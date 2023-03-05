Flying Horse: Sports

Each week, "Flying Horse" features dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Sports
Fencing: Fencing is a sport I really like. You get to wear fancy gear, a chest plate, a shirt, a glove and a helmet. There are three swords: E’pear, E’foil and saber. It is a cool sport because you can spar with real swords.
Grace Pappas
Grade 4, Benjamin
Cheerleading: Cheerleading is my favorite sport. You get to shake pompoms around.
Janari Perkins
Grade 2, Bent
Soccer: I like sports but soccer is my favorite! And tennis is my favorite too! Those are special to me.
Jersey Baeier
Grade 1, Calvary
Tennis: I like tennis. I am good at tennis. I like tennis because you hit balls. I have a pink racket.
Azalea Baeier
Grade 2, Calvary
Taekwondo: Sports are fun and energetic, but I think taekwondo is the best of them all. You get to learn about self-defense, form and weaponry, it’s really fun.
Amelia Easter
Grade 5, Calvary
Sports are fun: I love sports because it gets energy out and you can have fun.
Oliver Mosier
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Swim: My favorite sport is swimming. It is a sport. I do it in the summer.
John Lawrence
Grade 1, Epiphany
Loves sports: I love sports. Sports take up most of my time. I play tackle football and basketball. My brother plays basketball and my other brother plays football.
Gavin James Klaver
Grade 3, Grove
Basketball is cool: I love basketball, it is fun and cool. I love basketball because it gets me moving. It also tires me out.
Reid Buckley
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Basketball: My favorite sport is basketball. It is so much fun!
Ali Bouzouma
Grade 4, Northpoint
Hockey: My favorite sport is hockey because I get to play different teams and I get to score goals. I also get to hang out with my team.
Gavin Wirtz
Grade 2, Parkside
Shooting hoops: My favorite sport is basketball. When I am shooting hoops, I feel on top of the world! It breaks my heart that we will not have any sports in junior high due to budget cuts next year.
Prince Benny Mbaki
Grade 5, Prairieland
Not a big fan: I’m not a big fan of sports, but want to know something funny? People think that I’m a soccer player, but I’m not. They think I play soccer because of my knee-high socks.
Jo Estrada
Grade 3, Sheridan
Volleyball: My favorite sport is volleyball. I like it because I can score it over the net super-duper high. And I play it in P.E. My friend Dalton can score it super-duper high, he is the best volleyball player.
Elijah Pablo
Grade 2, Stevenson
Good exercise: Kids should play sports. I like soccer and basketball. They are all good. To play sports is good exercise.
Felki Nix
Grade 3, Stevenson
Baseball: I am good at baseball. I swing just in time. I like to run the bases. I like to throw fast balls. I like to run fast. Baseball is my favorite game to play.
Daniel Lubala
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Make me smile: I love basketball because I get a lot of hoops. When I get a lot of hoops I get a smile.
Brady Hulsing
Grade 1, Washington
Soccer is fun: I love soccer because I love to have fun. It is my favorite thing to do. I also love kicking a ball. But, one time I ran into someone. I didn’t like it. Soccer is fun!
Kennedy Davis
Grade 2, Washington
Get you out of the house: My favorite sports are soccer and basketball. I like sports because they are fun and get you out of the house for a little while. I like to run a lot. I am good at them too. Sports are fun.
Jayden Aussietzer
Grade 3, Washington
Gymnastics and ballet: I like to do gymnastics and ballet because the ballerinas are pretty.
Olivia Toller
Grade 2, Bent
Sports everywhere: I like to play sports at home, school, church and anywhere I can run around or I have a ball. My three favorite sports are baseball, basketball and football.
Eli Wallgren
Grade 5, Calvary
Lots of sports: I really love sports. I do a ton of them. So they take up a lot of my time, but they are so fun.
Hadley Portugal
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Ice skating: My favorite sport is ice skating. I like ice skating because it is fun to do. My dad is going to teach me how to ice skate.
Zelie Rayburn
Grade 1, Epiphany
Running: Running is my favorite sport. I like to run a lot. I run so fast. I feel like I’m as fast as a cheetah. When I run, I imagine I’m a cheetah.
Zoey Herren
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My favorite sports: Basketball, soccer and kickball. In kickball I kick, in soccer I kick, and in basketball I shoot the hoops. I love these sports at home and at school.
