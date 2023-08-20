Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Moms
Moms are great: Moms are great, but best one I could have is my mom. She is really nice and cares for me and my brother. My mom is the best mom I could ever have in the world.
Amelia Easter
Grade 5, Calvary
Mom is nice: My mom is very kind. My mom is helpful. I say, "Mom, I need help” and my mom says “OK!” I say “OK.” My mom is respectful. My mom is nice.
Johnathan Huey
Grade 2, Parkside
Two moms: My moms are nice and give the best snuggles. I call one Mom and the other one Mama J. They listen to cool music.
Bennett Brucker
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Play with mom: My mom is so kind. She plays with me. I watch movies with her. My mom hangs out with me. I read books with my mom. She is awesome. I go places with her. She plays with me and my brother and sister. I love my mom.
Kate Nickel
Grade 2, Washington
The best: Moms are the best. They work so hard. They do everything for you. Without my mom I would be so sad. I would cry without my mom. My mom gives me hugs when I am sad and mad. I love my mom more than anything in the world. She is the best. Every day I see you, I smile.
Abby Crowley
Grade 3, Washington
Best mom ever: I love my mom so much. She is the best mom ever. She is so nice, kind, hard-working, loving and a great mom. She is awesome, amazing, and cool. P.S.: Mom I love you.
Wyatt Stevens
Grade 4, Washington
Amazing: My mom is the best mom in the whole entire world because she is amazing, awesome and the best.
Julian Hooten
Grade 5, Calvary
Cooks for us: My mom cooks for us. She keeps us safe. She pays the bills to buy food and water. She buys us food so we don’t run out.
Brynnleigh Best
Grade 2, Parkside
Gave birth: Moms are one of the best things in your life. They birthed you, gave you a name, fed you, and cared for you when you were sick or ill. When you need to go somewhere they take you, or if you need help they would. They play board games and video games, and they do everything they can to make you happy.
Bram Chapman
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Loves me: My mom loves me. When I am sad, she helps me up. When my sister and I hug mom, we feel good. When my mom kisses me, I feel good.
Claire Bauman
Grade 2, Washington
Helpful: My mom is awesome. She does a lot for our family. She is very helpful and she always has a lot of ideas.
Emery Cox
Grade 5, Calvary
Fun mom: My mom is fun. We watch Disneyland videos together. My mom is nice. My mom always loves me.
George Dicken
Grade 2, Parkside
Play with mom: My mom is really nice. She tries to help me with my homework. I love playing games with her and planning vacations.
Elizabeth Clover
Grade 5, St. Mary's
They do a lot: Moms do a lot for us like clean the house, pick up my dirty clothes and a lot more.
Grayson Philyaw
Grade 5, Calvary
Snuggle with mom: My mom is really fun. Sometimes we snuggle, and she helps me with my math. We also race and watch "Bluey."
Henry Babbit
Grade 2, Parkside
Mom's food: My mom is the best. Whenever I ask if I can go to sleep over, she lets me! I love my mom. Sometimes my mom picks me up and we go to McDonald’s. Some of the best food she makes is enchiladas.
Osvaldo Salinas
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Feeds me: My mom is awesome. She helps me with school sometimes and feeds me every day.
Eli Wallgren
Grade 5, Calvary
Go to the park: My mom loves me and I love her too. We go to the park. We swing and play with my dog. We go down the slide together.
Ashlyn Smith
Grade 2, Parkside
Mom's opinion is best: My mom is nice, generous, and caring. She keeps me healthy and happy. She teaches me life skills and helps me. Her opinion is creative, inspiring, fresh, and brave. It gives me so many ideas. My mom is the best!
Anika Thomas
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Caring: My mom is awesome because she loves me and cares for me.
Nathan Kaufman
Grade 5, Calvary
Provides shelter: My mom is kind because she feeds me my favorite food. She helps keep a roof over my head. She is herself and I love her.
Elsa Bell
Grade 2, Parkside
A librarian: My mom is the librarian at my school. She is the best mom, just like my dad. She is a great cook. Her pasta is amazing. My mom is great at being a mom.
Lucas Prochnow
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Tell her anything: I can trust my mom, tell her things, and laugh at her.
Shiloh Minassian
Grade 5, Calvary
Mom is creative: My mom is fun because she plays fun games like Spot It. She is exciting because she will give me candy. It is really exciting to get candy. She’s really nice. She’s helpful because she helps with my laundry. She is creative because she made a valentine box competition and she came up with the whole idea.
Logan Fincham
Grade 2, Parkside
Helps with homework: She is nice because she takes me fun places. She makes good food. My favorite thing she makes is meatloaf. She helps me with homework.
Oliver Veselak
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Does everything: My mom works at the school that I’m at. She does everything for us.
Porter Shanle
Grade 5, Calvary
Watch movies with mom: My mom and I really like to watch movies. I like to play cards, especially Uno. My mom and I do fuse heads. She gets the colors I need. My sister, my mom and I play with Play-Doh.
Liam Glenn
Grade 2, Parkside
Supports me: What I like about my mom is she makes food. She tries her best for us a lot. She supports me with going to all games.
Valentina Ortiz-Martinez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
My mom: My mom is the one I see the most. I love my mom.
Mason Coco
Grade 5, Calvary
What my mom loves: My mom especially loves coffee; she has at least two cups of coffee every day. When my mom cleans she needs a lot of help, so I help. My mom needs a lot of quiet time because she gets headaches easily. Sometimes we have family show time.
Aleah Hepburn
Grade 2, Parkside
Super smart: My mom is a very intelligent woman. She's been there through it all. I mean, I was in her womb, and she still took care of me. So, Mom, I love you.
Palmer Graven
Grade 5, St. Mary's
The opposites: My mom and I are like opposites. I love outdoors; she hates it. I love cooking; she loves baking.
Evey Gensel
Grade 5, Calvary
Mom's cookies: My mom is kind. She buys stuff for me and my brothers. She buys food for me and my brothers. We have many inside jokes. Not to mention she makes the best cookies ever.
Oliver Hunt
Grade 2, Parkside
Your parent: Moms are one of your parents. They birthed you, they take care of you just like your dad does, and they take care of you. Moms are very protective of their children too, like dads. Mom and dads have a lot in common.
Cooper Hill
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Likes cookies and coloring: My mom is 34 years old. She likes cookies and coloring.
Cohen Huber
Grade 5, Calvary
Mom is happy: My mom is nice because I am very good. She is happy because I am nice to her. She takes care of me and my little sister because we need food to survive.
Blake Williams
Grade 2, Parkside
One of the best: My mom is one of the best moms out there. She does some weird things sometimes, but I still love her. I love you, Mom.
Adeline Blakney
Grade 5, St. Mary's