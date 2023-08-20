Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Moms

Moms are great: Moms are great, but best one I could have is my mom. She is really nice and cares for me and my brother. My mom is the best mom I could ever have in the world.

Amelia Easter

Grade 5, Calvary

Mom is nice: My mom is very kind. My mom is helpful. I say, "Mom, I need help” and my mom says “OK!” I say “OK.” My mom is respectful. My mom is nice.

Johnathan Huey

Grade 2, Parkside

Two moms: My moms are nice and give the best snuggles. I call one Mom and the other one Mama J. They listen to cool music.

Bennett Brucker

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Play with mom: My mom is so kind. She plays with me. I watch movies with her. My mom hangs out with me. I read books with my mom. She is awesome. I go places with her. She plays with me and my brother and sister. I love my mom.

Kate Nickel

Grade 2, Washington

The best: Moms are the best. They work so hard. They do everything for you. Without my mom I would be so sad. I would cry without my mom. My mom gives me hugs when I am sad and mad. I love my mom more than anything in the world. She is the best. Every day I see you, I smile.

Abby Crowley

Grade 3, Washington

Best mom ever: I love my mom so much. She is the best mom ever. She is so nice, kind, hard-working, loving and a great mom. She is awesome, amazing, and cool. P.S.: Mom I love you.

Wyatt Stevens

Grade 4, Washington

Amazing: My mom is the best mom in the whole entire world because she is amazing, awesome and the best.

Julian Hooten

Grade 5, Calvary

Cooks for us: My mom cooks for us. She keeps us safe. She pays the bills to buy food and water. She buys us food so we don’t run out.

Brynnleigh Best

Grade 2, Parkside

Gave birth: Moms are one of the best things in your life. They birthed you, gave you a name, fed you, and cared for you when you were sick or ill. When you need to go somewhere they take you, or if you need help they would. They play board games and video games, and they do everything they can to make you happy.

Bram Chapman

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Loves me: My mom loves me. When I am sad, she helps me up. When my sister and I hug mom, we feel good. When my mom kisses me, I feel good.

Claire Bauman

Grade 2, Washington

Helpful: My mom is awesome. She does a lot for our family. She is very helpful and she always has a lot of ideas.

Emery Cox

Grade 5, Calvary

Fun mom: My mom is fun. We watch Disneyland videos together. My mom is nice. My mom always loves me.

George Dicken

Grade 2, Parkside

Play with mom: My mom is really nice. She tries to help me with my homework. I love playing games with her and planning vacations.

Elizabeth Clover

Grade 5, St. Mary's

They do a lot: Moms do a lot for us like clean the house, pick up my dirty clothes and a lot more.

Grayson Philyaw

Grade 5, Calvary

Snuggle with mom: My mom is really fun. Sometimes we snuggle, and she helps me with my math. We also race and watch "Bluey."

Henry Babbit

Grade 2, Parkside

Mom's food: My mom is the best. Whenever I ask if I can go to sleep over, she lets me! I love my mom. Sometimes my mom picks me up and we go to McDonald’s. Some of the best food she makes is enchiladas.

Osvaldo Salinas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Feeds me: My mom is awesome. She helps me with school sometimes and feeds me every day.

Eli Wallgren

Grade 5, Calvary

Go to the park: My mom loves me and I love her too. We go to the park. We swing and play with my dog. We go down the slide together.

Ashlyn Smith

Grade 2, Parkside

Mom's opinion is best: My mom is nice, generous, and caring. She keeps me healthy and happy. She teaches me life skills and helps me. Her opinion is creative, inspiring, fresh, and brave. It gives me so many ideas. My mom is the best!

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Caring: My mom is awesome because she loves me and cares for me.

Nathan Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Provides shelter: My mom is kind because she feeds me my favorite food. She helps keep a roof over my head. She is herself and I love her.

Elsa Bell

Grade 2, Parkside

A librarian: My mom is the librarian at my school. She is the best mom, just like my dad. She is a great cook. Her pasta is amazing. My mom is great at being a mom.

Lucas Prochnow

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Tell her anything: I can trust my mom, tell her things, and laugh at her.

Shiloh Minassian

Grade 5, Calvary

Mom is creative: My mom is fun because she plays fun games like Spot It. She is exciting because she will give me candy. It is really exciting to get candy. She’s really nice. She’s helpful because she helps with my laundry. She is creative because she made a valentine box competition and she came up with the whole idea.

Logan Fincham

Grade 2, Parkside

Helps with homework: She is nice because she takes me fun places. She makes good food. My favorite thing she makes is meatloaf. She helps me with homework.

Oliver Veselak

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Does everything: My mom works at the school that I’m at. She does everything for us.

Porter Shanle

Grade 5, Calvary

Watch movies with mom: My mom and I really like to watch movies. I like to play cards, especially Uno. My mom and I do fuse heads. She gets the colors I need. My sister, my mom and I play with Play-Doh.

Liam Glenn

Grade 2, Parkside

Supports me: What I like about my mom is she makes food. She tries her best for us a lot. She supports me with going to all games.

Valentina Ortiz-Martinez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

My mom: My mom is the one I see the most. I love my mom.

Mason Coco

Grade 5, Calvary

What my mom loves: My mom especially loves coffee; she has at least two cups of coffee every day. When my mom cleans she needs a lot of help, so I help. My mom needs a lot of quiet time because she gets headaches easily. Sometimes we have family show time.

Aleah Hepburn

Grade 2, Parkside

Super smart: My mom is a very intelligent woman. She's been there through it all. I mean, I was in her womb, and she still took care of me. So, Mom, I love you.

Palmer Graven

Grade 5, St. Mary's

The opposites: My mom and I are like opposites. I love outdoors; she hates it. I love cooking; she loves baking.

Evey Gensel

Grade 5, Calvary

Mom's cookies: My mom is kind. She buys stuff for me and my brothers. She buys food for me and my brothers. We have many inside jokes. Not to mention she makes the best cookies ever.

Oliver Hunt

Grade 2, Parkside

Your parent: Moms are one of your parents. They birthed you, they take care of you just like your dad does, and they take care of you. Moms are very protective of their children too, like dads. Mom and dads have a lot in common.

Cooper Hill

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Likes cookies and coloring: My mom is 34 years old. She likes cookies and coloring.

Cohen Huber

Grade 5, Calvary

Mom is happy: My mom is nice because I am very good. She is happy because I am nice to her. She takes care of me and my little sister because we need food to survive.

Blake Williams

Grade 2, Parkside

One of the best: My mom is one of the best moms out there. She does some weird things sometimes, but I still love her. I love you, Mom.

Adeline Blakney