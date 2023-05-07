Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Dads
Best dad: I love my dad because he is the best dad ever.
Audrey Tapke
Grade 2, Bent
Who takes care of me: My mom, dad and sister usually take care of me. My mom is fun she likes to play games and likes hops. My dad is funny and he likes to listen to music videos. My sister and I watch TV and play board games. I love them very much.
Luciana Quiros Rojas
Grade 3, Bent
They are cool: Dads are cool. They work for stuff for us. Dads also like doing stuff. Also they are just cool guys.
Porter Shanle
Grade 5, Calvary
He is awesome: My dad is awesome because he hugs me every morning and he also cares for me. He reads me a story every night.
Lilly Kelley
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Flying with dad: I like to fly to Seattle with my dad. In May, my dad and my sister and I are going to the airport to go to Seattle.
Andri Andreson
Grade 3, Delavan
Sporty dad: My dad likes sports. His favorite sport is football. My favorite thing to do with my dad is go to games. My dad calls me Rooster.
Addison Segobiano
Grade 1, Epiphany
Dad is the best: My dad is awesome. My dad is the best because I love him and he is amazing because he picks me up from school. He is the best dad in the entire universe and no one could replace my dad.
Connor Dilworth
Grade 3, Epiphany
Loves dad: I love my dad! My dad is smart, kind, caring, and funny. He likes to take us to fun places and surprise us. One time he surprised us with a trip to Disney World.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 4, Epiphany
About my dad: My dad used to be in the Air Force. And I call him daddy. He is so funny and so nice. And I love him so much and we cuddle a lot.
Zola Turner
Grade 3, Grove
Yard work with dad: My dad loves me. I love my dad. I like to clean the yard. My dad and I like to burn the leaves.
Tony Guerrero
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Errands with dad: My dad takes me to Walmart. We buy groceries together. We go every once in a while.
Aadi Avala
Grade 4, Northpoint
Dad is nice: My dad is so nice to my siblings and me. He takes us to the mall and other stores and then ice cream and Tasty Crab. I can't wait to see him again!
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Working dad: My dad works a lot. He works from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. He really likes grill-outs. I look up to him, and he fixes a lot of stuff.
Ethan Zamora-Lopez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Travel with dad: I love my dad because we go traveling together and we have fun together. He loves me back.
Theresia Kasongo
Grade 3, Sheridan
Dad is kind: My dad is the best. He is kind. He likes football a lot.
Jamir Lanier
Grade 2, Stevenson
The nicest: My dad is the nicest person I know. He does everything he can do and he tries to get my siblings and me everything we want.
Daisy Alvarez-Trease
Grade 3, Stevenson
Fun dad: My dad is so fun! He likes to play Super Mario Bros.
Honey Calhoun
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
My grandpa: My grandpa is so nice to me. He lets me play on his phone. He lets me play Pokemon on his phone. He is the best grandpa you will ask for.
Loki Beliles
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Adventure buddy: My dad is my adventure buddy. I love him and he loves me. He is very fun. I love him so much. He is kind and caring.
Anne Tader
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Makes good food: My dad is the best. He makes me good pizza and good hamburgers. He walks me to the bus stop every day. He is the best in the whole world.
Lilah Nafzinger
Grade 2, Washington
The best: I love my dad so much! He is the best dad ever. He is so nice, kind, hard-working, loving and a great dad. He is awesome, amazing, and cool. P.S. Dad, I love you.
Wyatt Stevens
Grade 4, Washington
They are great: Dads are great because they do a lot for you like buy you things.
Grayson Philyaw
Grade 5, Calvary
Dad jokes: My dad likes jokes. He always has a joke. He is helpful. I love my dad.
Sophiana Spicer
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Play with dad: I enjoy playing with my dad and papaw. I play catch with my dad.
Spencer Adams
Grade 3, Delavan
Dad's tools: My dad lets me help him hold his tools. He lets me help him pick up sticks. He will help me when I have a bump on my leg.
