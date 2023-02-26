Each week, "Flying Horse" features dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: If I could create a new animal

Scroll to the bottom to see kids' submitted artwork.

The snider: I would combine a spider and a shark sun. It would be called a snider. It could go in history.

Brian Gonzalez

Grade 2, Bent

New hedgehog: If I could make a new animal it would be a hedgehog with a fox tail and cat ears.

Eve Gensel

Grade 5, Calvary

My animal: My animal has four legs it has two eyes, it has a tail, it has two ears, it has sharp nails.

Ollie Uhren

Grade 1, Corpus Christi

Merbunny: If I could make a new animal I would make a merbunny, a mermaid mixed with a bunny. I would make a merbunny because mermaids are cool and bunnies are adorable — well, at least most of them.

Aria Doran

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Half koala, half panda: If I could create my own animal it will be half koala and half panda. It would also be a red panda.

Addie Sikora

Grade 1, Epiphany

Superdog: The name of the animal is superdog. It may sound like a dog but it’s not. It has blue cotton-candy-like fur and has shiny black eyes. It is super fun, playful and outgoing. It is the nicest animal on the planet. It is super strong, and do not be on its bad side. It can hurt someone bad.

Nikko Nelson

Grade 3, Grove

Cheecow: If I could make a new animal I would combine a cheetah and a cow. I would call it a cheecow. It would eat grass. It is silly. A cheetah does not eat grass. A cow eats grass. I love cheetahs.

Jett Burns

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Arctic cow: My animal is an arctic cow. It’s going to be is an omnivore. It’s going to be white and blue. Also, it has very good hearing. It also has fur. That’s my animal.

Andrew Sriver

Grade 2, Northpoint

Flying fox: If I could mix two animals together, I would choose a fox and a bird. I would have a flying fox. That would be so cool!

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 4, Northpoint

Mouse bear: I will combine a bear with a mouse. It would make a nice pet. It would eat everybody.

LT Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Special dog: If I could make a new animal it would be a type of dog that drank a special type of water and turned into different colors and with sunglasses.

Braylen Ortiz

Grade 3, Oakland

Color-changing anaconda: My favorite dream animal is a color-changing anaconda. It is tiny, 8 inches long. But it has deadly venom. It can slither 5 mph. It can strike as fast as a blink.

Ethan Gibb

Grade 2, Parkside

Dog with wings: Everyone knows dogs are very loyal and protective animals. That’s why there are dogs to protect the community like police dogs and dogs that help firefighters. But my question is, what if dogs had wings? I think if I made a dog with wings it would help a lot of people like police officers, firefighters and just regular human beings in the community.

Anna Harmon

Grade 4, Prairieland

A spow: If I could create an animal it would be a spow. It's a mix between a spider and a cow. It would have eight legs, eyes and udders and have the looks of a cow. It would live on farms and make milk production eight times faster! The spow would eat grass and flies, and it would sound just like a cow.

Ryder Rutkowski

Grade 5, Prairieland

Unicorn dinosaur: If I could make an animal it would be a unicorn dinosaur. It can fly and poop jelly beans. It looks scary but can be nice and give you candy or sweets.

Bram Chapman

Grade 5, St. Mary's

New bird: If I could make a new animal it would be a bird. It would be mixed with a sparrow and a robin. What it would eat is steak. What it would drink is water.

Dimaggio Anderson

Grade 3, Sheridan

Fliggy: If I could make one animal, it would fly and swim. The color of it would be brown. It would have scales and fur. It would eat bugs, berries, and anything healthy. My animal would be called a fliggy.

Jackson Ross

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Tiger with wings: If I could make a new animal it would be a tiger with wings. It would be orange with black polka dots. It would run really fast. It would be the fire.

K’maya Polk

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Aqua: If I could make a new animal it would be an octopus with colored dots. It would have a horn too. It would live in the sea. It would be called Aqua.

Sophia Truong

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Flying shark: I would make a flying shark with laser eyes. They also have fangs and their fangs are poisonous. One drop of venom could kill 10 men. They will only bite bad guys and girls. They also can shapeshift.

