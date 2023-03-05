Flying Horse: Sports

Each week, "Flying Horse" features dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Sports

Scroll to the bottom to see kids' submitted artwork.

Fencing: Fencing is a sport I really like. You get to wear fancy gear, a chest plate, a shirt, a glove and a helmet. There are three swords: E’pear, E’foil and saber. It is a cool sport because you can spar with real swords.

Grace Pappas

Grade 4, Benjamin

Cheerleading: Cheerleading is my favorite sport. You get to shake pompoms around.

Janari Perkins

Grade 2, Bent

Soccer: I like sports but soccer is my favorite! And tennis is my favorite too! Those are special to me.

Jersey Baeier

Grade 1, Calvary

Tennis: I like tennis. I am good at tennis. I like tennis because you hit balls. I have a pink racket.

Azalea Baeier

Grade 2, Calvary

Taekwondo: Sports are fun and energetic, but I think taekwondo is the best of them all. You get to learn about self-defense, form and weaponry, it’s really fun.

Amelia Easter

Grade 5, Calvary

Sports are fun: I love sports because it gets energy out and you can have fun.

Oliver Mosier

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Swim: My favorite sport is swimming. It is a sport. I do it in the summer.

John Lawrence

Grade 1, Epiphany

Loves sports: I love sports. Sports take up most of my time. I play tackle football and basketball. My brother plays basketball and my other brother plays football.

Gavin James Klaver

Grade 3, Grove

Basketball is cool: I love basketball, it is fun and cool. I love basketball because it gets me moving. It also tires me out.

Reid Buckley

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Basketball: My favorite sport is basketball. It is so much fun!

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Hockey: My favorite sport is hockey because I get to play different teams and I get to score goals. I also get to hang out with my team.

Gavin Wirtz

Grade 2, Parkside

Shooting hoops: My favorite sport is basketball. When I am shooting hoops, I feel on top of the world! It breaks my heart that we will not have any sports in junior high due to budget cuts next year.

Prince Benny Mbaki

Grade 5, Prairieland

Not a big fan: I’m not a big fan of sports, but want to know something funny? People think that I’m a soccer player, but I’m not. They think I play soccer because of my knee-high socks.

Jo Estrada

Grade 3, Sheridan

Volleyball: My favorite sport is volleyball. I like it because I can score it over the net super-duper high. And I play it in P.E. My friend Dalton can score it super-duper high, he is the best volleyball player.

Elijah Pablo

Grade 2, Stevenson

Good exercise: Kids should play sports. I like soccer and basketball. They are all good. To play sports is good exercise.

Felki Nix

Grade 3, Stevenson

Baseball: I am good at baseball. I swing just in time. I like to run the bases. I like to throw fast balls. I like to run fast. Baseball is my favorite game to play.

Daniel Lubala

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Make me smile: I love basketball because I get a lot of hoops. When I get a lot of hoops I get a smile.

Brady Hulsing

Grade 1, Washington

Soccer is fun: I love soccer because I love to have fun. It is my favorite thing to do. I also love kicking a ball. But, one time I ran into someone. I didn’t like it. Soccer is fun!

Kennedy Davis

Grade 2, Washington

Get you out of the house: My favorite sports are soccer and basketball. I like sports because they are fun and get you out of the house for a little while. I like to run a lot. I am good at them too. Sports are fun.

Jayden Aussietzer

Grade 3, Washington

Gymnastics and ballet: I like to do gymnastics and ballet because the ballerinas are pretty.

Olivia Toller

Grade 2, Bent

Sports everywhere: I like to play sports at home, school, church and anywhere I can run around or I have a ball. My three favorite sports are baseball, basketball and football.

Eli Wallgren

Grade 5, Calvary

Lots of sports: I really love sports. I do a ton of them. So they take up a lot of my time, but they are so fun.

Hadley Portugal

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Ice skating: My favorite sport is ice skating. I like ice skating because it is fun to do. My dad is going to teach me how to ice skate.

Zelie Rayburn

Grade 1, Epiphany

Running: Running is my favorite sport. I like to run a lot. I run so fast. I feel like I’m as fast as a cheetah. When I run, I imagine I’m a cheetah.