Sai Itte
Grade 4, Northpoint
Dance: Dance is a fun sport. In dance you learn lots. Your teacher will be awesome. Dance is good for other sports because in dance you stretch your muscles. Dance is for everyone!
Aleah Hepburn
Grade 2, Parkside
Wants to play: When I get to junior high or high school, I want to play volleyball. Sadly, Unit 5 is getting rid of junior high sports. Still, voters could vote yes on the referendum in April!
Tinsley Livingston
Grade 5, Prairieland
Plays soccer: The sport that I like to play is soccer because you get to go outside. The second sport that I like is basketball because you have to be tall and I am tall.
Theresia Kasongo
Grade 3, Sheridan
My top 3: My top 3 favorite sports are football, baseball and track. Football is rough and I like it. I can throw the ball really far. Baseball is a good sport. I have played it my whole life. Track is fun for me because I love to run.
Tanner Spidle
Grade 2, Stevenson
Cheer: Cheerleading is fun sometimes. I do it at school. I like cheerleading because sometimes I like being the flyer in the air. It’s fun when they pick me up in the air and I like pompoms.
Dakota Hoskin
Grade 3, Stevenson
Football: I love football. I play for the Irish every summer. My favorite football team is the Minnesota Vikings.
Ka’Raun Ahlers-Mason
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Air hockey: I like air hockey. It’s cool, it’s fun. I use a puck to play it. Two people play it. It is so fun. I’m good at it. I win sometimes. I play it so much. I like sports, too.
Zeke Darnall
Grade 1, Washington
Football is the best: I love football because I have a favorite team. They did not win the Super Bowl, but that’s OK.
Logan Valintine Jackson
Grade 3, Washington
Sports equal exercise: I like to play baseball because you get a lot of exercise. My favorite place is being at the base.
Rose Perkins
Grade 2, Bent
Sport lover: I’m an athlete, so I love sports. My dad and I are the only sport-lovers in my house. My mom can sometimes be into sports. My sister, no way, she does not like sports at all.
Cole Myers
Grade 5, Calvary
Rising Stars Academy: I do gymnastics at Rising Stars. My favorite event is the bars. It is fun. I like to do seat drops. I like to do the trampolines. I like to do floor. I am learning.
Emma Willett
Grade 1, Epiphany
I like four sports: I like soccer more than anything. My No. 2 sport is baseball because I can run fast and hit the ball hard. My third sport is basketball because I can make a three-pointer. My fourth sport is football because I can throw the ball far.
Renner Korstick
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Swim team: My favorite sport is swimming. I am on a swim team. We swim at the gym Four Seasons.
Aadi Avala
Grade 4, Northpoint
Dodgeball: Dodgeball is fun. Dodgeball always has teams. Dodgeball is fun because you can hit other people super hard. It is kind of hard to dodge balls.
Liam Glenn
Grade 2, Parkside
Sports are fun: I love sports! Every sport I’ve played has been fun. The sports I really had a good time playing were soccer, football and basketball.
Tylon McAllister
Grade 5, Prairieland
Makes me happy: My favorite sport is basketball because playing basketball makes me happy and I love to play it with my family and it’s so much fun to play.
Samuella Wilu
Grade 3, Sheridan
Three favorites: My top three favorite sports are soccer, billiards and baseball. The thing I like about baseball is hitting, outfield, first base, second base, third base and home base.
Cooper McNamara
Grade 2, Stevenson
Family plays baseball: My favorite sport is baseball because all of my family plays baseball. I love baseball. Baseball is cool.
Danica Cunningham
Grade 3, Stevenson
The 49ers: My favorite team is the 49ers. I like them, and so does my dad. I like when they beat the Packers.
Heath Howard
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Likes baseball: I like baseball because you run around the track and I like to run. You get to hit the ball with a bat. It’s pretty fun.
Alex Crowley
Grade 1, Washington
Will always play: I love sports. My favorite sport is baseball. My favorite team in baseball is the Detroit Tigers. I also enjoy football. I like the Minnesota Vikings. No matter what weather, I will play sports.
John Schnaitman
Grade 3, Washington
Make you strong: Sports are fun. They make you strong.
Harper Getty
Grade 2, Bent