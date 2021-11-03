How a Bloomington fence helps those in need

BLOOMINGTON — A chain link fence in West Bloomington may have changed looks over the years — but its message has stayed the same.

The Giving Fence near the intersection of West Washington Street and North Morris Avenue is again stocked with free jackets, scarves, snow pants, gloves and mittens. A banner above says "take what you can, leave clean, gently used winter gear and coats."

It's a project fostered since January 2017 by Tahnee and Matt Lathrop, owners of Retrofit Culture. That's a vintage gift and apparel store adjacent to the vacant, fenced-in lot.

Tahnee Lathrop said she was cleaning out her personal closets and found "many wonderful things that would keep people warm and we were not wearing."

So she asked her husband, "Is it silly if we put these out on the fence and just say, 'Free to whoever wants them'?"

But that would have been short-lived, Lathrop said. So her husband then suggested they should invite "lots of people" to do the same.

"Other people probably have extras too, so why don't we do a little drive," Matt Lathrop asked at the time.

Tahnee Lathrop said the Giving Fence's first year was much smaller than others, and they thought it was successful. After that, she noted that they should start getting the items out to people before it got cold.

So they restocked the fence for the second time in 2017, she said, in November in December. They did it again in 2018 and 2019, but not in 2020.

Lathrop said they started adding items to the fence on Tuesday, and they'll go through Dec. 20.

She said items were collected from a drive held by BCAI Arts and Humanities and the Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus.

"They took over that part this year, which was wonderful," Lathrop said.

She added Retrofit Culture is a small business in a small space.

"Previously when we've done collections, it takes over the whole store," Lathrop said.

She described this year's drive as very successful, adding it's a wonderful partnership with the two organizations.

"They got a lot of kids' things, which are always in high demand," Lathrop said.

She estimated around 100 to 200 coats were received. Additionally, they got "so many hats, scarves and mittens," she said, "especially a lot that people knitted and donated, which was really amazing."

Lathrop said winter gear in all sizes are welcome and needed. People can bring donations to the store at 1014 W. Washington St., or go right to the fence and attach the items they'd like to donate.

"We put out a lot of coats and gear and it always goes," she said. "I think there must be a tremendous need."

"Coats don’t last forever," she said. "They gets holes, they get lost and all kind of things, and people always need new ones, and sometimes that is too big of an expense."

Lathrop said it feels great to give back, and she expects up to 1,000 coats could be hung up and taken away this year.

"People are constantly adding to the fence that’s out there and people are needing them."

