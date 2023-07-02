Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: If I could make a new animal

Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.

Teddy bear panda: My new animal would be a teddy bear panda. I would feed it bamboo.

Lillie Carlson

Grade 2, Bent

Hydrasus: If I could make a new animal I would make something that was half Pegasus and half hydra and it would be called Hydrasus.

Hanna Joy Shiff

Grade 5, Calvary

If I had my own animal: it would have one small eye and one big eye. It will have a spiky tail and a bumpy skin. It will be huge. It will have a spiky tail.

Wesley Slotky

Grade 1, Corpus Christi

Pandacorn: If I could create my own animal it would be a pandacorn. It has a rainbow horn and cute eyes. It is magical. I love it.

Kalyn O’Brien

Grade 1, Epiphany

Fairy dog: If I could make a new animal it would be a flying dog because if a dog could fly maybe you could ride on it. Only if you don’t hurt it it would be fine. Also I would call it a fairy dog.

Zola Turner

Grade 3, Grove

Lizrhin: If I could make a new animal it would be a lizard and a rhino. It would be a lizrhin. It would be strong.

Wyatt Moore

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Piggiwiggi: If I can make a new animal, I would call it the piggiwiggi. It will have one long, curly tail, and it will be blue with a unicorn horn on its forehead. That would be my new animal.

Vivien Herrkila

Grade 2, Northpoint

A fish cat: If I could choose two animals to mix together, I would choose a cat and a fish. The cat would swim and the fish would eat mice. His name would be Taco.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Mouse bear: I will combine a bear with a mouse. It would make a nice pet. It would eat everybody.

LT Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Snake Walker: My dream animal is Snake Walker. He dodges and he runs fast. He is a good hunter. He has good scales and is good at sneaking.

Logan Fincham

Grade 2, Parkside

Unicorns: If I could create an animal, it would be to make unicorns real. The horse’s body would have a teal coat with lavender hooves, soft blue wings, a golden horn, and a bright pink mane and tail. Her name would be Penny. She would eat candy canes.

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

The mushroom: I would make an animal named the mushroom but it would eat mushrooms and it wouldn’t eat anything else. It would be a red-like color too because of all the mushrooms it eats.

Jo Estrada

Grade 3, Sheridan

Mew: I would pick Mew. Mew would have pink and purple scales and super powers. He would have a tail and a cat face.

Jaxon Wright

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

The beetah: If I could make a new animal it would be a badger with the speed of the cheetah. It would move at the speed of 93 mph. The beetah (badger cheetah) would be green with black stripes.

Hudson Morefield

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

A mix of animals: My new animal would be a giraffe mixed with a unicorn and a bird mixed with a unicorn.

Bella Miranda

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Doghawks: My animal is a dog. It has wings and a shell. Its name is Doghawks. It can run 11,030 miles.

Elliot Carqueville

Grade 1, Washington

Dogdragon: If I could make a new animal it would be a dogdragon. It would be nice. It would use fire for good. It would help people in need. It is also good at saving people.

Braden Cotton

Grade 2, Washington

Panda dragon: If I could make a new animal it would be a panda mixed with a dragon, tiger and swan. It would have the face of a panda, the spikes of a dragon, the stripes of a tiger and the body of a swan.

Eliana Godfrey

Grade 3, Washington

Panda lion: If I could make a new animal it would be a panda and a lion. It would be black and white.

Samuel Bowling

Grade 2, Bent

Penguin dog: If I could make a new animal it would be a pengog, a penguin and a dog.

Julian Hooten

Grade 5, Calvary

Three-headed animal: It would have three heads. It would have a very long tail. It will have two dark red and dark purple eyes. It would have a big black and a little bit of blue. It would have a lot of small scales and a big mask.

Charles Slotky

Grade 1, Corpus Christi

Horsedog: If I could create my own animal it would be a horse plus a dog. I would call it a horsedog.

Piper Papatyi

Grade 1, Epiphany

Diyen: This is a dog mixed with a lion. His name is Diyen (di-yen). He has sharp teeth but very nice.

Benji Ritter

Grade 3, Grove

Cheetah pig: If I could make a new animal it would be a cheetah print pig with cat ears. Its name would be Leachen the pig. It would live somewhere warm and clean. There would be little pink spots in the cheetah print.

Bayliana Boyert

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Arctic monkey: I would make a crazy maken like a monkey. It will live in the Arctic and have no fur!

Avery Gulso

Grade 2, Northpoint

Flying fox bird: If I could mix two animals together, I would choose a fox and a bird. I would have a flying fox. That would be so cool!

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 4, Northpoint

Hamster cat: If I had any animal I would have a cat mixed with a hamster. It will be small enough to hold it in my hands.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

Mokakak: If I would make any animal it would be a mokakak. This animal is a monkey and a cow. Mokakak has white and black spots in its body with a round head.

Amira Bashary

Grade 2, Parkside

Talking basset hound: I would like to make a sleepy, flying, mind-reading and talking basset hound. I think my dogs would like a brother or sister.

Bennett Brucker

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Dino dog: I would make a dino dog. It would eat meat.

Heath Howard

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Twilight bird: If I could make a new animal I would call it Twilight the bird, the world’s fastest bird and the world’s biggest bird ever.

Akron Ahart

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Unidog: If I could make a new animal I would make a half dog half unicorn. It would be called a unidog. It would be a girl. She would be so beautiful. I would play with her all the time.

Skylar Plath

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

A dragon: I would make a dragon. It has fire breath. It does fly. It shoots fireballs out of his mouth.

John Watson

Grade 1, Washington

Dragalpeel: If I could make a new animal I would make a dragalpeel.

Joey Sidebotham

Grade 3, Washington

Giant shark dog: My new animal would be a big giant dog. It would be half shark. The big water tank would be around his body but he could still walk.

Harper Getty

Grade 2, Bent

Shapeshifting cat: If I could make a new animal, I would make shapeshifting cat with an amulet with a crescent moon on it.

Gemma Smith

Grade 5, Calvary

My animal: My animal is fluffy and cute and it is white. It will have a puffy tail. It will have blue cute eyes. It will have two short arms. It likes to eat ice cream. It likes to snuggle in warm blankets with me.

Vivian Reginelli

Grade 1, Corpus Christi

Pogfrog: If I could create me own animal it would be a pogfrog. I would like a pet pogfrog.

John Lawrence

Grade 1, Epiphany

Octosnail: It is an octopus and a snail combined. Octosnail is a vegetarian, but sometimes it eats metal and flesh. It’s eyes may look like palm trees, it’s hair looks like vines, it’s mouth may look like an underwater cave but don’t let it fool you.

Bradley Kuehnl

Grade 3, Grove

Wormpillar: If I could combine two animals I would combine a worm and a caterpillar. It would be called a wormpillar and when it grows up it will be beautiful.

Kaylynn Snyder

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Sinubug: I would make an animal named sinubug. It will have a body of a burger and it has arms, legs and cat eyes. It steals from people to get food.

Piper Friedrich

Grade 2, Northpoint

Tiger wolf: I will mix two types of animals: the saber-tooth tiger and the wolf.

Sheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

King crocodile: If I could create an animal it would be the king crocodile. It is 56.9 feet long and 164 feet tall. Its bite is as strong as a truck hitting you.

Tallan Brown