Grade 4, Washington

Teleporting stations: If I was super-duper smart I would invent teleporting stations. Instead of airplanes you would get to a different state or country through a teleporting station. It would also solve problems about losing baggage. And you will never miss it like missing a flight because it is always there.

Nathan Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Flying car: If I could invent something it would be a flying car. It would be fast. I would call it a super flyer. That is why I would invent a flying car.

Abby Dietz

Grade 1, Epiphany

The planter: My new invention is called the planter. Planter will plant your plants for you. You just press a big red button. Then you won’t have to plant plants again. And relax more. When I grow up I’m going to make one. I hope to make one.

Aisha Akrawi

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

A Roblox game: I want to invent a game on Roblox. The game would be about drawing. The name of the game would be Drawing with Me.

Sheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

The skateboard hoverboard: If I could make an invention I would combine a hoverboard and skateboard. I would call it a skateboard hoverboard.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

The coolest animal: I am going to invent the coolest animal. It cries gold. He will be named Arctic Blister. He will have gold and black fur. Sometimes he will be all black when he needs to be warmer. Gold fur will happen in the summer. He lives in a den or a basement.

Estefania Mancilla

Grade 3, Oakland

An airplane: Things I would like to make are an airplane and a sword flying suit.

Osvaldo Salinas