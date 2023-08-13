Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Dads

Has my back: I love my dad because he is nice, funny, cool and helpful. My dad has my back all the time.

Lucy Sexton

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

The best: I love my dad. My dad and I love to play games. My dad is the best. My dad plays video games.

Theo Metz

Grade 1, Epiphany

Helps me: My dad grew up on a farm with cows. I love my dad. He is so nice, kind, and loving. He helps me when I need help. I love to play games with him.

Felicity Young

Grade 3, Epiphany

Important: My dad is important. He is a firefighter. He can also drive a tow truck. The most important thing is him being my dad. As you can see he is very important.

Colin Gauger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Hang out with dad: I like to hang out with my dad. I enjoy going to his house and seeing my other siblings. My favorite place to go with my dad is the zoo.

Bathsheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

Dad is fun: My dad is the best because we have fun whenever we go somewhere. We love ’80s and ’90s music. Whenever he gets to go outside, we play football, baseball and basketball.

Osvaldo Salinas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Skating and jumping: My dad is the best. We go skating or to the jumping places like Sky Zone, but it shut down.

Kylan Callahan

Grade 3, Sheridan

49ers fans: My dad lets me play on the VR. We are both 49ers fans. We ride in the cool red car.

Heath Howard

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Things I do with dad: I like to go to Jimmy John’s with my dad, of course. My dad and I also like to go to football games. That’s what I like to do with my dad.

Sophie Williams

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Favorite person: My dad is one of my favorite people in the world. I love him so much. My dad and I do a lot together. We snuggle together and watch movies together. We also play games together.

Skylar Plath

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Catch with dad: I love my dad because he will always play catch with me.

Maddox Grace

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Likes the Bears: I love my dad. He is the best. My dad loves the Bears football team. He also likes baseball.

Cisco Head

Grade 1, Epiphany

Lets me play: I love my dad because he always lets me and my brother Henry play Mario World. I also love my dad because he lets me play with my friends after dinner. He also did a half marathon and got second place.

George Thompson

Grade 3, Epiphany

My grandpa: My grandpa is an important man. He makes wooden things. He made me a wooden motorcycle. I got to go fishing. I caught 11 fish. I have fish. He is a good grandpa.

Coleman Weyhrich

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Spoils me: My dad spoils me. He makes funny jokes. He is protective and fun to play with. We play football in the backyard. We like to eat pizza and go to Eastland Mall. We get food and popcorn. We go to Starbucks and get egg bites. My dad is the best!

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Movies with dad: My dad is fun. My dad took us to the movies. It was fun.

Kamarian Crawford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Loves me: My dad loves me, and I love him too. I like to cuddle with my dad. My dad reads to me.

Madelyn Johnson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Makes me laugh: My dad is the best. Sometimes he would tickle me when I’m sad to make me laugh. Sometimes he would pretend to be mad; it makes me laugh.

Ariana Williams

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Daddy-daughter dance: I went to the daddy-daughter dance with my dad. The daddy-daughter dance is where you and your dad go and dance. I love my dad.

Audrey Hermes

Grade 1, Epiphany

Spend time with dad: I love my dad and he is my favorite. He is nice and funny. He works from home so I get to spend more time with him.

Anna Joseph

Grade 3, Epiphany

Best father: My dad is the best father ever. He eats popsicles with me. He plays catch with me. He gives my piggyback rides. He takes me places with him. He is the best father ever. My dad and I love each other.

Frankimae Finck

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Supports me: My dad always supports me with my sports. He makes very good food and tells me what's good and bad in life.

Valentina Ortiz-Martinez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Second dad: My second dad Cody is the best ever. He plays games, RPGs, Pokémon, Nintendo, phone, computer, and on Twitch. He’s so cool and fun. He even lets me watch "The Simpsons" at night. It’s so cool, especially when we build forts.

Adohan Rampa

Grade 3, Sheridan

My dad: My dad was the smartest and kindest person. He taught me math and took care of my family. I loved sitting on his lap. I loved him very much. And he got me lots of toys and I cannot forget I love him so, so much.

Nicole Kimpiob

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Watches sports: I love my dad. My dad is the best dad ever. I love my dad. He likes watching football.

Brooklyn Ninells

Grade 1, Epiphany

Marathon dad: My dad is a dentist and triathlete. My dad has finished a half marathon. He is the best. I hope he does a full Ironman someday. He is the best dentist ever.

Will Dietz

Grade 3, Epiphany

Works hard: My dad is a very important man. He loves me so much. He works so hard every day. I love him too.

Phoenyx Mendoza

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Dad is my coach: My dad is my baseball coach. He drives me to track and football practices. I love my dad because he does all these things for me without complaining.

Ben White

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Eat with dad: The best time I have ever had with my dad is when he brought me to his boss’s restaurant.

Dimaggio Anderson

Grade 3, Sheridan

Things I do with my dad: There are a lot of things I do with my dad. I go to Chipotle with him. I go to his friend’s house. I just love hanging out with my dad.

Akron Ahart

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Sports dad: My dad loves sports. My dad’s favorite football team is the Bears. My dad is the best dad ever.

Josie Hughs

Grade 1, Epiphany

Works from home: My dad works at home and some days he goes to work. My dad is 41. My dad works 30 minutes away. My dad coaches my brother in baseball. My favorite thing about my dad is he is nice.

Connor Koch

Grade 3, Epiphany

Good cook: My dad is a really important person to me. He plays football with me. He is a really good cook. My dad is a cop and farmer. I love my dad.

Kros Wilkey

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Dad's girl: My dad is a funny, crazy, caring man. He was there the first second I was born. He has been my role model since a while. Once a dad’s girl, always a dad’s girl.

Palmer Graven

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Dad jokes: I like dad jokes.

Lawrence Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

Plays with me: I love my dad because he tickles me all the time and he buys me whatever I want. He always plays Xbox games with me. He gives me $20 every Friday.

Bernice Yayu