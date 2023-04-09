Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Open topic
Money: I like money because it is so, so cool.
CJ Jolly
Grade 2, Bent
Spring break: So for the spring break I am going to stay home and watch TV and study and go to the park. And on Friday I’m going to the pool.
Allison Flores
Grade 3, Bent
Koalas: My topic is koalas. Koalas are my favorite animal. Koalas have pouches for their kids. Koalas are fuzzy animals that are so cute.
Emma Poland
Grade 5, Calvary
Softball: My favorite sport is softball because it’s fun to hit the ball and run all of the bases.
Olivia Provost
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
School: I like school because I like my classroom. I like Mrs. Craig. She is one of my favorite teachers. I like her because she teaches me.
Henry Thompson
Grade 1, Epiphany
Basketball: I want to be in the NBA. I play a ton of games but basketball is my favorite. I rate basketball five stars.
Sam Ponnou
Grade 2, Glenn
Sports: I like to watch a lot of sports. I watch football and baseball every time they play. I always want to see the Cubs win and get a homerun. When I watched the Bears play they do awesome.
Graeme Moore
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Cats: Cats are mammals. Cats are very fast land animals. They have lots of energy. They don’t like changes to their schedules.
Brynnleigh Best
Grade 2, Parkside
My first concert: On March 11, 2023, I went to a Blake Shelton concert. At the concert, my family saw Blake Shelton, Carly Pierce and Jackson Dean. It was so loud that I even had to wear headphones that cancel sound, but I could still hear! Also, my Uncle Beau plays with Blake Shelton’s band. I met the person who plays the drums! His name is Tracy.
Morgan Brigham
Grade 3, Prairieland
Birthdays: What if everyone’s birthday was the same day? If everyone’s birthday was on the same day it wouldn’t be special anymore. Birthdays wouldn’t be unique either. Imaging waking up and telling everyone in your house "Happy birthday!" You would have to buy everyone you know a gift. Now we currently don’t have our birthdays on the same day. But what if someday it were to change?
Anna Harmon
Grade 4, Prairieland
Red pandas: Do you know why red pandas are endangered? Their primary threats are habitat loss, human interference and poaching. Researchers believe that the total population of red pandas has declined by over 40 percent over the past two decades. The red panda population is decreasing because of us, so we need to stop interfering with them and let them live!
Leah Cochran
Grade 5, Prairieland
Flying spiders: Flying spiders do not have wings, but they can fly across an entire ocean with their silk. The flying spider or salticidae is my favorite creature.
Oliver Veselak
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Soccer: I love soccer. I play soccer every day.
Maysiah Childress
Grade 2, Stevenson
If I had a superpower: If I had a superpower it would be to help people in need. So I can feel blessed. I love helping people so much.
Damien Porter
Grade 3, Stevenson
Baby robins: In spring the robins lay eggs. The babies are fluffy. Their eggs are blue.
Madelyn Johnson
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
The sun and moon: The sun is great. I love her and the moon, too.
Waylon Conlin
Grade 1, Washington
My dad: My dad is kind. He plays games with me. My dad loves everybody. My dad loves my family.
Grant Sturgill
Grade 2, Washington
Ferrets: Ferrets are my favorite. They are so cute and fuzzy. They are so long they are like little noodles. And make sure you don’t leave your Starbucks coffee or food because they might look cute but they are little fluffy thieves.
Kalayan Simmons
Grade 3, Washington
Easter: I love Easter. I have so much fun looking for eggs.
Timmie Allison
Grade 4, Washington
Egg Republic: Egg Republic is a breakfast-brunch restaurant. I once went there with my aunt. It was very crowded and when you enter they give you a small device that will beep when it’s your turn to be seated. We had to wait one or two hours. I had a very kind server. And there is a person that comes around spraying bubbles.
Luciana Quiros Rojas
Grade 3, Bent
Cotton candy: I love cotton candy. It’s sweet and comes in pink, blue, or white. Cotton candy is usually at carnivals, but I get it at my sister’s volleyball games. Cotton candy is one of my favorite treats. Do you like it?
London Caffey
Grade 5, Calvary
Mom's French toast: My favorite food is my mom’s French toast. My family and I eat it every two Sundays. It is the best food ever.
Stavroula Delis
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
The Children's Museum: I like to go to the kids' museum. It is fun. I like to go to the second level. There was a climbing thing but they took it down. I still like to go there.
Piper Papatyi
Grade 1, Epiphany
My family: I like my family because there are a lot of things I do. On rainy days I play Uno with my mom and sister. I make lots of things with my grandma like a box house or making ice cream. I play on my sled with my dad in the winter.
Keira Allen
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Trip t Duluth: One time my dad and I, my mom and my sister Gwen decided to go to Duluth. It took eight hours to get there. We drove in our Honda. We drove by Lake Superior on a scenic highway.
Henry Babbitt
Grade 2, Parkside
Trees: I love trees; they're so beautiful and elegant. I believe that trees are really important to humanity because they give us fresh air. I like to just lay under a tree and hum; I find it very soothing. Some people don't care about them and take them as worthless items but they actually mean so much to the earth.
Kathryn Owen
Grade 3, Prairieland
Sleepovers with friends: My favorite thing to do is to go over to my friend’s house and have a sleepover. We had fun. We would do makeup and nails, and we play grocery shop. We would make a pillow fort.
Ivana Wallace
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Sloths: My favorite animal is a sloth because I have a stuffed sloth that is a cute stuffed animal. It is my favorite. I love to sleep with it. I love it.
Elijah Corkill
Grade 2, Stevenson
Medieval Times: I went to Medieval Times and we got to eat chicken. The person that we were voting for lost at the end of the game. It was sad but we had a great time. My mom’s friends came too. Her name is Tot. Her family came too. They gave me a sword and an ax.
Cairo Ferguson
Grade 3, Stevenson
Bears: Bears scratch their backs on trees. Bears eat fish, nuts and honey.
Jayda Amann
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Animals: Animals are so fun. My favorite is a wolf. What is your favorite animal? I love animals. Animals are awesome. Animals are wild or they can be pets.
Anne Tader
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
The principal: I like Mr. Freeman as my principal. He is the best! He helps us and he lets up shop at the Wolf store. He ate hot lunch.
Leah Strange
Grade 1, Washington
My teacher is the best: Mrs. Rowsey is the best. She has four cats at home. Her favorite color is green. Her favorite holiday is Halloween. She is the best.
Jayce Brown
Grade 2, Washington
Loves school: I love school. If school was out forever we would be dumb. There would be no jobs.
Mackenzie Johnson
Grade 3, Washington
Roblox: I like Roblox because you can be a police officer to help pull over people.
Austin Lynch
Grade 2, Bent
The best teacher: Mrs. Koester is the best teacher you could ever have. Her curriculum is really good, and she teaches you really well. Mrs. Koester is the best teacher.
Anthony Fallat
Grade 5, Calvary
Dream job: My dream job is to be a vet. I want to be a vet because I get to help God’s creations.
Piper Ruud
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
My class: This is why I love my class. My friends are so nice. One of my best is Kalyn. I love my class because I love my teacher.
Brinley Jordan
Grade 1, Epiphany
Birds: Birds are interesting. When the baby birds are born they stay with their mom for two years. Their mom teaches the baby how to fly. Now she could find a home and teach her babies to fly too. The babies are so good they don’t need their mom's help.
Callie Herrman
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
The beach: I like going to the beach. We would make sandcastles. I love going swimming at the beach. The sand feels fascinating. When I go into the water I see cool sea creatures.
Kennedy Roberts
Grade 2, Parkside