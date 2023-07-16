Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Taking care of the earth

Important: Taking care of the earth is very important. We need to treat it right so it has a healthy environment. And if we treat it right the animals will also be healthy. So make sure to take care of our earth.

Amelia Easter

Grade 5, Calvary

How I help the earth: How I help the earth is in my backyard I have an apple tree. I also have a grapevine and a flower garden. We sometimes grow a pumpkin.

Caroline Peterlin

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

When I grow up: When I grow up I will pick up trash. I will like it. I will pick up bottles, garbage and litter. God will be happy.

Joseph Paine

Grade 1, Epiphany

Protect the earth: Protecting the earth is very important because if we did not have the earth we would not be here so we have to protect the earth. Here is how you do it: You could plant trees and pick up trash. If you can do those simple things you are protecting the earth. The earth says thank you.

Abby Fuller

Grade 3, Epiphany

Plant more trees: I would take care of the earth by planting more trees and I would conserve water. If I saw someone litter I would say to stop!

Melanie Miller

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Clean up garbage: I like to take care of the Earth. I clean up garbage. I see a lot of garbage outside of my house.

Lateriyana Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Keep earth clean: I will take care of the earth. I’ll keep the earth clean by saving animals. I will save animals by giving them food and water. I’ll keep the earth clean by picking up litter. I love the earth.

Stefan Jefford

Grade 2, Oakland

No littering: There is a lot of litter in towns and cities. I try to help by picking up litter in the rivers, streets, playgrounds and even the Constitution Trail.

Henry Babbit

Grade 2, Parkside

Make a difference: Did you know you can make a difference in this world? Trash gets dumped into rivers, lakes, and oceans. Then that trash gets caught up in animals' mouths or bodies leading to killing them. We need to take care of the animals and our beautiful Earth by throwing away our trash instead of polluting it!

Mason Schweizer

Grade 5, Prairieland

Earth Day: Earth Day should be every day because the earth is going to die. We need to clean up the earth, or it will die. I do not want that to happen because I don't know where I will live. Plus I want the earth to be clean forever.

Ivanna Wallace

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Recycle: We can recycle to make the world a better place and we can clean the water supply as well. And our rivers and lakes. And we don’t need a big factories and big corporations. Plus factories give off a lot of the waste.

Aodhan Rampa

Grade 3, Sheridan

Be kind: If I can take care of the earth I would plant some plants. I also plant trees and tell people to be kind. And clean out the water. Also be kind to others.

Elijah Pablo

Grade 2, Stevenson

Help earth be healthy: It’s important to take care of the earth so it can be healthy. I like taking care of the earth because I want my earth to be clean and healthy.

Dakota Hoskin

Grade 3, Stevenson

Clean the ocean: I can clean the ocean. I can also recycle. I can also turn off the lights when I’m not using them. I can also plant trees.

Donivyn Singletary

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Use less water: I like Earth Day because we keep the earth clean so we can live there. On Earth Day we help the earth by using less water and electricity.

Ethan Seckler

Grade 1, Washington

Throw away trash: I take care of the earth by throwing away trash when it’s on the floor. I recycle paper, cardboard and cans. I plant trees too. We take care of the earth.

Harrison Clark

Grade 2, Washington

Love the earth: Earth should be loved. Earth is my home. I love earth.

Makenzie Johnson

Grade 3, Washington

No plastic: If we just take care of the earth by not putting plastic into the ocean then maybe we will change the world.

Anthony fallat

Grade 5, Calvary

Water plants: At my house sometimes I water flowers. It is fun. I love watering plants. I like doing it with my mom.

Kat Durako

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

How we can take care of the earth: We can clean the earth by picking up trash. Don’t litter. Don’t throw trash out of the windows. Get seeds to plant them.

Emma Willett

Grade 1, Epiphany

No cutting trees: The earth is important. We want to protect it. We can help by planting trees. People are cutting trees down and not planting new ones and we can help.

Knox Melick

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Plant trees: I will take care of the earth. I will help keep the ocean clean. I will recycle glass and plastic. I will help plant trees. I will help.

Brynn Merritt

Grade 2, Oakland

Pick up trash: I go to the park to pick up trash. I wear gloves to pick up trash. I put the garbage in the garbage can. My grabber picks up of the trash for me.

Nina Razny

Grade 2, Parkside

Love the planet: Don’t you just love our planet? Earth is a beautiful place and we want to keep it that way! Even though it might seem hard because the Earth is so big, you can still make an impact. If everyone did even a little act to help our world it would be a much cleaner and healthier place to live.

Adline Pope

Grade 5, Prairieland

Make it a better place: I think it can be a better place if we start planting and growing trees and helping the environment. I think it would be helpful to plant some more trees, plant some flowers, or clean up trash.

Bram Chapman

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Help the earth with friends: I would throw our trash away. You can get some friends to help.

Tyson Elmore

Grade 3, Sheridan

Very important: Taking care of the earth is very important. Some people are littering on our beautiful earth and some people litter in the water. We should take care of the earth.

Sarah Peavler

Grade 2, Stevenson

A great thing to do: I like taking care of the earth because it makes a big difference. Taking care of the earth is a great thing to do. Taking care of the earth is the right thing to do.

Danica Cunningham

Grade 3, Stevenson

How we can help earth: How we can take care of the earth? We can stop throwing trash on the ground. We can clean the ocean. We can stop cutting down trees.

Ariana Williams

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Earth takes care of us: Most say that the grown-ups take care of us but no. The earth takes care of us. All of us thank you, earth.

Emma Leahy

Grade 1, Washington

Earth is special: We can take care of the earth by picking up trash. You can also put paper in the recycling bin. The earth is really special, and stop cutting down trees, and if everyone did that the earth might stay longer.

Noah Young

Grade 2, Washington

Change the world: Simple acts make a difference. For example, pick up garbage; don’t ride in cars as much, plant trees or anything you can think of. Just remember you can change the world.

Norah Whitworth

Grade 3, Washington

Earth is not a trash can: I don’t have any idea why people treat the earth like a trash can. It makes me so mad. Make it stop! People make it stop! I can’t believe that is the world.

Evey Gensel

Grade 5, Calvary

Can be gross: The earth can be very gross. There is trash everywhere. In Bloomington there is a really long creek. If you walk through it, it is very dirty. I think we would all try our best to save the earth.

Henry Hundman