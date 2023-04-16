Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Open topic

Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.

Mount Everest: Mt. Everest is the tallest mountain ever. It has had 345 people climb it. It is 29,029 feet.

Eli Harriel

Grade 2, Bent

Koalas: My topic is animals and my favorite animal is a koala. I like them because they are soft, nice, and friendly.

Eli Wallgren

Grade 5, Calvary

Spring: I love spring because I get to play with my friends and I get to see rainbows and flowers. And I love the weather. I love having sleepovers at my grandma’s house too.

Lucy Sexton

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Music: I like music because it can be sad, mad, and happy music.

Analisa Kamradt

Grade 1, Epiphany

Horses: Horses are my favorite animal. There are about 200 different breeds of horses. I learned that the American Quarter horse is claimed to be the most popular breed of horse in the world.

Clare Lawrence

Grade 3, Epiphany

Life with my best friend Jaxon: I have a friend named Jaxon. He’s really funny and silly. He is so funny that I laugh so hard that I could almost shoot water out of my nose. He sits by me like ninety nine percent of the time at school. Jaxon is great.

Kaliann Clover

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Food: Food is very tasty in all different tastes: sweet, sour, spicy, bitter and salty like strawberries, sour patch kids, poppers and of course salt.

Oliver Hunt

Grade 2, Parkside

Wax museum: In my school we did a wax museum. We got to dress up as a famous person and give a speech about them. I dressed up as Gandhi. Why? Because he brought independence to India! Do you want to do something like this?

Anvitha Rajaseshan

Grade 3, Prairieland

Octopus: Octopuses are awesome. I love octopuses. Octopuses are cute. I want to see an octopus. Go octopuses!

Hazel Pawley

Grade 5, Saint Mary's

The sea: Only five percent of the sea has been seen. There are sea animals, tiger sharks, dolphins, sea turtles, and squid. There are more but too many to count. The sea is basically a big pool.

Giovani Casas

Grade 2, Stevenson

Be an artist: When I grow up I want to be an artist. I’m really good at drawing. I messed up so many times though but I fix it. Then when I practice I get better. And I would go paint outside and draw a sunset.

Daisy Alvarez-Trease

Grade 3, Stevenson

Peeps and games: I like playing Super Smash Bros. I like eating Peeps.

Heath Howard

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Washington: I love Washington School because all the teachers are so nice and we have an awesome principal. And a wolf is one of my favorite animals. And I love running around on Wolf Park.

Ethan Seckler

Grade 1, Washington

My cats: My cats are the best. Their names are Kitty Jack and Frank. Frank is the crazy one. Kitty Jack tries to get wet food but Frank always steals it. They fight a lot. Frank snuggles a lot. Kitty Jack likes his pets.

Kennedy Davis

Grade 2, Washington

Midieval Times: I went to Midieval Times and it was a blast. You get to eat dinner and watch a game. It is very fun. It has knights too.

Henry R.

Grade 3, Washington

Chores: I do chores at my house and they are fun. I have to do a lot of stuff and I like helping with them so our house is clean. What is your favorite chore?

Rose Perkins

Grade 2, Bent

Roblox: My favorite video game is Roblox. I like Roblox because it’s a bunch of games and not last one. My second favorite is Fortnite.

Mason Coco

Grade 5, Calvary

Favorite things: My favorite thing is lunch, P.E., recess and football.

Maddox Grace

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Penguins: I love penguins very much. Penguins are my favorite animals but I could never get one because they live in one of the coldest places. Penguins swim in some of the coldest water.

Josie Hughs

Grade 1, Epiphany

Spirit Day: We have this thing call Spirit Day and our school has games. Our P.E. teachers make games and teach them to us. So on Spirit Day we get to eat hotdogs and then play games. After we get to have popsicles. It is so much fun. And our P.E. teachers are great.

Layla Bustle

Grade 3, Epiphany

My twin: I love my twin Molly. Molly always cheers me up and our friends when we are sad. We play games and sports. We play games with our older sister too. I teach Molly and she teaches me stuff too. That is why I love Molly.

