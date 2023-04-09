Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Open topic

Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.

Money: I like money because it is so, so cool.

CJ Jolly

Grade 2, Bent

Spring break: So for the spring break I am going to stay home and watch TV and study and go to the park. And on Friday I’m going to the pool.

Allison Flores

Grade 3, Bent

Koalas: My topic is koalas. Koalas are my favorite animal. Koalas have pouches for their kids. Koalas are fuzzy animals that are so cute.

Emma Poland

Grade 5, Calvary

Softball: My favorite sport is softball because it’s fun to hit the ball and run all of the bases.

Olivia Provost

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

School: I like school because I like my classroom. I like Mrs. Craig. She is one of my favorite teachers. I like her because she teaches me.

Henry Thompson

Grade 1, Epiphany

Basketball: I want to be in the NBA. I play a ton of games but basketball is my favorite. I rate basketball five stars.

Sam Ponnou

Grade 2, Glenn

Sports: I like to watch a lot of sports. I watch football and baseball every time they play. I always want to see the Cubs win and get a homerun. When I watched the Bears play they do awesome.

Graeme Moore

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Cats: Cats are mammals. Cats are very fast land animals. They have lots of energy. They don’t like changes to their schedules.

Brynnleigh Best

Grade 2, Parkside

My first concert: On March 11, 2023, I went to a Blake Shelton concert. At the concert, my family saw Blake Shelton, Carly Pierce and Jackson Dean. It was so loud that I even had to wear headphones that cancel sound, but I could still hear! Also, my Uncle Beau plays with Blake Shelton’s band. I met the person who plays the drums! His name is Tracy.

Morgan Brigham

Grade 3, Prairieland

Birthdays: What if everyone’s birthday was the same day? If everyone’s birthday was on the same day it wouldn’t be special anymore. Birthdays wouldn’t be unique either. Imaging waking up and telling everyone in your house "Happy birthday!" You would have to buy everyone you know a gift. Now we currently don’t have our birthdays on the same day. But what if someday it were to change?

Anna Harmon

Grade 4, Prairieland

Red pandas: Do you know why red pandas are endangered? Their primary threats are habitat loss, human interference and poaching. Researchers believe that the total population of red pandas has declined by over 40 percent over the past two decades. The red panda population is decreasing because of us, so we need to stop interfering with them and let them live!

Leah Cochran

Grade 5, Prairieland

Flying spiders: Flying spiders do not have wings, but they can fly across an entire ocean with their silk. The flying spider or salticidae is my favorite creature.

Oliver Veselak

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Soccer: I love soccer. I play soccer every day.

Maysiah Childress

Grade 2, Stevenson

If I had a superpower: If I had a superpower it would be to help people in need. So I can feel blessed. I love helping people so much.

Damien Porter

Grade 3, Stevenson

Baby robins: In spring the robins lay eggs. The babies are fluffy. Their eggs are blue.

Madelyn Johnson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

The sun and moon: The sun is great. I love her and the moon, too.

Waylon Conlin

Grade 1, Washington

My dad: My dad is kind. He plays games with me. My dad loves everybody. My dad loves my family.

Grant Sturgill

Grade 2, Washington

Ferrets: Ferrets are my favorite. They are so cute and fuzzy. They are so long they are like little noodles. And make sure you don’t leave your Starbucks coffee or food because they might look cute but they are little fluffy thieves.

Kalayan Simmons

Grade 3, Washington

Easter: I love Easter. I have so much fun looking for eggs.

Timmie Allison

Grade 4, Washington

Egg Republic: Egg Republic is a breakfast-brunch restaurant. I once went there with my aunt. It was very crowded and when you enter they give you a small device that will beep when it’s your turn to be seated. We had to wait one or two hours. I had a very kind server. And there is a person that comes around spraying bubbles.

Luciana Quiros Rojas

Grade 3, Bent

Cotton candy: I love cotton candy. It’s sweet and comes in pink, blue, or white. Cotton candy is usually at carnivals, but I get it at my sister’s volleyball games. Cotton candy is one of my favorite treats. Do you like it?

London Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Mom's French toast: My favorite food is my mom’s French toast. My family and I eat it every two Sundays. It is the best food ever.

Stavroula Delis

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

The Children's Museum: I like to go to the kids' museum. It is fun. I like to go to the second level. There was a climbing thing but they took it down. I still like to go there.

Piper Papatyi

Grade 1, Epiphany

My family: I like my family because there are a lot of things I do. On rainy days I play Uno with my mom and sister. I make lots of things with my grandma like a box house or making ice cream. I play on my sled with my dad in the winter.

Keira Allen

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Trip t Duluth: One time my dad and I, my mom and my sister Gwen decided to go to Duluth. It took eight hours to get there. We drove in our Honda. We drove by Lake Superior on a scenic highway.

Henry Babbitt

Grade 2, Parkside

Trees: I love trees; they're so beautiful and elegant. I believe that trees are really important to humanity because they give us fresh air. I like to just lay under a tree and hum; I find it very soothing. Some people don't care about them and take them as worthless items but they actually mean so much to the earth.

Kathryn Owen

Grade 3, Prairieland

Sleepovers with friends: My favorite thing to do is to go over to my friend’s house and have a sleepover. We had fun. We would do makeup and nails, and we play grocery shop. We would make a pillow fort.

Ivana Wallace

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Sloths: My favorite animal is a sloth because I have a stuffed sloth that is a cute stuffed animal. It is my favorite. I love to sleep with it. I love it.

Elijah Corkill

Grade 2, Stevenson

Medieval Times: I went to Medieval Times and we got to eat chicken. The person that we were voting for lost at the end of the game. It was sad but we had a great time. My mom’s friends came too. Her name is Tot. Her family came too. They gave me a sword and an ax.

Cairo Ferguson

Grade 3, Stevenson

Bears: Bears scratch their backs on trees. Bears eat fish, nuts and honey.

Jayda Amann

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Animals: Animals are so fun. My favorite is a wolf. What is your favorite animal? I love animals. Animals are awesome. Animals are wild or they can be pets.

Anne Tader

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

The principal: I like Mr. Freeman as my principal. He is the best! He helps us and he lets up shop at the Wolf store. He ate hot lunch.

Leah Strange

Grade 1, Washington

My teacher is the best: Mrs. Rowsey is the best. She has four cats at home. Her favorite color is green. Her favorite holiday is Halloween. She is the best.

Jayce Brown

Grade 2, Washington

Loves school: I love school. If school was out forever we would be dumb. There would be no jobs.

Mackenzie Johnson

Grade 3, Washington

Roblox: I like Roblox because you can be a police officer to help pull over people.

Austin Lynch

Grade 2, Bent

The best teacher: Mrs. Koester is the best teacher you could ever have. Her curriculum is really good, and she teaches you really well. Mrs. Koester is the best teacher.

Anthony Fallat

Grade 5, Calvary

Dream job: My dream job is to be a vet. I want to be a vet because I get to help God’s creations.

Piper Ruud

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

My class: This is why I love my class. My friends are so nice. One of my best is Kalyn. I love my class because I love my teacher.

Brinley Jordan

Grade 1, Epiphany

Birds: Birds are interesting. When the baby birds are born they stay with their mom for two years. Their mom teaches the baby how to fly. Now she could find a home and teach her babies to fly too. The babies are so good they don’t need their mom's help.

Callie Herrman

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The beach: I like going to the beach. We would make sandcastles. I love going swimming at the beach. The sand feels fascinating. When I go into the water I see cool sea creatures.

Kennedy Roberts