Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Places I'd like to visit

Yellowstone National Park: I would like to go to Yellowstone. I will play with my sister. We will look at the animals. We will have a lot of fun.

Evan Szabo

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Texas: I want to visit Texas. Texas is my favorite state. I want to meet a YouTuber.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

Visit family: I want to visit my family. I will go to my aunt’s house in St. Louis. I will also visit my grandmother in Mississippi.

La'Teriyana Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Mexico: I would like to visit Mexico because I want to see my grandma.

Ramiro Vargas Cornejo

Grade 2, Parkside

The celebrity state: A place I would like to visit is my favorite celebrity’s state. He lives in California — Riverside. I have never been to California, so I would experience it and get to know about the state.

Valentina Ortiz-Martinez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Disney: I want to visit Disney World or Disneyland, LEGOLAND and North Carolina to see Mr. Beast because; why not?

Tyson Elmore

Grade 3, Sheridan

Hollywood: I wish I could go to Hollywood because I've never been there before and I think it’s a fun place to be.

Seniyah Patterson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Grandpa's house: A place I would like to see is my grandpa's house and him. I only see him on summer and winter vacation. He is really funny.

Nazir Know

Grade 3, Stevenson

Eiffel Tower: A place I want to go to is the Eiffel Tower, so fun! Next, I want to go to the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Then I will go to the St. Basil's Cathedral. I think it will be fun. I will bring Sophie, Zoie, and Journey to Europe.

Londyn Beeks

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Florida: Instead of a place I’d like to visit I’m going to write about my happy place, which is Florida. I just love the sand underneath my feet and all the gorgeous seashells all around.

Skylar Plath

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

South Carolina: I would love to visit my grandmother in South Carolina. My grandmother makes me happy. In South Carolina I could see my cousins and aunts. They’re so nice to me.

Claire Bauman

Grade 1, Washington

Brazil: I’d love to visit Rio, Brazil, because it has a lot of creatures there, like macaws, snakes and toucans.

Gemma Smith

Grade 5, Calvary

Gulf Shores: I would go to Gulf Shores, Alabama. Its temperature is usually 75 to 90 Fahrenheit. At night its temperature is 80 F. That’s a good temperature, nice and warm, and Gulf Shores, Alabama, is the right place to visit.

Dean Hopson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

New York: I want to visit New York. I haven't been to New York. They have a cool park.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

Chicago: A place I’d like to visit is Chicago. Another place I would like to visit it Disneyland. I am going there for my birthday.

Anthony Teague

Grade 2, Parkside

Australia: I would like to visit Western Australia. Western Australia has whale sharks, and they are my favorite sea animal.

Lucas Prochnow

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Disneyland: One day I would like to visit Disneyland because it is a fun place where you can meet Disney characters and go on rides with friends and family.

Samuella Wilu

Grade 3, Sheridan

Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico is a small island. We eat tomatoes and orange rice. I’d like to visit Puerto Rico because it rains and it's nice. I wish I could go there every day.

Ariyah Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

Miami: I would like to visit Miami because it’s hot out there and I think there’s a beach there. And I've never been to Miami.

Dakota Hoskin

Grade 3, Stevenson

Akron, OH: Where I want to travel to is Akron, Ohio, because LeBron James was born in Akon, Ohio. Another thing is I also love Hawaii because I’ve been begging my mom to go to the beach.

Akron Ahart

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Places I'd like to visit: Places I would like to visit are Las Vegas, Paris, Los Angeles, and Texas. I would like to visit LA because my friend has been there and he said it is very beautiful there.

Tanaya Shah

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

North Pole: I would go to the North Pole. Santa and his elves need help making toys. There are a lot of kids. I wish I could actually go. What is your dream place?

Emma Leahy

Grade 1, Washington

The beach: A place I would like to visit is the beach. I’ve never been to the beach before so I think it will be fun if I ever go.

Cori Hardin

Grade 5, Calvary

Egypt: If I could go to Egypt I would go to the pyramids and Nile River because they are both landmarks. I would try their food.

Liam Gustafson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Chidlren's Museum: I want to visit The Children's Museum. I want to play with my family.

Dniyah Simmons

Grade 5, Northpoint

Italy: I want to go to Italy.

Harper Getty

Grade 2, Parkside

India: A place I’d like to go to is India so I can learn their language.

Osvaldo Salinas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Tokyo, Japan: I have always been fascinated by Japan, mainly Tokyo. I also want to go to a world where millions of books are and finally Korea.

Jo Estrada

Grade 3, Sheridan

Many places: I would like to visit Africa, Hawaii, the zoo, Florida and other places. I want to visit Africa because my mom and dad live there. Also I want to visit the zoo because I want to meet the pandas.

Belle Diamond Kinkela

Grade 2, Stevenson

Disney cruise: I would like to go on a Disney cruise. I get a sun tan. I’d go on the slide. It will be cool.

Elliana Turner

Grade 3, Stevenson

Disney World: I would like to go to Disney World. In fact, I am! I can’t wait to go. I have heard such good things about Disney World.

Lucy Bankert

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Starved Rock: If I could go wherever I wanted I would go to Starved Rock. And I would go to a cabin and go hiking. It takes one hour to get there.

Alex Crowley

Grade 1, Washington

The Bahamas: I’d like to visit the Bahamas because it looks fun and it would be fun to go to an island. I wouldn’t want to go on a plane for that long though.

Grayson Philyaw

Grade 5, Calvary

Kansas City: I would love to go to Kansas City because my favorite players on Kansas City Chiefs are Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. I would love to go with my dad. My dad does not like the Kansas City Chiefs. He likes the Bears.

Kaden Buss

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Lego World: I want to visit Lego World because I just like to build. And I like to be creative.

Riley Smith

Grade 2, Parkside

The Philippines: I'd actually like to visit the Philippines because it sounds like a nice place. I've heard that it has some beautiful islands and crystal clear waters and nice landscapes. it sounds like a really enjoyable place to visit.

Isabella Tandy

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Lots of places: I’d like to visit China; San Francisco; Korea; Washington, D.C.; New York; Los Angeles; the beach; Ireland; and space.

Aodhan Rampa

Grade 3, Sheridan

Mall of America: I want to go to the Mall of America so I can eat Cinnabon because I went there. I want to go back to Nickelodeon land and eat Pikachu cotton candy, and Wahlburgers and go to the aquarium there and sleep under the sharks.

Giovani Casas

Grade 2, Stevenson

The Windy City: I would like to go to Chicago and go meet my aunty and uncle and cousins. I love to go with them to Chicago. It is so fun to go there with them.

Amiya Jenkins

Grade 3, Stevenson

France: I want to go France to see the Eiffel Tower. I want to see how tall it is. I also want to go to the top and see the view.

Ethan Seckler

Grade 1, Washington

Virginia: I would like to go to Virginia. I have been there before, but there are a lot of places in Virginia I haven’t been.

Julian Hooten

Grade 5, Calvary

Dollywood: I would go to Dollywood. I can stay with my mom, my dad, and my sister.

Piper Kent

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Washington: A place I’d like to visit is Washington. I like to visit my cousins Zyon and Muikyy and my grandma and they live in Washington. I will get to watch Super Mario Smash Bros.

Ivory Ohanson

Grade 2, Parkside

Tornado Alley: I’d like to visit tornado alley. I’d like to see tornadoes. They are dangerous, and it would be fun going into a basement to hide from one.

Oliver Veselak