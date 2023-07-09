Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Sports
Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.
Soccer: Soccer is the best sport because instead of dribbling, throwing, you throw and kick.
Eli Harriel
Grade 2, Bent
My teammates: I play on the basketball team and all of my teammates are nice.
Julian Hooten
Grade 5, Calvary
Basketball: I do basketball. I like basketball. Basketball is my favorite sport. I play with my friends.
Audrey Hermes
Grade 1, Epiphany
Soccer is fun: It is fun to play soccer. You try to get the ball in the net. It is hard to get the ball in the net because people try to stop me. One time I got the ball in the net. It's hard to get a goal.
Henry Koetters
Grade 1, home school
Swim team: Swim team is a sport where you swim against other swimmers. I like swim team because the water is refreshing on hot days in the summer. I also like swim team because you have to go fast, which is hard to do in water. You can also make friends because you practice every weekday.
Luke Koetters
Grade 3, home school
Hockey: My favorite sport is hockey. My dad is my head coach. I like when my dad is my head coach. I skate so fast, like a cheetah. I play girls hockey and boys hockey. I have a lot of fun and I play as a goalie.
Piper Kent
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Cheerleading: My favorite sport is cheerleading. I would like to be on a cheerleading team when I get older. I cheer by myself at my house and have fun!
Sheba Hampton
Grade 4, Northpoint
Basketball team: My favorite sport is basketball. I am on a basketball team and we are called the blue team. I score a lot in every game!
La'Teriyana Howard
Grade 5, Northpoint
Football: I love football because you get to kick the ball. You get to hold the ball and tackle. My favorite teams are the Chiefs and Eagles.
Ivory Ohanson
Grade 2, Parkside
Swimming: My favorite sport is swimming.
Brayden Watkins
Grade 3, Sheridan
Gymnastics: My favorite sport is gymnastics because it’s fun, challenging and awesome. Gymnastics is fun and I like it. Gymnastics is hard and fun. You have to work hard in sports.
Ariyah Brown
Grade 2, Stevenson
Shooting hoops: My favorite sport is basketball. I like swishing shots and shooting threes.
Elliot Skibbens
Grade 3, Stevenson
Tumbling: My favorite sport is gymnastics. I love the tumbling. Gymnastics is the best.
Emma Leahy
Grade 1, Washington
Dance: My favorite sport is dance. I like dance because I also get to do competitions.
Adelyn McKenna
Grade 3, Washington
Sports I played: I like football and baseball. I played when I was little.
Anthony Teague
Grade 2, Bent
Volleyball: My favorite sports are volleyball and soccer. Hopefully I get to play volleyball next year in sixth grade.
Cori Hardin
Grade 5, Calvary
Bowling: My favorite sports are bowling and swimming.
Analise Kamradt
Grade 1, Epiphany
Watch sports: I don’t like to play sports but I like to watch sports. I watch basketball and football. If I got asked to play sports I would say no.
Melanie Miller
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Sports I play: I play basketball. I’m on a basketball team. My last game is this Saturday. It was a good season!
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 4, Northpoint
Dodgeball: I’m very good at dodgeball. I always beat my sister. When I play with my sister and I’m about to throw it I shout “Think fast!”
Brynnleigh Best
Grade 2, Parkside
Loves sports: I love sports. My favorite sports are football and basketball.
Elijah Shorter
Grade 3, Sheridan
Tennis: My favorite sport is tennis. I am really good at it. I really like it. The sport I really want to play is pingpong because it also looks a little like tennis.
Sarah Peavler
Grade 2, Stevenson
Play outside: My favorite sport is soccer because when we do practice we do it outside. When we do games we go inside.
Jack Borst
Grade 1, Washington
Softball: I like sports. My favorites are softball and dance. I like dance because I show people on stage my dance skills. I do dance at the beginning of fall to winter to spring. I do softball at the beginning of summer to the end of summer.
Harper Ryan
Grade 3, Washington
Jujitzu: I used to do jujitzu. It’s kind of like wrestling but it's defense.
Brian Sandy-Gonzalez
Grade 2, Bent
Student athlete: Sports are my favorite thing in the world. But my school says you’re a student athlete so you have to do your homework first.
Anthony Fallat
Grade 5, Calvary
My favorite sport: One of my favorite sports is swimming. Another one is gymnastics. My last favorite sport is basketball.
Josie Hughs
Grade 1, Epiphany
Track: My favorite sport is track because my sister does track and I want to do track with her.
Arianna Mabon
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Recess sports: My favorite sport to play is basketball. I play basketball with Ms. Blair outside during recess. We play pig and I always win!
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 4, Northpoint
Kickball: My sport is kickball and my favorite thing is to pitch, then I can get people out. We switch sides but my best thing to do is kick then run fast.
Logan Fincham
Grade 2, Parkside
Swim: The sport I play is swimming.
Tyson Elmore
Grade 3, Sheridan
Golf: I like golf because it is easy. Golf is so good; I am good and cool.
Juan Antonio
Grade 2, Stevenson
Why I like soccer: Soccer is one of my favorite sports. I like running and you do a lot of running in soccer. I also like it because you get to kick lots of balls.
Ethan Seckler
Grade 1, Washington
Many sports: My favorite sports are soccer, volleyball, football, basketball and baseball. Those are the sports I have played.
Gray Davenport
Grade 3, Washington
Not a fan: I don’t like sports.
David Bryant
Grade 2, Bent
Not my favorite: Sports are not my favorite hobby but when we have our church campout I love to play football, volleyball and spike ball.
Cohen Huber
Grade 5, Calvary
Cheer: My favorite sport is cheerleading because I like to be with my friends and cheer. I go to cheer camp. We learn how to cheer. It is fun.
Abby Dietz
Grade 1, Epiphany
Run in sports: I love to run. I love to run because I just do. Running is so fun to do. I don’t run all the time.
Aisha Alrani
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My sport: Soccer is my sport. I was getting gold medals for being the best. One game I did not win but the other games I won. And I won twice. It was fun playing.
Chris Taylor
Grade 2, Parkside
B-ball: My favorite sport is basketball.
Lawrence Harris
Grade 3, Sheridan
Win trophies: I love cheer and soccer. They are so much fun. I will win lots of trophies. I can flip good and I can kick good. I love sports.
Naomi Lane
Grade 2, Stevenson
Baseball: Baseball is my favorite sport. You get to bat, field, maybe catch, and maybe pitch. I play first base, catcher, pitcher and sometimes center field. I also like basketball. You run, jog, shoot and pass. I love basketball and baseball.
Henry Lyons
Grade 3, Washington
Tackling: My favorite sport is football because I love to tackle.
Austin Lynch
Grade 2, Bent
Track and volleyball: As a sport I play volleyball. The only sports I like are track and volleyball. My sister is an athlete but I don’t like sports that much.
London Caffey
Grade 5, Calvary
Sports with siblings: My favorite sport is gymnastics. I love gymnastics because my sister Kiara is in my gymnastics class.
Gianna Foster
Grade 1, Epiphany