Ethan Seckler

Grade 1, Washington

Flying fox: If I could make a new animal it would be a fox mixed with a bird. It would be able to fly. It would be a pet like a dog. The color of it would be red, orange or yellow. The name of it is flying fox.

Harrison Clark

Grade 2, Washington

Angel cat: If I could make a new animal I would make an angel cat.

Addie Potts

Grade 3, Washington

Spider-ant: My new animal would be a spider-ant. It would have a lot of legs. There would be 14 legs because a spider has 8 and an ant has 6.

Cali Monroe

Grade 2, Bent

Puglajon: If I could make a new animal I would make a puglajon, which is a pug mixed with a megaladon.

Porter Shanle

Grade 5, Calvary

Wings and spikes: My thing has a big tall and one big eye. My thing will have 12 wings and it will eat snakes and raccoons and foxes, and it will have spikes on it.

Amira Cyphers

Grade 1, Corpus Christi

Mer-puppy: If I could make a new animal I would mix a dog with a fish. I would call it a mer-puppy! They would be extra playful and would be amazing swimmers.

Sophia Chambers

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Giraffe cat: If I would create my own animal it would be a giraffe cat. It could blow fire.

Wyatt Kaisner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Dogfish: If I could make an animal I would make a dogfish because dogs can jump high and fish can swim fast. Dogs can be tall and fish can be small or big. Some dogs are soft. Some fish are thick. So it’s called a dogfish.

Brooklyn Denniston

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Arctic Max: If I can make a new animal, I would call it Arctic Max and it will have sharp claws, sharp teeth and a long mane like a horse. It would have stripes like a tiger and a body like a tiger, too. That is what I want my animal to be like.

April McNulty

Grade 2, Northpoint

Dog and cat mix: My new animal would be a dog mixed with a cat. This new animal will be as big as a school. He will live in my house.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

The Flying Horse: I want a flying horse.

Bellah Davis

Grade 3, Oakland

Mermacorn: If I could make a new animal I would be a mermacorn because I could swim with her. Her name is Ellie. Ellie is nice and kind.

Allie Heredia

Grade 2, Parkside

The meack: If I could create a new animal, it would be the meack! It can run very swiftly like an ostrich, and it sleeps all day like a cat. It has a cat head and body but its body is covered with black feathers! The meack eats fish, lizards and cat food. The meack is a warm-blooded animal, so it can make its own heat.

Reid Kuethe

Grade 5, Prairieland

Talking dog: If I could make any animal, it would be a talking dog! I love dogs, and I want to be able to talk with them. I hope I can actually make talking dogs one day.

Hazel Pawley

Grade 5, St. Mary's

A Torid: I would make a “torid,” a dino and an armadillo. It would be the ultimate predator.

Aodhan Rampd

Grade 3, Sheridan

Twenty, the fish: If I could make an animal, if would be called “Twenty.” It would be a five-eyed fish.

Kai Burgefield

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

A pink puppy: If I could make a new animal it would be a pink puppy. It flies every day and my pink puppy is about to have a baby. If you give her a treat she will love you, and my pet is named Amber. I love my dog. She is kind.

Nicole Kimpiob

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Human rabbit: My animal is a human rabbit with some hearts on it. Its name is Liana Cute. Hope you like my choices in animals together.

Damiyah Stennes

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Mix lots of animals: He is half lion and bird and bunny and cheetah. It eats everything. And his face was missing but it came back.

Landon Dunn

Grade 1, Washington

Dragon: If I could make a new animal it would be a dragon because it would be cool. It would be my pet because it would help me cook. It would be my forever friend.

Angel S.

Grade 2, Washington

Wolfacorn: If I could make a new animal I would make a wolfacorn, half wolf and half unicorn.

Makenzie Johnson

Grade 3, Washington

Stitch: My new animal would be Stitch from "Lilo and Stitch." He would be so cute and playful.

Treasures Young