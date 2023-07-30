Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Things I'd make or invent
Animal communication device: I would invent a machine that lets humans communicate with animals. I think it would come in handy because what if you have a pet dog and he’s watching you cutting food you might think he’s hungry but he might be waiting for you.
Luciana Quiros Rojas
Grade 3, Bent
Self-pushing stroller: I would invent a stroller that pushes itself because nobody likes to push strollers in the mall.
Emery Cox
Grade 5, Calvary
Flying motorcycle: I would like to invent a flying motorcycle.
John Lawrence
Grade 1, Epiphany
Servant robot: If I could invent something new I would invent a servant robot. It would do what I tell it to do. It also can change its belly into an oven. The robot can change its hand into a drill.
Adalyn Herr
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Xbox game: I enjoy playing Xbox. I would invent a game to play. The game would be about Legos and Batman.
Aadi Avala
Grade 4, Northpoint
New snack: If I could make something I would make extremely hot Cheetos dust and Taki’s. I would sell them at my house. I would want my friends to help.
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Special scissors: I would like to invent a pair of scissors that can talk to you and you can talk back to it. It would be able to turn into a multi tool with glue, pencils, markers and the scissors. I would make the biggest craft in the world.
Graydon Freyman
Grade 3, Oakland
Celtics Bear: If I could make anything it would be a Celtics Bear. It’s fast. It’s strong. It’s unique. Its bones are made out of dark matter. It is unstoppable.
Ivory Ohanson
Grade 2, Parkside
Grabbing machine: I would make a machine that would grab stuff for you. It would help paralyzed people get things that they need like food, books, and more.
TaiLynn Jiardina
Grade 5, Saint Mary's
Rainbow wand: I would invent something I call a rainbow wand. It would be a magic wand to paint the rainbow and rainbow colors to decorate things.
Jo Estrada
Grade 3, Sheridan
Flying shoes: I would like to invent flying shoes. I would like to jump like Michael Jordan. I would make them black and white.
Zion Jones
Grade 4, Sheridan
Secret gaming room: I can invent a secret gaming room with a PS5 and with Fortnite and a Call of Duty also Rocket League and Roblox and Minecraft for the games.
Dalton Slade
Grade 2, Stevenson
A song: If I can invent anything in the world I will choose a song because I love singing.
Elijah Pablo
Grade 2, Stevenson
Water engine: Something that I want to invent is a water engine. It would work. It doesn't take gas, it runs on water.
Jackson Bella
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Time machine: If I could invent something it would be a time machine. I would invent that because I want to go back in time so I could spend time with people I love.
Brynn Kuhlman
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Robot: I’ll invent a robot for Ms. McGraw. She will love it. It will do the chores for her.
Waylon Conlin
Grade 1, Washington
Legos: I love to invent new things with Legos. I like Legos because you can make anything with Legos.
Harrison Clark
Grade 2, Washington
Light bulb: The light bulb is great invention because without it there would be no flickering in movies or disco balls. The light bulb is such a great idea it became a symbol for great ideas.
Will Simpson
Grade 4, Washington
Magic pen: I would make magic pen, so if you wrote money on paper it would magically appear.
London Caffey
Grade 5, Calvary
Flying horse: I would like to invent a flying horse. I would fly it to Mexico. I would go to the beach.
Wyatt Kaisner
Grade 1, Epiphany
Self-writing pen: I would invent a pen that can write by itself. I would tell it what to write. It would be really easy to write in Flying Horse and I would not have to sharpen my pencil. I would not have to buy all the pencils. It can erase automatically.
Anderson Wyss
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
New car: If I wanted to invent something, I would invent a Tesla-Bugatti. It would have a 5.m small rockets. It would be able to time travel remember this in the year 316 so way in the future. It has 3.m small rockets.
EJ Jegede
Grade 3, Oakland
Refrigerator button: If I could make something, it would be a button that brings your fridge to you.
Adeline Blakney
Grade 5, Saint Mary's
Many things: I would invent the iPhone 16 and the Rubik’s cube solving robot. I would also make a modern Tesla and a money maker.
Tyson Elmore
Grade 3, Sheridan
Flying house car: A flying car it would have cool features and LED lights inside. There would be a kitchen and a bed, and a whole TV.
Shawn Franklin
Grade 4, Sheridan
Bring back the dinosaurs: If I could invent anything I would invent a dinosaur again and hopefully I can tame it so it does not eat me. Dinosaurs had big teeth and I know just a little about dinosaurs like the T-Rex, Triceratops, and a Velociraptor.
Sarah Peavler
Grade 2, Stevenson
Basketball shoes: I would make basketball shoes that I can shoot in basketball and when I play my games I will get 2,000 points.
Tamaar Bouie
Grade 3, Stevenson
Magic coffee cup: Something that I want to invent is a cup of coffee and when you drink it all, it will just fill up again. Parents will love it. Maybe when I am a parent I will love it too.
Sophie Williams
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Air-conditioned tent: A thing I want to make is a tent with air conditioning because when you go camping it’s very hot usually.
Bella Miranda
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Flying cats: I will invent flying cats; Cats with wings, cats with horns. Inventing is hard.
Claire Bauman
Grade 2, Washington
Flying car: I would invent a flying car so I could fly over traffic. The reason I would invent this is because it is annoying to be stuck in traffic.
Grayson Philyaw
Grade 5, Calvary
Jetpacks: I would make a lot of jetpacks. Jetpacks are fun because you and I can fly with the birds.
Easton Wright
Grade 1, Epiphany
Special elevator: If I could make an invention I would invent an elevator that can go left, right, and diagonal. It is in a candy factory. It is gold and it can go anywhere in the factory.
Azro Yackley
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
The Shark Rex: I would make a shark rex. I would be part shark and part T-Rex. It would live in water and it would have short arms and it would go superfast. It would be about 30 feet wide and 20 feet tall. Also its mouth would open about 30 feet wide.
Jayce Koopman
Grade 3, Oakland
Freeze time ray: I'd make or invent a freeze time ray. It would be great if I could fix my grade in 0.001 seconds. I could also stop crimes. I would be a hero, but nobody would know. Yet again nobody would think it is just a kid, they would think it’s the real flash!
Ethan Zamora Lopez
Grade 5, Saint Mary's
Jewelry: I would make bracelets, necklaces, and quilts all shapes and sizes and colors.
Samuella Wilu
Grade 3, Sheridan
New tacos: One thing I’d make is a new version of tacos. The name would be called Taki Tacos. They would be a type of tacos that has Taki’s and meat and usually normal stuff tacos usually have. Instead of having sour cream, it will be hot sauce.
Jordyn Young
Grade 4, Sheridan
Robot frog: I will make a robot frog. It will eat bugs. You can have it for a pet.
Juan Antonio
Grade 2, Stevenson
Love board: I will invent a love board that you can fall in love with your parents even if you are mad at them.
Amiya Jenkins
Grade 3, Stevenson
Godzilla: Something that I want to invent is Godzilla because he has spikes on his back that can turn blue.
Loki Beliles
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Ice cream maker: I invented an ice cream making machine. It has three flavors: chocolate, lemon, and vanilla. You can also get sprinkles.
Willa Lee Brockmeyer
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Flying fish: I would invent a flying fish. It can swim and it can fly.
Isabelle Dundov
Grade 2, Washington