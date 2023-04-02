Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Easter/spring

Fortnite: I play Fortnite in the spring.

David Bryant

Grade 2, Bent

Loves Jesus: I love Easter because I love Jesus! I also love finding eggs. I love that Easter is in spring because we can go outside to find eggs.

Jersey Baier

Grade 1, Calvary

Loves Easter and spring: I love Easter and spring because spring is sunny out and the flowers grow and the trees bud. I love Easter because we get to celebrate Jesus rising from the dead!

Azalea Baier

Grade 2, Calvary

Favorite season: Spring is one of my favorite seasons of the year. It’s full of wonderful things like flowers blooming, perfect outside temperature, but the best of them all in Easter when you can celebrate Jesus’ resurrection and have big Easter egg hunts.

Amelia Easter

Grade 5, Calvary

Resurrection: Easter and spring are very fun because on Easter you celebrate Jesus’ resurrection. You get sweet candy.

Delaney Brondell

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

My name: “Easter” sounds like “Easton.” My brother’s birthday is close to Easter. I like Easter because you get to find eggs.

Easton Wright

Grade 1, Epiphany

Lent: I love Easter because the Easter Bunny comes to our house and hides eggs for us, but it is also Lent so you should pray to God because God loves you and we love him. Easter is fun because you get to find eggs that the Easter Bunny hides and because you get to play games and have fun with family.

Abby Fuller

Grade 3, Epiphany

Favorite holiday: Easter is one of my favorite holidays. It is the day that Jesus rose from the dead. On Easter you can go to Mass or visit friends.

Trinity Bussan

Grade 4, Epiphany

Jesus rose: Easter is when Jesus rose from the dead. Jesus rose on Easter Sunday. It is in April this year. Easter is part of Lent.

Liam Gustafson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Beautiful season: Spring is a beautiful season. All of the flowers on the trees start to bloom. It also starts to get warm!

Bathsheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

For Easter: On Easter I am going to my Auntie’s house in St. Louis. I will also get to see my cousins. We are going to eat dinner and then go on an Easter egg hunt.

La’Teriyana Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Go for walks: In the spring I go for walks. I get to pick some flowers. It gets warm. I also get to see a lot I can see butterflies.

Johnathan Huey

Grade 2, Parkside

Baseball season: I’m on cloud nine in the spring when baseball season starts. The action and the intensity make baseball so much fun. You will have an excellent time if you watch or play the game. The satisfying crack of the bat is astonishing. The smoothness when someone fields a ball or the announcer’s voice whenever something happens is stunning!

Mason Schweizer

Grade 5, Prairieland

Before summer: Spring is what is seen as the season before summer. Spring is the season that preps for summer, like designers they need to gather all their fabrics and needles to make dresses that turn heads.

Palmer Graven

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Spring is good: Spring is good because you can spend time with family. Easter is where you get candy.

Paisley Bolden

Grade 3, Sheridan

My sister Spring: I have an older sister named Spring. She was born on May 7th which is in the spring. She reminds me of the spring season because her name is Spring. Every time I’m with her it’s spring.

Seniyah Patterson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Find eggs: Easter is when people go find eggs outside. When you go back in the house and you open all your eggs that you collect and you open it and there is candy in there sometimes money.

Emma Colby

Grade 3, Stevenson

Spring is the best: Easter is my favorite holiday because it is in spring and spring is my favorite season. I love spring because spring is not too cold, hot, snowy, or sunny. And I love chocolate.

Tanaya Smit Shah

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Spring break: The reason why I like spring and Easter is because I get to have spring break and also spring is my favorite season. I like Easter because I get to find candy like chocolate and other stuff like gummies and sour candy and sometimes I find a king-size candy bar.

Brady Miranda

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Spring is fun: If I think of spring I think of fun, rainbows, and running. I’m really looking forward for spring. And that means more playdates and sleepovers.

