Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Pets/favorite animals

Cheetah: My favorite pet is a cheetah. I like them because they are fast.

Adalyn Wheeler

Grade 2, Bent

Monkey: My favorite animal is a monkey because they monkey around and it makes me laugh.

Jersey Baier

Grade 1, Calvary

Black Lab: My pet is a black Lab dog. She is 11 years old. Her name is Phoenix. I love to have her here because she is a watchdog and she is loving.

Azalea Baier

Grade 2, Calvary

Cat: My favorite animal is a cat. My pet is a 1-year-old calico kitten.

Abby McCoskey

Grade 5, Calvary

Daddy long legs: My favorite pet is a daddy long legs. My animal is a daddy long legs. My daddy long legs lived for two months. Fun fact: A daddy long legs cannot eat for two months. My daddy long legs eats bad food.

Thomas Webb

Grade 3, Delavan

Koala: I love koalas because they are so cute. I love my dog Arlo because he snuggles me when I need love.

Brinley Jordan

Grade 1, Epiphany

Mack and Lola: My pet’s names are Mack and Lola and they are my best friends. I help feed them, play with them and make them take baths. I play with my dogs because they’re my best friends.

Ryan Baker

Grade 3, Epiphany

Dogs: My favorite animal is a dog because a dog can clean up messes. And dogs kiss you with his tongue.

Henry Koetters

Grade 1, home school

My favorite animals: My favorite animals are dogs, hamsters, and cats. Dogs are my favorite because they have fur you can pet. They also can cheer you up. Hamsters love to go through tunnels and have fur. Cats are fun and climb trees. They also chase. Cats, dogs, and hamsters are all good pets for the house.

Luke Koetters

Grade 3, home school

Peregrine falcon: My favorite animal is the peregrine falcon. I like that he’s fast. I like his beak because it’s sharp. He looks cool.

Eli Kalvelage

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My dog: I have a pet dog. My big dog has brown and red fur with a long tail. His name is Woofster. I love him!

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Rocco the cat: I have a pet cat. His name is Rocco. He is gray and white.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

School pet: Mateo is our school pet. Mateo is a dog. I love Mateo because he is so cute.

Kayleigh Johnson

Grade 1, Oakland

Zebras: My favorite animal is a zebra. It is two colors. It has stripes. They are cute.

Malaysia Johnson

Grade 2, Parkside

Wolves: If I had to think of one, I would pick wolves. Wolves just have a connection with me no one will ever understand, and that's why I love them so much. I also have a dog like a wolf.

Palmer Graven

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Turtles: My turtles, I have two turtles. I have to clean the turtles’ box, otherwise they will die.

Kamarion Crawford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Lions: My favorite animals are lions. They are so cool! I want to see one in real life. I love lions but I wonder who would win in a fight: tigers or lions. I think tigers because they are so strong.

Shawn Franklin Jr.

Grade 4, Sheridan

Red panda: My favorite animal is a red panda because it is cuter than a panda.

Ariyah Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

Flamingos: My favorite animal is a flamingo because they are so pink. By the way, you want to know why flamingos are pink? Because they eat shrimp, and they stand on one leg.

Emma Colby

Grade 3, Stevenson

The best dog: My dog is the best. I love to play catch with her.

Kelson Koch

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Hamster: I used to have a hamster but she died. She was 2 years old. She was brown and white. She was so fluffy. Her name was Cookie.

Briella Smith

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Cheetahs: My favorite animal is a cheetah because they are pretty and I like the pretty spots on them, and they run very fast, and they are nice if you don’t mess with them. I love cheetahs.

Lillian Shriver

Grade 4, Washington

Giraffe: My favorite animal is a giraffe.

Austin Lynch

Grade 2, Bent

Duckbill platypus: My favorite animal is a duckbill platypus. Its bill is fascinating.

Grayson Philyaw

Grade 5, Calvary

A fish: My favorite pet is a fish. Every night when we go to bed we feed my fish. He is funny because he chases the other fish. Little red is a rainbow shark. This is why I love my fish.

Carter Groenewold

Grade 3, Delavan

Big and small: I like animals. Some of my favorite animals are cats, dogs and snakes. Some are small and some are big.

Josie Hughs

Grade 1, Epiphany

Monkeys: My favorite animals are monkeys. I think they are smart. They eat my favorite fruit. They like to climb trees. They are one of the humans’ cousins. I love monkeys.

Jack O’Brien

Grade 3, Epiphany

Axolotl: I love an axolotl. I love their colors. They are water animals. There are three different kinds. They are pink, brown and white.

Izaac Rodriguez

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

If I could have a pet: If I could have any pet, I would choose a cat. His name would be jack. It would be so much fun!

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Penguins: My favorite animal is a penguin. I have a stuffed penguin. I love it so much and I think he might be the reason I love penguins so much.

Norah Smith

Grade 3, Oakland

Llamas: I find llamas very fascinating. When I was little, I thought they were mythical creatures. They are pretty humorous and are very soft to the touch.

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Loves dogs: My favorite animal is a dog. I love dogs. Dogs are my favorite animal.

Theresia Kasongo

Grade 3, Sheridan

A Snow Leopard: My favorite animal is a snow leopard. I like them because I like the wintertime. I also like snow leopards because I like the color white.

Sarah Peavler

Grade 2, Stevenson

A unicorn-mixed animal: My favorite animal is a unicorn and phoenix mixed. My dogs name is Bailey Joe Kuhlman; that’s her full name. Her breed is French tin, half French bull dog and half Boston terrier mix.

Brynn Kuhlman

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Birds: I like any white birds. My bird’s name is Softback.

Olivia Toller

Grade 2, Bent

Wants a bunny: I want a bunny for a pet. My favorite pet is a panda.

Emery Cox

Grade 5, Calvary

Pet fish: My pets are fish. They love my family and food.

Gianna Foster

Grade 1, Epiphany

Mini Beagle: I love animals. My favorite is a miniature beagle. I have one and his name is Charlie. I love him so much. He loves to play tug-of-war and chase you. I play with him a lot and I play tag with him. He has fun and so do I and he is so cute.

Felicity Young

Grade 3, Epiphany

Cougars: Cougars live in Tennessee. They are rare in Illinois. My dad saw one our way back from Florida this year. Their colors are peach, white, and black.

Jacob Krone

Grade 2, Jefferson Park