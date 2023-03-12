Each week, "Flying Horse" features dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: St. Patrick's Day

Scroll to the bottom to see kids' submitted artwork.

Parade: St. Patrick’s Day is the best day because I go to Maggie Miley’s to see the parade.

Eli Harriel

Grade 2, Bent

Loves the day: I love St. Patrick’s Day because of the parades, clovers and leprechauns.

Julian Hooten

Grade 5, Calvary

Catch the leprechaun: I love St. Patrick’s Day because you try to catch the leprechaun.

Piper Ruud

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Wear green: On St. Patrick’s Day the leprechaun comes and messes up your house. If you are not wearing green you get pinched.

Brinley Jordan

Grade 1, Epiphany

Fun and religious: St. Patrick’s Day is fun but it is also religious. St. Patrick was kidnapped and was taken to Ireland. There he became a priest and followed God. He was killed. His story lives on and now is celebrated with a leprechaun. And now that day is called St. Patrick’s Day. People set traps for the leprechaun to catch his gold.

Isaac Henehan

Grade 3, Epiphany

Leprechaun traps: St. Patrick’s Day is a day when a leprechaun goes house to house. Kids go to bed with traps getting set for the leprechaun on March 17 but this leprechaun is wise to know not to fall for the traps. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Amaya Leon

Grade 3, Grove

It's amazing: St. Patrick’s Day is amazing. On March 17 a leprechaun comes. On March 17 the Chicago river gets dyed green. If you don’t wear green on St. Patrick’s Day you get pinched. Maewyn Succat, a good man, died on March 17, which we all know as St. Patrick’s Day.

Kaliann Clover

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

See a rainbow: I sometimes see a rainbow on St. Patrick’s Day. Rainbows are beautiful. They are very colorful sometimes, sometimes big, sometimes small. Maybe there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Brynnleigh Best

Grade 2, Parkside

Special and unique: St. Patrick’s Day is a special and unique holiday celebrated by people from all around the world. Some things that make this day unique and special are that people celebrate it using clovers. People search for four-leaf clovers because they are believed to give you good luck. Also, people in believe in leprechauns and celebrate this day using mostly green.

Shriya Patel

Grade 4, Prairieland

Shamrock Shake: I enjoy St. Patrick’s Day because I can sometimes go to McDonald's and get a shamrock shake. The shamrock shake from McDonald's is my favorite milkshake ever! I like the shamrock milkshake because it has peppermints and green tasty milkshake stuff. I also have great luck finding four-leaf clovers.

William Wagoner

Grade 5, Prairieland

The Chicago River: I like St. Patrick’s Day because they dye the Chicago River green. It is really cool. Also, my aunt’s birthday is on St. Patrick’s Day. Plus, I like the color green.

Bennett Brucker

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Do cool stuff: St. Patrick’s Day is a day when you have to do cool, fun stuff. I love St. Patrick’s Day. You don’t have to love it, but you should.

Paisley Bolden

Grade 3, Sheridan

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17. St. Patrick is a person. St. Patrick’s Day is named after St. Patrick. Just like Valentine’s Day is named after Valentine. St. Patrick is dead. Green is the color of St. Patrick’s Day.

Giovani Casas

Grade 2, Stevenson

Catch leprechauns: For St. Patrick’s Day I will go to the store and get a small pot and stuff that goes with it and put it in my room and when I go to school I will try to catch him.

Tamaar Bouie

Grade 3, Stevenson

Wear green or get pinched: Saint Patrick’s Day is so fun because it is all green all day. If people do not wear green they will get pinched.

Sophia Truong

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Washington colors: I like St. Patty’s Day because of the green. I like the green because it’s Washington color. I also like the luckiness.

Ethan Seckler

Grade 1, Washington

Set traps: I like St. Patrick’s Day because you get to make a trap and you might see the leprechaun. It is fun and you have to wear green.

Lilah Nafziger

Grade 2, Washington

Fun to celebrate: I love St. Patrick’s Day. It is really fun to celebrate. You can make leprechaun traps at home. I don’t think I have ever caught a leprechaun. But sooner or later I’ll catch one. That’s why I love St. Patrick’s Day. Do you like St. Patrick’s Day?

