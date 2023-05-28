Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Open topic

Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.

Cubs game: On Tuesday I’m going to a Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game. My friend is going on Monday. We will both have seats by the Cubs dugout but he wants the Cardinals to win and I want the Cubs to win.

Cole Smith

Grade 3, Calvary

Last Flying Horse: This is my last Flying Horse entry ever so I’ll try to make it great. This was my last year of elementary and we get out of school a week from today. I’m excited for junior high.

Nate Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Swimming: I like to swim. We swim in our own pool. Pools are fun.

Easton Wright

Grade 1, Epiphany

My grandparents: I love my grandmas. My grandparents let us have tons of candy and extra electronics. On my dad’s side, they let us have ice cream, milkshakes, and cookies. They let us have a decent amount of time on electronics.

Nicholas Gibson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Summer bucket list: My summer bucket list includes going to Fairview water park with my friend, Aadi. We will ride tubes down the big slides and then go to the park with our other friend Maharvin.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Summer birthday: My summer bucket list includes celebrating my 11th birthday with my family and friends. I invited them to go to the park and eat at my favorite restaurant, which is Chinese. We will end the day by swimming at the pool and opening gifts.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

Elvis: I think Elvis is good looking. I have a poster of him in my room. Elvis is awesome because he is a good singer. My favorite Elvis song is "Jailhouse Rock."

Kennedy Roberts

Grade 2, Parkside

Harmonicas: Harmonicas are usually used to make blues music, which is one of my favorite types of music. Christian Bauschmann was the creator of the harmonica.

Oliver Veselak

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Visit with family and friends: What I will do this summer is hang out with my family and friends and go to the pool.

Dimaggio Anderson

Grade 3, Sheridan

Gymnastics and swim: I am going to gymnastics and swimming lessons this summer. I am excited! I like to eat watermelon.

Elle Mitchell

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Ferrets: My favorite animal is a ferret. Ferrets are cute. I’ve wanted to have a ferret for a long time. If I had a ferret I would name it Almond.

Samson Thomas

Grade 2, Washington

Principals: Why do we have principals? We have principals because schools would be cursed. I love every principal.

Makenzie Johnson

Grade 3, Washington

My brother: My brother, he is the best brother ever. His name is McLean. He is also my BFF. I love him so much. Sometimes we fight but I still love him. P.S. I love you, McLean.

Durham Stevens

Grade 4, Washington

Uncle Rudy: When I was 2 years old my Uncle Rudy died. Even though he’s in heaven I love him no matter what. I am 9 years old now but I know that someday I will see him again.

Parker Gremore

Grade 3, Calvary

Favorite trip: My favorite trip was to Anna Maria Island. It was fun going to the beach. I like going over a bridge to get there.

Grayson Philyaw

Grade 5, Calvary

Summer garden: In the summer I might have a garden. And every year raspberries grow. We love raspberries in our house. We like to pick them.

Addie Sikora

Grade 1, Epiphany

Dr Pepper: Dr Pepper is so good. It is the best drink in the world. Every time I’m at a sports game I ask for it. I ask my brother. They always say "No, sorry." So then she gives me $5 to spend. I finish it in two seconds then I buy three more.

Braden Chalmers

Grade 3, Epiphany

Anime: Anime is cool. Anime is just like a cartoon. It’s just a bit different. Anime is a super cool and every single anime is different. There are Animes that are jam packed with storyline and some are just chill and slow.

Reid Buckley

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Disneyland: My summer bucket list includes going to Disneyland and my friend's birthday party. At Disneyland I want to try new food and ride on roller coasters. I am looking forward to celebrating with my friend.

Bathsheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

See grandma: My summer bucket includes seeing my Grandma and other family. They are going to visit. I would like to take them to a park and play outside.

Lateriyana Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

This summer: Over the summer I will learn how to ride on a golf cart at the campground. I will play tag with Blake. I’ll try to ride a bike and ride a scooter too.

Ashlyn Smith

Grade 2, Parkside

My friends: I love my friends. They are really nice, and I love to hang out with them. We have known each other since kindergarten.

Elizabeth Clover

Grade 5, St. Mary's

The parks: I love parks because I love to run down the slides and also the swings.

Lawrence Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

Summer is fun: It smells good in the air because of the flowers. I can plant a lot of flowers with my mom and dad.

Honey Calhoun

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Likes summer: I like summer. Summer is fun. I would go to the beach. My brothers have not been to the beach.

Kellan Adeniyi

Grade 2, Washington

My mom: I love my mom so much. She is the best mom ever. She is so nice, kind, hard-working, loving and a great mom. She is awesome, amazing, and cool.

Wyatt Stevens

Grade 4, Washington

Junior High: I am excited for junior high. We get to change from class to class. I think I will really enjoy it.

Evey Gensel

Grade 5, Calvary

Sand volleyball: I love summer. I want to do sand volleyball.

Piper Papatyi

Grade 1, Epiphany

Monkeys: Monkeys are smart and fuzzy. Monkeys love bananas so much. Monkeys are humans' cousins. Monkeys are my favorite animal. I think they are cute. They love to play with each other. Monkeys are naughty sometimes. They love to goof off a lot. Monkeys hang on top of a tree to get away from predators.

Jack O’Brian

Grade 3, Epiphany

Space: Space is amazing. Our solar system has eight planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. My favorite planet is Earth.

Liam Gustafson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Texas trip: My summer bucket list includes going to Texas. It is going to be hot there so we will be swimming. My grandma is taking me.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Deadliest snake: The inland taipan is the deadliest land snake. It lives in Australia’s Outback. It also has strong venom. Yikes!

Ethan Gibb

Grade 2, Parkside

My dogs: I love my dogs. My dogs are very cute, I have a golden and white retriever. Do you have any dogs?

Ben White

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Farewell: Goodbye, Flying Horse. I like to write in Flying Horse and I got asked what is Flying Horse?

Kamarian Crawford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Suntan and cold drinks: I like summer because I get good, cold, summer drinks. I sun tan in the sun.

Madelyn Johnson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

School: I love my school! School is the best. We have really good teachers at school. We have good principals.

Isabella Dandov

Grade 2, Washington

Watermelon: I love watermelon in the summer. It is the best!

Jamie Thomas

Grade 4, Washington

Uno: I like Uno a lot and my family and I play it all the time.

London Caffey