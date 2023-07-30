Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Things I'd make or invent

Animal communication device: I would invent a machine that lets humans communicate with animals. I think it would come in handy because what if you have a pet dog and he’s watching you cutting food you might think he’s hungry but he might be waiting for you.

Luciana Quiros Rojas

Grade 3, Bent

Self-pushing stroller: I would invent a stroller that pushes itself because nobody likes to push strollers in the mall.

Emery Cox

Grade 5, Calvary

Flying motorcycle: I would like to invent a flying motorcycle.

John Lawrence

Grade 1, Epiphany

Servant robot: If I could invent something new I would invent a servant robot. It would do what I tell it to do. It also can change its belly into an oven. The robot can change its hand into a drill.

Adalyn Herr

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Xbox game: I enjoy playing Xbox. I would invent a game to play. The game would be about Legos and Batman.

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

New snack: If I could make something I would make extremely hot Cheetos dust and Taki’s. I would sell them at my house. I would want my friends to help.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Special scissors: I would like to invent a pair of scissors that can talk to you and you can talk back to it. It would be able to turn into a multi tool with glue, pencils, markers and the scissors. I would make the biggest craft in the world.

Graydon Freyman

Grade 3, Oakland

Celtics Bear: If I could make anything it would be a Celtics Bear. It’s fast. It’s strong. It’s unique. Its bones are made out of dark matter. It is unstoppable.

Ivory Ohanson

Grade 2, Parkside

Grabbing machine: I would make a machine that would grab stuff for you. It would help paralyzed people get things that they need like food, books, and more.

TaiLynn Jiardina

Grade 5, Saint Mary's

Rainbow wand: I would invent something I call a rainbow wand. It would be a magic wand to paint the rainbow and rainbow colors to decorate things.

Jo Estrada

Grade 3, Sheridan

Flying shoes: I would like to invent flying shoes. I would like to jump like Michael Jordan. I would make them black and white.

Zion Jones

Grade 4, Sheridan

Secret gaming room: I can invent a secret gaming room with a PS5 and with Fortnite and a Call of Duty also Rocket League and Roblox and Minecraft for the games.

Dalton Slade

Grade 2, Stevenson

A song: If I can invent anything in the world I will choose a song because I love singing.

Elijah Pablo

Grade 2, Stevenson

Water engine: Something that I want to invent is a water engine. It would work. It doesn't take gas, it runs on water.

Jackson Bella

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Time machine: If I could invent something it would be a time machine. I would invent that because I want to go back in time so I could spend time with people I love.

Brynn Kuhlman

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Robot: I’ll invent a robot for Ms. McGraw. She will love it. It will do the chores for her.

Waylon Conlin

Grade 1, Washington

Legos: I love to invent new things with Legos. I like Legos because you can make anything with Legos.

Harrison Clark

Grade 2, Washington

Light bulb: The light bulb is great invention because without it there would be no flickering in movies or disco balls. The light bulb is such a great idea it became a symbol for great ideas.

Will Simpson

Grade 4, Washington

Magic pen: I would make magic pen, so if you wrote money on paper it would magically appear.

London Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Flying horse: I would like to invent a flying horse. I would fly it to Mexico. I would go to the beach.

Wyatt Kaisner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Self-writing pen: I would invent a pen that can write by itself. I would tell it what to write. It would be really easy to write in Flying Horse and I would not have to sharpen my pencil. I would not have to buy all the pencils. It can erase automatically.

Anderson Wyss

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

New car: If I wanted to invent something, I would invent a Tesla-Bugatti. It would have a 5.m small rockets. It would be able to time travel remember this in the year 316 so way in the future. It has 3.m small rockets.

EJ Jegede

Grade 3, Oakland

Refrigerator button: If I could make something, it would be a button that brings your fridge to you.

Adeline Blakney

Grade 5, Saint Mary's

Many things: I would invent the iPhone 16 and the Rubik’s cube solving robot. I would also make a modern Tesla and a money maker.

Tyson Elmore

Grade 3, Sheridan

Flying house car: A flying car it would have cool features and LED lights inside. There would be a kitchen and a bed, and a whole TV.

Shawn Franklin

Grade 4, Sheridan

Bring back the dinosaurs: If I could invent anything I would invent a dinosaur again and hopefully I can tame it so it does not eat me. Dinosaurs had big teeth and I know just a little about dinosaurs like the T-Rex, Triceratops, and a Velociraptor.

Sarah Peavler

Grade 2, Stevenson

Basketball shoes: I would make basketball shoes that I can shoot in basketball and when I play my games I will get 2,000 points.

Tamaar Bouie

Grade 3, Stevenson

Magic coffee cup: Something that I want to invent is a cup of coffee and when you drink it all, it will just fill up again. Parents will love it. Maybe when I am a parent I will love it too.

Sophie Williams

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Air-conditioned tent: A thing I want to make is a tent with air conditioning because when you go camping it’s very hot usually.

Bella Miranda

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Flying cats: I will invent flying cats; Cats with wings, cats with horns. Inventing is hard.

Claire Bauman

Grade 2, Washington

Flying car: I would invent a flying car so I could fly over traffic. The reason I would invent this is because it is annoying to be stuck in traffic.

Grayson Philyaw

Grade 5, Calvary

Jetpacks: I would make a lot of jetpacks. Jetpacks are fun because you and I can fly with the birds.

Easton Wright

Grade 1, Epiphany

Special elevator: If I could make an invention I would invent an elevator that can go left, right, and diagonal. It is in a candy factory. It is gold and it can go anywhere in the factory.

Azro Yackley

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The Shark Rex: I would make a shark rex. I would be part shark and part T-Rex. It would live in water and it would have short arms and it would go superfast. It would be about 30 feet wide and 20 feet tall. Also its mouth would open about 30 feet wide.

Jayce Koopman

Grade 3, Oakland

Freeze time ray: I'd make or invent a freeze time ray. It would be great if I could fix my grade in 0.001 seconds. I could also stop crimes. I would be a hero, but nobody would know. Yet again nobody would think it is just a kid, they would think it’s the real flash!

Ethan Zamora Lopez

Grade 5, Saint Mary's

Jewelry: I would make bracelets, necklaces, and quilts all shapes and sizes and colors.

Samuella Wilu

Grade 3, Sheridan

New tacos: One thing I’d make is a new version of tacos. The name would be called Taki Tacos. They would be a type of tacos that has Taki’s and meat and usually normal stuff tacos usually have. Instead of having sour cream, it will be hot sauce.

Jordyn Young

Grade 4, Sheridan

Robot frog: I will make a robot frog. It will eat bugs. You can have it for a pet.

Juan Antonio

Grade 2, Stevenson

Love board: I will invent a love board that you can fall in love with your parents even if you are mad at them.

Amiya Jenkins

Grade 3, Stevenson

Godzilla: Something that I want to invent is Godzilla because he has spikes on his back that can turn blue.

Loki Beliles

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Ice cream maker: I invented an ice cream making machine. It has three flavors: chocolate, lemon, and vanilla. You can also get sprinkles.

Willa Lee Brockmeyer

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Flying fish: I would invent a flying fish. It can swim and it can fly.

Isabelle Dundov