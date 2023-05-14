Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Moms

Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.

Working mom: My mom works every day. She’s very tired at night though. She never needs to fright. She combs my sister’s hair and we love our moms everywhere.

Jackson Yoder

Grade 3, Calvary

Animal foster mom: My mom loves animals with problems and me too. We’re also an animal foster family. On April 24, 2023, we got a puppy named Monkey/Pety. He’s a French bulldog and pug.

Gemma Smith

Grade 5, Calvary

Mom is important: My mom is important to me because she makes me food, plays with me and cleans the house. I love my mom!

Eli Kalvelage

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The best: My mom is the best because she gets me what I need. My dog ate my charger so she got me a new one. I love my mom.

Bathsheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

I love her: I love my mom. She lets me sleep in her bed. When my mom leaves, I have her shirt in my room because it reminds me of her.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

She is nice: My mom is nice. She cooks really good food. My mom is nice because she helps me calm down when I am sad or mad. A lot of days my mom sleeps in. My mom does laundry and folds laundry too, and sometimes I help.

Annabelle Lin

Grade 2, Parkside

Be thankful for mom: If you're not thankful for your mom, then that's just rude. Your mom was the one that made you. If you are a girl, then someday you will be a mom. If you are a boy, you will be a husband of a mom.

Sydney Lieder

Grade 4, Prairieland

Mom is great: My mom is great. She is so fun. She is also very hard-working. So is my dad. My mom either sprained or tore her rotator cuff. She still does the laundry, the dishes, and all that. She buys me and my brother snacks or candy at the store.

Lucia Hernandez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Taught me to cook: One thing I like about my mom is that my mom teaches me how to cook and I can cook now.

Lawrence Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

Best mom ever: I love my mom. She is the best mom ever. I like her with my heart. She is a very good mom.

Max Litwiller

Grade 2, Stevenson

Mom rocks: My mom is the best because she lets me play travel hockey. She is very nice. She is fun to play with. She likes Legos. And she likes hockey and baseball. My mom, she rocks.

Nate Dipianta

Grade 3, Stevenson

My mom: My mommy always says I look like my dad. My mom always cooks my favorite food. I love my mommy. My mommy taught me how to cook. My mommy goes shopping all the time.

Alex Reyes

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Helps with everything: I love my mom so much. She helps with everything. My mom is kind and loving. She is so beautiful and creative. I mean, I like really love my mom.

Skylar Plath

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Teacher mom: My mom’s name is Miss Meghan. She works at this school. My mom’s favorite color is blue. She has two kids, my brother and me. My brother’s name is Dominick. Next year he will be in kindergarten. He is in pre-school now.

Isabella Shapiro

Grade 2, Washington

A superhero: I love my mom. She is the best. She is a superhero. She is also a great teacher too. My mom is the best thing ever.

Finley Wilson

Grade 3, Washington

Works hard: I love my mom. She works so hard. She is the best. We like to go to Cold Stone and get doughnuts from Krispy Kreme. She likes sloths.

Jamie Thomas

Grade 4, Washington

Loveable: My mom is hard-working and loveable. She works all day 24/7. She is the best.

London Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Takes care of me: My mom is very important to me because she takes care of me and helps me with my work. She is very helpful when I need help. My mom comes to school to help me and my classmates with reading. My mother is very funny and very important. She makes me laugh.

Abilene Yoss

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Mom is smart: My mom is smart. She can tell time, knows how to write in cursive, and knows how and when to make me laugh when I feel like it and when I cry.

Noelia Gonzalez

Grade 2, Parkside

Helps with homework: I love my mom because she bakes with me, takes care of me, and helps me with my homework. She makes me lunch and dinner. She can keep a secret from my dad and siblings like when it’s just us by ourselves and we have ice cream, and she doesn't tell.

Abigail Ortiz

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Fun with mom: My mom is the best mom in this life. We love to have fun. I love her and love to watch movies a lot of the time.

Elijah Shorter

Grade 3, Sheridan

Best in the world: I love my mom. She is so nice. She is the best in the world. She gets everything I want.

Daphnie Connelly

Grade 2, Stevenson

Makes it look easy: My mom is the best mom ever. She is really kind. She makes it seem easy but it’s not. She has to take care of me, three cats and a kitten. My mom takes really good care of me.

Maxwell Guzman

Grade 3, Stevenson

Good cook: My mom is good at cooking me food. It’s so good, yum! I love my mom because she is so funny. Also because she is the only one I can play with. Also I love my mom because she spends a lot of money on me. I love my mom so, so much.

Donivyn Singletary

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Funny mom: My mom is funny. She loves me. She plays with me. I love my mom.

Grant Sturgill

Grade 2, Washington

Makes me happy: My mom is kind, sweet, and funny. She always makes my day sunny. She makes me happy, she makes me glad. With her, I am never sad. My mom is the best, even better than the rest.

Imogen Wood

Grade 3, Washington

Mom is awesome: My mom is the best mom. She is also the best at CrossFit. She got third. She is an awesome cook. She is so kind.

Timmie Allison

Grade 4, Washington

Goes with me places: I like my mom. She is really hard working and she goes with me to awards, 4-H and other events.

Elizabeth Knowles

Grade 5, Calvary

Mom, teacher, and grandma: My mom is important because she does crafts with me. Mrs. Hartness is important because she teaches me and she lets us play games sometimes. My grandma is important because she lives far away. Sometimes she comes to my house and spends the time with me.

Jaxx Morton

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Helpful mom: My mom is helpful at lots of things. She checks my math. She helps me find Legos. I ask her what certain words mean, and she responds. She shops for good food.

Ethan Gibb

Grade 2, Parkside

Games with mom: I watch Netflix and Hulu with my mom. We play games together like Scavenger Hunt, Uno, and Sorry.

TaiLynn Jiardina

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Cool and great: My mom is cool and great. My mom always cooks for me.

Kamarian Crawford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Mom is amazing: I love my mom. She is amazing and really nice to me. I will never leave her. We're like paper and glue; we stick together. I love her so much and we are never not together. I love her so, so much.

Ivy Stombaugh

Grade 2, Stevenson

Three women: There are three important women in my life. Ms. Laughlin, she is so sweet. She is a good teacher. My mom, she is an awesome cook. She is kind. Mrs. Galloway, she is a great teacher. She is kind.

Rylee Arreola

Grade 3, Stevenson

Every mom is unique: Everyone’s mom gave birth to them but everyone’s mom is different. My mom loves to watch "Bones." It is her favorite TV show. My mom loves me a lot because I’m the youngest. My mom is good at cooking because she makes the best cheese.

Raven Cassell

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Kind and nice: My mom is kind and nice. I probably couldn’t have a better mom. I wish I could be with her all the time. She is the best.

Kennedy Davis

Grade 2, Washington

Two moms: I have two moms. I like having two moms. One of my mom's gave birth to me and my other mom did not. When I was born I had two moms.

Grey Davenport

Grade 3, Washington

Nothing without moms: I love my mom. She’s the best mother. If we didn’t have mom’s we wouldn’t be here … literally physically speaking.

Hanna Joy Shiff

Grade 5, Calvary

Mom is my teacher: My mom is important to me because she reads me books at night. She also makes good food. Another important mom is my teacher. She is important because she is helpful. She is also kind.

Merredith Toth