Flying Horse: If I could have a superpower

Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: If I could have a superpower

Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.

Police officer: Being a police officer is cool but first you need to go to an academy. Then if you pass you get your badge. Next you get your uniforms. Then you get a car to get assessed with. It could be an SUV or a motorcycle. Now you can help people and catch criminals and stop bank thieves.

Grace Pappas

Grade 4, Benjamin

Two places at once: If I had a superpower it would be to be in two places at once.

Cali’anna Marlett

Grade 2, Bent

Talk to animals: If I had powers it would be to communicate with animals so I would know if they were sad or happy, and my second one would be to be able to change into animals.

Gemma Smith

Grade 5, Calvary

Fly: If I could have a superpower I would be able to fly in the sky. I could go wherever I want to go like Florida. I would also be able to help people if they need it. If my friend Leah was stuck up in a tree then I could fly up there and get here.

Hallie Greskoviak

Grade 4, Centennial

Invisible, fast: If I had superpowers, the superpower I would have is the invisibility power. Then, I will scare my sister. When we play hide-and-seek nobody will ever find me. Another power I would have is super speedy power. If I was running I will always be first place, every time

Kavyamithra Vasantharoman

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Telekinesis: If I could have a superpower it will be to move stuff with my mind so I can move stuff out of my way.

Easton Wright

Grade 1, Epiphany

Flying: If I could have any superpower it would be to fly so I don’t have to pay for a plane ticket and not have to wait too long to get on the plane.

Paige Frederick

Grade 3, Grove

Super speed: If I had a superpower it would be super speed because I would never lose tag. They would run as fast as they can and they still wouldn’t get me. I would win a race every time. I would be like the Flash.

Berwick Bloomberg

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Fly in the sky: Flying is my favorite superpower. I would fly high in the sky and have so much fun!

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Fly around the world: My superpower would be flying. I would fly around the world and to my friends and cousin's house.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

Spawn cats: I want to spawn a cat because I could get yarn for the cart. I want to spawn a dog because I could get my dog a squeaky toy. I could spawn heroes because I could ride the horses. I could spawn a backyard because I can swing and slide.

Ashlyn Smith

Grade 2, Parkside

Everything machines: If I could have a superpower I could make machines that could do anything! I could make pets even cuter. I could fight monsters if real.

Graham Rynerson

Grade 1, Prairieland

Lightning power: If I had a superpower I would want lightning because if my tablet or something else ran out of battery, I could just zap it and it would be recharged.

Abby Ortiz

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Infinity power: If I had a superpower it would be infinity so I can’t die.

Tyson Elmore

Grade 3, Sheridan

Climb walls: If I had superpowers I would be Spider-Man so I can be able to climb walls and prank my brother. I would never get rid of it.

Giovani Casas

Grade 2, Stevenson

Move things with mind: If I could have a superpower I would move things with my mind. If a person is falling off a building I could use my mind to save them from falling. I could fight worse enemies and I can save Stevenson School.

Emma Colby

Grade 3, Stevenson

Invisibility: If I had a superpower it would be invisibility. I would save stores from robbers.

Blain Fosythe-Daily

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Control the weather: If I had a superpower I would control the weather. I’d probably make it sunny and windy. I like the weather.

Isabella Shapiro

Grade 2, Washington

Teleportation: If I ever had a superpower I would have teleportation because then if I left something at home I could just snap.

Jackson Powell

Grade 3, Washington

Walk on walls: If I had a superpower it would be to walk on walls like the Flash because if I got robbed I could catch them easily.

Austin Lynch

Grade 2, Bent

Intelligence: If I had a superpower it would be smartness because then you could go to any college and university you want.

Anthony Fallat

Grade 5, Calvary

Help animals: If I could have any superpower it would be to talk to creatures to see if they’re hurt or hungry. I can learn what the creatures like and some stuff about them like if a deer is hurt I can help them.

Jerzei Rollings

Grade 4, Centennial

Breathe lava: If I could have a superpower I could breathe lava. It is a superpower. I can fill big buckets.

John Lawrence

Grade 1, Epiphany

Animal whisperer: If I had a superpower it would be to talk to animals. I would go to each animal and ask what they wanted and I would give it to them.

Myla McClure

Grade 3, Grove

Electric power: I would have electric power because whoever is mean to me I will shock them. I also could fix people’s internet.

Eli Gentes

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Flying, invisibility: Flying and invisibility are my favorite superpowers. If I could fly anywhere, I would fly to India. If I were invisible I would hide during the game tag so I would never be it.

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

Control fire: If I had any superpower it would be to control fire because I could stop bad guys with fireballs. I will do a dramatic entrance through a fire wall.

George Dicken

Grade 2, Parkside

Super gloves: If I could have a superpower it would be gloves that could blast. I could blast bad guys and I can take them off when I want to.

Micah Carden

Grade 1, Prairieland

Super strength: If I had a superpower it would be super strength. I would have super strength because I could help people stuck under places that others could not reach. I could save so many lives with this power.

Lucas Prochnow

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Crime stopper: If I had a superpower I will help people and stop crime.

Kamarion Crawford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Superman: If I was a superhero I would be Superman because he is made of steel and he can shoot lasers out of his eyes and he also has super strength and he is the leader of the Justice League. If I was a superhero I would be like him.

Dalton Slade

Grade 2, Stevenson

Control animals: If I had a superpower it would be to control animals and even make it so that they can do things that type of animal could not do. I think that it would be a very cool superpower.

Asa Mohr

Grade 2, Washington

Create forcefields: If I could have a superpower I would have two. My first superpower would be talking to animals because I love animals so much. My second power would be forcefields. I would have forcefields so I could protect my family.

Hattie Holtke

Grade 3, Washington

Long arms: If I had a superpower it would be to have long arms.

Evelyn Cox

Grade 2, Bent

Time travel: If I could have a superpower I would want to be able to travel to any time or place ever except heaven because that’s impossible. Then I would travel to Destin on spring break.

Elizabeth Knowles

Grade 5, Calvary

Shapeshifter: If I could have a superpower I could get super little and big. I could fly.

Analise Kamradt

Grade 1, Epiphany