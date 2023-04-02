Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Easter/spring
Fortnite: I play Fortnite in the spring.
David Bryant
Grade 2, Bent
Loves Jesus: I love Easter because I love Jesus! I also love finding eggs. I love that Easter is in spring because we can go outside to find eggs.
Jersey Baier
Grade 1, Calvary
Loves Easter and spring: I love Easter and spring because spring is sunny out and the flowers grow and the trees bud. I love Easter because we get to celebrate Jesus rising from the dead!
Azalea Baier
Grade 2, Calvary
Favorite season: Spring is one of my favorite seasons of the year. It’s full of wonderful things like flowers blooming, perfect outside temperature, but the best of them all in Easter when you can celebrate Jesus’ resurrection and have big Easter egg hunts.
Amelia Easter
Grade 5, Calvary
Resurrection: Easter and spring are very fun because on Easter you celebrate Jesus’ resurrection. You get sweet candy.
Delaney Brondell
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
My name: “Easter” sounds like “Easton.” My brother’s birthday is close to Easter. I like Easter because you get to find eggs.
Easton Wright
Grade 1, Epiphany
Lent: I love Easter because the Easter Bunny comes to our house and hides eggs for us, but it is also Lent so you should pray to God because God loves you and we love him. Easter is fun because you get to find eggs that the Easter Bunny hides and because you get to play games and have fun with family.
Abby Fuller
Grade 3, Epiphany
Favorite holiday: Easter is one of my favorite holidays. It is the day that Jesus rose from the dead. On Easter you can go to Mass or visit friends.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 4, Epiphany
Jesus rose: Easter is when Jesus rose from the dead. Jesus rose on Easter Sunday. It is in April this year. Easter is part of Lent.
Liam Gustafson
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Beautiful season: Spring is a beautiful season. All of the flowers on the trees start to bloom. It also starts to get warm!
Bathsheba Hampton
Grade 4, Northpoint
For Easter: On Easter I am going to my Auntie’s house in St. Louis. I will also get to see my cousins. We are going to eat dinner and then go on an Easter egg hunt.
La’Teriyana Howard
Grade 5, Northpoint
Go for walks: In the spring I go for walks. I get to pick some flowers. It gets warm. I also get to see a lot I can see butterflies.
Johnathan Huey
Grade 2, Parkside
Baseball season: I’m on cloud nine in the spring when baseball season starts. The action and the intensity make baseball so much fun. You will have an excellent time if you watch or play the game. The satisfying crack of the bat is astonishing. The smoothness when someone fields a ball or the announcer’s voice whenever something happens is stunning!
Mason Schweizer
Grade 5, Prairieland
Before summer: Spring is what is seen as the season before summer. Spring is the season that preps for summer, like designers they need to gather all their fabrics and needles to make dresses that turn heads.
Palmer Graven
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Spring is good: Spring is good because you can spend time with family. Easter is where you get candy.
Paisley Bolden
Grade 3, Sheridan
My sister Spring: I have an older sister named Spring. She was born on May 7th which is in the spring. She reminds me of the spring season because her name is Spring. Every time I’m with her it’s spring.
Seniyah Patterson
Grade 2, Stevenson
Find eggs: Easter is when people go find eggs outside. When you go back in the house and you open all your eggs that you collect and you open it and there is candy in there sometimes money.
Emma Colby
Grade 3, Stevenson
Spring is the best: Easter is my favorite holiday because it is in spring and spring is my favorite season. I love spring because spring is not too cold, hot, snowy, or sunny. And I love chocolate.
Tanaya Smit Shah
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Spring break: The reason why I like spring and Easter is because I get to have spring break and also spring is my favorite season. I like Easter because I get to find candy like chocolate and other stuff like gummies and sour candy and sometimes I find a king-size candy bar.
Brady Miranda
Grade 5, Sugar Creek
Spring is fun: If I think of spring I think of fun, rainbows, and running. I’m really looking forward for spring. And that means more playdates and sleepovers.
