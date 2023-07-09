Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Sports

Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.

Soccer: Soccer is the best sport because instead of dribbling, throwing, you throw and kick.

Eli Harriel

Grade 2, Bent

My teammates: I play on the basketball team and all of my teammates are nice.

Julian Hooten

Grade 5, Calvary

Basketball: I do basketball. I like basketball. Basketball is my favorite sport. I play with my friends.

Audrey Hermes

Grade 1, Epiphany

Soccer is fun: It is fun to play soccer. You try to get the ball in the net. It is hard to get the ball in the net because people try to stop me. One time I got the ball in the net. It's hard to get a goal.

Henry Koetters

Grade 1, home school

Swim team: Swim team is a sport where you swim against other swimmers. I like swim team because the water is refreshing on hot days in the summer. I also like swim team because you have to go fast, which is hard to do in water. You can also make friends because you practice every weekday.

Luke Koetters

Grade 3, home school

Hockey: My favorite sport is hockey. My dad is my head coach. I like when my dad is my head coach. I skate so fast, like a cheetah. I play girls hockey and boys hockey. I have a lot of fun and I play as a goalie.

Piper Kent

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Cheerleading: My favorite sport is cheerleading. I would like to be on a cheerleading team when I get older. I cheer by myself at my house and have fun!

Sheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

Basketball team: My favorite sport is basketball. I am on a basketball team and we are called the blue team. I score a lot in every game!

La'Teriyana Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Football: I love football because you get to kick the ball. You get to hold the ball and tackle. My favorite teams are the Chiefs and Eagles.

Ivory Ohanson

Grade 2, Parkside

Swimming: My favorite sport is swimming.

Brayden Watkins

Grade 3, Sheridan

Gymnastics: My favorite sport is gymnastics because it’s fun, challenging and awesome. Gymnastics is fun and I like it. Gymnastics is hard and fun. You have to work hard in sports.

Ariyah Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

Shooting hoops: My favorite sport is basketball. I like swishing shots and shooting threes.

Elliot Skibbens

Grade 3, Stevenson

Tumbling: My favorite sport is gymnastics. I love the tumbling. Gymnastics is the best.

Emma Leahy

Grade 1, Washington

Dance: My favorite sport is dance. I like dance because I also get to do competitions.

Adelyn McKenna

Grade 3, Washington

Sports I played: I like football and baseball. I played when I was little.

Anthony Teague

Grade 2, Bent

Volleyball: My favorite sports are volleyball and soccer. Hopefully I get to play volleyball next year in sixth grade.

Cori Hardin

Grade 5, Calvary

Bowling: My favorite sports are bowling and swimming.

Analise Kamradt

Grade 1, Epiphany

Watch sports: I don’t like to play sports but I like to watch sports. I watch basketball and football. If I got asked to play sports I would say no.

Melanie Miller

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Sports I play: I play basketball. I’m on a basketball team. My last game is this Saturday. It was a good season!

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

Dodgeball: I’m very good at dodgeball. I always beat my sister. When I play with my sister and I’m about to throw it I shout “Think fast!”

Brynnleigh Best

Grade 2, Parkside

Loves sports: I love sports. My favorite sports are football and basketball.

Elijah Shorter

Grade 3, Sheridan

Tennis: My favorite sport is tennis. I am really good at it. I really like it. The sport I really want to play is pingpong because it also looks a little like tennis.

Sarah Peavler

Grade 2, Stevenson

Play outside: My favorite sport is soccer because when we do practice we do it outside. When we do games we go inside.

Jack Borst

Grade 1, Washington

Softball: I like sports. My favorites are softball and dance. I like dance because I show people on stage my dance skills. I do dance at the beginning of fall to winter to spring. I do softball at the beginning of summer to the end of summer.

Harper Ryan

Grade 3, Washington

Jujitzu: I used to do jujitzu. It’s kind of like wrestling but it's defense.

Brian Sandy-Gonzalez

Grade 2, Bent

Student athlete: Sports are my favorite thing in the world. But my school says you’re a student athlete so you have to do your homework first.

Anthony Fallat

Grade 5, Calvary

My favorite sport: One of my favorite sports is swimming. Another one is gymnastics. My last favorite sport is basketball.

Josie Hughs

Grade 1, Epiphany

Track: My favorite sport is track because my sister does track and I want to do track with her.

Arianna Mabon

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Recess sports: My favorite sport to play is basketball. I play basketball with Ms. Blair outside during recess. We play pig and I always win!

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 4, Northpoint

Kickball: My sport is kickball and my favorite thing is to pitch, then I can get people out. We switch sides but my best thing to do is kick then run fast.

Logan Fincham

Grade 2, Parkside

Swim: The sport I play is swimming.

Tyson Elmore

Grade 3, Sheridan

Golf: I like golf because it is easy. Golf is so good; I am good and cool.

Juan Antonio

Grade 2, Stevenson

Why I like soccer: Soccer is one of my favorite sports. I like running and you do a lot of running in soccer. I also like it because you get to kick lots of balls.

Ethan Seckler

Grade 1, Washington

Many sports: My favorite sports are soccer, volleyball, football, basketball and baseball. Those are the sports I have played.

Gray Davenport

Grade 3, Washington

Not a fan: I don’t like sports.

David Bryant

Grade 2, Bent

Not my favorite: Sports are not my favorite hobby but when we have our church campout I love to play football, volleyball and spike ball.

Cohen Huber

Grade 5, Calvary

Cheer: My favorite sport is cheerleading because I like to be with my friends and cheer. I go to cheer camp. We learn how to cheer. It is fun.

Abby Dietz

Grade 1, Epiphany

Run in sports: I love to run. I love to run because I just do. Running is so fun to do. I don’t run all the time.

Aisha Alrani

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My sport: Soccer is my sport. I was getting gold medals for being the best. One game I did not win but the other games I won. And I won twice. It was fun playing.

Chris Taylor

Grade 2, Parkside

B-ball: My favorite sport is basketball.

Lawrence Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

Win trophies: I love cheer and soccer. They are so much fun. I will win lots of trophies. I can flip good and I can kick good. I love sports.

Naomi Lane

Grade 2, Stevenson

Baseball: Baseball is my favorite sport. You get to bat, field, maybe catch, and maybe pitch. I play first base, catcher, pitcher and sometimes center field. I also like basketball. You run, jog, shoot and pass. I love basketball and baseball.

Henry Lyons

Grade 3, Washington

Tackling: My favorite sport is football because I love to tackle.

Austin Lynch

Grade 2, Bent

Track and volleyball: As a sport I play volleyball. The only sports I like are track and volleyball. My sister is an athlete but I don’t like sports that much.

London Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Sports with siblings: My favorite sport is gymnastics. I love gymnastics because my sister Kiara is in my gymnastics class.

Gianna Foster