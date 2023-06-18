Each week, “Flying Horse” features dozens of Central Illinois children’s thoughts and drawings on various topics. This week: Best job

Scroll to the bottom to see kids’ submitted artwork.

Babysitter: I think the best job is babysitting. If you love kids or have siblings then you get paid to just play, feed and watch them.

London Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Nail tech: A nail stylist is a great job because sometimes you get asked if you can do mystery nails. You get to ask them if they want long nails, short nails and make nails lots of different colors.

Delaney Brondell

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Doctor: I want to be a doctor because I can help people. It is nice to help people when they are sick and I can know more too.

Addison Segobiano

Grade 1, Epiphany

Scientist: I think the best job is being a scientist because you get to do fun experiments.

Lily Nguyen

Grade 3, Grove

Chef: I think the best job is a chef. A chef makes food for people. I want to be a chef because I can make food.

Henry Koetters

Grade 1, home school

A pilot: I think the best job would be to drive an airplane because I can see the world. I also get to see lots of people. I get to see the oceans and pyramids and lots of other cool places from above. I’ve always wanted to fly up in the sky.

Luke Koetters

Grade 3, home school

Fisherman: I would like to be a fisherman. It would be the best job for me because I like exploring and see if I can find a glowing pike. I am going to see if I can catch glowing fish.

Alexander King

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

DJ: I think the best job would be a DJ. I would play rock music. I like heavy metal.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

The president: I will work as the president. I would give food to the homeless people. I would help scientists cure cancer.

LT Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

A vet: The best job is a vet because a vet saved my dog’s life. I would love to save animals lives. It’s the best job in the world.

Alexandria Heredia

Grade 2, Parkside

Zookeeper: Being a zookeeper would be so much fun! I’ll care for the animals by trimming their nails and combing their long fur. Working at a zoo would mean teaching a couple fun zoo classes. Zoo duties mean getting money to help my family live.

Morgan Brigham

Grade 3, Prairieland

Cuddle pandas: I think the best job is being a member of the zoo. I think this because you get to cuddle pandas. A video I saw said that cuddling pandas is a real job. I didn’t think this job was a real job, but then I looked it up and it is real. It sounds relaxing to me to cuddle pandas.

Lucia Hernandez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Teacher: I think the best job is a teacher because you can do lots of things. And a doctor because you get to give people medicine.

Theresia Kasongo

Grade 3, Sheridan

Singer: When I grow up I want to be a singer. I’m a very good singer. When I’m bored I sing a lot. First step I do is to write a note. Do you like to sing too?

Seniyah Patterson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Pizza worker: I think the best job would be a pizza worker. My dad is a pizza worker too.

Leon Castro-Puente

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Work at a day care: I think the best job is being a day care worker/staff because you get to see kids/babies. You get to take a break too because they take naps.

Bella Miranda

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Veterinarian: I feel like the best job is a vet because I love animals. I mostly want to take care of dogs and cats.

Jack Borst

Grade 1, Washington

Glass blower: I think the best job in my opinion is a glass blower because you can make many items out of glass. I think as a glass blower it would be really fun. I also think you could make a lot of stuff out of it.

Isabelle Butler

Grade 3, Washington

An artist: I think the best job is to be an artist because you can draw a lot of cool things like your family, your pets and yourself.

Cori Hardin

Grade 5, Calvary

Cosmetologist: The best job for me would be a makeup artist because I love makeup. I always put it on over the weekends.

Harper Scheets

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Adopt puppies: My job is adopting puppies. I love puppies so much. My favorite spot is their ears because they are very soft. My dog is Puckett right now.

Easton Wright

Grade 1, Epiphany

A pastor: I think a pastor is the best job because you get to tell people about Jesus. My dad is a pastor and I think he’s really cool. It’s really fun.

Eli Kalvelage

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Policeman: The best job is to be a policeman. I will catch some bad guys. I will be the best policeman ever, after all!

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Celebrity assistant: I want to work for Cardi B. I would be her assistant. I would get her food.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

A writer: I want to be a writer because I want to be published. I like to read books. I want to make my own book. After I’m done making my book I will read it.

Brynnleigh Best

Grade 2, Parkside

A chef: I think that the best job is a chef. I want to be a chef when I grow up. I like making food. I like giving people some delicious food. I will get a good paying job.

Ares McKinney

Grade 3, Prairieland

Jobs can be fun: Work stinks, but some jobs can be fun. Some of those jobs are bed tester, ice cream tester, show watcher, and video game tester. What is your dream job?

Adeline Blakney

Grade 5, St. Mary's

YouTuber: I want to be a YouTuber because I’ve wanted to be it for four years.

Brayden Watkins

Grade 3, Sheridan

Gymnast: I think the best job is a gymnast. I like it because you can enter competitions and do cool tricks. Do you want to be a gymnast?

Ariyah Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

Paleontologist: The best job for me is a paleontologist because I find dinosaurs.

Lucy Bankert

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Firefighter: I want to be a firefighter and help people get out of their house and save people.

Alex Gooden

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Help sick animals: I will be a vet. When animals are sick I will help them. Also when they are hurt.

Emma Leahy

Grade 1, Washington

All jobs are important: I can’t decide because all the jobs are awesome and important. All jobs are very important.

Makenzie Johnson

Grade 3, Washington

Professional sports: I think the best job I could do is probably basketball, baseball or football.

Porter Shanle

Grade 5, Calvary

Cashier: The best job is working at a store. I think it is fun to check out customers.

Nora Bellas

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Popcorn maker: I would make popcorn. I would make a lot of money. But I would eat some popcorn too.

Abby Desatnick

Grade 1, Epiphany

The Army: The best job for me is being in the Army because I can fight the bad people. I can go in the Army trucks. I can go to war. I can go in the tank.

Mason Greening

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

A millionaire: The best job is to be a millionaire. I would buy the whole world and become president. As the president I would give all my money back to every single person who I know is a family member.

Sheba Hampton