Alex Crowley
Grade 1, Washington
Get candy: I love Easter. You get to find Easter eggs and get candy. I like to find eggs. It is my favorite holiday too. I like to dye eggs with color. I like spring. The trees start to grow leaves; animals come back from the south.
Henry Lyons
Grade 3, Washington
Best holiday: Easter is the best holiday ever. My favorite part about Easter is I do it twice, once at my house and once at my grandma’s. At my house my siblings and I find 12 eggs each, then we open the egg and get candy. At the end there are gifts from the Easter Bunny like Legos or more candy.
Will Simpson
Grade 4, Washington
Play outside: I love Easter and spring because you can be outside. You can hang out with your family. I hang out with my family a lot.
Piper Kent
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Spring is pretty: Spring is pretty with all the flowers and butterflies. The weather feels nice in the spring. It is usually not too hot and not too cold. I love spring.
Nora Bellas
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Rainy season: Spring is the rainier season. In spring, it is the Easter season. The Easter Bunny comes in spring. Animals get out of hibernating. Easter is a good season and it is in spring.
Joseph Paine
Grade 1, Epiphany
Send a letter: What I like about Easter is I get to write a letter to the Easter Bunny and make a mailbox. The Easter Bunny puts Easter eggs in it and some more stuff like a shirt and a stuffed animal.
Bryson Easton
Grade 3, Epiphany
Find the most eggs: I love Easter because I find the most eggs.
Jeremih Carter
Grade 2, Bent
Grow flowers: In the spring, I like to grow flowers. My favorite flower is a sunflower.
Ali Bouzouma
Grade 4, Northpoint
Daylight Savings: I love spring because of daylight savings. That is all I have to say.
Hanna Joy Shiff
Grade 5, Calvary
Dying eggs: I rinse my hands before dying the eggs. Next we put eggs in the cup with colored water. Then we take out the eggs and we put dots on the eggs with markers. Lastly, we hide the eggs.
Nina Razny
Grade 2, Parkside
A fun time: Easter is my favorite holiday because I was born around Easter Sunday. Spring is also a pretty fun time because it means summer is coming. I like Easter because my brother and I will always race to see who can find the most eggs.
Ben White
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Warm weather: I like the season spring because that means summer will be coming. It starts to get warmer and the sun comes out more. We also have spring break!
Angelina Novy
Grade 5, Northpoint
Loves candy: Easter is my favorite because you get to look for eggs and then there may be money inside and lots of candy. I love candy.
Akia Wright
Grade 3, Sheridan
April 9: Easter is April 9. Some people believe the Easter Bunny is real and some people don’t. I don’t believe the Easter Bunny is real either. Some think it is a myth. But the Easter Bunny is just somebody dressed up and I got that three years ago.
Dalton Slade
Grade 2, Stevenson
Jesus comes back: I love Easter because Jesus came back to life.
Brynn Kuhlman
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Easter Bunny: One of my favorite things about Easter is the Easter Bunny. I also like looking for eggs. I also like when my grandparents come because we don’t see them very often.
Ava Gully
Grade 5, Sugar Creek
Spend time with family: I love Easter because we get to spend time with friends and family. I love to celebrate Easter. You get to see an Easter rabbit.
Royston Williams
Grade 1, Washington
Pick flowers and pray: In spring I love to pick flowers from my garden. On Easter I pray every hour to prepare.
Adelyn McKenna
Grade 3, Washington
Grandma’s house: So the reason I like Easter is we always go to my grandma’s house and make good food. I get to play with my cousins why she is making food. We get to play and just get time to spend with my family. It is a wonderful time of the year.
Malia Alvarez
Grade 4, Washington
Egg hunts: I go on an Easter egg Hunt. I get chocolate, toys, and other fun stuff.
Samuel Bowling
Grade 2, Bent
About God: Easter is so much fun. You get to have an Easter egg hunt. But it is not all about that. It’s about God and he’s risen. I love Easter.
Colette Wrezinski
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Spring cookouts: I love spring. It’s super warm outside! Sometimes we go to my grandparents’ house the first Thursday of the month and we have a cookout outside. There are games, snacks, and family there!
Summer Stine
Grade 3, Stevenson