Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Dads

Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.

Best dad: I love my dad because he is the best dad ever.

Audrey Tapke

Grade 2, Bent

Who takes care of me: My mom, dad and sister usually take care of me. My mom is fun she likes to play games and likes hops. My dad is funny and he likes to listen to music videos. My sister and I watch TV and play board games. I love them very much.

Luciana Quiros Rojas

Grade 3, Bent

They are cool: Dads are cool. They work for stuff for us. Dads also like doing stuff. Also they are just cool guys.

Porter Shanle

Grade 5, Calvary

He is awesome: My dad is awesome because he hugs me every morning and he also cares for me. He reads me a story every night.

Lilly Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Flying with dad: I like to fly to Seattle with my dad. In May, my dad and my sister and I are going to the airport to go to Seattle.

Andri Andreson

Grade 3, Delavan

Sporty dad: My dad likes sports. His favorite sport is football. My favorite thing to do with my dad is go to games. My dad calls me Rooster.

Addison Segobiano

Grade 1, Epiphany

Dad is the best: My dad is awesome. My dad is the best because I love him and he is amazing because he picks me up from school. He is the best dad in the entire universe and no one could replace my dad.

Connor Dilworth

Grade 3, Epiphany

Loves dad: I love my dad! My dad is smart, kind, caring, and funny. He likes to take us to fun places and surprise us. One time he surprised us with a trip to Disney World.

Trinity Bussan

Grade 4, Epiphany

About my dad: My dad used to be in the Air Force. And I call him daddy. He is so funny and so nice. And I love him so much and we cuddle a lot.

Zola Turner

Grade 3, Grove

Yard work with dad: My dad loves me. I love my dad. I like to clean the yard. My dad and I like to burn the leaves.

Tony Guerrero

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Errands with dad: My dad takes me to Walmart. We buy groceries together. We go every once in a while.

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

Dad is nice: My dad is so nice to my siblings and me. He takes us to the mall and other stores and then ice cream and Tasty Crab. I can't wait to see him again!

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Working dad: My dad works a lot. He works from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. He really likes grill-outs. I look up to him, and he fixes a lot of stuff.

Ethan Zamora-Lopez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Travel with dad: I love my dad because we go traveling together and we have fun together. He loves me back.

Theresia Kasongo

Grade 3, Sheridan

Dad is kind: My dad is the best. He is kind. He likes football a lot.

Jamir Lanier

Grade 2, Stevenson

The nicest: My dad is the nicest person I know. He does everything he can do and he tries to get my siblings and me everything we want.

Daisy Alvarez-Trease

Grade 3, Stevenson

Fun dad: My dad is so fun! He likes to play Super Mario Bros.

Honey Calhoun

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

My grandpa: My grandpa is so nice to me. He lets me play on his phone. He lets me play Pokemon on his phone. He is the best grandpa you will ask for.

Loki Beliles

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Adventure buddy: My dad is my adventure buddy. I love him and he loves me. He is very fun. I love him so much. He is kind and caring.

Anne Tader

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Makes good food: My dad is the best. He makes me good pizza and good hamburgers. He walks me to the bus stop every day. He is the best in the whole world.

Lilah Nafzinger

Grade 2, Washington

The best: I love my dad so much! He is the best dad ever. He is so nice, kind, hard-working, loving and a great dad. He is awesome, amazing, and cool. P.S. Dad, I love you.

Wyatt Stevens

Grade 4, Washington

They are great: Dads are great because they do a lot for you like buy you things.

Grayson Philyaw

Grade 5, Calvary

Dad jokes: My dad likes jokes. He always has a joke. He is helpful. I love my dad.

Sophiana Spicer

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Play with dad: I enjoy playing with my dad and papaw. I play catch with my dad.

Spencer Adams

Grade 3, Delavan

Dad's tools: My dad lets me help him hold his tools. He lets me help him pick up sticks. He will help me when I have a bump on my leg.

