Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Heroes
Ma and Pa: My heroes are my papa and my mom.
Calianna Marlett
Grade 2, Bent
My mom: My hero is my mom because she helps me with almost everything. I love her so, so much. I can’t live without her.
Elly Wallgren
Grade 3, Calvary
My dad: My dad is my hero because he is a farmer. He also helps us to eat more food. Another reason why he is my hero is because whenever my sister or I get hurt he helps us. I love my dad.
Lilly Kelley
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Both the best: My hero is mom. Her power is love. She is the best. Dad is the best too. He plays with me.
Joseph Paine
Grade 1, Epiphany
My uncle: My hero is my uncle because he was in the military. He went to help people. I think he is brave.
Jett Burns
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My heroes: My mom and dad are my heroes. They take care of me. They feed me; they give me clothes and toys. They give me hugs and squeezes. Mom and Dad love me!
Ismael Abreu Arias
Grade 4, Northpoint
My teacher: My hero is my teacher, Miss Wolfe. She is the best because she takes good care of so many kids, like 1,000. I am so glad I got Miss Wolfe as my teacher.
Lasya Rachineni
Grade 2, Oakland
Super girl: I drew a superhero label. It was the super girl.
Violet Danner
Grade 3, Oakland
The police: My heroes are policemen because they arrest bad guys. They help others by finding clues and looking close.
Blake Williams
Grade 2, Parkside
Many heroes: There are many types of heroes. Some heroes save the country from war. Some heroes save us from sickness. Others put out fires, help people after storms and help people who are struggling.
Ava Schertz
Grade 3, Prairieland
Superheroes: I have a lot of favorite superheroes but if I had to pick one I would pick Wonder Woman. I have a lot of reasons why I like her, but she is fictional. I think the true hero is my mom. She could do many things superheroes can, for example save a cat from a tree.
Anna Harmon
Grade 4, Prairieland
Mom is the real hero: When people think of a hero, they might think of Batman, Spider-Man, or Wonder Woman. My hero is my mom. If she was not in my life I don't know what I would do. She buys food for me, clothes, and school supplies. She also helps me with homework, and when I'm feeling down she always cheers me up.
Melea Smith
Grade 5, Prairieland
Catwoman: My favorite hero is Catwoman. I like her because she likes cats and so do I. Her costume is also really pretty.
TaiLynn Jiardina
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Superman: My favorite hero is Superman because he saves people from falling and I love watching people fly in movies.
Theresia Kasongo
Grade 3, Sheridan
Mom is a hero: My hero is my mom. My mom always takes care of me. She feeds me to make sure I’m alive. She buys me things even when I don’t ask. When I get hurt she always takes me in the house. I love my mom.
Miyah Rushing
Grade 4, Sheridan
Help people: Heroes are like firemen, policemen, and the Army because they help lots of people.
Ariyah Brown
Grade 2, Stevenson
Mrs. Hobson: I think that Mrs. Hobson is my hero because she is nice!
Jackson Ross
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Big brother: My heroes are my big brother and my dad.
KeMauni Heard
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Dino Girl: My hero is Dino Girl! I came up with her myself. Her superpower is she can turn into any dinosaur or something prehistoric and she has rocket power rollerblades!
Willa Lee Brockmeyer
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Michael Jordan: My favorite hero is Michael Jordan.
Jackson Yoder
Grade 3, Calvary
Iron Man: My favorite hero is Iron Man because he can shoot lasers out of his hands.
Maddox Grace
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Firefighter: My hero is a firefighter because they save people and fight fires.
Josie Hughs
Grade 1, Epiphany
Doctors: My heroes are doctors because they help you when you are sick or hurt. I want to be a doctor when I grow up so I can be a hero too.
Bayliana Boyert
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Mom: My mom is my hero. She can do a lot of stuff. She keeps the house clean. She feeds me. My mom plays games with me. She loves me. My mom is awesome!
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 4, Northpoint
Patty Kane: My hero is Patty Kane. He plays my team the Chicago Blackhawks. He plays for my favorite sport, hockey. He plays in NHL. He gets lots of goals. He has my favorite number, 88.
George Dicken
Grade 2, Parkside
Dogs: I think dogs are heroes. A lot of dogs train to help people like police and firemen. Some dogs help people that are disabled and have problems. Dogs also can be guards to protect something special and worth a lot.
Kate Owens
Grade 3, Prairieland
You can be a hero: Heroes are not real, but they are fun to read in books! Some of the famous heroes’ names are Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, etc. But there are some heroes that are actually real! You can actually be a hero by helping others at school. You can also help people that are not in just your school.
Sydney Lieder
Grade 4, Prairieland
Elsa from "Frozen": My favorite hero is Elsa because she has powers and because she can freeze things.
Abigail Ortiz
Grade 5, St. Mary's
My family: My heroes are my family. I love my family because they take care of me. My sister and my mom, I love them.
Samuella Wilu
Grade 3, Sheridan
Favorite superhero: My favorite superhero is my mom because she helps me a lot and cares for me.
Jordyn Young
Grade 4, Sheridan
What makes a hero: A hero to me is someone who helps people. My hero is my mom. Firemen are heroes too.
Jamir Lanier
Grade 2, Stevenson
Spider-Man: Spider-Man is a hero because he saves people. He sticks with webs.
Kesnee Klauzer
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
My parents: My heroes are my mom and dad because they do everything for me.
Jordi Cordero
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Save lives: Heroes save your lives but not all the time because some of them even help you if you’re poor or something.
Tania Shah
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
The Incredibles: My favorite heroes are the Incredibles because they are so cool.
Sophiana Spicer
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
The Hulk: My superhero is Hulk. I called Hulk. He saved my cat.
Piper Papatyi
Grade 1, Epiphany
The military: My hero is the military because when people are lost or when people are hurt they always are good sports to everybody.
Kaden Buss
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Dad: My dad is my hero. He makes everyone happy. I love my dad.
Aadi Avala
Grade 4, Northpoint
My grandpa: My hero is my grandpa; he lets us go places with him. My grandpa got a new car for him to drive. My grandpa got a kitten for us. My grandpa brings us to the college. My grandpa keeps the cat from scratching us.
Noela Gonzalez
Grade 2, Parkside
Heroes are everywhere: Heroes live everywhere in the world from where you live to all the way across the planet. Heroes are everywhere!
Morgan Brigham
Grade 3, Prairieland
Help the world: Heroes are people who help the world. My hero is my dad because he is a police officer. There is lot of heroes like firefighters. They help the world a lot. My dad works really hard and gets money for food.
Madelyn McNicol
Grade 4, Prairieland
Batman: My favorite hero is Batman because he saves people from dying. I like Batman because when I was little I saw the first Batman, and it was awesome.
Ivanna Wallace
Grade 5, St. Mary's