Emily Roth

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Moving: I am moving to Florida on June 5. I like moving because I can go somewhere new or mysterious. Moving can be fun.

Aleah Hepburn

Grade 2, Parkside

Cooking: Do you like to cook? I do! What I like about cooking is when you are using the pan for maybe some pancakes, or beef. Yum! You can hear a sizzling noise of the food cooking. When I hear it, it makes me even hungrier!

Raelynn Kessinger

Grade 3, Prairieland

Schools are important: Schools are a place so you can be educated so you can learn things that sometimes other people can't. If you go to a private school like I do you can learn about your faith and your relationship with God. So schools are very important.

Cooper Hill

Grade 5, Saint Mary's

Pandas: I love pandas! I wish I could have powers that made pandas turn purple. Pandas have patterns.

Belle Diamond Kinkela

Grade 2, Stevenson

My dream: I will have a concert one day. I will have a concert and sing with my band and play in the band and play the Star Light and with the composer and have my family their cheering for me and my band.

Amiya Jenkins

Grade 3, Stevenson

My dad: I love, love my dad. We love to watch AFV together and laugh!

Caroline Allen

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Friends: I have a bunch of friends. If I did not have friends who would I play with at recess?

Isabelle Dundov

Grade 2, Washington

My school: I love Washington, so that’s why I chose to write about it. Washington is the best school I have ever been to. To this day I still miss Mr. Lockenvitz. But Mr. Freeman is still a great principal. I love this school more than you can imagine.

Kirah Allison

Grade 3, Washington

St. Louis: I went to St. Louis. It was fun. I went to the pool.

Olivia Toller

Grade 2, Bent

Math: I really like math because of multiplication, division, and adding. And I really like decimals and shapes.

Julian Hooten

Grade 5, Calvary

Sports: My favorite sports are soccer and basketball. I like those because it gives you courage and your teammates believe in you.

Piper Ruud

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Mexico: In May, we’re going to Mexico. I’m going swimming at the beach.

Wyatt Kaisner

Grade 1, Epiphany

My pets: My pets Ivan and Carl are both nice dogs. Ivan is a French bulldog and Carl is a golden retriever. I like both because they always try to get henry and they’re fun to play with. They’re also very cute because they are very playful.

George Thompson

Grade 3, Epiphany

Animals: Animals are amazing things. Animals help the ecosystem stay in place. Some animals may look scary or weird but they are all made for the same reason. Animals can help the world like you and me.

Jacob Krone

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Dragons: Dragons are a big monster. Dragons have spikes on their back. Dragons have to have a body. Dragons have a long tail on their bottom. Did you know dragons have wings?

Decklyn Olson

Grade 2, Parkside

Ski trip: Last year, I went on vacation to probably the best place in the world. It was called Chestnut Mountain Lodge, and it was a ski resort. And I love skiing, plus I’m really good at it for a nine year old.

Eli Nord

Grade 3, Prairieland

Lizards: A lizard can be a reptile, and he can be excited when you pet them. They're pets in zoos. There are a lot of cool things about them.

Bram Chapman

Grade 5, Saint Mary's

Amphibians: Amphibians are a type of animal. They have webbed feet. Frogs are an amphibian. Some frogs are poisonous.

Ariyah Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

Spring break: Over spring break I don’t know what I am going to do but I know I am going to have fun. I hope that we go to a park. My best friend is going to come over during spring break.

Rylee A.

Grade 3, Stevenson

Takis: My favorite snack is takis. I like them because they are hot. They turn my fingers red.

Reece Duzen

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

My class: My best friend is my whole class. My friend is Mr. Freeman too. Best friends are there when you need them. Miss Rowsey is my friend also.

Claire Bauman

Grade 2, Washington

American Girl Doll: I am going to Chicago and I am going to the American Girl Doll store.

Lillie Carlson