Analise Kamradt

Grade 1, Epiphany

He is helpful: I love my dad because he helps me. My dad also sits on the couch and watches golf. He also is a dentist at Bloomington Modern Dentistry. My dad also took me to Rantoul for my tournament.

Ryan Burke

Grade 3, Epiphany

Games with dad: My dad and I play fun games. We play board games and electronic games. We even play Fortnite. I love to play games with my dad.

Maddie Richard

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Video games with dad: I enjoy when my dad plays Roblox with me. We make our characters together. We also play All Out Zombies.

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 4, Northpoint

Buys food: My dad bought us McDonald's and Chinese food. My dad helps me with my homework and makes us food. He sometimes will take us bowling.

Ian Zamora-Lopez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Takes care of me: I love my dad because he is kind to me and he takes care of me every day, and in the best moments I need my dad.

Samuella Wilu

Grade 3, Sheridan

They are awesome: Dads are awesome. Some dads can cook. Some have a job. Some are kind. Some are mean, but all that matters is you have one.

Ali Gomez

Grade 2, Stevenson

Takes me everywhere: My dad is very nice and he takes me everywhere he goes and he gave me his PS5.

Tamaar Bouie

Grade 3, Stevenson

My hero: I love my dad because he makes me happy. My dad is my hero. My dad is loving.

Tanya Maduakolam

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Lovable dad: My dad is fun. When I am not feeling good, he always tries to cheer me up. He plays with me. He cares for me. He is lovable.

Kmaya Polk

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Superhero: My dad is like a superhero to me. Here are couple things you should know about him. He is funny, he loves to cook on his grill and he is generous.

Brynn Kuhlman

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Things I do with dad: My dad is nice. He is loving and he jumps with us on my trampoline. He is awesome. I love my dad. I read books with him. We have so much fun. I sit on my deck with him.

Kate Nickel

Grade 2, Washington

Best dad ever: I love my dad a lot but sometimes he can be a little annoying but I still love him. His dad jokes are terrible but to my mom they're great. To me he is the best dad ever.

Will Simpson

Grade 4, Washington

Activities with dad: My dad makes me ramen noodles. My dad and I are making a book together.

Caroline Peterlin

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Play video games: I like to play Mario Kart with my dad. We play it on Switch together. We like watching movies together. We go to the park.

Kaleb Birkey

Grade 3, Delavan

Golf and movies with dad: My dad is awesome. My dad loves to play golf with me and I love it too. My dad watches movies. I love my dad.

Emery Petersen

Grade 1, Epiphany

Dads are amazing: Dads are so amazing. They can show you how to do things. They can help you to learn things. You can go to them when you’re sad. So explore with him and have fun with him.

Max Welsh

Grade 3, Epiphany

Board games with dad: I love my dad. My dad loves to play with me. I meet him at work. I like to play Sorry and Guess Who with him.

Haley Roach

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

A good cook: My dad is a good cook. He makes the best brats and burgers. I enjoy spending time with him.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

Engineer dad: My dad is an electrical engineer at Comcast. He loves my dogs.

Bennett Brucker

Grade 5, St. Mary's

My dad: My dad’s name is Jesse. He is very cool. He got me my own computer. He also just got a new home.

Jo Estrada

Grade 3, Sheridan

Sport-loving dad: My dad is cool. His favorite NBA team is the Spurs. His favorite NFL team is the Bears.

Cooper McNamara

Grade 2, Stevenson

Dad is cool: My dad is cool. He drives a Dodge Charger Sarasota. My dad takes naps.

Amir Nelson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Ice cream with dad: My dad is the best. I love when my dad and I get ice cream. I don’t get to see him much because of where he works and lives but when he does come he always surprises me. My dad always has something fun to do.

Zoie Spates

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Family man: My dad’s name is Smit. He is from India. He has two kids and he has a wife that is very kind.

Tanaya Shah