Analise Kamradt
Grade 1, Epiphany
He is helpful: I love my dad because he helps me. My dad also sits on the couch and watches golf. He also is a dentist at Bloomington Modern Dentistry. My dad also took me to Rantoul for my tournament.
Ryan Burke
Grade 3, Epiphany
Games with dad: My dad and I play fun games. We play board games and electronic games. We even play Fortnite. I love to play games with my dad.
Maddie Richard
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Video games with dad: I enjoy when my dad plays Roblox with me. We make our characters together. We also play All Out Zombies.
Ismael Abreu Arias
Grade 4, Northpoint
Buys food: My dad bought us McDonald's and Chinese food. My dad helps me with my homework and makes us food. He sometimes will take us bowling.
Ian Zamora-Lopez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Takes care of me: I love my dad because he is kind to me and he takes care of me every day, and in the best moments I need my dad.
Samuella Wilu
Grade 3, Sheridan
They are awesome: Dads are awesome. Some dads can cook. Some have a job. Some are kind. Some are mean, but all that matters is you have one.
Ali Gomez
Grade 2, Stevenson
Takes me everywhere: My dad is very nice and he takes me everywhere he goes and he gave me his PS5.
Tamaar Bouie
Grade 3, Stevenson
My hero: I love my dad because he makes me happy. My dad is my hero. My dad is loving.
Tanya Maduakolam
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Lovable dad: My dad is fun. When I am not feeling good, he always tries to cheer me up. He plays with me. He cares for me. He is lovable.
Kmaya Polk
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Superhero: My dad is like a superhero to me. Here are couple things you should know about him. He is funny, he loves to cook on his grill and he is generous.
Brynn Kuhlman
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Things I do with dad: My dad is nice. He is loving and he jumps with us on my trampoline. He is awesome. I love my dad. I read books with him. We have so much fun. I sit on my deck with him.
Kate Nickel
Grade 2, Washington
Best dad ever: I love my dad a lot but sometimes he can be a little annoying but I still love him. His dad jokes are terrible but to my mom they're great. To me he is the best dad ever.
Will Simpson
Grade 4, Washington
Activities with dad: My dad makes me ramen noodles. My dad and I are making a book together.
Caroline Peterlin
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Play video games: I like to play Mario Kart with my dad. We play it on Switch together. We like watching movies together. We go to the park.
Kaleb Birkey
Grade 3, Delavan
Golf and movies with dad: My dad is awesome. My dad loves to play golf with me and I love it too. My dad watches movies. I love my dad.
Emery Petersen
Grade 1, Epiphany
Dads are amazing: Dads are so amazing. They can show you how to do things. They can help you to learn things. You can go to them when you’re sad. So explore with him and have fun with him.
Max Welsh
Grade 3, Epiphany
Board games with dad: I love my dad. My dad loves to play with me. I meet him at work. I like to play Sorry and Guess Who with him.
Haley Roach
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
A good cook: My dad is a good cook. He makes the best brats and burgers. I enjoy spending time with him.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 4, Northpoint
Engineer dad: My dad is an electrical engineer at Comcast. He loves my dogs.
Bennett Brucker
Grade 5, St. Mary's
My dad: My dad’s name is Jesse. He is very cool. He got me my own computer. He also just got a new home.
Jo Estrada
Grade 3, Sheridan
Sport-loving dad: My dad is cool. His favorite NBA team is the Spurs. His favorite NFL team is the Bears.
Cooper McNamara
Grade 2, Stevenson
Dad is cool: My dad is cool. He drives a Dodge Charger Sarasota. My dad takes naps.
Amir Nelson
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Ice cream with dad: My dad is the best. I love when my dad and I get ice cream. I don’t get to see him much because of where he works and lives but when he does come he always surprises me. My dad always has something fun to do.
Zoie Spates
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Family man: My dad’s name is Smit. He is from India. He has two kids and he has a wife that is very kind.
Tanaya Shah
Grade 3, Sugar Creek