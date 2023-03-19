Each week, "Flying Horse" features dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Taking care of the earth

Scroll to the bottom to see kids' submitted artwork.

Clean the ocean: I like to clean the earth and the ocean. I like to clean the ocean because I want to save the animals. I like taking care of the animals because I like animals. We don’t want to kill the animals. I love the earth.

Arely Santiago Mendoza

Grade 3, Bent

Recycle: By taking care of the earth I try to recycle plastic, cans and bottles.

Cori Hardin

Grade 5, Calvary

Pick up trash: I take care of our earth by picking up litter, planting trees, and learning more about composting so my family can start composting. So just know to take care of the earth. I hope you do too.

Laurelyn McIlvain

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

God's creation: I care for the earth because God made earth and God made me. So God put me on earth. I try to keep the earth as clean as I can.

Jack Certa

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Help earth: You can help the earth by picking up trash. I like the earth so much. I even reuse paper.

John Sendelbach

Grade 1, Epiphany

So important: Taking care of the earth is very important. If you don’t take care of the earth, the earth will become dirty. We have to take care of the earth or else we won’t have a clean place to live.

Trinity Bussan

Grade 4, Epiphany

Do not litter: It is important to take care of the earth. When you go to the beach do not litter in the water, animals can get very ill from it. Don’t waste paper because it comes from trees and we plant the trees because they help us breathe. When you go everywhere you can pick up trash.

Spencer Mool

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Save water: When I am done washing my hands I make sure I turn the water off. I throw garbage away so it is not on the ground. I take care of the Earth.

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Separate trash and recycle: I take care of the earth. I pick up trash and put it in the garbage can or recycle bin. Taking care of the earth is important.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

Keep earth clean: I will take care of the earth. I will save animals. I will plant trees because they give us oxygen. I will clean up the ocean. I will plant flowers. I will not pollute the air. I will keep the earth clean.

Carter Acree

Grade 2, Oakland

Reuse: My family and I reuse plastic bags to use for garbage cans, toilet paper rolls and cardboard boxes to make crafts, and old papers that are written on. So help the world!

Blake Williams

Grade 2, Parkside

Global warming: Have you ever heard about global warming? It is a big problem. You can recycle to help pollution. Pollution is a big part of global warming and there's a lot of garbage basically everywhere we go, like beaches, highways, and even our neighborhoods! Take part in beach cleanups, lots of trash washes up on the beach from the ocean.

Lauren Foley

Grade 5, Prairieland

Clean the earth: One thing you could do to take care of the planet is clean it. You can also water plants to help the earth grow. You can stop the people who try to injure the earth.

Lucia Hernandez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Do not hurt the earth: I would tell people not to litter or you will hurt the earth.

Kylan Callahan

Grade 3, Sheridan

Do your part: The earth is hard but it can be easy, you to have to do your part. There is a lot of trash in the earth.

Nova Modlin

Grade 2, Stevenson

Earth is wonderful: I love the earth. It is where I live. I love it so much. The earth is so wonderful.

Aubrey Wyatt

Grade 3, Stevenson

Help animals: Pick up the trash to help the earth, then I’m going to help the animals so they won’t die.

Journey Sawyer

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Loves earth: I take good care of the earth. We plant flowers on the garbage day. We clean the earth. I love the earth.

Jenna Lawhorn

Grade 1, Washington

Plant trees: I can take care of the earth by planting trees and helping others, making people happy, growing apples, and planting food.

Isabella Danovin

Grade 2, Washington

If we don't take care of the earth: We should take care of the earth because if we don’t this might happen to earth: We will have no food, no water, no animals and no people.

Jackson Powell

Grade 3, Washington

Earth is awesome: I love earth. Earth is awesome. We can pick up trash and plastic. We can grow plants in our backyard. We can even write letters to our government telling them to stop cutting down trees. They might say it’s impossible but everything is possible when we work together.

Luciana Quiro Rojas

Grade 3, Bent

Keep trash off the ground: We all need to do our part and pick up trash if it is on the ground.

Grayson Philyaw

Grade 5, Calvary

Where we live: Earth is where we live and earth does so much for us like gives us oxygen. So here are ways we can give back. First thing we can do is pick up trash from the floor, next to benches and even in trees. Another thing we can do is make sure we put recycle stuff in that bin and trash in a bin.

Lily Fox

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Cares about earth: I care for the earth because the earth is fun and also if the earth wasn’t here we would not be here. I also love that the earth is here because everyone in my class is my friend, thanks to the earth. I love the earth.

Lily Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

The world is the best: I pick up trash. I plant trees. The world is the best. I love the world.

Theo Metz

Grade 1, Epiphany

Do something every day: Take care of our earth every day. Pick up trash, even if it is not yours. If you cut down a tree plant a new one. Recycle boxes and other things too. Even the smallest things can make a big difference, even if you just turn off the sink and turn off the light so you do a lot less things a day.

Jacey Stoller

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

We all need to work together: I take care of the earth. I plant trees and pick up the garbage. We all need to take care of the earth.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

Recycle or throw away: I take care of the earth by picking up trash off the ground. I either recycle the garbage or throw it away in the dumpster. It is important to take care of the earth.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Grow flowers: Pick up litter or pick up garbage. Also try to save animals and save water. Keep the earth clean and also keep flowers growing.

Ameer Halley

Grade 2, Oakland

Favorite planet: Taking care of the earth is important. I recycle cans, paper, cardboards and plastic. Earth is my favorite planet.

Logan Fincham

Grade 2, Parkside

Stop wasting: All of us live on a planet called Earth, so we need to take care of it. We can’t go to another Earth because there isn’t one, so we must stop throwing plastic in the ocean. Another way we can help is by not wasting so much water.

Maxwell Bartlett

Grade 5, Prairieland

The world is beautiful: The world is beautiful, but people aren’t always. They litter the world, and it makes animals die. Then the animals that eat those sea animals die, and we eat those animals. But they are gone, so we have to survive on plants. When all the plants are gone, then we die. So that is why we should not litter on the beautiful world.

TaiLynn Jiardina

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Earth helps our bodies: I would get gloves and pick up all the trash that’s outside because the earth takes care of our bodies.

Lawrence Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

Pick up dirty things: Picking up dirty stuff is making the earth happy. I love earth because I live here. Do you like picking up stuff? Because I do.

Belle Diamond Kinkela

Grade 2, Stevenson

Help the earth be healthy: I love taking care of the earth. I do not like when people litter because it is not healthy for the planet. It is really fun to take care of the planet to make it live longer. I hope you learned something and help clean the world.

Maxwell Guzman

Grade 3, Stevenson

Turn off the lights: Clean the ocean, don’t litter. Pick up trash. Turning off the water and the lights when you’re not using them can help too. Plants trees and take care of nature.

Calvin Cook

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Clean and plant: I love to clean my backyard all of the time. I plant flowers in my backyard.

Leah Strange

Grade 1, Washington

I will take care of the earth: When I grow up I will throw away garbage unless it is something that has to get recycled.

Isabella Shapiro

Grade 2, Washington

We can make a difference: I would help the environment by picking up trash and I hope people do the same. You can see the difference one in clean and once is not enough so please help the environment.

Kalayan Simmons

Grade 3, Washington

Wish the earth was cleaner: I am an environmental person. I like electric cars and always throw whatever I can in the recycling bin. I wish others cared more about our earth, they litter everywhere. I just wish our earth was cleaner. Do you?

Mason Coco