Each week, "Flying Horse" features dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Summer

Fun time: Summer is a fun time of the year: water parks, traveling, camp and seeing friends. I hope you all at The Pantagraph have a great summer.

Porter Shanle

Grade 5, Calvary

Loves summer: I love summer! It’s so warm and fun but school is even more fun. You have your friends and your teachers but without those, it’s not that fun.

Delaney Brondell

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

The best time: Summer is the best time of the year. I love it very much. I get to walk my dog and ride my bike.

Josie Hughs

Grade 1, Epiphany

Swimming: In the summer I will go swimming at South Pointe Park. I like to go swimming with my two cousins Noah and Nileigh and my Auntie and Gammy. I can do a front flip and a backflip and a handstand under water.

Hayden Bose

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The YMCA: This summer I am going to the YMCA to swim. I am going to have fun. My mom, dad and brothers are going to join!

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 4, Northpoint

Summer fun: This summer I am going to Ms. Blair's house. We will go swimming with her brothers and sisters. I cannot wait!

Dniyah Simmons

Grade 5, Northpoint

Bonfires: Bonfires are cozy. They are very warm. Cozy bonfires in the summer are the best with s’mores of course! Bonfires at a camp are amazing. I love putting the wood in the fire. If you have ever been to a bonfire you know what I’m talking about.

Aleah Hepburn

Grade 2, Parkside

Disney World: For summer I will go on a vacation to Disney world! When we are off school a taxi will drive us to the airport. Next when we are at the airplane we will find seats and sit. When we are at Disney world we will have lots of tickets!

Shavon Canva

Grade 3, Prairieland

School is out: I can’t wait to have summer. That’s when school is out and we get to play outside and go to the pool. Here are some reasons: First you get to hang out with your friends and sleep in. I just can’t wait to have summer.

Maggie Sluder

Grade 4, Prairieland

Summer camp: I go to camps most of the summer. They help me become stronger physically and mentally. A vacation to South Carolina has been my favorite these last two years.

Palmer Graven

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Visit friends: I like summer because I can go visit my friends on hot summer days or go to the pool and play outside. Another reason I like summer is because I can have ice cream or a Popsicle.

Theresia Kasongo

Grade 3, Sheridan

Too many bugs: The thing I don’t like about summer is there are too many bugs. I still like summer because we have no school. It’s going to be hot in the summer, very hot. In the summer I’m going to be playing with my outside friends.

Belle Diamond Kinkela

Grade 2, Stevenson

The water park: I love the summer because we can go to the water park. We have a good time there with my cousin. I love to go the water park.

Amiya Jenkins

Grade 3, Stevenson

San Diego: I want to go to San Diego because it is warm. I like warm places. I like it where it is warm. There are some beaches there. I like San Diego.

Angel Spivey

Grade 2, Washington

Favorite season: I like the summer. It is my favorite season. You can go swimming. You can also go play a lot of sports. I like baseball. Baseball is fun. I love summer.

Henry Lyons

Grade 3, Washington

Warm weather: I love summer because I love the warm weather. Sometimes I wish I could go to school just one day a week so I could see my friends. I love going swimming in the summer. The water is cold and outside is hot. I love jumping on our trampoline with the sprinkler.

Audrey Fifarek

Grade 4, Washington

Summer vacation: Summer is my favorite season of the year. I like the summer vacation and water. I love to be in the outdoors and enjoy wildlife.

Cohen Huber

Grade 5, Calvary

The best: Summer is my favorite season because it is warm and I get to do fun stuff like go on vacations, go swim in the pools, and have friends over. Summer is the best.

Nora Bellas

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

A good season: Summer is a good season. I like going to a pool. I love making Popsicles. I like playing outside.

Kalyn O’Brien

Grade 1, Epiphany

Lots of things to do: There are so many things to do in summer. I love to swim in summer. I love to play in the summer. I play tag or sharks and minnows.

Jax Turnbaugh

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Indianapolis: In the summer, I am going to the Children's Museum in Indianapolis. My family and friends are also going to State Farm pool and park to hang out. My parents are getting me a PlayStation 3 at the end of the school year so I can use it on rainy days at home.

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

Wisconsin: This summer I will go to Wisconsin with my really fun cousins. I will also go swimming and play video games. Also, I will go to the beach. I will have a really cool pool to play with my cousins.

Logan Fincham

Grade 2, Parkside

Go to the beach: I like summer the best. It’s finally hot outside! I don’t need to wear layers of jackets like I do in the winter. Next, I can’t go to the beach when it’s winter, so I do that when it’s summer.

Anvitha Rajaseshan

Grade 3, Prairieland

No school: Summer is a time where kids get quite a lot of time off of school — 104 days to be exact. Kids can do sports and maybe go to summer camp. Summer time is hot, so kids can go outside more and maybe even get to go to the pool.

Anna Harmon

Grade 4, Prairieland

Summer surprises: Summer comes with lots of surprises in store. I like going to the pool, drinking lemonade, and eating Popsicles at the park. I like breaking out new hobbies over the summer like rock painting, pottery making, or sewing.

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Outdoor fun: Summer is one of my favorite seasons. For summer my family goes all out with park trips, picnics, outdoor fun and much more. This summer will be fun.

Jo Estrada

Grade 3, Sheridan

The pool: This summer I’m going to the pool. I am going to do backflips; so is my brother. My cousins and my family are coming. We are going to have fun.

Masiyah Childress

Grade 2, Stevenson

Very hot: Summer is very hot, and you can do a lot of stuff in the summer like go to the beach and go to a water park or the pool. I like the summer because it’s hot and I can go swimming.

Dakota Hoskins

Grade 3, Stevenson

Spend time with family: I love the summer. My sister’s birthday is in the summer, and my grandma’s. In the summer it is very hot. I go to the park a lot in the summer. I go to my grandma and grandpa’s a lot in the summer.

Kate Nickel

Grade 2, Washington

Half birthday: My half birthday is in the summer. On my half birthday we are getting a giant blow-up water slide.

Ryder Molchin

Grade 3, Washington

Summer is a blast: I love summer. Our house is by a neighborhood pool so we go in the pool a lot. I miss school in the summer, but it’s still a blast.

Finley Hoder

Grade 4, Washington

Summer is not for me: Summer is fun but not really for me. I’m not a summer type of guy.

Cole Myers

Grade 5, Calvary

A summer fan: I’m a fan of summer because you can swim when water parks open up and you can sleep in and no homework. I can go to the pool on my birthday. It’s really fun.

Harper Scheets