Kirah Allison

Grade 3, Washington

Mom's birthday month: I like St. Patrick’s Day because mom’s birthday is in March. We also get to make leprechaun traps. I have never caught a leprechaun before but I hope I will this year. P.S.: I have red hair too just like a leprechaun.

Wyatt Stevens

Grade 4, Washington

Make a picture: On St. Patrick’s Day I will paint a picture with green.

Riley Smith

Grade 2, Bent

St. Patrick's Day Party: For St. Patrick’s Day I’m always invited to my neighbors' party. They always have a band playing and I always help with drumming (on the couch that is).

Gemma Smith

Grade 5, Calvary

Turn toilet green: St. Patrick’s Day is so fun for me because St. Patrick always turns my toilet green.

Maddox Grace

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Follow the rainbow: What I like about St. Patrick’s Day is on St. Patrick’s Day I like to wake up and go outside and follow a rainbow.

Henry Thompson

Grade 1, Epiphany

Don't get tricked: St. Patrick’s Day is very fun because the leprechaun comes to your house, but you have to make a trap for the leprechaun. And if you catch the leprechaun you will get his pot of gold, but he is very, very hard to catch and he might play a trick on you, so don’t be tricked by the leprechaun this year.

Abby Fuller

Grade 3, Epiphany

You can go to church: Leprechauns are green. If you don’t wear green you will get pinched. You can go to church on St. Patrick’s Day. They have a parade on St. Patrick’s Day.

Mason Greening

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

National holiday: St. Patrick’s Day is a national holiday in Ireland, U.S.A, and Canada. People wear green and shamrocks on this day. St. Patrick’s Day is in spring. Ireland is an island country like Madagascar, Australia, and New Zealand. It’s located in the east coast of the Atlantic Ocean. It is next to the U.K. (Great Britain). Irish people eat corned beef and lettuce.

Oliver Hunt

Grade 2, Parkside

Fun and lucky: St. Patrick’s Day is very fun and a lucky holiday. The leprechaun is very hard to catch even though we work so hard. Many girls and boys set up traps to try to catch a leprechaun but I’ve found a better way to get a leprechaun to visit.

Gianna Rosado

Grade 4, Prairieland

Family traditions: On March 17 my family has a few traditions. One of them is to make Irish soda bread. Soda bread is different than most bread because it has a unique texture, a result of using baking soda and sour milk. Another tradition is making leprechaun traps that usually fail, but are still fun to make. Finally, my family and I watch a movie.

Henry Schreck

Grade 5, Prairieland

St. Patrick's feast day: St. Patrick’s Day is a day where people all around the world celebrate St. Patrick’s feast day. St. Patrick is a saint who saved Ireland. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland.

Ian Zamora Lopez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

St. Patrick's Day Questions: Do leprechauns appear on St. Patrick’s Day? Do four-leaf clovers actually give you luck? Do leprechauns actually love gold? Are there more things celebrated on St. Patrick’s Day? Do leprechauns actually live at the end of a rainbow?

Aodhan Rampa

Grade 3, Sheridan

Favorite day and color: I like St. Patrick’s Day. It is my favorite day. Green is my favorite color.

Drew McCarter

Grade 2, Stevenson

Prank people: I like St. Patrick’s Day because you can prank people. But I do not like mean pranks. But if you don’t wear green you will get pinched. I like St. Patrick’s Day because it is fun.

Rylee Arreola

Grade 3, Stevenson

Leprechauns are cute: I like St. Patrick’s Day a little bit. But I do like leprechauns. They are so cute. For people who do not know, sun and rain make a rainbow.

Brynn Kuhlman

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Luck is on your side: Luck comes naturally but on St. Patrick’s Day luck is right by your side.

Emma Leahy

Grade 1, Washington

Best day to find gold: St. Patrick’s Day is really fun because it is right after my sister’s birthday and it is on my second grade teacher’s birthday. I love to find the gold and make a trap too, and be a secret leprechaun too, my friends too. St. Patrick’s Day is the best.

Finley Wilson

Grade 3, Washington

Wear green and do fun things: On St. Patrick’s Day I wear green all day. I go to fun places.

Anthony Teague