Alex Crowley

Grade 1, Washington

Get candy: I love Easter. You get to find Easter eggs and get candy. I like to find eggs. It is my favorite holiday too. I like to dye eggs with color. I like spring. The trees start to grow leaves; animals come back from the south.

Henry Lyons

Grade 3, Washington

Best holiday: Easter is the best holiday ever. My favorite part about Easter is I do it twice, once at my house and once at my grandma’s. At my house my siblings and I find 12 eggs each, then we open the egg and get candy. At the end there are gifts from the Easter Bunny like Legos or more candy.

Will Simpson

Grade 4, Washington

Play outside: I love Easter and spring because you can be outside. You can hang out with your family. I hang out with my family a lot.

Piper Kent

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Spring is pretty: Spring is pretty with all the flowers and butterflies. The weather feels nice in the spring. It is usually not too hot and not too cold. I love spring.

Nora Bellas

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Rainy season: Spring is the rainier season. In spring, it is the Easter season. The Easter Bunny comes in spring. Animals get out of hibernating. Easter is a good season and it is in spring.

Joseph Paine

Grade 1, Epiphany

Send a letter: What I like about Easter is I get to write a letter to the Easter Bunny and make a mailbox. The Easter Bunny puts Easter eggs in it and some more stuff like a shirt and a stuffed animal.

Bryson Easton

Grade 3, Epiphany

Find the most eggs: I love Easter because I find the most eggs.

Jeremih Carter

Grade 2, Bent

Grow flowers: In the spring, I like to grow flowers. My favorite flower is a sunflower.

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Daylight Savings: I love spring because of daylight savings. That is all I have to say.

Hanna Joy Shiff

Grade 5, Calvary

Dying eggs: I rinse my hands before dying the eggs. Next we put eggs in the cup with colored water. Then we take out the eggs and we put dots on the eggs with markers. Lastly, we hide the eggs.

Nina Razny

Grade 2, Parkside

A fun time: Easter is my favorite holiday because I was born around Easter Sunday. Spring is also a pretty fun time because it means summer is coming. I like Easter because my brother and I will always race to see who can find the most eggs.

Ben White

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Warm weather: I like the season spring because that means summer will be coming. It starts to get warmer and the sun comes out more. We also have spring break!

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

Loves candy: Easter is my favorite because you get to look for eggs and then there may be money inside and lots of candy. I love candy.

Akia Wright

Grade 3, Sheridan

April 9: Easter is April 9. Some people believe the Easter Bunny is real and some people don’t. I don’t believe the Easter Bunny is real either. Some think it is a myth. But the Easter Bunny is just somebody dressed up and I got that three years ago.

Dalton Slade

Grade 2, Stevenson

Jesus comes back: I love Easter because Jesus came back to life.

Brynn Kuhlman

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Easter Bunny: One of my favorite things about Easter is the Easter Bunny. I also like looking for eggs. I also like when my grandparents come because we don’t see them very often.

Ava Gully

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Spend time with family: I love Easter because we get to spend time with friends and family. I love to celebrate Easter. You get to see an Easter rabbit.

Royston Williams

Grade 1, Washington

Pick flowers and pray: In spring I love to pick flowers from my garden. On Easter I pray every hour to prepare.

Adelyn McKenna

Grade 3, Washington

Grandma’s house: So the reason I like Easter is we always go to my grandma’s house and make good food. I get to play with my cousins why she is making food. We get to play and just get time to spend with my family. It is a wonderful time of the year.

Malia Alvarez

Grade 4, Washington

Egg hunts: I go on an Easter egg Hunt. I get chocolate, toys, and other fun stuff.

Samuel Bowling

Grade 2, Bent

About God: Easter is so much fun. You get to have an Easter egg hunt. But it is not all about that. It’s about God and he’s risen. I love Easter.

Colette Wrezinski

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Spring cookouts: I love spring. It’s super warm outside! Sometimes we go to my grandparents’ house the first Thursday of the month and we have a cookout outside. There are games, snacks, and family there!

Summer Stine