Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Heroes

Ma and Pa: My heroes are my papa and my mom.

Calianna Marlett

Grade 2, Bent

My mom: My hero is my mom because she helps me with almost everything. I love her so, so much. I can’t live without her.

Elly Wallgren

Grade 3, Calvary

My dad: My dad is my hero because he is a farmer. He also helps us to eat more food. Another reason why he is my hero is because whenever my sister or I get hurt he helps us. I love my dad.

Lilly Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Both the best: My hero is mom. Her power is love. She is the best. Dad is the best too. He plays with me.

Joseph Paine

Grade 1, Epiphany

My uncle: My hero is my uncle because he was in the military. He went to help people. I think he is brave.

Jett Burns

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My heroes: My mom and dad are my heroes. They take care of me. They feed me; they give me clothes and toys. They give me hugs and squeezes. Mom and Dad love me!

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 4, Northpoint

My teacher: My hero is my teacher, Miss Wolfe. She is the best because she takes good care of so many kids, like 1,000. I am so glad I got Miss Wolfe as my teacher.

Lasya Rachineni

Grade 2, Oakland

Super girl: I drew a superhero label. It was the super girl.

Violet Danner

Grade 3, Oakland

The police: My heroes are policemen because they arrest bad guys. They help others by finding clues and looking close.

Blake Williams

Grade 2, Parkside

Many heroes: There are many types of heroes. Some heroes save the country from war. Some heroes save us from sickness. Others put out fires, help people after storms and help people who are struggling.

Ava Schertz

Grade 3, Prairieland

Superheroes: I have a lot of favorite superheroes but if I had to pick one I would pick Wonder Woman. I have a lot of reasons why I like her, but she is fictional. I think the true hero is my mom. She could do many things superheroes can, for example save a cat from a tree.

Anna Harmon

Grade 4, Prairieland

Mom is the real hero: When people think of a hero, they might think of Batman, Spider-Man, or Wonder Woman. My hero is my mom. If she was not in my life I don't know what I would do. She buys food for me, clothes, and school supplies. She also helps me with homework, and when I'm feeling down she always cheers me up.

Melea Smith

Grade 5, Prairieland

Catwoman: My favorite hero is Catwoman. I like her because she likes cats and so do I. Her costume is also really pretty.

TaiLynn Jiardina

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Superman: My favorite hero is Superman because he saves people from falling and I love watching people fly in movies.

Theresia Kasongo

Grade 3, Sheridan

Mom is a hero: My hero is my mom. My mom always takes care of me. She feeds me to make sure I’m alive. She buys me things even when I don’t ask. When I get hurt she always takes me in the house. I love my mom.

Miyah Rushing

Grade 4, Sheridan

Help people: Heroes are like firemen, policemen, and the Army because they help lots of people.

Ariyah Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

Mrs. Hobson: I think that Mrs. Hobson is my hero because she is nice!

Jackson Ross

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Big brother: My heroes are my big brother and my dad.

KeMauni Heard

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Dino Girl: My hero is Dino Girl! I came up with her myself. Her superpower is she can turn into any dinosaur or something prehistoric and she has rocket power rollerblades!

Willa Lee Brockmeyer

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Michael Jordan: My favorite hero is Michael Jordan.

Jackson Yoder

Grade 3, Calvary

Iron Man: My favorite hero is Iron Man because he can shoot lasers out of his hands.

Maddox Grace

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Firefighter: My hero is a firefighter because they save people and fight fires.

Josie Hughs

Grade 1, Epiphany

Doctors: My heroes are doctors because they help you when you are sick or hurt. I want to be a doctor when I grow up so I can be a hero too.

Bayliana Boyert

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Mom: My mom is my hero. She can do a lot of stuff. She keeps the house clean. She feeds me. My mom plays games with me. She loves me. My mom is awesome!

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

Patty Kane: My hero is Patty Kane. He plays my team the Chicago Blackhawks. He plays for my favorite sport, hockey. He plays in NHL. He gets lots of goals. He has my favorite number, 88.

George Dicken

Grade 2, Parkside

Dogs: I think dogs are heroes. A lot of dogs train to help people like police and firemen. Some dogs help people that are disabled and have problems. Dogs also can be guards to protect something special and worth a lot.

Kate Owens

Grade 3, Prairieland

You can be a hero: Heroes are not real, but they are fun to read in books! Some of the famous heroes’ names are Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, etc. But there are some heroes that are actually real! You can actually be a hero by helping others at school. You can also help people that are not in just your school.

Sydney Lieder

Grade 4, Prairieland

Elsa from "Frozen": My favorite hero is Elsa because she has powers and because she can freeze things.

Abigail Ortiz

Grade 5, St. Mary's

My family: My heroes are my family. I love my family because they take care of me. My sister and my mom, I love them.

Samuella Wilu

Grade 3, Sheridan

Favorite superhero: My favorite superhero is my mom because she helps me a lot and cares for me.

Jordyn Young

Grade 4, Sheridan

What makes a hero: A hero to me is someone who helps people. My hero is my mom. Firemen are heroes too.

Jamir Lanier

Grade 2, Stevenson

Spider-Man: Spider-Man is a hero because he saves people. He sticks with webs.

Kesnee Klauzer

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

My parents: My heroes are my mom and dad because they do everything for me.

Jordi Cordero

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Save lives: Heroes save your lives but not all the time because some of them even help you if you’re poor or something.

Tania Shah

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

The Incredibles: My favorite heroes are the Incredibles because they are so cool.

Sophiana Spicer

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

The Hulk: My superhero is Hulk. I called Hulk. He saved my cat.

Piper Papatyi

Grade 1, Epiphany

The military: My hero is the military because when people are lost or when people are hurt they always are good sports to everybody.

Kaden Buss

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Dad: My dad is my hero. He makes everyone happy. I love my dad.

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

My grandpa: My hero is my grandpa; he lets us go places with him. My grandpa got a new car for him to drive. My grandpa got a kitten for us. My grandpa brings us to the college. My grandpa keeps the cat from scratching us.

Noela Gonzalez

Grade 2, Parkside

Heroes are everywhere: Heroes live everywhere in the world from where you live to all the way across the planet. Heroes are everywhere!

Morgan Brigham

Grade 3, Prairieland

Help the world: Heroes are people who help the world. My hero is my dad because he is a police officer. There is lot of heroes like firefighters. They help the world a lot. My dad works really hard and gets money for food.

Madelyn McNicol

Grade 4, Prairieland

Batman: My favorite hero is Batman because he saves people from dying. I like Batman because when I was little I saw the first Batman, and it was awesome.

Ivanna Wallace