Zoey Herren

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My favorite sports: Basketball, soccer and kickball. In kickball I kick, in soccer I kick, and in basketball I shoot the hoops. I love these sports at home and at school.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Dance: Dance is a fun sport. In dance you learn lots. Your teacher will be awesome. Dance is good for other sports because in dance you stretch your muscles. Dance is for everyone!

Aleah Hepburn

Grade 2, Parkside

Wants to play: When I get to junior high or high school, I want to play volleyball. Sadly, Unit 5 is getting rid of junior high sports. Still, voters could vote yes on the referendum in April!

Tinsley Livingston

Grade 5, Prairieland

Plays soccer: The sport that I like to play is soccer because you get to go outside. The second sport that I like is basketball because you have to be tall and I am tall.

Theresia Kasongo

Grade 3, Sheridan

My top 3: My top 3 favorite sports are football, baseball and track. Football is rough and I like it. I can throw the ball really far. Baseball is a good sport. I have played it my whole life. Track is fun for me because I love to run.

Tanner Spidle

Grade 2, Stevenson

Cheer: Cheerleading is fun sometimes. I do it at school. I like cheerleading because sometimes I like being the flyer in the air. It’s fun when they pick me up in the air and I like pompoms.

Dakota Hoskin

Grade 3, Stevenson

Football: I love football. I play for the Irish every summer. My favorite football team is the Minnesota Vikings.

Ka’Raun Ahlers-Mason

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Air hockey: I like air hockey. It’s cool, it’s fun. I use a puck to play it. Two people play it. It is so fun. I’m good at it. I win sometimes. I play it so much. I like sports, too.

Zeke Darnall

Grade 1, Washington

Football is the best: I love football because I have a favorite team. They did not win the Super Bowl, but that’s OK.

Logan Valintine Jackson

Grade 3, Washington

Sports equal exercise: I like to play baseball because you get a lot of exercise. My favorite place is being at the base.

Rose Perkins

Grade 2, Bent

Sport lover: I’m an athlete, so I love sports. My dad and I are the only sport-lovers in my house. My mom can sometimes be into sports. My sister, no way, she does not like sports at all.

Cole Myers

Grade 5, Calvary

Rising Stars Academy: I do gymnastics at Rising Stars. My favorite event is the bars. It is fun. I like to do seat drops. I like to do the trampolines. I like to do floor. I am learning.

Emma Willett

Grade 1, Epiphany

I like four sports: I like soccer more than anything. My No. 2 sport is baseball because I can run fast and hit the ball hard. My third sport is basketball because I can make a three-pointer. My fourth sport is football because I can throw the ball far.

Renner Korstick

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Swim team: My favorite sport is swimming. I am on a swim team. We swim at the gym Four Seasons.

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

Dodgeball: Dodgeball is fun. Dodgeball always has teams. Dodgeball is fun because you can hit other people super hard. It is kind of hard to dodge balls.

Liam Glenn

Grade 2, Parkside

Sports are fun: I love sports! Every sport I’ve played has been fun. The sports I really had a good time playing were soccer, football and basketball.

Tylon McAllister

Grade 5, Prairieland

Makes me happy: My favorite sport is basketball because playing basketball makes me happy and I love to play it with my family and it’s so much fun to play.

Samuella Wilu

Grade 3, Sheridan

Three favorites: My top three favorite sports are soccer, billiards and baseball. The thing I like about baseball is hitting, outfield, first base, second base, third base and home base.

Cooper McNamara

Grade 2, Stevenson

Family plays baseball: My favorite sport is baseball because all of my family plays baseball. I love baseball. Baseball is cool.

Danica Cunningham

Grade 3, Stevenson

The 49ers: My favorite team is the 49ers. I like them, and so does my dad. I like when they beat the Packers.

Heath Howard

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Likes baseball: I like baseball because you run around the track and I like to run. You get to hit the ball with a bat. It’s pretty fun.

Alex Crowley

Grade 1, Washington

Will always play: I love sports. My favorite sport is baseball. My favorite team in baseball is the Detroit Tigers. I also enjoy football. I like the Minnesota Vikings. No matter what weather, I will play sports.

John Schnaitman

Grade 3, Washington

Make you strong: Sports are fun. They make you strong.

Harper Getty

Grade 2, Bent