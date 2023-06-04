Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Open topic

Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.

Texas trip: My favorite trip is when I went to Texas. It was so much fun there. We met grandpa’s cousin, went to the park, and played games. I can’t wait to go again.

Amelia Easter

Grade 5, Calvary

The lake: I love going to the lake. I love looking at the sunset on the dock. I love fishing too.

Addison Segobiano

Grade 1, Epiphany

Beaches: I like beaches. Do you? If you have never been to one there are so many things you need or can do. You can play in the sand, water, run up sand dunes. You’ll need water, food, sand toys, towels, surfboards and more.

Felicity Young

Grade 3, Epiphany

Cats: My favorite animal is a cat. This is how much I love cats. I have two cats at my house. I think they are twins. Do you have cats?

Londyn Skrzypczynski

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Summer bucket list: My summer bucket list includes going to the water park, museum and playing with my new PlayStation 3. I am going to spend lots of time with family and friends. Summer is almost here!

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

Summer: My summer bucket list includes seeing my teacher Ms. Blair and her dog Rosie. I will go to her house and hang out. I want to play fetch with her outside and take her on walks.

Dniyah Simmons

Grade 5, Northpoint

Axolotls: The axolotl is an unusual Mexican salamander; Wild axolotls live in shallow lakes in Mexico City. They have slimy skin. They are carnivores. They can grow to be up to one foot long.

Blake Williams

Grade 2, Parkside

"The Lion King": I love "The Lion King." My favorite part is when Simba is held to the sun. My favorite songs in "The Lion King" are "The Circle of Life" and "Hakuna Matata." My favorite characters are Timon, Pumba and Scar. Hakuna Matata!

Hazel Pawley

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Cooking with mom: I help my mom cook food. We make mac and cheese because it’s my favorite dinner.

Elijah Shorter

Grade 3, Sheridan

Boxing: I like boxing because it makes me feel strong. I want to win the Golden Gloves one day.

Ka’Raun Ahlers-Mason

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

My dad is the Hulk: This is why my dad is the Hulk. He has a world record. It was 500 and he looks like the hulk. Do you think my dad is the Hulk?

Timmie Allison

Grade 4, Washington

My best friend: My best friend’s name is Eli. He is very loyal. He loves to play eight square and is a good friend.

Anthony Fallat

Grade 5, Calvary

Reading books: I like to read books. I like "Dogman" books. I like any "Dogman" book.

Wyatt Kaisner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Starbucks: When I go to Starbucks I feel like I’m in heaven because everything that they sell there I love. I like some of their coffee and some of their breakfast sandwiches. I love every single one of their smoothies. Their desserts are also delicious. My favorite thing is to smell the food.

George Thompson

Grade 3, Epiphany

The Amazon: The Amazon is a cool place. Piranhas, jaguars, snakes, and birds live in the Amazon. I want to go to the Amazon. Do you want to go the Amazon?

Azro Yackley

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Playdough: Playdough is soft but when it dries it is hard and crumbly. It can be lots of different colors and is easy to play with. I really like playdough. Do you like it? Have you ever played with playdough?

Annabelle Lin

Grade 2, Parkside

Stranger Things: I choose to write about "Stranger Things." "Stranger Things" is my favorite show. My favorite character is Robin.

Bennett Brucker

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Loves animals: I love animals so much and they are so cute. You can pet and play with them.

Samuella Wilu

Grade 3, Sheridan

My brother: My brother’s name is Chip. He is wild. He is 6.

Heath Howard

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

About my drawing: Since this is free topic. I made Wigglytuff, Jigglypuff and Igglybuff. Yes, I know it’s weird but it is a free topic. Hey, at least I didn’t make balloon moon rabbit. Oh wait … I did.

Evie Kallsen

Grade 4, Washington

Best friends: My best friend is Anthony Fallat. He is honest, loyal, trustworthy, kind and athletic.

Eli Wallgren

Grade 5, Calvary

School: School is fun. It is fun to do math. Oh, too fun to do. Math is really fun. It is my favorite subject.

Abby Desatnick

Grade 1, Epiphany

South Carolina: South Carolina is one of the best places to live in. I think that because you’re close to a beach, Myrtle Beach. It’s a warm climate and palm trees sway in the wind. South Carolina is where I used to live and it was peaceful.

Stella Murphy

Grade 3, Epiphany

About the planets: Mercury is the closest to the sun. Venus is the hottest. Jupiter is the biggest planet. It has 28 moons that we know of. It has a big red spot. It is a storm that has been going for 400 years. That is so long!

Jaxx Morton

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My dad: My dad is very sweet. He really loves soccer. My dad likes antiques. Fun fact: My dad is from England.

Brynnleigh Best

Grade 2, Parkside

My dog: Zula is the cutest thing in the world. She is my lovely buttercup, and I love her so much. We recently adopted her because we were fostering her for a rescue. I think it's called Ruby's Rescue.

Isabella Tandy

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Trying new foods: I want to try wagyu. I have tried brisket and street corn.

Dimaggio Anderson

Grade 3, Sheridan

If I had a superpower: The superpower I would have is invisibility because when I play games with my sister like tag or hide-and-seek I would be the best at them.

Cori Hardin

Grade 5, Calvary

McDonald's: My favorite restaurant is McDonald’s. They have the best burgers and fries. I love their strawberry milkshakes.

Abby Dietz

Grade 1, Epiphany

D&D: Dungeons and Dragons is one of my favorite board games and it is a role-playing game.

Elijah Sanborn

Grade 3, Epiphany

Ice cream: I love ice cream. Ice cream is the yummiest treat I have ever had. It is so creamy and cold; it gives you a brain freeze. Don’t eat too much ice cream; you will get a stomachache.

Arianna Mahor

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The deadliest snake: Puff adders are Africa’s deadliest snakes. They live in hot deserts. In defense, it will puff itself up. Puff adders are highly venomous.

Ethan Gibb

Grade 2, Parkside

Football: My open topic is about football. My dad said that I would be able to play with the Knockers in sixth grade, so I'm really happy.

Osvaldo Salinas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Fortnite: Fortnite is a game. It even made a song. It’s called "Tomato Town." Fortnite is a fun game.

Xavier Callahan

Grade 3, Sheridan

Teleportation: I would choose teleporting powers because when I am late for a softball game I can teleport there.

Emma Poland

Grade 5, Calvary

My tablet: My favorite thing to do is play on my tablet. It is a thing I like to do. I really like doing it.

John Lawrence

Grade 1, Epiphany

Deep waters: Shallow and deep water can be fun but also dangerous. You could drown. Thank goodness people have ways to protect themselves like floaties.

Dominic Hermes