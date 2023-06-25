Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: My family

Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.

Adopted family: In my family we have eight people. My siblings and I are all adopted. We have four boys and two girls. We are the Shiffs.

Hanna Joy Shiff

Grade 5, Calvary

My family: I have two brothers and one sister. My sister loves forts. My mom and dad make good meals.

Cooper Mosier

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Cook with family: My family and I love to cook. We love to play board games. My family helps me when I am hurt.

Theo Metz

Grade 1, Epiphany

Kind and fun: My family is kind and fun. My family is kind because when my sister, brother or I have a soccer, basketball or baseball game, my whole family is there to watch.

Alice Hall

Grade 3, Epiphany

Big family: My family is so big I can’t count them all. I have grandmas and grandpas and uncles and aunts and a mom, dad and a sibling and cousins. I love them all and I play with them all.

Bailey June Flood

Grade 3, Grove

The best: My family is nice. I love my family. My dad plays with me. My mom reads to me. My family is the best.

Eli Gentes

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Loves family: I love my family. We eat food together at my aunt's. My mom, dad and brother go with me to my aunt's. We have so much fun together! We play games.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

Big hugs: I love my family. Mom gives me big hugs. I play Uno with my sister and brother.

D'Niyah Simmons

Grade 5, Northpoint

Swim with family: In the summer my family and I go to the pool. My dad teaches me how to swim. I like to play with my family.

Brynnleigh Best

Grade 2, Parkside

Learn from family: My family is the best because I can get a new computer. I can learn how to speak different languages. Whenever I am good, my parents will let me get ice cream. I went on a roller coaster!

Virgil Pierrisaint

Grade 3, Prairieland

Family is awesome: I love my family. My family is so fun. My family is awesome. I love my family!

Hazel Pawley

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Family vacations: My family goes to Florida every summer. My mom just got promoted because she’s a teacher. My dad just bought a house. My sister just got a job a year ago.

Dimaggio Anderson

Grade 3, Sheridan

Family culture: I love my family. My dad and mom are from the Philippines. I don’t have a brother and sister. My dad takes care of me and my mom. Also my cousins are from Canada and the Philippines. I love my family’s birthdays. My dad is a mechanic. My mom is something like a doctor.

Elijah Pablo

Grade 2, Stevenson

Happy with family: I am so happy that my family is how they are, dorks, but I love my family because my family is cool, good, nice and awesome.

Danica Cunningham

Grade 3, Stevenson

Movies with family: My family is special because they watch movies with me.

Jori Cordero

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

My classroom family: We just got a pet turtle. She’s part of our class family, kind of. Ms. McGraw takes care of our class family and all of the kids are in our family.

Leah Strange

Grade 1, Washington

Best family ever: My family is the best family ever because my brothers are the best and so are my parents.

Julian Hooten

Grade 5, Calvary

Shopping with mom: My mom goes shopping with me. I love shopping too. My dad is the best. He goes to get Icees with me. I love when my sister takes me to the pool. I love to swim.

Hannah Napoles

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Activities with family: My family is the best. I love my family. We have four people in our family. We do lots of stuff together.

Addison Segobiano

Grade 1, Epiphany

About my family: My family has six people in it, four kids and two adults. They’re very kind. We get along well. We also do a lot of activities. I’m the second youngest in the family. We also like cooking. My family likes games and challenges.

Nico Barion

Grade 3, Epiphany

Spend time with family: I care about my family because I love them so much. I have fun with my family. We do a lot of fun games. I spend time with my family.

Piper Kent

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Work together: My family loves doing work together. I vacuum my apartment. I love my family.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Family night: My family likes to do something called family night. On family night we sing songs and play games. We try to do family night every Saturday. I think family night is special because I get to bring my favorite stuffed animal out of my room.

Annabelle Lin

Grade 2, Parkside

Fun with family: My family is the best because they care about me. Second, my family helps me a lot with math, writing and lots of other things! Last, they plan fun things like sleepovers or vacations!

Anvitha Rajasesan

Grade 3, Prairieland

Wouldn't trade them: I really like my family. I would like to never switch them. They aren’t often mean. They do what every good parent does. This is my family. They are nice.

Ethan Zamora-Lopez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

My cousins: I have six cousins; three of them are in Vegas. At home I have one cat, one of my cousins, 18, and his name is Sam. My family is a gardener family.

Aodhan Rampa

Grade 3, Sheridan

Proud family: My family is so proud of me because I did gymnastics and I did so good. I was better and I was so happy.

Naomi Lane

Grade 2, Stevenson

Favorite family: My family is my favorite because everyone in my family is different about them and I love that. They are how they are and how they are is how they are.

Aubrey Wyatt

Grade 3, Stevenson

Special family: My family is special because we go and watch my dad coach football.

Addison Hoskins

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Helpful family: I like my family because my family is the best. They help me when I fall on the ground. My mom helps me. She puts a Band-Aid on me. It helps my skin.

Lailah Bell

Grade 1, Washington

Active family: My family likes to be outside and active, only except when it’s a blizzard and we are watching the best movie ever. We also like to eat, laugh, and play sports and travel.

Eli Wallgren

Grade 5, Calvary

Awesome family: My family is awesome. When my mom cooks, her food is delicious. My dad likes to spend time with us when he does not have to work. Also, on Friday nights we sometimes watch movies.

Stavroula Delis

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Traveling family: My family likes to go to Chicago to the museum and we go to resorts.

Kalyn O’Brien

Grade 1, Epiphany

Caring family: My family is fun, caring, loving and helpful. Sure sometimes we get in fights, but I love my family.

Grade 3, Epiphany

Special trips: My family is fun. The fun things my family does are special like the time my family went on a Disney ship. We also went to Grand Bear Lodge and had a lot of fun. We like the places we go.

Calin Gauger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My dad and uncle: I love my dad. I love my uncle because he is so nice. He is awesome, he is good, and he is handsome. We eat food together. I love my family.

Ali Bouzouma