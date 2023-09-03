Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Pets/favorite animals
Cheetah: My favorite pet is a cheetah. I like them because they are fast.
Adalyn Wheeler
Grade 2, Bent
Monkey: My favorite animal is a monkey because they monkey around and it makes me laugh.
Jersey Baier
Grade 1, Calvary
Black Lab: My pet is a black Lab dog. She is 11 years old. Her name is Phoenix. I love to have her here because she is a watchdog and she is loving.
Azalea Baier
Grade 2, Calvary
Cat: My favorite animal is a cat. My pet is a 1-year-old calico kitten.
Abby McCoskey
Grade 5, Calvary
Daddy long legs: My favorite pet is a daddy long legs. My animal is a daddy long legs. My daddy long legs lived for two months. Fun fact: A daddy long legs cannot eat for two months. My daddy long legs eats bad food.
Thomas Webb
Grade 3, Delavan
Koala: I love koalas because they are so cute. I love my dog Arlo because he snuggles me when I need love.
Brinley Jordan
Grade 1, Epiphany
Mack and Lola: My pet’s names are Mack and Lola and they are my best friends. I help feed them, play with them and make them take baths. I play with my dogs because they’re my best friends.
Ryan Baker
Grade 3, Epiphany
Dogs: My favorite animal is a dog because a dog can clean up messes. And dogs kiss you with his tongue.
Henry Koetters
Grade 1, home school
My favorite animals: My favorite animals are dogs, hamsters, and cats. Dogs are my favorite because they have fur you can pet. They also can cheer you up. Hamsters love to go through tunnels and have fur. Cats are fun and climb trees. They also chase. Cats, dogs, and hamsters are all good pets for the house.
Luke Koetters
Grade 3, home school
Peregrine falcon: My favorite animal is the peregrine falcon. I like that he’s fast. I like his beak because it’s sharp. He looks cool.
Eli Kalvelage
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My dog: I have a pet dog. My big dog has brown and red fur with a long tail. His name is Woofster. I love him!
Ali Bouzouma
Grade 4, Northpoint
Rocco the cat: I have a pet cat. His name is Rocco. He is gray and white.
Angelina Novy
Grade 5, Northpoint
School pet: Mateo is our school pet. Mateo is a dog. I love Mateo because he is so cute.
Kayleigh Johnson
Grade 1, Oakland
Zebras: My favorite animal is a zebra. It is two colors. It has stripes. They are cute.
Malaysia Johnson
Grade 2, Parkside
Wolves: If I had to think of one, I would pick wolves. Wolves just have a connection with me no one will ever understand, and that's why I love them so much. I also have a dog like a wolf.
Palmer Graven
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Turtles: My turtles, I have two turtles. I have to clean the turtles’ box, otherwise they will die.
Kamarion Crawford
Grade 3, Sheridan
Lions: My favorite animals are lions. They are so cool! I want to see one in real life. I love lions but I wonder who would win in a fight: tigers or lions. I think tigers because they are so strong.
Shawn Franklin Jr.
Grade 4, Sheridan
Red panda: My favorite animal is a red panda because it is cuter than a panda.
Ariyah Brown
Grade 2, Stevenson
Flamingos: My favorite animal is a flamingo because they are so pink. By the way, you want to know why flamingos are pink? Because they eat shrimp, and they stand on one leg.
Emma Colby
Grade 3, Stevenson
The best dog: My dog is the best. I love to play catch with her.
Kelson Koch
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Hamster: I used to have a hamster but she died. She was 2 years old. She was brown and white. She was so fluffy. Her name was Cookie.
Briella Smith
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Cheetahs: My favorite animal is a cheetah because they are pretty and I like the pretty spots on them, and they run very fast, and they are nice if you don’t mess with them. I love cheetahs.
Lillian Shriver
Grade 4, Washington
Giraffe: My favorite animal is a giraffe.
Austin Lynch
Grade 2, Bent
Duckbill platypus: My favorite animal is a duckbill platypus. Its bill is fascinating.
Grayson Philyaw
Grade 5, Calvary
A fish: My favorite pet is a fish. Every night when we go to bed we feed my fish. He is funny because he chases the other fish. Little red is a rainbow shark. This is why I love my fish.
Carter Groenewold
Grade 3, Delavan
Big and small: I like animals. Some of my favorite animals are cats, dogs and snakes. Some are small and some are big.
Josie Hughs
Grade 1, Epiphany
Monkeys: My favorite animals are monkeys. I think they are smart. They eat my favorite fruit. They like to climb trees. They are one of the humans’ cousins. I love monkeys.
Jack O’Brien
Grade 3, Epiphany
Axolotl: I love an axolotl. I love their colors. They are water animals. There are three different kinds. They are pink, brown and white.
Izaac Rodriguez
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
If I could have a pet: If I could have any pet, I would choose a cat. His name would be jack. It would be so much fun!
Sai Itte
Grade 4, Northpoint
Penguins: My favorite animal is a penguin. I have a stuffed penguin. I love it so much and I think he might be the reason I love penguins so much.
Norah Smith
Grade 3, Oakland
Llamas: I find llamas very fascinating. When I was little, I thought they were mythical creatures. They are pretty humorous and are very soft to the touch.
Anika Thomas
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Loves dogs: My favorite animal is a dog. I love dogs. Dogs are my favorite animal.
Theresia Kasongo
Grade 3, Sheridan
A Snow Leopard: My favorite animal is a snow leopard. I like them because I like the wintertime. I also like snow leopards because I like the color white.
Sarah Peavler
Grade 2, Stevenson
A unicorn-mixed animal: My favorite animal is a unicorn and phoenix mixed. My dogs name is Bailey Joe Kuhlman; that’s her full name. Her breed is French tin, half French bull dog and half Boston terrier mix.
Brynn Kuhlman
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Birds: I like any white birds. My bird’s name is Softback.
Olivia Toller
Grade 2, Bent
Wants a bunny: I want a bunny for a pet. My favorite pet is a panda.
Emery Cox
Grade 5, Calvary
Pet fish: My pets are fish. They love my family and food.
Gianna Foster
Grade 1, Epiphany
Mini Beagle: I love animals. My favorite is a miniature beagle. I have one and his name is Charlie. I love him so much. He loves to play tug-of-war and chase you. I play with him a lot and I play tag with him. He has fun and so do I and he is so cute.
Felicity Young
Grade 3, Epiphany
Cougars: Cougars live in Tennessee. They are rare in Illinois. My dad saw one our way back from Florida this year. Their colors are peach, white, and black.
Jacob Krone
Grade 2, Jefferson Park