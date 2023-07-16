Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Taking care of the earth
Important: Taking care of the earth is very important. We need to treat it right so it has a healthy environment. And if we treat it right the animals will also be healthy. So make sure to take care of our earth.
Amelia Easter
Grade 5, Calvary
How I help the earth: How I help the earth is in my backyard I have an apple tree. I also have a grapevine and a flower garden. We sometimes grow a pumpkin.
Caroline Peterlin
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
When I grow up: When I grow up I will pick up trash. I will like it. I will pick up bottles, garbage and litter. God will be happy.
Joseph Paine
Grade 1, Epiphany
Protect the earth: Protecting the earth is very important because if we did not have the earth we would not be here so we have to protect the earth. Here is how you do it: You could plant trees and pick up trash. If you can do those simple things you are protecting the earth. The earth says thank you.
Abby Fuller
Grade 3, Epiphany
Plant more trees: I would take care of the earth by planting more trees and I would conserve water. If I saw someone litter I would say to stop!
Melanie Miller
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Clean up garbage: I like to take care of the Earth. I clean up garbage. I see a lot of garbage outside of my house.
Lateriyana Howard
Grade 5, Northpoint
Keep earth clean: I will take care of the earth. I’ll keep the earth clean by saving animals. I will save animals by giving them food and water. I’ll keep the earth clean by picking up litter. I love the earth.
Stefan Jefford
Grade 2, Oakland
No littering: There is a lot of litter in towns and cities. I try to help by picking up litter in the rivers, streets, playgrounds and even the Constitution Trail.
Henry Babbit
Grade 2, Parkside
Make a difference: Did you know you can make a difference in this world? Trash gets dumped into rivers, lakes, and oceans. Then that trash gets caught up in animals' mouths or bodies leading to killing them. We need to take care of the animals and our beautiful Earth by throwing away our trash instead of polluting it!
Mason Schweizer
Grade 5, Prairieland
Earth Day: Earth Day should be every day because the earth is going to die. We need to clean up the earth, or it will die. I do not want that to happen because I don't know where I will live. Plus I want the earth to be clean forever.
Ivanna Wallace
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Recycle: We can recycle to make the world a better place and we can clean the water supply as well. And our rivers and lakes. And we don’t need a big factories and big corporations. Plus factories give off a lot of the waste.
Aodhan Rampa
Grade 3, Sheridan
Be kind: If I can take care of the earth I would plant some plants. I also plant trees and tell people to be kind. And clean out the water. Also be kind to others.
Elijah Pablo
Grade 2, Stevenson
Help earth be healthy: It’s important to take care of the earth so it can be healthy. I like taking care of the earth because I want my earth to be clean and healthy.
Dakota Hoskin
Grade 3, Stevenson
Clean the ocean: I can clean the ocean. I can also recycle. I can also turn off the lights when I’m not using them. I can also plant trees.
Donivyn Singletary
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Use less water: I like Earth Day because we keep the earth clean so we can live there. On Earth Day we help the earth by using less water and electricity.
Ethan Seckler
Grade 1, Washington
Throw away trash: I take care of the earth by throwing away trash when it’s on the floor. I recycle paper, cardboard and cans. I plant trees too. We take care of the earth.
Harrison Clark
Grade 2, Washington
Love the earth: Earth should be loved. Earth is my home. I love earth.
Makenzie Johnson
Grade 3, Washington
No plastic: If we just take care of the earth by not putting plastic into the ocean then maybe we will change the world.
Anthony fallat
Grade 5, Calvary
Water plants: At my house sometimes I water flowers. It is fun. I love watering plants. I like doing it with my mom.
Kat Durako
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
How we can take care of the earth: We can clean the earth by picking up trash. Don’t litter. Don’t throw trash out of the windows. Get seeds to plant them.
Emma Willett
Grade 1, Epiphany
No cutting trees: The earth is important. We want to protect it. We can help by planting trees. People are cutting trees down and not planting new ones and we can help.
Knox Melick
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Plant trees: I will take care of the earth. I will help keep the ocean clean. I will recycle glass and plastic. I will help plant trees. I will help.
Brynn Merritt
Grade 2, Oakland
Pick up trash: I go to the park to pick up trash. I wear gloves to pick up trash. I put the garbage in the garbage can. My grabber picks up of the trash for me.
Nina Razny
Grade 2, Parkside
Love the planet: Don’t you just love our planet? Earth is a beautiful place and we want to keep it that way! Even though it might seem hard because the Earth is so big, you can still make an impact. If everyone did even a little act to help our world it would be a much cleaner and healthier place to live.
Adline Pope
Grade 5, Prairieland
Make it a better place: I think it can be a better place if we start planting and growing trees and helping the environment. I think it would be helpful to plant some more trees, plant some flowers, or clean up trash.
Bram Chapman
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Help the earth with friends: I would throw our trash away. You can get some friends to help.
Tyson Elmore
Grade 3, Sheridan
Very important: Taking care of the earth is very important. Some people are littering on our beautiful earth and some people litter in the water. We should take care of the earth.
Sarah Peavler
Grade 2, Stevenson
A great thing to do: I like taking care of the earth because it makes a big difference. Taking care of the earth is a great thing to do. Taking care of the earth is the right thing to do.
Danica Cunningham
Grade 3, Stevenson
How we can help earth: How we can take care of the earth? We can stop throwing trash on the ground. We can clean the ocean. We can stop cutting down trees.
Ariana Williams
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Earth takes care of us: Most say that the grown-ups take care of us but no. The earth takes care of us. All of us thank you, earth.
Emma Leahy
Grade 1, Washington
Earth is special: We can take care of the earth by picking up trash. You can also put paper in the recycling bin. The earth is really special, and stop cutting down trees, and if everyone did that the earth might stay longer.
Noah Young
Grade 2, Washington
Change the world: Simple acts make a difference. For example, pick up garbage; don’t ride in cars as much, plant trees or anything you can think of. Just remember you can change the world.
Norah Whitworth
Grade 3, Washington
Earth is not a trash can: I don’t have any idea why people treat the earth like a trash can. It makes me so mad. Make it stop! People make it stop! I can’t believe that is the world.
Evey Gensel
Grade 5, Calvary
Can be gross: The earth can be very gross. There is trash everywhere. In Bloomington there is a really long creek. If you walk through it, it is very dirty. I think we would all try our best to save the earth.
Henry Hundman
Grade 2, Corpus Christi